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Abhikun's avatar
Abhikun
Mar 12

Thanks you for a very good report.

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New Right Directions's avatar
New Right Directions
Mar 13

OK, so Mojtaba Khamenei is dead — thanks for confirming. You can't kill the wartime ayatollah if he's already dead.

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