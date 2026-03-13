Daily digest: 2026-03-13
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1. Critical Alerts
Iran’s uranium stockpile moved to impenetrable bunker. US intelligence confirmed Iran relocated ~200kg of 60%-enriched uranium (7-11 weapons’ worth) to Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La (“Pickaxe Mountain”), buried 80-100m in granite bedrock. The GBU-57 MOP penetrates 200ft of earth, not 328ft of granite. The largest conventional bomb on Earth cannot reach it. Fox’s Jesse Watters floated “special forces insertion” as the only remaining option. CONFIDENCE: HIGH (Fox, Shanaka, multiple OSINT sources) - detail thread
US KC-135 refueling tanker crashed in western Iraq, 4 confirmed dead. CENTCOM claims “not hostile or friendly fire.” Iraqi Resistance claims shootdown via surface-to-air loitering munition. Second KC-135 landed safely at Ben Gurion with tail damage. Aircraft was operating at ~19,000ft during Operation Epic Fury. CENTCOM release | KC-135 tail photo
Iran mined the Strait of Hormuz. WSJ confirmed ~10 mines laid, US officials corroborated. CENTCOM earlier destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels - which is evidence of mining happening. Treasury Secretary Bessent told Sky News on the same day there were no mines. The contradiction is strategic: the DFC’s $20B insurance backstop collapses if mines are admitted. Mine diagram
New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s first statement escalates. Statement delivered via newsreader (Khamenei did not appear on camera, may still be in hospital): Strait of Hormuz stays closed; all US bases in region must close or be attacked; reparations demanded; new fronts will open. Zero negotiation content. Full breakdown
US burned through “years” of critical munitions in 13 days. Financial Times confirmed, citing “massive expenditure of Tomahawks.” $5.6B in munitions in first 2 days alone. Pentagon requesting $50B supplemental. FT confirmation | Kobeissi detail
2. Core Themes
War Day 13: Still No Off-Ramp
IRGC launched Wave 44 of Operation True Promise 4 - Khorramshahr-4, Fattah, Qadr, Kheibar-Shekan missiles at Tel Aviv, Haifa, US bases. Most intercepted, but impacts confirmed in Galilee with 30+ injuries
Hezbollah operations map shows concurrent activity: Glilot (Unit 8200 HQ near Tel Aviv) targeted with Fadi-6 missiles
463 red alerts in Israel yesterday; 2,864 in past week; 717 alerts by midday Thursday
French soldier killed, 6 injured in Erbil drone attack on joint French-Peshmerga base after Iraqi Resistance warned France its carrier deployment made them a target. Macron confirmed.
Iranian ballistic missile targeted Incirlik Air Base Turkey - which holds 20-30 US B61-12 nuclear gravity bombs. SM-3 intercept. Second time this war.
US warship USS Abraham Lincoln attempted to engage approaching IRGC vessel, fired deck gun (missed), then Hellfire missiles via helicopter. CBS report
Iran struck US tanker “Safe Sia” in northern Persian Gulf - IRGC statement. One Indian crew dead.
Dubai Financial District drone strikes - smoke from skyscrapers, officially “debris from interception.” Footage
Trump posted: “We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran… Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today.” - screenshotted everywhere
US intelligence told Reuters: Iranian regime is “largely intact,” not at risk of collapse “any time soon.” CIA assessed regime retains public control
Strait of Hormuz: Selective, Not Total Closure
Iran exporting more oil since war began - IRGC controls who transits. Chinese shadow fleet moves freely, 11.7M barrels since Feb 28. Iran exporting more chart
Bangladesh negotiated transit waiver March 10. India’s Jaishankar called Araghchi March 11 - India says yes, Iran source told Reuters no. The Shenlong (Liberian flag, Indian captain, Saudi crude) arrived Mumbai anyway.
Iran confirmed allowing: China, Russia, Pakistan, North Korea, Bangladesh, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq - Russia TV list
Iranian President rejected Modi’s request for Indian ships (Iran Press) - contradicting the Jaishankar deal. Mosaic Doctrine: diplomatic and military wings not coordinating.
Polymarket: 47% chance Hormuz returns to normal by April 30
CME Group CEO warned Trump that intervening in oil derivatives would be a “biblical disaster” - backed off
Oil: Ignoring Every Intervention
Brent closed above $100 first time since August 2022. Javier Blas
WTI +10% intraday Thursday to $96+. IEA’s 400M barrel coordinated release barely moved the market - mathematically covers ~28 days of Hormuz flows. Kobeissi math
Goldman extended Hormuz closure assumption to 21 days (from 10). Goldman chart
US Treasury issued 30-day license allowing purchase of Russian oil already in transit - sanctions waiver to stabilize energy markets
Russia earning extra $150M/day from oil price surge; set to receive $5B extra by end of March
White House believes it has until end of March before gas prices become an “unsustainable political fire” - CNN via ZH
Iraq halted all oil port operations after tanker attacks near Basra. Kobeissi
Oman crude futures trading at ~$135, vs WTI $95. Spread historically $2-10. Now $40. Ekwueme
Saudi Aramco in talks to buy Ukrainian Shahed-interceptor drones (SkyFall, Wild Hornets) - WSJ via multiple
Private Credit: Five Gates in One Week
Morgan Stanley gated North Haven fund - investors wanted 10.9% out, got 45.8% of their request. Financelot
Cliffwater capped at 7% after 14% requests. BlackRock $26B HPS fund capped at 5%. Blue Owl eliminated quarterly redemptions. Blackstone raised cap to 7% and injected $400M own cash
JPMorgan marking down private credit loan collateral, restricting lending to private credit groups. “The first to mark reality usually suffers least” - Desiree Fixler
US private credit defaults at 9.2% in 2025 - highest ever. Firms with EBITDA under $25M defaulting at 4x larger issuers rate. Hedgeye
Blue Owl down ~30%+ since Jan, KKR, Apollo, Ares, Blackstone all significantly lower. Deutsche Bank flagged $30B exposure. Blue Owl under fire
ZeroHedge cascade: 13 private credit headlines in 30 days. “This is just the past month”
Jeffrey Gundlach: “A Private Credit Fund of Funds in 2026 resembles a CDO-squared in early 2007.” Source
Silver/Gold: China Holding the Line While West Suppresses
Shanghai SHFE silver closed $99.74 on March 12, $94.45 on March 13 (down 4.19%). SGE Ag(T+D) at $94.29. Shanghai premium over LBMA spot: ~14%
SGE drained 73,050 kg in week ending March 6. SHFE added 58,115 kg March 12 - vault inflow (unusual)
JustDario: only ~40,000 silver futures contracts traded Thursday at COMEX - “almost like Christmas.” Compared to normal volumes, extraordinary low. Source
SilverTrade: May COMEX silver OI dropped 579 contracts, offset by 500 contract increase in March/April - contracts rolling backward again, same pattern as late January
US silver Jan: imported 200t from Mexico, exported 1,000t to UK. pmbug: “tariff plays?” GoldFishCharts breakdown
Gold steady at $5,095-5,130 since war started. ZH: Bitcoin has outperformed gold since Feb 28. Goldman: gold and “high beta momentum” now 52% correlated - 4-year high
COMEX March gold deliveries: 7,642 contracts total. BofA issued 131 of 142 notices Wednesday alone. SilverTrade
Dr. Potassium bought 10oz at $86 after close. “Accumulation mode until summer”
Silver Santa and Ape: Defensive Pivot
Silver Santa moved 40% to cash March 12 - “pre-COVID feeling”. Now: 40% cash, 10% oil+helium, 50% gold/silver
Portfolio down only 0.6% on the day despite market turmoil
TheApeOfGoldStreet: 30% cash, 10% oil longs up 50% in one day, 50% miners, 10% speculative gambles. “First sign of de-escalation and I size back into miners immediately”
Both added PetroTal (TAL.TO) on same day. Silver Santa: “at least X3 upside short term”
Silver Santa added Avanti Helium (AVN.V) - Qatar helium shutdown directly relevant
Ape: “Nasdaq is great short here. Not pricing Iran risk one bit.” Source
US Military Attrition Picture
Satellite imagery: Al Dhafra UAE - 6-8m crater, SAAB AEW&C hangar destroyed. Al Udeid Qatar - radome and satellite comms destroyed. Prince Sultan Saudi Arabia - near-miss on tarmac
USS Gerald Ford fire (laundry room, Red Sea) - not combat related. 9th month of deployment. DD Geopolitics full history
3 Kuwaiti Eurofighter Typhoons destroyed at Ali Al-Salem Air Base. Clash Report satellite imagery
19 US service members medevaced from Saudi Arabia to Germany in one day. Pentagon official count: 160 wounded. Jennifer Jacobs
US THAAD: all 6 launchers moved from South Korea to Middle East. South Korean media via Chay Bowes
Trump told sailors to “go through the strait and show some guts.” 17 vessels attacked. No escorts operational. No insurance reinstated. Shanaka thread
Helium Supply Shock
Qatar’s Ras Laffan shutdown took ~1/3 of global helium supply offline. Qatar alone: 63M cubic meters/year. Lord Bebo
Helium irreplaceable in chip fabrication. No quick alternative for Qatar volume. Could force chipmakers to cut low-margin products, worsening AI memory shortage
Silver Santa specifically bought Avanti Helium (AVN.V) on this thesis - $42M CAD mcap. Source
Stagflation Trap: Fed Paralyzed
Trump called on Powell to cut rates “IMMEDIATELY” without waiting for next meeting. Eric Yeung RT
2yr yields +20bps on the week. Traders no longer fully pricing even one rate cut in 2026
MOVE index (US Treasury volatility) at highest since June 2025, up 21% on the day. Robert infraa
US unemployment set to rise: 11% of small businesses cite “poor sales” as top problem - near recession levels. Kobeissi
401(k) hardship withdrawals hit 6% in 2025 - record, quadrupled since 2020. Kobeissi
Diesel in Europe up 55% in 10 days to $1,100/tonne. Germany diesel now $9.1/gallon. Geroman
3. Weak Signals
Yen approaching 160. JPY at 159.5+, USD/JPY +0.18% on the session. JustDario: BOJ intervention incoming, “brace for chaos in markets.” Last time this level was July 2024. BOJ dumped ¥399.8B in foreign bonds yesterday. Source
TSX breaking out vs SPX. Graddhy charts TSX:SPX breaking a 16-year channel, suggesting Canadian commodities beginning to lead US general equities. Called it from the April 2020 commodity bear market low. Chart
COMEX silver - institutional game-playing confirmed. Both low volume (40K contracts vs normal) AND backward rolling of May→March/April contracts happening simultaneously. This is the same pattern that preceded physical delivery stress in January. JustDario
Federal Reserve balance sheet expanding again. Back to highest level since July 2025. Not officially QE. Bald Guy Money
China banning refined fuel exports. China is Australia’s largest supplier of jet fuel (32% of imports). China ordered refineries to halt oil exports. Ripple effects to Asia wide. Syrian Girl sourcing Australian news
Fertilizer shock building quietly. Urea prices up. 30-35% of world fertilizer passes through Hormuz. Qatar (largest non-US LNG producer, also ammonia source) offline. Nutrien (NTR) up 8.5% Thursday. CF Industries up 24% past month. Russia’s fertilizer market share rises from 20%→31% if Hormuz stays closed. NoLimit
4. Noise
Filtering out:
Michigan synagogue attack - Breaking911. Domestic terrorism, relevant to false flag narrative but not to precious metals or geopolitics at the macro level. Being handled as criminal matter.
ODU/Virginia shooter - multiple. Domestic, no macro connection.
AI news flood (GPT-5.4, Grok 4.20, Meta Avocado delayed, Claude charts, Codex updates) - OpenAI and a dozen others. All real news, none relevant to current precious metals/energy thesis.
False flag theories - Multiple accounts warning of imminent US false flag attack on California using stolen drones. Douglas Macgregor, Nostre_damus. Single-source speculation, no corroboration. FBI warning may be real intelligence or may be leaked to justify later action - unfalsifiable at this time.
Iron Beam laser cost claim - “Iron Beam costs $2/shot, making all missiles obsolete overnight.” LimitLess. Viral, compelling headline, factually misleading. Iron Beam exists, is being deployed in limited capacity, but does NOT make all missile arsenals “obsolete overnight.” Exaggerated engagement bait.
Netanyahu “return of the Messiah” comment - Getting heavy coverage. Lord Bebo himself noted the translation is ambiguous - “yemot hamashiach” means “days of the Messiah” (associated with peace) not literal “return.” Lord Bebo clarification. Culturally interesting, not market-relevant.
5. Stock Picks
1. PetroTal Corp ($TAL.TO / $PTALF)
Thesis: Peru oil producer, mid-size. Added to portfolio by both Silver Santa and TheApeOfGoldStreet on same day
Market cap: $474M CAD (~$345M USD)
Price at add: ~$0.52 CAD
Target: Both priority accounts cite “at least X3 upside short term”
Catalyst: Oil price surge from Hormuz closure directly lifts all oil producers; Silver Santa specifically cites Peru geography as “safe” from Middle East disruption; upside chart vs WTI oil price correlation provided
Silver Santa added first as oil hedge: “If shit continues to hit the fan, they should do well”
Ape also added same day, oil longs already up 50% overnight
CONFIDENCE: HIGH (two independent priority accounts, new buys, specific price targets)
2. Avanti Helium Corp ($AVN.V / $ARGYF)
Thesis: Helium producer. Silver Santa added as direct play on Qatar helium supply shock
Market cap: $42M CAD (~$30M USD)
Price at add: $0.34 CAD (up 25.9% on day of add)
Target: Silver Santa: “X3 likely short term”
Catalyst: Qatar’s Ras Laffan shutdown = ~1/3 of global helium supply offline. Helium irreplaceable in chip fab, MRI, aerospace. No quick substitute for Qatar volume. Avanti is a Canadian helium developer
CONFIDENCE: MEDIUM (single priority account, strong fundamental catalyst, small cap = higher volatility)
3. Soma Gold Corp ($SOMA.V / $SMAGF)
Thesis: Colombian gold producer + aggregator of artisanal mining supply
Key development: First delivery of mined material from formalized Diamantina Mine received at El Limon Mill. Diamantina permitted to 40 MT/day; 1,700 MT of stockpiled material now in transit to mill. This is the first of 24 small mines in formalization pipeline. 23 more mines (of ~60 operating on Soma’s 43,000-hectare property) in process
Ore sorting upgrade: Equipment arrived in Colombia. El Bagre Mill capacity expected to rise from 450 TPD to 700-750 TPD after mid-2026 installation
Catalyst: Scaling artisanal mine aggregation model during gold price strength ($5,100+)
CONFIDENCE: MEDIUM (single priority account, significant operational milestone, medium detail on production metrics)
4. Hecla Mining ($HL)
Thesis: US primary silver producer with gold byproduct
Buy window: $15-19 (currently near that range after recent weakness)
Don Durrett valuation:
At $150 silver / $6,000 gold → FCF ~$2.2B × 25x multiple → $55B (~$80/share)
At $200 silver / $7,000 gold → FCF ~$3B × 30x multiple → $90B (~$132/share)
Mid-point target: $100/share
Production: 15.5M oz silver, 145K oz gold annually
AISC not specified but implied by margin math: ~$35/oz silver, ~$3,000-3,500/oz gold
CONFIDENCE: MEDIUM (non-priority account but detailed fundamental work, leveraged pure-play silver name in a silver squeeze thesis)
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: ~1,800+
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 4
Weak signals: 6
Noise filtered: 8 categories
Confidence distribution: 3 HIGH, 5 MEDIUM, 2+ LOW
I just want to throw up. The monumental stupidity of starting this war is overwhelming. Still…thank you No1 for your tireless reporting.
wow. A proper unravelling. Chaos 🤦🏻♂️