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stacy pearson's avatar
stacy pearson
Mar 13

I just want to throw up. The monumental stupidity of starting this war is overwhelming. Still…thank you No1 for your tireless reporting.

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Loic's avatar
Loic
Mar 13

wow. A proper unravelling. Chaos 🤦🏻‍♂️

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