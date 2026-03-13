Iran’s uranium stockpile moved to impenetrable bunker. US intelligence confirmed Iran relocated ~200kg of 60%-enriched uranium (7-11 weapons’ worth) to Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La (“Pickaxe Mountain”), buried 80-100m in granite bedrock. The GBU-57 MOP penetrates 200ft of earth, not 328ft of granite. The largest conventional bomb on Earth cannot reach it. Fox’s Jesse Watters floated “special forces insertion” as the only remaining option. CONFIDENCE: HIGH (Fox, Shanaka, multiple OSINT sources) - detail thread

US KC-135 refueling tanker crashed in western Iraq, 4 confirmed dead. CENTCOM claims “not hostile or friendly fire.” Iraqi Resistance claims shootdown via surface-to-air loitering munition. Second KC-135 landed safely at Ben Gurion with tail damage. Aircraft was operating at ~19,000ft during Operation Epic Fury. CENTCOM release | KC-135 tail photo

Iran mined the Strait of Hormuz. WSJ confirmed ~10 mines laid, US officials corroborated. CENTCOM earlier destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels - which is evidence of mining happening. Treasury Secretary Bessent told Sky News on the same day there were no mines. The contradiction is strategic: the DFC’s $20B insurance backstop collapses if mines are admitted. Mine diagram

New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s first statement escalates. Statement delivered via newsreader (Khamenei did not appear on camera, may still be in hospital): Strait of Hormuz stays closed; all US bases in region must close or be attacked; reparations demanded; new fronts will open. Zero negotiation content. Full breakdown