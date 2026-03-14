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Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
Mar 14

Where is Bibi?

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Veracious Poet's avatar
Veracious Poet
Mar 15

About that AI:

"AI error jails innocent grandmother for months in Fargo fraud case."

"Angela Lipps spent nearly six months in jail in Tennessee and North Dakota after being misidentified by Fargo police through AI facial recognition in a bank fraud investigation."

"Charges were dismissed when records proved she was in Tennessee, but she lost her home, car, and dog."

https://www.inforum.com/news/fargo/ai-error-jails-innocent-grandmother-for-months-in-fargo-case

It's a Brave New World, too bad it wasn't built with *humanity* in mind.

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