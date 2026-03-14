1. Critical Alerts

Kharg Island bombed by US B-2s (Day 13-15 of Operation Epic Fury). Trump announced the US “totally obliterated” military targets on Iran’s largest oil export hub, handling ~90% of Iran’s crude exports. Oil infrastructure deliberately spared – for now. Iran warned any hit to energy infrastructure means all GCC oil assets “turn to ashes.” Trump Truth Social via TKL. Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources)

Iran offering Hormuz passage in Yuan, not dollars. Senior Iranian official told CNN tankers may transit if oil is traded in Chinese yuan. If implemented, this is a direct attack on petrodollar architecture. CNN via maneco64, Silver Santa. Confidence: HIGH (multiple sources)

Five US KC-135 refueling tankers struck at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia. Damaged but not destroyed, no deaths. Combined with Wednesday’s KC-135 crash in Iraq (6 crew confirmed dead), the US has now lost or damaged 7 refueling aircraft in 48 hours – the backbone of the entire air campaign. WSJ via MenchOsint, Clash Report. Confidence: HIGH (WSJ, multiple officials)

5,000 Marines + USS Tripoli en route from Japan. Pentagon approved CENTCOM request for amphibious ready group. Ground operation against Iran or Kharg Island seizure scenario now explicitly on the table. WSJ via Lord Bebo, TheApe. Confidence: HIGH

Netanyahu status unknown. Israeli PM’s office posted then deleted a tweet saying his status was “unconfirmed.” Yair Netanyahu has been silent on X for 5 days. Bessent visibly shaken after being pulled from a live interview for urgent White House call. Six-fingered video of Netanyahu circulating as possible AI. DD Geopolitics, Silver Santa, EricYeung. Confidence: MEDIUM (unconfirmed but multi-source speculation with circumstantial indicators)

2. Core Themes

Oil market fracture: paper vs physical

Dubai physical crude hit $140/barrel while NYMEX futures traded ~$97-100. The divergence is enormous and unprecedented. Physical traders in the Gulf are paying crisis premiums while paper markets are being suppressed – the FT reporting directly suggests US Treasury was involved in selling front-month crude futures. CME CEO Terry Duffy publicly warned this would be a “biblical disaster” if confirmed. Rory Johnston, Chris Martenson, Barchart. Oil WTI +65% YTD – last seen at this level August 2022 (GeromanAT).

COMEX and Shanghai silver divergence

Shanghai silver settled $94.45/oz on SHFE (-4.19%) while COMEX/LBMA traded ~$82-84. Premium at +14.3%. SHFE vaults UP 16,592 kg this week but SGE vaults fell 73,050 kg the prior week to record lows. COMEX saw 2.6M oz withdrawn Thursday alone. Paper leverage ratio at 7.4x. Jane Street reportedly dumped ~$1.5B of SLV (20M shares – largest visible holder) contributing to Friday’s price crash. SilverTrade, JustDario, Silver Santa, pmbug. Confidence: HIGH

Petrodollar architecture under existential stress

Iran’s yuan-for-passage proposal is the single most significant geopolitical-financial signal in this entire feed. Gulf states are reportedly reviewing all financial agreements with Washington – $2 trillion in US investments. Saudi Arabia already flirted with yuan oil pricing before this war. The combination of: US failing to protect Gulf allies, oil priced outside dollars, and Iranian corridor for Chinese tankers – these are not short-term disruptions. Chamberlain’s Ghost, Shanaka. Confidence: HIGH

Two-phase metals playbook (Silver Santa’s framework)

Silver Santa published detailed analysis matching 1970s oil shock template: Phase 1 = dollar liquidity scramble forces metals liquidation (we are here now, ~1-4 weeks). Phase 2 = petrodollar strain drives safe-haven repricing in gold and silver. He predicts gold’s stronger move emerges ~6 weeks post-shock, around mid-April. Portfolio at -2.0% YTD but 46.7% cash, explicitly protecting capital during “shaky” markets. Silver Santa. Confidence: MEDIUM (one-source, but internally coherent and historically grounded)

Bitcoin outperforming gold since war began

Multiple ZeroHedge posts and traders noting Bitcoin has outperformed gold since Feb 28 – BTC at ~$71,500, gold down ~1-2% from war-start. Hypothesis: HFT algos chasing momentum, Bitcoin functions as non-Hormuz, non-confiscable asset. Gold meanwhile performing like risk asset, not safe haven. ZeroHedge. Confidence: MEDIUM

US munitions depletion and logistics attrition

FT confirms US burned through “years” of munitions in 13 days – Tomahawks, SM-3s, Patriots. Pentagon requesting $50B emergency supplemental. Meanwhile 7 tanker aircraft damaged/destroyed in 48 hours – the entire air campaign depends on these aging 1950s-era KC-135s. USN has not escorted a single tanker through Hormuz. Tactical wins, strategic bind. FT, Shanaka, Armchair Warlord. Confidence: HIGH

GDXJ rebalance + helium sector emerging

Silver Santa flagged GDXJ rebalance with visual. AVN.V (Avanti Helium) up +84.3% in 1 week and +123.8% in 1 month – the Iran war disrupting ~90% of helium supply from Qatar (largest non-US producer). Helium has no strategic reserve. TheApe took profits on AVN at +45-50% in 2 days, added PLSR.v (Pulsar Helium) as secondary momentum play. Silver Santa, TheApe. Confidence: HIGH

War escalation trajectory: no off-ramp visible

Trump told G7 Iran was “about to surrender.” Zero evidence of this. Backchannel Hormuz talks failing. Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei (from hospital bed) ordering permanent Hormuz closure. Hamas broke with Iran publicly asking them to stop hitting neighboring countries. Houthis announced “Hour Zero” military support for Iran. France (one soldier killed), Italy (withdrew from region), Germany, Spain all publicly distancing from the war. Tom Wright, Collingwood. Confidence: HIGH

3. Weak Signals

China’s 15th Five-Year Plan published – GDP growth target “within reasonable range,” R&D >7% of social spending, digital economy to 12.5% of GDP by 2030, non-fossil energy to 25%. French analyst calls it “probably the most important document of 2026.” One systematic overview worth reading. Unknown/Mehdi. Confidence: LOW (single source, but plan is real)

US gold exports surging. January trade deficit narrowed partly because gold exports jumped. WSJ and pmbug both flagging that gold may be flowing out as payment for goods/energy rather than dollars. Structurally significant if sustained. pmbug, Loren Boston. Confidence: LOW

Russia raised crude price to India from $50 to $95/barrel after US sanctions relief. India’s “discount” era over. Every time Western sanctions “benefit” someone, the beneficiary starts charging market rates. South Asia Index. Confidence: LOW-MEDIUM (unverified sourcing on the specific numbers)

Houthis holding in reserve, “fingers on trigger.” Policy Tensor notes Houthis are not laying low – Iran holding them as escalation option if Hormuz alone proves insufficient to keep oil above $100. If Bab al-Mandeb closes too, Red Sea shipping is also gone. Policy Tensor. Confidence: MEDIUM

SHFE new settlement rule impacting silver futures. JustDario’s podcast (Episode 68) discusses new SHFE rule, extreme physical shortage at SHFE, Chinese rush to source physical silver by mid-April. Not elaborated in tweet text but flagged as significant. JustDario. Confidence: LOW

4. Noise

Endless geopolitical opinion takes (Netanyahu dead/alive speculation without new evidence) – multiple accounts. Unverifiable.

Cuba negotiations/protests – interesting but minimal market relevance short term.

AI benchmarking drama (Meta Avocado, GPT-5.4 vs Claude debates) – multiple accounts. War noise drowning this out.

US domestic political chaos (Cramer “not 2007,” Biden impeachment whataboutism) – Barchart. Filtered.

Iranian propaganda claims (USS Abraham Lincoln rendered inoperable) – IRGC via various. CENTCOM denied. Unverified.

Iraqi Resistance claiming KC-135 shootdown – MenchOsint. CENTCOM says not hostile fire. Contested.

5. Stock Picks

1. $SBMI.V / SBMCF – Silver Bullet Mines Corp. - Silver Santa added to portfolio on March 12 (“Near term Gold and Silver Producer. $25M USD MCAP. Very high grade Gold and Silver. Situated in the USA.”) Silver Santa - TheApe independently pulled the trigger after watching it NOT sell down during 3 days of sector weakness – no algo pressure, “strong hands.” Called it “a hidden gem that doesn’t get cheaper even with metals dropping.” TheApe - Paulofutre (community analysis) details: 125 tpd mill in Globe, Arizona expandable to 350 tpd; Buckeye Mine targeting ~5M oz silver potential; KT/SC mines showing 5-15 g/t gold + 10-25 oz/t silver; signed 5-year offtake with Ocean Partners for up to 36,000 tonnes/year; Washington Mine (Idaho) assaying 33.9 oz/t average silver; recent Columbia and Gold Queen mine acquisitions. Paulofutre - Market cap: ~$25M USD. Registered US producer. High-grade. No algos shorting it. - Confidence: HIGH (two priority accounts, specific fundamentals, position sizing confirmed)

2. $TAL.TO / PTALF – PetroTal Corp. - Silver Santa added yesterday. Oil producer. 5x average volume on the day TheApe covered it. MCAP ~$493M CAD. Buy price $0.530, current ~$0.540 (+1.9%). 52-week range $0.325-$0.74. TheApe on TAL - TheApe shows upside % chart vs WTI oil price – at $100 WTI, PetroTal shows substantial upside based on 10% discount rate model. - Silver Santa sold oil longs around +55% and bought Nasdaq shorts instead but noted will “most likely buy oil longs again next week.” TheApe - Confidence: HIGH (two priority accounts, both entered, specific price levels given)

3. $AVN.V / ARGYF – Avanti Helium Corp. - Top performer in Silver Santa’s 1-week (+84.3%) and 1-month (+123.8%) rankings. Silver Santa’s rationale: helium is being disrupted by the Iran war (Qatar = ~63M cubic meters/year = largest non-US producer, now cut off). Silver Santa - TheApe took profits at +45-50% in 2 days; current price ~$0.455-0.47. Market cap ~$41-57M CAD. TheApe added PLSR.v (Pulsar Helium, $338M CAD MCAP) as secondary helium momentum play. - Helium has no strategic reserve. Data from USGS: US produces 81M cubic meters, Qatar 63M. Sectoral usage: cryogenics/semiconductors largest consumer, then MRI, aerospace, lifting gas. - Confidence: MEDIUM (both priority accounts in it, but TheApe already took profits – entry timing matters)

6. Summary Stats