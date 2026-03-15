1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

Petrodollar under live attack

This is the week the theoretical became operational. Chinese shadow fleet tankers are the only vessels transiting Hormuz continuously - no Western insurance needed, Chinese state-backed coverage, yuan settlement through CIPS. Goldman Sachs data (via Shanaka Perera): Hormuz oil flows collapsed from 19.5 million barrels/day to 0.5 million. 11.7-16.5 million barrels have reached China since Feb 28 through this parallel system. CIPS processed $24.5 trillion in 2025 at 43% YoY growth. The petrodollar’s 52-year architecture is watching its replacement operate in real time through the waterway it can no longer transit.

Eric Yeung on GCC-China trade dynamics | Arnaud Bertrand framing | TheApe on China/Russia security guarantees as only exit

Oil market bifurcation: paper vs physical

WTI futures: ~$98-100

Dubai physical crude swaps: ~$138

Gap: $38 premium for physical delivery

Weekend futures briefly hit $105

Jeff Currie (Goldman Sachs, commodities chief): “There is no policy response that can stop this ascent in crude - none.” SPR release at maximum 2 million barrels/day against 17+ million barrels/day offline = covers 7.5% of the gap.

Dubai vs WTI chart via NoLimit | Currie Bloomberg interview | Kobeissi on SPR math

US military attrition - the refuelling problem

Iran has identified the KC-135 as the strategic center of gravity. No tanker = no B-2 reaches Iran from Missouri. No tanker = no F-35 maintains combat air patrol. The fleet operating on 70-year-old airframes flying 18-hour sorties is now losing aircraft faster to Iranian missiles than to any other cause. Additionally: 10-11 MQ-9 Reapers lost to Iranian EW, THAAD radar destroyed, C-RAM on Baghdad embassy roof destroyed. Philip Pilkington analysis | Shanaka KC-135 deep dive

Trump’s self-refuting tweets

The contradiction nobody in mainstream media can reconcile: Trump tweets “we have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s military capability” in the same paragraph where he begs China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the UK to send warships. Multiple high-volume accounts and the Ape himself called this out explicitly. Japan rejected the request. China rejected it. France limited itself to “defensive escorts only.” The coalition call failed on the same weekend it was made.

Iran’s war strategy is layered and working

Silver Santa’s framing: combination of 1973 Oil Crisis + 2008 Financial Crisis + COVID. TheApe: “America opened Pandora’s box and has no idea how to close it.” Iran is deliberately targeting: (1) US military logistics (tankers, radars), (2) GCC financial infrastructure (Citibank Dubai/Bahrain), (3) the dollar-oil nexus (yuan-only offer), (4) Israeli interceptor stocks. Each layer compounds the next. TheApe full analysis | Silver Santa war comparison

Gold/silver correction: buying opportunity or more pain?

Gold down ~10% from $5,600 ATH to ~$5,017-5,022. Silver down ~33% from $120 ATH to ~$80. GDXJ down 17% from ATH. TheApe reduced miners to 25% (lowest since COVID crash). Silver Santa at 50/50 cash/miners.

However: physical market continues draining. COMEX deliveries month-to-date: 8,108 contracts. JustDario shows March 2026 delivery data: Citigroup proprietary account issued 802 delivery notices on Friday while price was slammed - classic closing shorts via delivery while suppressing price. LBMA free float actually increased (ETF selling providing physical cover) yet lease rates remain elevated at 0.75% vs 0.0% for all of 2023-2024. Karel Mercx LBMA analysis

Don Durrett updated GSD defaults to $7,000 gold / $200 silver. Jordan Roy-Byrne (CMT): gold in intermediate-term correction, silver likely to test $70-$64 first, then explosive recovery.

COMEX silver manipulation intensifying

The clearest signal this week: while silver price was slammed Friday and ETF holders sold 58 million ounces over 2.5 months, COMEX open interest and Shanghai futures had 67 million fewer ounces backing them over the same period. The selling provided cover. Meanwhile manufacturers are now approaching mining companies directly for physical silver after being “gated” at 5 million ounces in October, December, and March. JustDario manufacturing source | pmbug COMEX report

TheApe’s portfolio rotation signal

TheApe is treating this as a binary event. He’s 50% cash, short NASDAQ (profitable), and will “load the truck” the moment de-escalation signals emerge. His watchlist for maximum short-term upside on peace announcement: $DEF.v, $SSV.v, $EQTY.v, $GRSL.v, $SCZ.v, $GSVR.v - all need 87-100%+ to recover 6-week-ago levels. The reasoning: these names have already been beaten down, have no algos pushing them lower, and will have explosive upside when the Iran war cloud lifts. Full portfolio update

3. Weak Signals

North Korea fires 10 ballistic missiles - timed exactly as THAAD was pulled from South Korea for the Middle East, and 5 days before Japan’s PM visits Washington to announce Golden Dome missile shield participation. Kim is writing the sales pitch for the shield being built against him. ZeroHedge | Shanaka analysis. LOW - but strategically loaded timing

Cuba “Option Zero” - Cold War-era contingency for total external supply collapse activated. Communist Party HQ in Ciego de Avila burned by protesters. Government seeking US negotiations. Cuba collapse would be a second geopolitical win for Trump in the hemisphere while Iran war rages - or a third front he can’t manage. Lord Bebo Cuba coverage. LOW

European defection from US war coalition - Spain, France, Italy, Germany all explicitly declined participation. France limited to “defensive escort only.” Germany “not part of this war.” Switzerland closed airspace to US military flights. This is the first time since WW2 that a major US military operation has been this openly rejected by NATO allies. Mark analysis. MEDIUM

Australia fuel crisis emerging - 18 days petrol, 16 days diesel, 14 days jet fuel. China halted refined fuel exports to Australia. Sydney petrol stations reportedly running out. HealthRanger on China halting fuel exports | Australian Energy Minister under fire. MEDIUM - direct commodity/supply chain signal

GDXJ rebalance incoming - Silver Santa posted table of GDXJ rebalancing. Table here. Worth monitoring for forced institutional flows into/out of specific names. LOW

4. Noise

Filtering out:

Netanyahu death speculation - Multiple sources including Turkish TV, North Korean state TV, French colonel on video, various X accounts. Unconfirmed. Possible psyops on both sides. Netanyahu’s office denied it. Watching for actual video confirmation - until then this is noise with signal potential.

“World’s strongest carbon fiber” - China - Jackson Hinkle post - geopolitically noted but not actionable for metals/energy thesis.

AI cancer vaccine dog story - Multiple posts on this. Interesting science, not market-relevant. Ignoring.

Lord Bebo’s trans mass shooter thread - Lord Bebo series - purely sociopolitical commentary, ignoring.

Ethan Levins OSINT on Israeli grid - Banned from X for posting coordinates. Tabloid-level drama, not market signal.

Meta 20% layoff rumor - Multiple sources - real news but not core to the precious metals/energy thesis this week.

5. Stock Picks

1. $SBMI.v — Silver Bullet Mines - Both TheApe and Silver Santa accumulating. TheApe added Friday after watching 3 days of sector weakness during which the stock refused to sell down - Price at entry: ~$0.255 (52wk range $0.13-$0.39) - Reasoning: no algos attacking it = strong hands holding; “hidden gem, totally unknown on market”; limited downside even in bad metals environment - Market cap: ~$37.72M, shares: 147.93M - Cash: $365K, liabilities: $2.16M — lean balance sheet, small float - TheApe’s conviction: “doesn’t get cheaper even with metals dropping” - Silver Santa confirmed accumulating 3 days before TheApe’s entry - TheApe SBMI entry | Confidence: MEDIUM (position sizing confirmed by 2 priority accounts, but no specific resource/production data)

2. $TAL.TO — Petrotal Corp - TheApe’s sole oil position, framed as a war-escalation play - Price: ~$0.52-0.54, market cap ~$474-493M, 52wk high $0.74 - Cash $108.81M vs liabilities $291.98M - TheApe has explicit upside chart showing Petrotal value vs WTI price ($0/bbl to $150/bbl scenarios) - Exit trigger stated explicitly: “any signs of de-escalation and I will sell it” - He sold oil longs around +55% and bought NASDAQ shorts, but bought Petrotal back at lower level - TAL.TO entry post | Confidence: MEDIUM (clear thesis, explicit entry/exit logic, but pure war-momentum play)

6. Summary Stats