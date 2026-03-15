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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
Mar 15

This is redundant for those who monitored yesterday's feeds, but "Second smartest guy" has the video clips of the 3/12/26 "Netanyahu" speech where his left hand had 6 fingers, and his tongue was permanent, but his molars kept appearing and disappearing: https://www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/iran-war-update-netanyahu-his-brother

A more subtle, but informative test for AI generation that I did was to look at the left half and the right half of his face separately through the video, by covering the other half. The left brain controls the right half of the face and vice versa. I may do this to see glimpses into left brain and right brain input into people's faces. It is quite a dynamic thing. Faces are dynamic.

In this case it was surprising how fixed the expression was on each side of the face.

This is probably NOT something AI is trained to adjust.

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New Right Directions's avatar
New Right Directions
Mar 15

Trump calls on an alliance to reopen the Strait of Hormuz 2 weeks INTO an ill-conceived venture in the region? This kind of support you lock down BEFORE your military "excursion" — not when you're failing weeks into it. Why would China help when oil is now being traded in yuan? The closure of the Strait is the best thing that could've happened for China and Russia. Now Russia might have enough money to finish off the gov't in Kiev.

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