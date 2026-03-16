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Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
Mar 16

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
Mar 16Edited

From my friend in Greece, where the military rumor mill says Bibi and Sarah were badly injured, put in medical comas and flown to London on the "Wings of Zion" plane, where they will be declared dead at the least inopportune moment:

Turkey shock claim: If Netanyahu is dead, Israel’s collapse has already begun https://www.bankingnews.gr/diethni/articles/862379/turkey-shock-claim-if-netanyahu-is-dead-israel-s-collapse-has-already-begun

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