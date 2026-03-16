1. Critical Alerts

Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed - Goldman Sachs confirms flows collapsed from 19.5M to 0.5M bpd. Zero oil tankers recorded crossing on March 12. Net disruption after Saudi pipeline rerouting: 17.2M bpd offline. Shanaka Perera with full analysis. Jeff Currie (Carlyle): “There is no policy response that can stop this ascent in crude - none.” Brent $104-106, WTI $99-102 at open.

Dubai International Airport fuel tank fire - Iranian drone struck a fuel depot near DXB. Lord Bebo confirmed. British Airways, Lufthansa, KLM, Cathay, Singapore Airlines all suspended Gulf routes. Shanaka Perera on aviation collapse. Fujairah port - the only major export terminal outside Hormuz - also hit; oil loading operations suspended. BRICS News

All major NATO allies decline Hormuz coalition - France, Australia, Japan, Germany, UK all said no to Trump’s warship request. South Korea “under review.” Lord Bebo had the full list. Trump then warned NATO of “very bad future” and threatened to delay Xi summit. Bloomberg confirmed.

USS Abraham Lincoln retreated 1,100+ km from Iran - Confirmed by MenchOsint via flight tracking and Chinese satellite imagery. Now operating near Salalah, Oman behind coastal mountain ranges. Arya Yadeghaar analysis. Carrier-based tankers still refueling from Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia.

China resumed Taiwan gray-zone operations - 26 PLA aircraft (16 entering ADIZ) and 7 naval vessels around Taiwan on March 15, ending a 16-day lull that began the day before Operation Epic Fury launched. Taiwan authorised stalled $9B US arms packages. NoLimit analysis; Taiwan MND official report confirmed.

2. Core Themes

Iran’s asymmetric strategy is working

IRGC launched Wave 55 of Operation True Promise 4. First combat use of the Sejjil solid-fuel ballistic missile, which travels at 10 Mach in exoatmospheric phase and is extremely difficult to intercept with Patriot or Arrow. MenchOsint confirmed; IRGC says “most missiles currently firing were produced a decade ago - recently produced missiles have not been deployed yet.”

Iranian FM Araghchi on CBS: “We never asked for a ceasefire or negotiation. We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes.” MenchOsint

NoLimit’s chart shows Iran missile fire rate down 92% from peak - whether this is depletion or strategic pacing remains contested. NoLimit

Petrodollar recycling system under existential stress

Chinese shadow tankers are the only vessels transiting Hormuz - carrying Iranian crude settled in yuan through CIPS. Kpler confirmed 11.7-16.5M barrels reached China since Feb 28.

Eric Yeung’s framework: GCC oil → USD → US Treasuries was the backbone of dollar hegemony. If GCC starts selling oil to China in RMB and parking surpluses in physical gold/silver, the entire loop breaks. KingKong9888 - detailed petrodollar recycling diagram.

Iran officially offered oil passage in yuan to non-US/Israeli countries. Trump threatening to delay Xi summit if China doesn’t help open Hormuz - but this is structurally incoherent since China is the primary beneficiary of the current arrangement. KingKong9888

Confidence: HIGH (multiple independent sources, live market data confirming)

Silver/Gold physical market dislocation

SGE/SHFE silver: $91.51 (-6.34% on the session but still $10+ premium over Western spot). SGE premium over spot: ~$11.80/oz (14.5%). Silver Santa / David Lee

COMEX registered silver vaults scraped down to ~78M oz. March standing delivery: 856 contracts. May standing : 76,223 contracts = 381M oz potentially demanding delivery. International Stacker

Chinese major banks restricting gold purchases and extending physical delivery to 10-15 business days. SilverTrade / Bai Xiaojun

1-month silver lease rate has not been at 0% for a single day in over a year. Karel Mercx: “The silver ocean is evaporating.”

Silver slammed below $80 at COMEX open (tested $78.50), then bounced. Gold tested $4,970. Both testing cycle support. Confidence: HIGH

Oil shock cascading through global supply chains

World’s largest aluminum smelter (Aluminium Bahrain) cut 19% of capacity due to Hormuz disruption. Aluminum hit highest since 2022. ZeroHedge

Helium prices doubled since war began - Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG shutdown removed 5.2M cubic meters/month of helium (33% of global supply). 60-90 day disruption could add +25-50% further. Kobeissi Letter

Qatar and Kuwait face GDP contractions of up to 14% if Hormuz stays closed two months. Saudi/UAE down 3-5% (offset by pipeline). Hamidreza Azizi full war update

Japan only has 14-day naphtha (plastics precursor) supply. Petrochemical force majeures cascading across Asia. Jeffrey Hall

Indian restaurants running on firewood; Bangladesh shut five of six urea factories. Lord Bebo

Shipping fuel oil prices at all-time record. NoLimit chart.

Saudi Arabia secretly running the hawks

NYT reported March 15: MBS has been privately urging Trump throughout the war to “keep hitting the Iranians hard.” Saudi East-West Petroline being pushed to full 7M bpd capacity; Yanbu loadings tripled. Bloomberg tracked 50+ supertankers heading to Yanbu. Shanaka Perera full breakdown.

MenchOsint exposed via flight tracking that US planes are operating from Saudi territory despite Saudi public denials, after 3 F-15E were downed in Kuwait and transponders turned back on to avoid repeat. MenchOsint

Confidence: HIGH (flight data + NYT sourcing + Aramco CEO confirmation)

Markets not pricing the war correctly

VIX at one-third of Liberation Day levels while actual market volatility equals April 2025 crash levels. ZeroHedge

Goldman: S&P could plunge to 5,400 in severe oil shock scenario. ZeroHedge

Goldman also sees this week as “crucial” for rates market after “one of the largest deleveraging events ever.” ZeroHedge

S&P financials index worst YTD since 2020; private credit stocks (Blackstone, Ares) down 30-40%; private credit defaults at 5.8% highest since Fitch started tracking. Katusa Research

Retail traders piling into oil ETFs at 10x average pace - record $211M in 1-month rolling purchases. Kobeissi. Hedge funds also 100% long WTI and Brent - first time since September 2021.

Confidence: HIGH

Gold’s structural case reinforced

US gold reserves now represent 3% of federal debt , lowest on record. Would need to be $26,000/oz to match the 1980 ratio of 18%. Would need $75,000/oz to match 1940s 50%+ coverage. Kobeissi

US has been a net gold exporter for 3 consecutive months - largest single factor reducing trade deficit. Luke Gromen: “US is de facto net settling a portion of its trade deficit in gold.” Luke Gromen

Gold/Silver ratio attempting breakout - if it rejects here, bullish for both metals. Dr. Potassium

IRGC economic empire untouched despite 15,000 strikes

Khatam al-Anbiya Construction HQ (IRGC economic arm): 812 registered companies, 250,000 workers, Ansar Bank 600 branches, zinc/lead mining, petrochemicals. None of this has been struck. The military is rubble; the cash flow is intact. Shanaka Perera with full breakdown.

This explains Araghchi’s “as long as it takes” - it’s a balance sheet statement, not ideology.

3. Weak Signals

France depleting Mica/Meteor missile stocks shooting down Iranian drones at 60x cost ratio ($2M interceptor vs $20k-35k Shahed). Macron response: accelerate European nuclear arsenal and “forward deterrence” - naming 8 EU partners for joint nuclear exercises. Shanaka Perera

UAE GlobalEye surveillance aircraft destroyed - Worth ~$1B, destroyed by a drone worth $20,000. Only one in the Middle East. TMT_arabic

Oil-to-NatGas ratio at extreme - Brent/US NatGas ratio at 5th percentile historically; implies 200%+ outperformance potential for natural gas vs oil if ratio reverts. Value Seeker

BOJ considering FX intervention - KATAYAMA flagged “ready to take bold steps on FX if needed.” Last intervention (July 2024) caused the AI bubble first implosion. ZeroHedge

Taiwan power grid - Running out of power in approximately 10 days, per Nostra. Not yet corroborated but significant if accurate given TSMC exposure.

Hormuz back-channel coordination - Select oil/LPG tankers DID cross Hormuz, “hinting at back-channel coordination.” ZeroHedge. The tanker Star Gwyneth (Marshall Islands, US-owned) was attacked but made it through. Sal Mercogliano

Anthropic/Claude blacklisted by Pentagon but still running the war - Hegseth designated Anthropic a “supply chain risk” Feb 27; Epic Fury launched Feb 28. Palantir’s Maven Smart System running Claude generated 1,000+ Iranian targets in 24 hours. Legal battle ongoing. Shanaka Perera

Mojtaba Khamenei flown to Moscow for treatment - Multiple reports from Kuwaiti Al-Jarida citing source close to Supreme Leader. Fractures, bruised eye. First public statement read by TV anchor - no voice recording, no video. Ariel Oseran

4. Noise

Netanyahu alive/dead/AI debate - Lord Bebo spent hours on this. Shadow on hand at one video frame, cafe appearance confirmed real. Consumed enormous feed bandwidth. Ignored.

Oscar ceremony political statements - Javier Bardem, various actors calling for peace. Entertainment, not signal. [Lord Bebo various posts]

Tucker Carlson CIA/FARA allegations - Politically charged, legally unconfirmed. ZeroHedge. Signal would be if charged; until then, noise.

Belgian/Dutch domestic politics (wage gap debates, Gennez 0.7% vs 7% error, municipal elections) - approximately 40 tweets. Entirely irrelevant to this feed’s focus.

Trump’s Truth Social AI rant - Claiming all Iranian strikes are AI-generated. MenchOsint dismissal. Contradicted by satellite data and own DoD statements. Ignored.

Netanyahu cafe video speculation - Confirmed real by multiple fact-checkers. Move on.

5. Stock Picks

TAL.TO (Petrotal Corp) - TheApeOfGoldStreet’s only oil stock. TheApeOfGoldStreet - Current price: ~C$0.54, 52-week range C$0.325-C$0.74 - Market cap: $493M, shares 913M - Peru-based oil producer; upside chart vs WTI shows accelerating leverage to oil price increases - Explicitly stated: “Any signs of de-escalation and I will sell it” - pure war/oil price play - Cash/equiv: $108.81M vs liabilities $291.98M - Confidence: LOW (one source, no earnings/production data given, pure momentum play tied to oil price)

No qualifying additional picks - the feed has abundant macro commentary and mining sector analysis (169 companies tracked by LBroad, Don Durrett’s cycle targets) but without company-specific fundamentals meeting the criteria.

6. Summary Stats