1. Critical Alerts

US Embassy Baghdad directly hit by Iran-backed Iraqi militia drone after C-RAM radar was previously blinded; FPV drone flew unchallenged for ~2 minutes over Green Zone. MenchOsint confirms, Lord Bebo with footage. Correction: drone, not Iranian missile.

Hormuz bypass route no longer safe : Oil tanker struck at anchor 23nm east of Fujairah. Dubai International Airport fuel tank hit (third confirmed drone event near DXB). UAE closed airspace entirely. Iran is specifically targeting the Hormuz bypass infrastructure. UKMTO warning, DD Geopolitics.

Hormuz coalition collapses before forming : Germany, UK, France, Japan, Australia all formally declined Trump’s request for warships. China did not respond. Zero confirmed commitments as of March 17. Trump warning NATO of “very bad future.” Kobeissi Letter, Lord Bebo full list.

Iran’s internet at ~1% connectivity since late February per NetBlocks; regime shut down domestic servers after Israeli/US strike destroyed IRGC internet/jamming facility. ATMs offline. Banking networks down. Iran’s own infrastructure, killed by Iran. Geroman chart.

Ali Larijani warns of possible false flag operation styled after 9/11 being prepared by “what remains of Epstein’s network” to blame Iran. Iran categorically denying involvement in advance. Source. Credibility: unverified but officially stated by Iran’s security chief.

2. Core Themes

Strait of Hormuz: tollgate, not blockade

Iran has not closed Hormuz universally. It has converted it into a permissioned system. Ten nations granted conditional transit: China, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq. First non-Iranian vessel to transit with AIS on: Pakistani-flagged Aframax Karachi carrying Abu Dhabi crude. Payment: diplomatic alignment, not dollars. MenchOsint confirms, Lord Bebo.

Ship transits collapsed from 130-150/day pre-war to 0-3/day; Goldman estimated 17.2 mb/d disrupted

Physical Dubai crude hit $150-154/bbl vs WTI paper at ~$94-96 — a 40-75% premium over crude it is refined from

Brent settled at $100.21 on March 16 before dropping on ceasefire jawboning

Iran FM Araghchi explicitly: “Last contact with Witkoff was before the second attack. Claims of ongoing talks are meant solely to mislead oil traders.” Source

US military position: stretched and degrading

200+ US troops wounded across 7 countries (Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE). 10 seriously. ILRedAlert confirms.

USS Gerald R. Ford fire burned 30+ hours, displaced 600 crew, sleeping on floors. 10th month of deployment. CENTCOM described it as “non-life-threatening injuries.” DD Geopolitics.

USS Abraham Lincoln repositioned 1,100km from Iran near Salalah, Oman, behind coastal mountain ranges, according to Chinese satellites. Lord Bebo.

KC-135 tanker fleet attrition: one crashed over western Iraq March 12 (6 dead), at least 5 more damaged at Prince Sultan. One KC-135 (61-0324) made emergency landing at Ben Gurion March 17.

B-2s still flying from CONUS because Pentagon fears staging them at Diego Garcia, within Iranian missile range. Armchair Warlord.

CENTCOM listing “95% of mine delivery systems destroyed” while mines are actively being laid — policy tensor notes the contradiction.

Trump’s coalition ask: diplomatically unprecedented

Trump explicitly cited Japan gets 95% of oil through Hormuz, China 90%, South Korea 35% as justification for demanding their navies. Actual China number is ~33% (Arnaud Bertrand sourced).

Trump admitted: “They weren’t supposed to go after all these other countries… We were shocked.” Lord Bebo.

Trump-Xi summit delayed “a month or so.” US-China Paris talks lasted 3 hours, “constructive.” Bessent: “very good.”

Trump Truth Social post creating “Hormuz Peace Board” — same post claims war started by “Obama and Biden 47 years ago.” Not satire.

Iran’s Mosaic Doctrine performing as designed

31 autonomous IRGC provincial commands operating independently. No Supreme Leader authorization required per command. Wave 57 of Operation True Promise 4 ongoing as of March 17.

Iran conducting ~30 missiles + ~65 drones per day at current pace — down from peak waves but sustainable per Patricia Marins’s missile production analysis (source).

Bahrain Defense Ministry: intercepted 129 missiles and 221 drones since war began.

Hezbollah: 23 operations March 16. Iraqi Resistance: 21 operations. IDF ground operations now entering southern Lebanon.

AN/FPS-117 long-range early warning radar destroyed in Saudi Arabia, Al-Qaisumah — geolocated by IRGC satellite imagery and confirmed by Sentinel-2. MenchOsint.

Silver: violent correction, structural deficit unchanged

Silver crashed from ~$96 high to ~$77-81. Down ~4% March 16 alone (SHFE: -6.34%). BIS report confirms: leveraged ETF rebalancing created self-reinforcing selling loop. Silver Santa.

Shanghai silver at ~$91-92/oz vs Western spot ~$79-81. Premium: ~$11-12 (14.5%). SGE/SHFE consistently pricing metal significantly higher than COMEX paper.

COMEX March silver deliveries: 8,108 contracts = 40.54 million oz — Citigroup apparently the lone remaining significant short, issuing 802 delivery notices Friday. SilverTrade.

SHFE silver vaults +23,055 kg on March 17 — adding, not depleting. China accumulating.

COMEX silver inventories: continuing multi-million oz draws most days. Karel Mercx noting authorized participants may be pulling metal via ETF redemption.

LME trading halted for 2+ hours March 16 due to “primary electronic matching engine issue” during vital third-Wednesday settlement window. Resumed at 5:30pm. No major moves on resumption but trust damage done.

Stagflation trap snapping shut

Goldman raised December 2026 PCE forecast +0.8pp to 2.9%. Core PCE already 3.1%.

February payrolls: -92,000 . GDP deteriorating.

Fed meets Wednesday with zero good options. Markets pricing at most one cut by December.

Fertilizer prices highest since October 2022, +35% YoY. Charlie Bilello.

US AAA average gas price: biggest single-day surge on record.

Singapore fuel oil: $140/bbl (record, up 146% since January). Fujairah: $160-175/bbl .

Private credit defaults: 9.2% (all-time high) per Fitch. Morgan Stanley projecting 8% for direct lending.

Kuwait oil output cut to ~1.3m b/d from 2.6m. UAE to ~2m b/d from 3.56m.

NATO disintegration accelerating

Belgium PM De Wever publicly called for EU-Russia normalization: “European leaders agree with me, but no one dares say it out loud.” First sitting NATO-member PM to break ranks publicly.

Germany’s Merz flew to DC to perform Ukraine solidarity, then quietly sought Rosneft Deutschland sanctions exemption. PCK Schwedt refinery quietly carved out. THE ISLANDER analysis.

EU stripped Greek Patriot PAC-2 reserves (~25% of stockpile) to Qatar. South Korea THAAD components moving to Gulf. European missile shield thinning.

IMF threatening Ukraine: adopt tax hikes by end of March or lose $8.1B funding. Rada members refusing to vote as protest against Zelensky.

France running low on Mica/Meteor air-to-air missiles after sustained Shahed interceptions.

Gold moving east; paper moving west

US Trade Deficit shrinks 25% driven by gold exports. Silver Santa flagging.

Gold as top US export category for 3 of past 4 months. VBL’s Ghost.

India gold imports +20.1%, silver imports +128.5% April-January per Bloomberg.

China restricting “accumulated gold” bank products (paper gold) due to high demand — not a gold ban but signals physical market tightening.

US gold reserves now just 3% of federal debt — lowest on record. Would need $26,000/oz to match 1980 ratio.

Gold touched its 50DMA (~$5,000) and closed above it. Last time this happened it rose +23.1% the following month. Dr. Potassium.

3. Weak Signals

Malaysia declared US trade deal “null and void” after Supreme Court IEEPA ruling February 20 voided the legal authority underpinning reciprocal tariff deals. First country to say it out loud. ~$500B in annual US trade flows potentially affected. Shanaka Anslem Perera. MEDIUM — one country, but legal foundation destroyed for all.

Iran mining Bitcoin at ~$1,320/coin using subsidised electricity; IRGC processed $3B+ through crypto channels 2023-2025 per Chainalysis. Crypto treasury intact even as conventional military is degraded. BTC up 7-13% since war started. Shanaka substack via Grok confirmed. LOW but structurally interesting.

China intercepted B-2 radio signals according to PLA-linked firm Jingan Technology. Not radar — radio emissions during communication phases. Cannot independently verify but published as an information operation while US begs for warships. Shanaka. LOW confidence, but the publication itself is the signal.

Australia raising rates while AUD shows no reaction — trader noting historical short opportunity emerging. Context: Australia imports ~100% urea for AdBlue supply chain. Kacper Piotr Kaminski. LOW.

4. Noise

Netanyahu alive/dead controversy — exhaustively documented AI video controversy. Lord Bebo concludes it’s real footage with over-processed iPhone filter, Netanyahu has the flu. Cafe video released March 15 to prove he’s alive. Moving on. Lord Bebo thread.

Mojtaba Khamenei gay briefing (NYP) — information warfare to distract from him being alive. Lord Bebo explains the mechanism explicitly. Source. Not worth tracking.

Oscars commentary — large volume of cultural noise about film awards during active war. Javier Bardem “Free Palestine” pin notable but not market-relevant.

MAGA internal fracturing tweets — Carrie Prejean, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Joe Rogan, Rand Paul commentary. Politically interesting but not actionable for macro positioning. Brian Allen thread.

Venezuela/Cuba annexation comments — Trump’s Truth Social posts about 51st state. Noise for now. The Kobeissi Letter.

5. Stock Picks

Hycroft Mining (HYMC) — Nasdaq - Latest drill results from Brimstone zone: 542.78 g/t silver over 35.5 meters, including 1,187.29 g/t silver over 14.8m and 21,833 g/t silver over a 0.4m interval - Step-out hole: 358.15 g/t silver over 11.2 meters, including 662.03 g/t silver over 5.8m and 7,330 g/t over 0.3m - Results confirm Brimstone system extends ~150 meters deeper than previously identified and remains open at depth - Don Durrett flagging with “Hycroft likes these results.” Source. - Context: high-grade silver in Nevada, Tier-1 jurisdiction, with structural continuity now confirmed - Confidence: MEDIUM — strong drill results, but brief mention without position sizing detail

No qualifying stock picks beyond Hycroft. All other mining mentions were ETF commentary (GDX, SILJ, SLV), general silver/gold market discussion, or brief name-drops without company-specific data.

6. Summary Stats