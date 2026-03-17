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No1's Daily Digest

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mark's avatar
mark
Mar 17

Nice Sub No1, I like the new format! Now commenters can argue true or false and hopefully help research the truth in our discussions?

Hope this didn't take to long and you finally got some rest.

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Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
Mar 17

I guess it looks like a thumb pressing down now until the U.S. says 'ok, I'm going home'

Australia is gunna do it tough for a bit

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