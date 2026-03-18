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Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
Mar 18

I wonder when the Australian population will be informed by the gov or media that there is an issue with fuel and food...

All normal in Normie land out there. Many are still masking up.

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
Mar 18Edited

Thanks for AI-collating war-events No1. I appreciate it more than market-tips, myself.

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