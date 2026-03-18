1. Critical Alerts

Ali Larijani confirmed dead - Iran’s Security Council Secretary and one of the regime’s most powerful figures eliminated in US-Israeli airstrikes; Basij commander also killed; Netanyahu publicly claimed credit; IRGC vows “definite revenge” against US and Israel - Lord Bebo, MenchOsint, ZeroHedge. Confidence: HIGH

Missile defense attrition breaking down - GEROMAN observes at least 2 missiles penetrated Israel’s air defense overnight; Iran used the Haj Qassem IRBM for the first time, interpreted as sign defenses are now sufficiently degraded; Wave 60 of Operation True Promise targeted US bases in Jordan, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, plus Israeli military facilities - GEROMAN, MenchOsint. Confidence: HIGH

Joe Kent resignation went supernova - Director of the National Counterterrorism Center resigned, stating “Iran posed no imminent threat… we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.” 57M views, 550k likes within 7 hours. Trump responded: “I always thought he was weak on security.” WSJ reports Trump angrier than allies have ever seen, David Sacks pushing for off-ramp, Republican senators quietly asking for an exit - Lord Bebo, Lord Bebo resignation letter. Confidence: HIGH

Strait of Hormuz running at 0.5 million bpd vs pre-war 19.5 million - 8.16M bpd offline total (Iraq -3.3M, Kuwait -1.3M, UAE -1.56M, Saudi -2M); Iran’s parliament speaker: “The Strait is now closed… will not return to previous conditions”; Dubai/Oman crude at $150-157/bbl vs WTI $92-94; Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain all refused military assistance and Germany is now actively seeking negotiations with Iran for oil passage - oil offline, Germany FM. Confidence: HIGH

Supply chain cascade accelerating - Polyethylene force majeures across 4 Asian nations (Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, China); Sri Lanka imposed 5 rationing systems in 8 days; 10+ Asian countries implementing fuel rationing, driving bans, 4-day weeks; India beginning to shut some steel mills; 26 South Korean ships with 183 crew stranded near the Strait; Trump admin seeking alternative fertiliser supplies - Shanaka Perera polyethylene, Sri Lanka rationing, ZH fertiliser. Confidence: HIGH

2. Core Themes

Iran’s targeting doctrine expanding to critical infrastructure

US Naval Support Activity Bahrain: ground-level photos show widespread damage

Iran struck UAE’s Shah gas field (500 million cubic feet/day capacity)

Dubai International Airport drone strike on fuel tanks

Tanker struck at anchor 23nm east of Fujairah

C-RAM system on US Embassy Baghdad destroyed (Saab Giraffe-1X radar hit), drone flew unchallenged for 2 minutes afterward; C-RAM then failed to intercept direct hit

Iran’s parliament speaker formalised doctrine: energy infrastructure hosting US forces is a legitimate target

Bahrain desalination facility was struck March 8 - Shanaka Perera analysis argues this was “a rehearsal,” and IRGC provincial commanders now operate under maximum rage with autonomous standing orders

Desalination infrastructure: the overlooked existential threat

Kuwait’s 8 desalination plants supply 90% of drinking water; they sit on the coastline, cannot be moved or hardened

Gulf holds 40-50% of global desalination capacity; Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait have no alternative water sources

With air defenses intercepting 90-96% of incoming fire, 4-10% get through - a miss on a runway diverts flights; a miss on a desalination intake cuts water to a city for weeks

The consequence asymmetry is not linear - full analysis. Confidence: MEDIUM (single source but highly credible analysis)

Russia deepening involvement

WSJ: Russia sharing satellite imagery and drone tech with Iran; Russia “seeking to keep Iran in the fight” - ZH

ZeroHedge: footage shows China mass-producing Iranian-style kamikaze drones - ZH

MenchOsint: every day Iran depletes US interceptors forces redeployment from East Asia; MiG-31 with Kinzhal spotted over Sea of Japan. US has already burned through munitions stockpiled for China conflict for years - MenchOsint

US aircraft carriers forced to operate 1,000km from Iran (edge of F-35 combat radius)

Confidence: HIGH (3+ sources)

India’s “tanker breakthrough” was not what it seemed

Jag Laadki (Great Eastern Shipping) delivered 80,886 tonnes of Murban crude to Mundra - Indian media celebrated it as proof energy keeps flowing

The vessel loaded at Fujairah (east of the strait, outside Hormuz) and never entered Iranian waters

Required: 3 Indian Navy warships escort, diplomatic relationship, single-voyage specialty war risk insurance (AWRP surging from 0.25% to 0.5-5%+ of hull value, millions per voyage)

Every Indian motorist is paying the war-risk premium of a strait their tanker didn’t enter

The fertiliser loaded at Ruwais, Ras Laffan, inside the Gulf - it has no way around - Shanaka Perera. Confidence: HIGH

Market structure breaking down

Oil now bifurcated: $150/bbl in Asia (except sanctioned Iranian barrels), $100/bbl in US; Asian refineries can’t easily switch to WTI (refinery mismatch, long freight hauls, locked-in contracts) - ZH

Goldman Sachs: CTAs projected to dump stocks in every single scenario over next week - tweet

Asset managers dumped $36.2B in S&P 500 futures March 3-10, largest weekly sale in over a decade - tweet

Bank of America warns “big lows still coming”

Oil-equity correlation breaking (ZH: “market plumbing starts to creak”)

$5 diesel = 35% jump in US consumer prices - ZH

FOMC “Hormuz Hold’em”: playbook is hold or cut, not hike - ZH

Precious metals deeply oversold, bounce signal forming

Silver at ~$79/oz spot; Shanghai silver at $91.68 (-1.19%); slammed to $78.40 intraday (multiple sources crying “HERE WE GO AGAIN”) - tweet

NASDAQ/Gold ratio: 4.51 oz Au per share, down 0.85 oz in last 74 days - directional clarity building

Precious metals and miners described as “strongly oversold while still in uptrend - high probability of rebound” with platinum and palladium printing two strong green days ahead of silver (historically a tell)

COMEX: vault drain continuing, 2M+ oz from eligible category - tweet

Treasury: record $15B buyback of off-run notes ($14.7B previous week) - effectively monetisation; 20Y auction stopped through 0.7bps with surge in foreign demand (foreign buyers still want yield, not dollar exposure per se)

Both priority accounts adding aggressively to silver miners at current levels (see Stock Picks)

Europe fragmenting from US war effort

EU’s Kallas: US didn’t consult Europe before starting war, “not clear where it goes” - tweet

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain all stated this is not a NATO war; FT: allies formally rejected Trump’s call for warships at Hormuz

Lindsey Graham: Trump “never angrier” about allies; Graham himself “second guessing the value of these alliances”

Trump threatened to leave NATO; says “We don’t need any HELP actually”

Finland’s Stubb calling for European dialogue with Russia - Lord Bebo

El Pais assessment: von der Leyen, Kallas, Rutte showing “weak strategic direction” at critical global moment

IMF ultimatum: Ukraine must raise taxes by end of March or lose $8.1B funding

Ukraine: Russia advancing while world watches Iran

Russian forces took Sopych (Sumy region) and new positions at Kalenikov (Slavyansk direction)

Russian strike on Ukrainian airbase near Voznesensk: 2 Su-24Ms and 1 F-16AM destroyed

Pokrovsk front: Russian forces advancing through Grishino ruins; Zaporizhia front “starting to move”

Ukraine deployed 201 air defense experts to Middle East to help US against Shahed drones (Zelensky confirmed 200 drone operatives assisting) - GEROMAN notes this is “crazy that Ukraine pulls air defense from home” - ZH

Confidence: HIGH

3. Weak Signals

USS Tripoli spotted passing Singapore at high speed - unverified claims: 5,000 US special forces + naval landing group heading for possible invasion of Kharg Island, Iran; ETA March 25. Unconfirmed and plausible false flag/psyop, but worth watching - tweet. Confidence: LOW

US-Israel considering ground op to seize Iranian uranium (The Telegraph) - reportedly discussed at highest levels: Delta Force + British SAS + engineers + sappers needed; called “largest special forces operation in history”; uranium in tunnels at Isfahan, Fordow, Natanz despite prior airstrikes; risk of toxic contamination if mishandled - Lord Bebo. Confidence: LOW (single source)

Larijani’s last public act was a letter to Muslims worldwide calling on Islamic countries to stand with Iran, explicitly framing the conflict as “America and Israel vs Iran, the Muslim Ummah, and the forces of resistance” - posted before his death; gives Mojtaba Khamenei’s hardline stance theological/political legitimacy to maintain - MenchOsint. Confidence: MEDIUM

Gulf remittance contraction hitting South Asia simultaneously - 30M+ migrant workers in Gulf; >23,000 flights cancelled since Feb 28; worker hours cut, project suspensions = remittance erosion with 30-60 day lag. Same countries facing worst fertiliser shortages are simultaneously losing dollar inflows that could have bought spot-market alternatives - Shanaka Perera. Confidence: MEDIUM (single source, but very credible analysis)

CIA unmarked LM-100J passenger plane (reg N67AU, hidden from FlightRadar24) left Amman, Jordan - arrived 2 days before war started; MenchOsint speculates it may be linked to Jordan’s King Abdullah shuttle diplomacy to Qatar, UAE, and Bahrain - MenchOsint. Confidence: LOW

Bloomberg fake China SPR headline - Bloomberg ran a headline claiming China would tap strategic reserves; multiple analysts calling it deliberate oil price manipulation. China has repeatedly stated SPRs are for emergencies, not price control; China benefits from current situation (inflationary for adversaries, deflationary for China’s economy which needs inflation) - tweet. Confidence: MEDIUM

X algorithm suppressing Iran news - multiple users reporting account shadowbans on Iran-related content; one account noted: “X has completely shut down the algorithm for news related to Iran. FREE SPEECH.” Confidence: LOW (anecdotal)

4. Noise

Austrian cruiser “Fritzl” deployed to Persian Gulf - tweet - satirical account name (Josef Fritzl was an Austrian criminal); treat as noise/satire

“Netanyahu is dead” theories - Lord Bebo and GEROMAN both methodically debunking reverse image search “proofs”; screenshots being circulated are fabricated - Lord Bebo. Ignore.

$NBIS AI circular financing drama - Nebius $2B NVDA deal + $27B META LOI + $4B convertible issuance with no datacenters - interesting but off-topic

Ecuador deploying 75,000 troops against cartels / Colombia “we’re being bombed” - real story but buried under everything else

Crimea anniversary tweets, Saakashvili Georgia report, Epstein-related Lavrov comments - geopolitical noise, skipping

X dislike button rollout, Kansas medical freedom act, Warner Bros CEO $667M - pure noise

5. Stock Picks

$GRSL.v / $GRSLF — GR Silver Mining - Both TheApeOfGoldStreet and Silver Santa re-added/added positions - strongest conviction signal of the day - GRSL down -56.0% from prior entry; needs +127.3% to break even - Santa explicitly framing this as a “silver bull runner with great books whose price decreased the most” - Ape: buying for “20-30% easily on a small bounce”; platinum/palladium printing 2 consecutive green days - historically a tell for silver - Santa: 37% cash remaining after adds; “feel we are close to a miner bottom” - Ape adds miners, Santa adds GRSL/EQTY. Confidence: HIGH

$EQTY.v / $EQMEF — Equity Metals Corporation - Both priority accounts added simultaneously - rare double conviction signal - EQTY down -50.8% from prior entry; needs +103.4% to break even - Santa: “It may still be a bit too soon, so let’s see what happens… buying these 2 picks at such great discounts won’t hurt the PF” - Santa post, Ape. Confidence: HIGH

$KUYA.CN / $KUYAF — Kuya Silver Corporation - Santa posting CEO commentary: USD $25M+ cash position + expected cash flow from Bethania mine; aggressive drill campaign at Bethania district “fully funded from internal sources” - CEO: “can be maintained and expanded over the coming years as we grow our silver mining operations” - explicitly self-funding exploration - Santa post. Confidence: MEDIUM

$GWM.v / $GAYMF — Galway Metals - Santa posted CEO commentary: adding 4th drill rig dedicated to new discovery; hiring VP Exploration (Jason); PEA at Clarence Stream targeted 2Q26; camp-scale property with gold along 65km strike length - New resource update at Clarence Stream + PEA are material catalysts on defined timeline - Both Ape and Santa mentioned $GWM.v independently - Santa post. Confidence: MEDIUM

$SAM.to / $SFTTF — Starcore International - New position for TheApeOfGoldStreet (first buy); Santa also added - Santa categorises as “stable and profitable gold producer with low future P/E” - alongside ALTN, JAG, SOMA, MKO, ORV - Low-risk anchor while speculative silver names bounce; cash flow generating in current environment - Ape, Santa. Confidence: MEDIUM

6. Summary Stats