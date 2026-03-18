Daily digest: 2026-03-18
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1. Critical Alerts
Ali Larijani confirmed dead - Iran’s Security Council Secretary and one of the regime’s most powerful figures eliminated in US-Israeli airstrikes; Basij commander also killed; Netanyahu publicly claimed credit; IRGC vows “definite revenge” against US and Israel - Lord Bebo, MenchOsint, ZeroHedge. Confidence: HIGH
Missile defense attrition breaking down - GEROMAN observes at least 2 missiles penetrated Israel’s air defense overnight; Iran used the Haj Qassem IRBM for the first time, interpreted as sign defenses are now sufficiently degraded; Wave 60 of Operation True Promise targeted US bases in Jordan, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, plus Israeli military facilities - GEROMAN, MenchOsint. Confidence: HIGH
Joe Kent resignation went supernova - Director of the National Counterterrorism Center resigned, stating “Iran posed no imminent threat… we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.” 57M views, 550k likes within 7 hours. Trump responded: “I always thought he was weak on security.” WSJ reports Trump angrier than allies have ever seen, David Sacks pushing for off-ramp, Republican senators quietly asking for an exit - Lord Bebo, Lord Bebo resignation letter. Confidence: HIGH
Strait of Hormuz running at 0.5 million bpd vs pre-war 19.5 million - 8.16M bpd offline total (Iraq -3.3M, Kuwait -1.3M, UAE -1.56M, Saudi -2M); Iran’s parliament speaker: “The Strait is now closed… will not return to previous conditions”; Dubai/Oman crude at $150-157/bbl vs WTI $92-94; Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain all refused military assistance and Germany is now actively seeking negotiations with Iran for oil passage - oil offline, Germany FM. Confidence: HIGH
Supply chain cascade accelerating - Polyethylene force majeures across 4 Asian nations (Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, China); Sri Lanka imposed 5 rationing systems in 8 days; 10+ Asian countries implementing fuel rationing, driving bans, 4-day weeks; India beginning to shut some steel mills; 26 South Korean ships with 183 crew stranded near the Strait; Trump admin seeking alternative fertiliser supplies - Shanaka Perera polyethylene, Sri Lanka rationing, ZH fertiliser. Confidence: HIGH
2. Core Themes
Iran’s targeting doctrine expanding to critical infrastructure
US Naval Support Activity Bahrain: ground-level photos show widespread damage
Iran struck UAE’s Shah gas field (500 million cubic feet/day capacity)
Dubai International Airport drone strike on fuel tanks
Tanker struck at anchor 23nm east of Fujairah
C-RAM system on US Embassy Baghdad destroyed (Saab Giraffe-1X radar hit), drone flew unchallenged for 2 minutes afterward; C-RAM then failed to intercept direct hit
Iran’s parliament speaker formalised doctrine: energy infrastructure hosting US forces is a legitimate target
Bahrain desalination facility was struck March 8 - Shanaka Perera analysis argues this was “a rehearsal,” and IRGC provincial commanders now operate under maximum rage with autonomous standing orders
Desalination infrastructure: the overlooked existential threat
Kuwait’s 8 desalination plants supply 90% of drinking water; they sit on the coastline, cannot be moved or hardened
Gulf holds 40-50% of global desalination capacity; Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait have no alternative water sources
With air defenses intercepting 90-96% of incoming fire, 4-10% get through - a miss on a runway diverts flights; a miss on a desalination intake cuts water to a city for weeks
The consequence asymmetry is not linear - full analysis. Confidence: MEDIUM (single source but highly credible analysis)
Russia deepening involvement
WSJ: Russia sharing satellite imagery and drone tech with Iran; Russia “seeking to keep Iran in the fight” - ZH
ZeroHedge: footage shows China mass-producing Iranian-style kamikaze drones - ZH
MenchOsint: every day Iran depletes US interceptors forces redeployment from East Asia; MiG-31 with Kinzhal spotted over Sea of Japan. US has already burned through munitions stockpiled for China conflict for years - MenchOsint
US aircraft carriers forced to operate 1,000km from Iran (edge of F-35 combat radius)
Confidence: HIGH (3+ sources)
India’s “tanker breakthrough” was not what it seemed
Jag Laadki (Great Eastern Shipping) delivered 80,886 tonnes of Murban crude to Mundra - Indian media celebrated it as proof energy keeps flowing
The vessel loaded at Fujairah (east of the strait, outside Hormuz) and never entered Iranian waters
Required: 3 Indian Navy warships escort, diplomatic relationship, single-voyage specialty war risk insurance (AWRP surging from 0.25% to 0.5-5%+ of hull value, millions per voyage)
Every Indian motorist is paying the war-risk premium of a strait their tanker didn’t enter
The fertiliser loaded at Ruwais, Ras Laffan, inside the Gulf - it has no way around - Shanaka Perera. Confidence: HIGH
Market structure breaking down
Oil now bifurcated: $150/bbl in Asia (except sanctioned Iranian barrels), $100/bbl in US; Asian refineries can’t easily switch to WTI (refinery mismatch, long freight hauls, locked-in contracts) - ZH
Goldman Sachs: CTAs projected to dump stocks in every single scenario over next week - tweet
Asset managers dumped $36.2B in S&P 500 futures March 3-10, largest weekly sale in over a decade - tweet
Bank of America warns “big lows still coming”
Oil-equity correlation breaking (ZH: “market plumbing starts to creak”)
$5 diesel = 35% jump in US consumer prices - ZH
FOMC “Hormuz Hold’em”: playbook is hold or cut, not hike - ZH
Precious metals deeply oversold, bounce signal forming
Silver at ~$79/oz spot; Shanghai silver at $91.68 (-1.19%); slammed to $78.40 intraday (multiple sources crying “HERE WE GO AGAIN”) - tweet
NASDAQ/Gold ratio: 4.51 oz Au per share, down 0.85 oz in last 74 days - directional clarity building
Precious metals and miners described as “strongly oversold while still in uptrend - high probability of rebound” with platinum and palladium printing two strong green days ahead of silver (historically a tell)
COMEX: vault drain continuing, 2M+ oz from eligible category - tweet
Treasury: record $15B buyback of off-run notes ($14.7B previous week) - effectively monetisation; 20Y auction stopped through 0.7bps with surge in foreign demand (foreign buyers still want yield, not dollar exposure per se)
Both priority accounts adding aggressively to silver miners at current levels (see Stock Picks)
Europe fragmenting from US war effort
EU’s Kallas: US didn’t consult Europe before starting war, “not clear where it goes” - tweet
Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain all stated this is not a NATO war; FT: allies formally rejected Trump’s call for warships at Hormuz
Lindsey Graham: Trump “never angrier” about allies; Graham himself “second guessing the value of these alliances”
Trump threatened to leave NATO; says “We don’t need any HELP actually”
Finland’s Stubb calling for European dialogue with Russia - Lord Bebo
El Pais assessment: von der Leyen, Kallas, Rutte showing “weak strategic direction” at critical global moment
IMF ultimatum: Ukraine must raise taxes by end of March or lose $8.1B funding
Ukraine: Russia advancing while world watches Iran
Russian forces took Sopych (Sumy region) and new positions at Kalenikov (Slavyansk direction)
Russian strike on Ukrainian airbase near Voznesensk: 2 Su-24Ms and 1 F-16AM destroyed
Pokrovsk front: Russian forces advancing through Grishino ruins; Zaporizhia front “starting to move”
Ukraine deployed 201 air defense experts to Middle East to help US against Shahed drones (Zelensky confirmed 200 drone operatives assisting) - GEROMAN notes this is “crazy that Ukraine pulls air defense from home” - ZH
Confidence: HIGH
3. Weak Signals
USS Tripoli spotted passing Singapore at high speed - unverified claims: 5,000 US special forces + naval landing group heading for possible invasion of Kharg Island, Iran; ETA March 25. Unconfirmed and plausible false flag/psyop, but worth watching - tweet. Confidence: LOW
US-Israel considering ground op to seize Iranian uranium (The Telegraph) - reportedly discussed at highest levels: Delta Force + British SAS + engineers + sappers needed; called “largest special forces operation in history”; uranium in tunnels at Isfahan, Fordow, Natanz despite prior airstrikes; risk of toxic contamination if mishandled - Lord Bebo. Confidence: LOW (single source)
Larijani’s last public act was a letter to Muslims worldwide calling on Islamic countries to stand with Iran, explicitly framing the conflict as “America and Israel vs Iran, the Muslim Ummah, and the forces of resistance” - posted before his death; gives Mojtaba Khamenei’s hardline stance theological/political legitimacy to maintain - MenchOsint. Confidence: MEDIUM
Gulf remittance contraction hitting South Asia simultaneously - 30M+ migrant workers in Gulf; >23,000 flights cancelled since Feb 28; worker hours cut, project suspensions = remittance erosion with 30-60 day lag. Same countries facing worst fertiliser shortages are simultaneously losing dollar inflows that could have bought spot-market alternatives - Shanaka Perera. Confidence: MEDIUM (single source, but very credible analysis)
CIA unmarked LM-100J passenger plane (reg N67AU, hidden from FlightRadar24) left Amman, Jordan - arrived 2 days before war started; MenchOsint speculates it may be linked to Jordan’s King Abdullah shuttle diplomacy to Qatar, UAE, and Bahrain - MenchOsint. Confidence: LOW
Bloomberg fake China SPR headline - Bloomberg ran a headline claiming China would tap strategic reserves; multiple analysts calling it deliberate oil price manipulation. China has repeatedly stated SPRs are for emergencies, not price control; China benefits from current situation (inflationary for adversaries, deflationary for China’s economy which needs inflation) - tweet. Confidence: MEDIUM
X algorithm suppressing Iran news - multiple users reporting account shadowbans on Iran-related content; one account noted: “X has completely shut down the algorithm for news related to Iran. FREE SPEECH.” Confidence: LOW (anecdotal)
4. Noise
Austrian cruiser “Fritzl” deployed to Persian Gulf - tweet - satirical account name (Josef Fritzl was an Austrian criminal); treat as noise/satire
“Netanyahu is dead” theories - Lord Bebo and GEROMAN both methodically debunking reverse image search “proofs”; screenshots being circulated are fabricated - Lord Bebo. Ignore.
$NBIS AI circular financing drama - Nebius $2B NVDA deal + $27B META LOI + $4B convertible issuance with no datacenters - interesting but off-topic
Ecuador deploying 75,000 troops against cartels / Colombia “we’re being bombed” - real story but buried under everything else
Crimea anniversary tweets, Saakashvili Georgia report, Epstein-related Lavrov comments - geopolitical noise, skipping
X dislike button rollout, Kansas medical freedom act, Warner Bros CEO $667M - pure noise
5. Stock Picks
$GRSL.v / $GRSLF — GR Silver Mining - Both TheApeOfGoldStreet and Silver Santa re-added/added positions - strongest conviction signal of the day - GRSL down -56.0% from prior entry; needs +127.3% to break even - Santa explicitly framing this as a “silver bull runner with great books whose price decreased the most” - Ape: buying for “20-30% easily on a small bounce”; platinum/palladium printing 2 consecutive green days - historically a tell for silver - Santa: 37% cash remaining after adds; “feel we are close to a miner bottom” - Ape adds miners, Santa adds GRSL/EQTY. Confidence: HIGH
$EQTY.v / $EQMEF — Equity Metals Corporation - Both priority accounts added simultaneously - rare double conviction signal - EQTY down -50.8% from prior entry; needs +103.4% to break even - Santa: “It may still be a bit too soon, so let’s see what happens… buying these 2 picks at such great discounts won’t hurt the PF” - Santa post, Ape. Confidence: HIGH
$KUYA.CN / $KUYAF — Kuya Silver Corporation - Santa posting CEO commentary: USD $25M+ cash position + expected cash flow from Bethania mine; aggressive drill campaign at Bethania district “fully funded from internal sources” - CEO: “can be maintained and expanded over the coming years as we grow our silver mining operations” - explicitly self-funding exploration - Santa post. Confidence: MEDIUM
$GWM.v / $GAYMF — Galway Metals - Santa posted CEO commentary: adding 4th drill rig dedicated to new discovery; hiring VP Exploration (Jason); PEA at Clarence Stream targeted 2Q26; camp-scale property with gold along 65km strike length - New resource update at Clarence Stream + PEA are material catalysts on defined timeline - Both Ape and Santa mentioned $GWM.v independently - Santa post. Confidence: MEDIUM
$SAM.to / $SFTTF — Starcore International - New position for TheApeOfGoldStreet (first buy); Santa also added - Santa categorises as “stable and profitable gold producer with low future P/E” - alongside ALTN, JAG, SOMA, MKO, ORV - Low-risk anchor while speculative silver names bounce; cash flow generating in current environment - Ape, Santa. Confidence: MEDIUM
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: ~1,600+
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 5
Weak signals: 6
Noise filtered: 7+
Confidence distribution: 8 HIGH, 7 MEDIUM, 5 LOW
I wonder when the Australian population will be informed by the gov or media that there is an issue with fuel and food...
All normal in Normie land out there. Many are still masking up.
Thanks for AI-collating war-events No1. I appreciate it more than market-tips, myself.