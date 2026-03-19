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84Lion's avatar
84Lion
Mar 19

Great work - big hat tip. You have become my number 1 go-to site for analysis of this world gone insane. Special thanks for explaining the counter-intuitive moves in gold.

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Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
Mar 19

Critical intel for my local Aussie crew preparing in advance of mass wake up to hard times

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