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Th232's avatar
Th232
Mar 20

Can one bomb Iran to negotiating table, to stop responding to attacks? If your answer, valued reader, is NO, then we won’t recognize this world anymore in sixty to ninety days.

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Mr. Simon Field's avatar
Mr. Simon Field
Mar 20

Trump is certainly off the lead. The lies are legion. I listened to Pepe Escobar who has been a foreign correspondent for 42 years “never have I heard more lies and never have I seen the USA acting this way”. The Empire is under threat and its a wounded animal…and wounded animals are highly dangerous!! Americans they are not remotely affected by their warring as no one has threatened the USA OR FIRED A SHOT IN ANGER*. *To any Americans that can even be bothered to locate Iran on a map these are video game wars Americans see on the news. They only become concerned if the price of gas goes up. There are Zionist Christian’s in the USA. We dont have those nutters in the UK at all. Huckerby is one of those religions lunatics and so is Hesketh by all accounts. Trump is a Jew….obviously. What a complete Dogs Breakfast. The “religious right” is none existent in the UK. 🆘 The USA is sending 5,000 marines on 3 war ships to the theatre of war. Let’s see what they do. Thats going to be VITAL. If this escalates any further and I fear it will…..what we have seen thus far….will be a tea party*.

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