1. Critical Alerts

F-35 confirmed hit by Iranian air defenses - First stealth aircraft ever damaged in combat against a state-level IADS. Emergency-landed at a regional US base, pilot stable. IRGC released video; reportedly used Russian S-300 PMU-2 radar to detect it. ZH headline | IRGC video | Lord Bebo. Second F-35 hit reports emerged hours later at Bandar Abbas - preliminary. Confidence: HIGH (CENTCOM confirmed)

Qatar Ras Laffan LNG terminal struck - Reuters: Iran’s attack damaged 17% of Qatar’s LNG capacity for 3-5 years . ZH: “worse than Nord Stream.” Europe gas prices surged 35%. Qatar supplies ~20% of global LNG; zero LNG in strategic reserves anywhere. ZH analysis | satellite imagery. Confidence: HIGH

Gulf energy infrastructure under systematic destruction - Kuwait: Mina Al-Ahmadi (730,000 bpd) and Mina Abdullah (454,000 bpd) refineries ablaze. Saudi: SAMREF refinery at Yanbu attacked — the only remaining export hub after Hormuz blockade. Haifa oil refinery struck with cluster munitions. UAE gas facilities shut. Kuwait | SAMREF/Yanbu | Haifa. Confidence: HIGH

Iran’s 65th+ missile wave ongoing - Multiple barrages overnight and this morning: Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa, central Israel targeted. 188-alert wave covering 7.3M population. Attacks coordinated with simultaneous Hezbollah rocket launches from Lebanon. 4th wave map | mass alert | GEROMAN. Confidence: HIGH

Pentagon requesting $200 billion Iran war supplemental - WaPo: Pentagon asked White House to approve >$200B for Congress. US war cost already $25B. Hegseth: “It costs money to kill bad guys.” ZH | Hegseth presser. Confidence: HIGH

2. Core Themes

Iran winning the missile attrition war

Rheinmetall CEO on CNBC: “If the war lasts another month, we will have nearly no missiles available” - Lord Bebo

Estimated 1/3 to 1/2 of JASSM inventory (~1,000-1,500 of ~3,000) already expended in ~75 B-1B/B-52 sorties - tweet

At least 10 US/allied radar sites struck; Patriot SAM site in Bahrain hit per satellite imagery - tweet

Iran rationing launches; West burning interceptors at full rate. Hegseth claims “90% degraded” but missile launches doubled last week per pro-Western OSINT - Lord Bebo rebuttal

Iran announcing permanent legal regime over Hormuz; charging $2M per tanker for passage - ZH | detailed thread

Confidence: HIGH

Gold/Silver crash: margin call liquidation, not macro reversal

Silver Shanghai: -10.35% early, settling -6.25% to $79.56. Gold down 7 consecutive days, -6% intraday - Silver Santa | ZH

Silver Santa: “Gold is being sold because leveraged funds are getting margin called and want to sell their most liquid asset. Last time in COVID March 2020, Gold saw new highs within 3 months.” - tweet

Miners at extreme sentiment lows — many back to levels when silver was $35-40, despite being much further along fundamentally - TheApe

Silver Santa went 40% cash last week, now reinvesting: added APGO, PER, FRED, GRSL, OMI, CKG, TUD, SSV, EQTY, ELO, AGMR, SAM, EXN, JAG, MKO - tweet

Monthly ETF options expiry + GDX/GDXJ/SIL/SILJ rebalancing today amplifying the moves - Silver Santa

Precious metals still NOT decoupling from equities — moving with risk-off, not as safe haven. The key signal to watch for the turn - tweet

Confidence: HIGH

Oil market fragmented into three prices

Asia (Oman crude): $167. Brent: $113. WTI: $94-100 volatile on export ban rumors - ZH

Dubai crude briefly hit record $176.80 before reversing to $163 (Trafigura reportedly knew something) - ZH

Goldman: “Brent likely to exceed 2008 all-time high, higher oil for longer” - ZH

WSJ: Saudi Arabia sees spike to $180 if energy shock persists past April - tweet

Brent-WTI spread at 12-year high; US export ban speculation sent WTI sharply lower until Politico/Energy Secretary denied ban, then WTI bounced back above $100 - ZH

Bessent floating: SPR release, unsanctioning 140M barrels of Iranian oil on water, previously unsanctioned Russian oil - ZH

Confidence: HIGH

Trump/Netanyahu coordination dispute

Axios/Israeli officials: US gave greenlight to South Pars gas field attack - Lord Bebo | ZH

Trump claimed “we knew nothing”; then said “I told Netanyahu, don’t do that” re: energy infrastructure - Lord Bebo | ZH

Netanyahu: “Israel acted alone against South Pars. Trump asked us to hold off on future attacks.” Then hinted the Iranian regime “may survive” and asked if Israel could continue the war without the US — answer: “You’ve exhausted your questions.” - ZH | Lord Bebo

Joe Kent (ex-NCTC): “Imminent threat was from Israel, not Iran.” Under FBI investigation immediately after Tucker Carlson appearance - ZH

Confidence: HIGH

US financial markets under stress

S&P 500 below 200-day MA for first time since May 2025 - tweet

US money-market fund assets hit record $7.856T (flight to safety) - ZH

10Y Treasury yield at 4.30%, highest since August 2025; US Treasuries dumping across entire yield curve - ZH | Eric Yeung

UK: 2-year gilt +31bps (biggest daily rise since 2022); 50% chance of 3 BoE hikes now priced in 2026 - ZH

ECB left rates at 2.00%, warned of stagflation; officials see possible rate hike at April meeting - ZH

US new home sales collapsed 17.6% (587K vs 722K expected), worst in 13 years - ZH

Private credit in deep trouble: consumer loan fund gating investors, JPM pulling deal, Apollo seeing 20-cent recoveries - ZH

Confidence: HIGH

US diplomatic isolation accelerating

Japan PM Takaichi landed with $550B investment commitment; Trump greeted her with Pearl Harbor jokes. Japan confirmed no warships for Hormuz despite 90% oil dependency through strait - ZH | analysis

6-nation joint statement (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Japan) on Hormuz “appropriate efforts” — deliberately vague, no warships - Lord Bebo

Oman FM (former Iran-US mediator) op-ed: US “has lost control of its foreign policy” to Israel - tweet

Qatar PM: “Everyone knows who the main beneficiary is.” Turkey FM: “Primary responsible party is Israel.” - Lord Bebo | tweet

Australian PM removed from Sydney mosque Ramadan prayers; 82% of Japanese polled against the war - Lord Bebo

Brazil’s Lula: “You can’t allow Trump to think he owns the world” - tweet

Confidence: HIGH

China positioning strategically

China buying gold for 16th straight month ; Shanghai vaults losing 96,135 kg/week; paying $10-20 over Western spot - ZH | tweet

Russia now >30% of China’s crude oil imports - Eric Yeung

Xi Jinping calling for yuan to achieve global reserve currency status - Lord Bebo

Confidence: HIGH

3. Weak Signals

Iron Dome spy arrested — Israeli reservist in Iron Dome battalion charged with spying for Iran for money. Could partly explain recent interception failures - tweet. Confidence: LOW (breaking, details thin)

Russia helping Iran detect F-35 — S-300 PMU-2 Favorite radar supplied to Iran reportedly used; S-400 battery in Isfahan area reportedly survived strikes; possible Russian advisors - Lord Bebo. Confidence: LOW

JASSM depletion = more F-35 sorties = more risk — As cruise missile stocks deplete, F-35s with JDAMs replace stand-off strikes; this may be why F-35 hits are increasing - tweet. Confidence: MEDIUM

Hormuz toll monetisation confirmed — FT confirmed at least one $2M payment; IRGC verifying via VHF radio. Self-financing blockade loop - the blockade generates the revenue that sustains the blockade - detailed thread. Confidence: MEDIUM

Bushehr nuclear plant struck — Reports of US-Israeli strikes on Iran’s NPP; radioactive contamination risk if sustained - Lord Bebo. Confidence: LOW

Possible US ground operation preparation — 3 ships / 2,200 troops heading to ME next week; Kharg Island ground forces discussed; Prediction markets at 54% for US invading Iran by end 2026 - tweet. Confidence: MEDIUM

$23.5B emergency Gulf arms sales in one day — UAE, Kuwait, Jordan via emergency waivers bypassing Congress; weapons going to countries whose refineries are currently burning. RTX, Northrop, Lockheed stocks reacted - detailed analysis. Confidence: HIGH (single source, well-documented)

Ukraine peace talks suspended indefinitely — Iran war consuming all bandwidth - ZH. Confidence: MEDIUM

Silver $159 EOY target and David Hunter $180/$6,800 in 3 months — Analyst targets, no new fundamental basis - tweet | tweet. Confidence: LOW

4. Noise

“320% of Iranian launchers destroyed” meme — Iran’s Parliament Speaker sarcastically noting US claims exceed 100% - Lord Bebo

Dutch municipal elections — domestic politics, no market relevance

Charlie Kirk assassination conspiracy (Joe Kent: Kirk was killed for opposing Iran war) — unverifiable speculation - Lord Bebo

Epstein files / Kevin Warsh — Congressional theatre - ZH

AI product news (Codex, MiniMax, DoorDash agents, Hermes novel) — off-topic

Charles de Gaulle Strava location leak — amusing, not actionable - Lord Bebo

“Messiah arriving today” thread — clickbait eschatology - tweet

North Korea tank ride, Japan bear den story, Oregon rodeo bull — entertainment

WHO influenza pandemic meeting — preliminary convening, no material development

5. Stock Picks

$GRSL.v — GR Silver Mining - TheApeOfGoldStreet’s biggest position at 11.77% of portfolio; would increase to 20% on capitulation drop - Down 58.67% from 52-week high, needs +141.94% to repair - RSI on daily and weekly at rock bottom; orderbook strengthening (accumulation signals) - Silver Santa also added this week - Confidence: MEDIUM (technical bottoming thesis; war-risk caveat applies to all names)

$DEF.v — Defiance Silver - Down 58.65% from 52w high, back at share prices seen when silver was under $40 - Material progress since then: major drill permit expansion, bonanza grade silver drilled, new project added - TheApe: “This is starting to look like a joke. I just snatched some.” - tweet - Confidence: MEDIUM

$APGO.v — Apollo Silver - US’s biggest undeveloped silver deposit + monster project in Mexico - RSI on daily at lowest in 2 years (last: Feb 2024); daily and weekly indicators at rock bottom - TheApe added most to APGO today; thin orderbook upside “very easy as soon as silver bounces” - TheApe - Silver Santa also added - Confidence: MEDIUM

$SSV.v — Southern Silver - Top-10 world’s biggest undeveloped silver deposits; top-3 highest silver grades on that list - Down 56.64% from 52w high; RSI at lowest since Feb 2024; at $0.49 — under $0.40 described as “insane gift” - TheApe - Silver Santa added - Confidence: MEDIUM

6. Summary Stats