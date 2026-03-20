Daily digest: 2026-03-20
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1. Critical Alerts
F-35 confirmed hit by Iranian air defenses - First stealth aircraft ever damaged in combat against a state-level IADS. Emergency-landed at a regional US base, pilot stable. IRGC released video; reportedly used Russian S-300 PMU-2 radar to detect it. ZH headline | IRGC video | Lord Bebo. Second F-35 hit reports emerged hours later at Bandar Abbas - preliminary. Confidence: HIGH (CENTCOM confirmed)
Qatar Ras Laffan LNG terminal struck - Reuters: Iran’s attack damaged 17% of Qatar’s LNG capacity for 3-5 years. ZH: “worse than Nord Stream.” Europe gas prices surged 35%. Qatar supplies ~20% of global LNG; zero LNG in strategic reserves anywhere. ZH analysis | satellite imagery. Confidence: HIGH
Gulf energy infrastructure under systematic destruction - Kuwait: Mina Al-Ahmadi (730,000 bpd) and Mina Abdullah (454,000 bpd) refineries ablaze. Saudi: SAMREF refinery at Yanbu attacked — the only remaining export hub after Hormuz blockade. Haifa oil refinery struck with cluster munitions. UAE gas facilities shut. Kuwait | SAMREF/Yanbu | Haifa. Confidence: HIGH
Iran’s 65th+ missile wave ongoing - Multiple barrages overnight and this morning: Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa, central Israel targeted. 188-alert wave covering 7.3M population. Attacks coordinated with simultaneous Hezbollah rocket launches from Lebanon. 4th wave map | mass alert | GEROMAN. Confidence: HIGH
Pentagon requesting $200 billion Iran war supplemental - WaPo: Pentagon asked White House to approve >$200B for Congress. US war cost already $25B. Hegseth: “It costs money to kill bad guys.” ZH | Hegseth presser. Confidence: HIGH
2. Core Themes
Iran winning the missile attrition war
Rheinmetall CEO on CNBC: “If the war lasts another month, we will have nearly no missiles available” - Lord Bebo
Estimated 1/3 to 1/2 of JASSM inventory (~1,000-1,500 of ~3,000) already expended in ~75 B-1B/B-52 sorties - tweet
At least 10 US/allied radar sites struck; Patriot SAM site in Bahrain hit per satellite imagery - tweet
Iran rationing launches; West burning interceptors at full rate. Hegseth claims “90% degraded” but missile launches doubled last week per pro-Western OSINT - Lord Bebo rebuttal
Iran announcing permanent legal regime over Hormuz; charging $2M per tanker for passage - ZH | detailed thread
Confidence: HIGH
Gold/Silver crash: margin call liquidation, not macro reversal
Silver Shanghai: -10.35% early, settling -6.25% to $79.56. Gold down 7 consecutive days, -6% intraday - Silver Santa | ZH
Silver Santa: “Gold is being sold because leveraged funds are getting margin called and want to sell their most liquid asset. Last time in COVID March 2020, Gold saw new highs within 3 months.” - tweet
Miners at extreme sentiment lows — many back to levels when silver was $35-40, despite being much further along fundamentally - TheApe
Silver Santa went 40% cash last week, now reinvesting: added APGO, PER, FRED, GRSL, OMI, CKG, TUD, SSV, EQTY, ELO, AGMR, SAM, EXN, JAG, MKO - tweet
Monthly ETF options expiry + GDX/GDXJ/SIL/SILJ rebalancing today amplifying the moves - Silver Santa
Precious metals still NOT decoupling from equities — moving with risk-off, not as safe haven. The key signal to watch for the turn - tweet
Confidence: HIGH
Oil market fragmented into three prices
Asia (Oman crude): $167. Brent: $113. WTI: $94-100 volatile on export ban rumors - ZH
Dubai crude briefly hit record $176.80 before reversing to $163 (Trafigura reportedly knew something) - ZH
Goldman: “Brent likely to exceed 2008 all-time high, higher oil for longer” - ZH
WSJ: Saudi Arabia sees spike to $180 if energy shock persists past April - tweet
Brent-WTI spread at 12-year high; US export ban speculation sent WTI sharply lower until Politico/Energy Secretary denied ban, then WTI bounced back above $100 - ZH
Bessent floating: SPR release, unsanctioning 140M barrels of Iranian oil on water, previously unsanctioned Russian oil - ZH
Confidence: HIGH
Trump/Netanyahu coordination dispute
Axios/Israeli officials: US gave greenlight to South Pars gas field attack - Lord Bebo | ZH
Trump claimed “we knew nothing”; then said “I told Netanyahu, don’t do that” re: energy infrastructure - Lord Bebo | ZH
Netanyahu: “Israel acted alone against South Pars. Trump asked us to hold off on future attacks.” Then hinted the Iranian regime “may survive” and asked if Israel could continue the war without the US — answer: “You’ve exhausted your questions.” - ZH | Lord Bebo
Joe Kent (ex-NCTC): “Imminent threat was from Israel, not Iran.” Under FBI investigation immediately after Tucker Carlson appearance - ZH
Confidence: HIGH
US financial markets under stress
S&P 500 below 200-day MA for first time since May 2025 - tweet
US money-market fund assets hit record $7.856T (flight to safety) - ZH
10Y Treasury yield at 4.30%, highest since August 2025; US Treasuries dumping across entire yield curve - ZH | Eric Yeung
UK: 2-year gilt +31bps (biggest daily rise since 2022); 50% chance of 3 BoE hikes now priced in 2026 - ZH
ECB left rates at 2.00%, warned of stagflation; officials see possible rate hike at April meeting - ZH
US new home sales collapsed 17.6% (587K vs 722K expected), worst in 13 years - ZH
Private credit in deep trouble: consumer loan fund gating investors, JPM pulling deal, Apollo seeing 20-cent recoveries - ZH
Confidence: HIGH
US diplomatic isolation accelerating
Japan PM Takaichi landed with $550B investment commitment; Trump greeted her with Pearl Harbor jokes. Japan confirmed no warships for Hormuz despite 90% oil dependency through strait - ZH | analysis
6-nation joint statement (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Japan) on Hormuz “appropriate efforts” — deliberately vague, no warships - Lord Bebo
Oman FM (former Iran-US mediator) op-ed: US “has lost control of its foreign policy” to Israel - tweet
Qatar PM: “Everyone knows who the main beneficiary is.” Turkey FM: “Primary responsible party is Israel.” - Lord Bebo | tweet
Australian PM removed from Sydney mosque Ramadan prayers; 82% of Japanese polled against the war - Lord Bebo
Brazil’s Lula: “You can’t allow Trump to think he owns the world” - tweet
Confidence: HIGH
China positioning strategically
China buying gold for 16th straight month; Shanghai vaults losing 96,135 kg/week; paying $10-20 over Western spot - ZH | tweet
Russia now >30% of China’s crude oil imports - Eric Yeung
Xi Jinping calling for yuan to achieve global reserve currency status - Lord Bebo
Confidence: HIGH
3. Weak Signals
Iron Dome spy arrested — Israeli reservist in Iron Dome battalion charged with spying for Iran for money. Could partly explain recent interception failures - tweet. Confidence: LOW (breaking, details thin)
Russia helping Iran detect F-35 — S-300 PMU-2 Favorite radar supplied to Iran reportedly used; S-400 battery in Isfahan area reportedly survived strikes; possible Russian advisors - Lord Bebo. Confidence: LOW
JASSM depletion = more F-35 sorties = more risk — As cruise missile stocks deplete, F-35s with JDAMs replace stand-off strikes; this may be why F-35 hits are increasing - tweet. Confidence: MEDIUM
Hormuz toll monetisation confirmed — FT confirmed at least one $2M payment; IRGC verifying via VHF radio. Self-financing blockade loop - the blockade generates the revenue that sustains the blockade - detailed thread. Confidence: MEDIUM
Bushehr nuclear plant struck — Reports of US-Israeli strikes on Iran’s NPP; radioactive contamination risk if sustained - Lord Bebo. Confidence: LOW
Possible US ground operation preparation — 3 ships / 2,200 troops heading to ME next week; Kharg Island ground forces discussed; Prediction markets at 54% for US invading Iran by end 2026 - tweet. Confidence: MEDIUM
$23.5B emergency Gulf arms sales in one day — UAE, Kuwait, Jordan via emergency waivers bypassing Congress; weapons going to countries whose refineries are currently burning. RTX, Northrop, Lockheed stocks reacted - detailed analysis. Confidence: HIGH (single source, well-documented)
Ukraine peace talks suspended indefinitely — Iran war consuming all bandwidth - ZH. Confidence: MEDIUM
Silver $159 EOY target and David Hunter $180/$6,800 in 3 months — Analyst targets, no new fundamental basis - tweet | tweet. Confidence: LOW
4. Noise
“320% of Iranian launchers destroyed” meme — Iran’s Parliament Speaker sarcastically noting US claims exceed 100% - Lord Bebo
Dutch municipal elections — domestic politics, no market relevance
Charlie Kirk assassination conspiracy (Joe Kent: Kirk was killed for opposing Iran war) — unverifiable speculation - Lord Bebo
Epstein files / Kevin Warsh — Congressional theatre - ZH
AI product news (Codex, MiniMax, DoorDash agents, Hermes novel) — off-topic
Charles de Gaulle Strava location leak — amusing, not actionable - Lord Bebo
“Messiah arriving today” thread — clickbait eschatology - tweet
North Korea tank ride, Japan bear den story, Oregon rodeo bull — entertainment
WHO influenza pandemic meeting — preliminary convening, no material development
5. Stock Picks
$GRSL.v — GR Silver Mining - TheApeOfGoldStreet’s biggest position at 11.77% of portfolio; would increase to 20% on capitulation drop - Down 58.67% from 52-week high, needs +141.94% to repair - RSI on daily and weekly at rock bottom; orderbook strengthening (accumulation signals) - Silver Santa also added this week - Confidence: MEDIUM (technical bottoming thesis; war-risk caveat applies to all names)
$DEF.v — Defiance Silver - Down 58.65% from 52w high, back at share prices seen when silver was under $40 - Material progress since then: major drill permit expansion, bonanza grade silver drilled, new project added - TheApe: “This is starting to look like a joke. I just snatched some.” - tweet - Confidence: MEDIUM
$APGO.v — Apollo Silver - US’s biggest undeveloped silver deposit + monster project in Mexico - RSI on daily at lowest in 2 years (last: Feb 2024); daily and weekly indicators at rock bottom - TheApe added most to APGO today; thin orderbook upside “very easy as soon as silver bounces” - TheApe - Silver Santa also added - Confidence: MEDIUM
$SSV.v — Southern Silver - Top-10 world’s biggest undeveloped silver deposits; top-3 highest silver grades on that list - Down 56.64% from 52w high; RSI at lowest since Feb 2024; at $0.49 — under $0.40 described as “insane gift” - TheApe - Silver Santa added - Confidence: MEDIUM
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: ~1,800+
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 7
Stock picks: 4
Weak signals: 9
Noise filtered: 9
Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 4 LOW
Can one bomb Iran to negotiating table, to stop responding to attacks? If your answer, valued reader, is NO, then we won’t recognize this world anymore in sixty to ninety days.
Trump is certainly off the lead. The lies are legion. I listened to Pepe Escobar who has been a foreign correspondent for 42 years “never have I heard more lies and never have I seen the USA acting this way”. The Empire is under threat and its a wounded animal…and wounded animals are highly dangerous!! Americans they are not remotely affected by their warring as no one has threatened the USA OR FIRED A SHOT IN ANGER*. *To any Americans that can even be bothered to locate Iran on a map these are video game wars Americans see on the news. They only become concerned if the price of gas goes up. There are Zionist Christian’s in the USA. We dont have those nutters in the UK at all. Huckerby is one of those religions lunatics and so is Hesketh by all accounts. Trump is a Jew….obviously. What a complete Dogs Breakfast. The “religious right” is none existent in the UK. 🆘 The USA is sending 5,000 marines on 3 war ships to the theatre of war. Let’s see what they do. Thats going to be VITAL. If this escalates any further and I fear it will…..what we have seen thus far….will be a tea party*.