Daily digest: 2026-03-21
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1. Critical Alerts
Iran shoots down two US F-35s over Iranian airspace - Pentagon confirmed at least one F-35 damaged by IRGC air defense, “fuel leaked, emergency landing.” Second shootdown reported by multiple sources. Three weeks of US PSYOPS claiming uncontested access to Iran’s skies destroyed in a weekend. The weapon system apparently used: Iran’s “Nasrallah” passive radar - a truck-mounted SAM Lord Bebo, multiple
Iran fires ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia (~4,000km range) - WSJ confirmed two Khorramshahr-4 IRBMs launched; one failed in flight, one intercepted by SM-3. Diego Garcia is INDOPACOM territory - war has geographically expanded. Iran demonstrating IRBM reach to ~4,000km, implication for China/Taiwan theatre multiple sources
US Treasury lifts Iran oil sanctions for 30 days - Scott Bessent authorized “narrowly tailored, short-term” sale of ~140M barrels of Iranian crude stranded at sea, including into US markets. The country you’re at war with can now legally sell you oil. In Chinese yuan. BREAKING
IEA: Iran War is greatest threat to global energy in history - 18M barrels/day offline, 6+ months to restore Gulf flows, “no immediate way” to replace supply. Oil at risk of $180/barrel by end of April per Saudi official forecasts cited by WSJ IEA warning, WSJ Saudi
IRGC fires 70th wave of strikes, hits Haifa/Ashdod refineries with new “Nasrallah” missile system - First use of that system confirmed. Also claimed strikes on Israeli air defense centers, satellite installations, and US bases across the region. Al-Aqsa Mosque closed by Israel for first time since 1967 GEROMAN, Lord Bebo
2. Core Themes
The war is going badly for Team America - and everyone knows it
Armchair Warlord: “The summary invalidation of the US Air Force’s entire 21st century concept of operations the instant they tried to implement it.” If strikes are restricted to standoff weapons, the US will simply run out - “unlike Russia and China we don’t have missile printers” - and Iran wins by default thread
US costs now estimated at $1B/day on air & naval operations, total exceeding $25B since Feb 28 Lord Bebo
7 US fatalities confirmed; SSG Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, dignified transfer at Fort Knox this week Lord Bebo
Iran’s IRGC spokesperson killed minutes after issuing a statement. 70+ waves of strikes. Wave 66 reportedly used ultra-heavy multi-warhead Qadr/Khorramshahr/Kheibar Shekan simultaneously against Tel Aviv and all US bases in region
Iran’s Iron Dome mole: Israeli reserve soldier from Iron Dome battery arrested for feeding targeting intelligence to IRGC multiple
MEDIUM confidence (many sources, US narrative collapsing)
Trump’s strategic incoherence on full display
Nasdaq surged +1.1% at 3:40PM Friday after reports Trump considering “winding down” war; by 5:13PM he announced more troops
“Changing the regime is not the main objective… if we withdraw now Iran will need 10 years to rebuild, and I think this is an acceptable situation” Lord Bebo quoting Trump
Trump called NATO countries “COWARDS” for not joining the fight - after spending 30 years gutting European defence budgets Lord Bebo
Hegseth breaks record for least popular wartime SecDef, -17 points underwater source
Trump envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly texting Iran’s FM begging for ceasefire - getting completely ignored
HIGH confidence
Kharg Island invasion plans: a serious debate about a terrible idea
Bloomberg/Reuters confirming US plans to control or blockade Kharg Island - “2,500 troops, 288 in first wave”
USS Tripoli (LHA-7) amphibious assault ship with 2,000+ Marines arriving Persian Gulf in 5-7 days Lord Bebo
Multiple analysts calling this catastrophic: “4,400 Marines + small light infantry division - massacre in the making” (Will Schryver). Vice Admiral in charge of CENTCOM naval planning calls ground operation “horrendous idea”
GEROMAN: “They can only pass there when Iran allows it… won’t happen, just look at the map”
MEDIUM-HIGH confidence plans exist; outcome assessment HIGH confidence = disaster
Gold and silver cratering - liquidity crisis, not metal crisis
Gold worst week since March 2020, down ~7% on the week
Silver on track for 8th straight red day - longest losing streak since December 2023; Shanghai silver at $79.56, -6.25% Friday
Silver Santa junior portfolio: -13.5% week, -22.5% month, -15.2% YTD 2026. Long-term performance intact: +258.4% during 2025, CAGR +35.2% since 2020 Silver Santa
Silver Santa’s view: “MINERS WILL BE JUST FINE” - charts showing miners/gold historically correlated; Japan bond yields rising and gold should follow; rate hikes won’t happen because debt is unpayable Silver Santa
Silver Santa bought the dip; position: 0-25% cash, hodling miners
Just Dario: gold and silver facing a liquidity crisis brought on by massive oil supply destruction - scenario flagged Feb 28 now playing out source
COMEX silver: withdrawals growing, deposits shrinking since December - daily average February withdrawals exceeded October 2023 levels (when LBMA went critical) source
JP Morgan abrupt outsized COMEX silver withdrawals ~1.6M oz on March 18 alone after weeks dormancy
HIGH confidence on the mechanics; bullish resolution still MEDIUM
China wins by doing nothing
China 85% energy self-sufficient. Iran war is free revenue: Russian GDP +70% in 5 years, Iran war adds another windfall
600kg/day Chinese bank gold buying limit - sold out in under a minute during Western gold selloff. “West sells gold on fear. China buys it on discount” source
140M barrels Iranian oil now legally sellable to China in yuan - US Treasury just handed Beijing petrodollar death on a silver plate
US lifts sanctions on Iran OIL while bombing Iran’s military - the absurdity noted by multiple analysts: “Did they just… replace the Iranian Navy?” source
HIGH confidence
Iran sanctions Iran oil - the Hormuz toll booth is open for business
Iran charging $2M per voyage through Hormuz (cash, crypto or barter reported by some sources - unconfirmed)
Iran allowed selective passage: 8 vessels from India, Pakistan, Greece given access - Japan told vessels welcome after consultations Lord Bebo FT
Qatar: energy production will NOT RESUME until war ends per Qatari Energy Minister
Iraq declared force majeure on all foreign-operated oilfields - production shut-ins approaching 10M b/d
MEDIUM-HIGH confidence
Netanyahu CPAC Hungary - the ICC warrant farce
Netanyahu cancelled CPAC Hungary appearance (was main special guest). Hungary still ICC member for 73 more days; obligation to arrest remains legally binding
Shanaka Anslem Perera detailed analysis: Hungary’s withdrawal notification June 2025, effective June 2026 - warrant legally enforceable today, won’t be executed Shanaka
The calendar is noted. The obligation is violated. The photo op doesn’t happen anyway
HIGH confidence
SMCI co-founder arrested for $2.5B Nvidia GPU smuggling to China
Yih-Shyan “Wally” Liaw arrested, charged with smuggling billions in Nvidia servers to China; reportedly used hair dryers to swap serial number stickers. SMCI stock down 12% after hours, faces 30 years federal prison Lord Bebo
This is genuinely remarkable: largest-ever hardware smuggling case, during active tech cold war with China
HIGH confidence (confirmed charges)
3. Weak Signals
Elbit Systems factory torched in Czech Republic - “Earthquake Faction” claimed responsibility for arson at Elbit’s Pardubice facility (drone/electronic warfare production center). Elbit stock -1.5%. An internationalist underground network that targets Israeli weapons infrastructure is now operating in Central Europe GEROMAN
Insider COMEX gold options at $15,000-$20,000 strike for December 2026 - ~11,000 contracts (~1.1M oz, ~$5.17B at today’s price). Built after the flush, not during euphoria. Not a normal bull case bet - “positioning for a monetary event” Silver Santa noted, detailed analysis
French carrier Charles de Gaulle spotted ~100km from Turkish coast - sailor leaked location via Strava jogging app. France is in the theatre Lord Bebo
Russia-Iran intelligence swap offer rejected by Washington - Politico reported Moscow offered to stop sharing intel with Iran if US stopped sharing with Ukraine. Both GEROMAN and Russian envoy Dmitriev called it fabricated. Likely psyop regardless Lord Bebo/GEROMAN
UK 10-year gilt yield above 5.00% for first time since July 2008 - cited by multiple accounts as sign of liquidity crisis. UK potentially facing IMF bailout per some analysts source
Israel struck Bandar Anzali on Caspian Sea - hitting five missile boats, one corvette, naval HQ, shipyard. Russia’s anger: Bandar Anzali is a shared strategic hub, key gateway for International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) Shanaka
S&P 500 closed below 200-day moving average for first time since May 2025 source
Trump AI policy: no new AI regulators, no censorship, copyright claims on training data dismissed, data centers full speed ahead - called “massive 180” by builders source
4. Noise
Ongoing k-pop content, Dutch political party infighting, personal crypto takes - filtered
Chuck Norris death coverage - RIP but not market-relevant
Various Epstein files claims with no new material evidence - recurring background noise
Prof Jiang Xueqin video flagged as “obvious psyop” by multiple accounts - clickbait eschatological framing
General “Iran is losing” / “Iran is winning” Twitter war noise - both sides producing unfalsifiable takes
Netanyahu rumoured dead multiple times - unverified, media censorship cited as cover; ignoring
5. Stock Picks
TheApeOfGoldStreet - three silver miners called “extremely undervalued vs silver” with specific chart analysis and position sizing:
$EQTY.v - Equity Metals Corp - “Not one single time has it been a bad idea to own EQTY from here.” Called “misery levels” entry. Ape
$AGX.v - Silver X Mining - Ape re-entered at -62.1% from 2-month top (+163.9% upside to recovery). “Most oversold RSI on daily since 5 years back.” Added 25% of target position. “Risk/reward from here is in our favor.” Ape
$APGO.v - Apollo Silver - Called out by both TheApeOfGoldStreet and Silver Santa independently. Silver Santa noted $APGO has under 20,000 shares of liquidity before price moves +20% - illustrating extreme illiquidity as a feature (low float, big leverage on the turn). Ape: “Great chart, great book, great deposits. When metals turn we will see easy gains fast.” Silver Santa, Ape
Silver Santa also added to $ALTN.L - AltynGold: “Cheap enough for me” - gold producer Silver Santa
Confidence: MEDIUM (war escalation remains headwind; both analysts agree the floor is close, but “can go lower if war escalates”)
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: ~2,000+
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 7
Stock picks: 4 (EQTY.v, AGX.v, APGO.v, ALTN.L)
Weak signals: 8
Noise filtered: ~12 categories
Confidence distribution: 4 HIGH, 3 MEDIUM-HIGH, 2 MEDIUM, 2 LOW
Just indulge your fantasy, imagine USA had told Israel this was their fight, and directed the same $1bil/day into the US domestic economy 💭
Maybe some analysis of possible nuclear options should be discussed. Napolitano's guests and others such as Col. Wilkerson is talking about a nuclear attack to end war like the downing of the Iranian jet in the 80s. No one making these suggestions are considering how devestating such an attack would be for Iran and the rest of the world as the WWII tests in the Bikini islands ets. made them uninhabitable.