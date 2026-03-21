Iran shoots down two US F-35s over Iranian airspace - Pentagon confirmed at least one F-35 damaged by IRGC air defense, “fuel leaked, emergency landing.” Second shootdown reported by multiple sources. Three weeks of US PSYOPS claiming uncontested access to Iran’s skies destroyed in a weekend. The weapon system apparently used: Iran’s “Nasrallah” passive radar - a truck-mounted SAM Lord Bebo, multiple

Iran fires ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia (~4,000km range) - WSJ confirmed two Khorramshahr-4 IRBMs launched; one failed in flight, one intercepted by SM-3. Diego Garcia is INDOPACOM territory - war has geographically expanded. Iran demonstrating IRBM reach to ~4,000km, implication for China/Taiwan theatre multiple sources

US Treasury lifts Iran oil sanctions for 30 days - Scott Bessent authorized “narrowly tailored, short-term” sale of ~140M barrels of Iranian crude stranded at sea, including into US markets. The country you’re at war with can now legally sell you oil. In Chinese yuan. BREAKING

IEA: Iran War is greatest threat to global energy in history - 18M barrels/day offline, 6+ months to restore Gulf flows, “no immediate way” to replace supply. Oil at risk of $180/barrel by end of April per Saudi official forecasts cited by WSJ IEA warning, WSJ Saudi