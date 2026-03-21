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Loic's avatar
Loic
Mar 22

Just indulge your fantasy, imagine USA had told Israel this was their fight, and directed the same $1bil/day into the US domestic economy 💭

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TomL's avatar
TomL
Mar 21

Maybe some analysis of possible nuclear options should be discussed. Napolitano's guests and others such as Col. Wilkerson is talking about a nuclear attack to end war like the downing of the Iranian jet in the 80s. No one making these suggestions are considering how devestating such an attack would be for Iran and the rest of the world as the WWII tests in the Bikini islands ets. made them uninhabitable.

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