1. Critical Alerts

Iran strikes Dimona nuclear zone — ballistic missiles penetrated Israeli air defenses and hit Arad (88+ injured, ~20 buildings destroyed) and Dimona (33+ injured), the towns flanking Israel’s Negev Nuclear Research Center. Iron Dome failed to intercept. Iran framed this as retaliation for the US/Israeli attack on Natanz. Lord Bebo | Fox News confirms

Diego Garcia IRBM reveal — Iran fired two ballistic missiles at the US-UK base in the Indian Ocean (~4,000km from launch sites), proving IRBM capability far beyond the previously assumed 2,000km ceiling. One reportedly intercepted by SM-3. Paris and London now theoretically within range. WSJ via multiple sources | Diego Garcia range analysis

Trump 48-hour ultimatum — Trump posted that Iran must “FULLY OPEN” the Strait of Hormuz or the US will “obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST.” Iran’s military command responded within hours: if energy infrastructure is struck, ALL energy, IT, and desalination facilities of US allies in the region will be targeted — including Gulf desalination plants supplying drinking water to tens of millions. Trump ultimatum | Iran counter-threat

PetroDollar structurally broken — Iran granting Hormuz safe passage to ships paying in yuan. India confirmed. Japan moving toward same arrangement despite government officially declining bilateral talks. China selling 600kg gold bars at Shanghai in under one minute, every trading day. Japan/yuan Hormuz deal | China gold response

Gold worst week in 40+ years — Gold down 9.6% in the week, worst since September 2011. Silver down 44% from January ATH ($121.64 → ~$68). Gulf states reportedly selling gold for liquidity (“cash is king”). Simultaneous bond dump across all durations signals liquidity crisis, not just risk-off. Gold breakdown | Liquidity crisis read

2. Core Themes

Iran war: the military reality check (Day 22)

Trump claimed Iran was “completely degraded” — then Iran hit Dimona, Arad, and Diego Garcia on the same weekend. Debunking thread

Iran running ~40 missile launches/day again after Eid Fitr (Ramadan-related restraint lifted). Iran state TV claims it now controls Israeli airspace. TheApe silver thread

Iron Dome collapse explained: Iran systematically destroyed all four US X-band radar systems in the region, making it impossible to discriminate warhead from chaff/debris — leading to full interceptor clips wasted on decoys. Then Khorramshahr-4 with submunition payloads peppering entire airbases. Detailed breakdown

Iran’s decentralized power grid (500+ plants, largest at 2.9% share) vs. Israel’s Orot Rabin at 20% of national supply. Threat asymmetry strongly favors Iran in counter-value exchange. Infrastructure comparison

Confidence: HIGH (multi-source, confirmed by Israeli media)

US munitions / strategic retreat

JASSM inventory estimated at 50%+ depleted: 786 used in first 6 days alone (1/5th of pre-war stockpile). 20+ days in, analysts estimating 1,500–2,000+ total JASSMs expended. JASSM estimate | Day 6 rate

US evacuating contractors from Baghdad Green Zone into Jordan. Largest airbase in Middle East, Fifth Fleet HQ, half-dozen bases in Kuwait/UAE/Qatar/KSA no longer safely operable. US retreat summary

82nd Airborne receiving deployment papers — “boots on the ground” no longer off the table. 82nd Airborne

NATO pulling troops out of Iraq 23 years after invasion. NATO Iraq withdrawal

Confidence: HIGH

Hormuz as geopolitical toll booth / PetroYuan moment

Iran’s FM Araghchi: “The strait is open. It is closed only for ships belonging to our enemies.” Safe passage available to non-enemy nations willing to coordinate with Tehran directly. Araghchi statement

Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline (4.5M b/d capacity) bypassing Hormuz for now. Bab el-Mandeb active with tanker traffic.

Multiple accounts drawing explicit parallel to Suez Crisis 1956: US in role of Eisenhower, forcing UK/France capitulation — except this time reversed, with Iran as the toll booth operator. Suez parallel

New Iranian parliament speaker: “We’re sold out!” (re: US trying to seize Iranian oil at sea). Iran oil sarcasm

Confidence: HIGH

Silver: paper bear vs. physical drain

Silver at ~$68, down 44% from ATH, -32% in 18 days since Iran war started. Ape: could go to $62 floor before reversal. TheApe analysis

COMEX registered silver: ~73-day run rate at current withdrawal pace (1.81M oz/day net). SGE ~32-day run rate (as of Mar 13). Vault report

Chinese overseas silver purchases at 8-year high . China silver purchases

CME reportedly halted systems on Nov 30 for 10 hours to negotiate with buyer threatening delivery of 7,330 contracts (36M oz). Settled in cash for $65M premium. COMEX near-default

Paper market suppression thesis: next week CME may force price to $50s to cash-settle the massive open interest before May delivery. CME force majeure thesis

$63–64 is the next key support level. Potential double bottom forming. Silver did +156% post-March 2020 QE — Ape thesis: “last big event before 5-10x rally mode.” Silver double bottom

Confidence: HIGH (physical drain confirmed, paper thesis is speculative)

Financial system stress signals

10Y Treasury yield at 4.38%, highest since late July. 30Y mortgage at 6.88%, highest since September. 10Y yield | 30Y mortgage

S&P500 at ~$6,506 (below key support), VIX poised to spike, Fear & Greed at 14.6 (Extreme Fear — matching Nov 2025, April 2025, 2022 bear market bottoms). Fear & Greed | S&P chart

April Fed meeting: 0% chance of rate cut, 6% chance of rate hike — market now pricing in hiking possibility. Rate probability

Bond dump across all durations: “government bonds dumped all week especially on very short durations… picture of a liquidity crisis.” Bond dump

Silver Santa: “Every single time [Powell emergency meeting on weekend] happened, it was a rate cut or QE.” Powell meeting thesis

Confidence: HIGH

Energy supply chain cascade

Floating crude inventory down 31.9M barrels in first 3 weeks of war. Oil up 55% in 3 weeks. Analysts see $170–240 by 2028 if escalation continues. Floating crude | Oil forecast

Australia: 80% of transport fuel imported, largest ammonia plant shut down 2 months. Mining sector under threat if Asia stops refined petroleum exports. Australia diesel

Netherlands: gas storage at 7% (described as “ridiculous”). Taiwan: 11 days of gas reserves; TSMC draws 9% of total national electricity — “no gas → no chips → no AI.” Taiwan chain | Dutch gas

Plastics industry raw materials running out; China restricting exports of petroleum-related downstream products. Plastics shortage

Confidence: HIGH (supply chain stress confirmed across multiple independent sources)

Peace talks vs. escalation: the mixed signal

Axios: Trump administration began “initial discussions” on Iran peace deal. Terms include no missile program for 5 years, zero enrichment, decommission Natanz/Isfahan/Fordow, end proxy financing. Kushner and Witkoff involved. Peace deal terms

Daniel Davis analysis: Iran rejected the same terms pre-war, now demands ceasefire + compensation + guarantees. US offering terms Iran turned down before the war started. Iran in dominant negotiating position due to Hormuz leverage. Davis analysis

QQQ surged +1.1% between 3:40–5:00PM Friday with heavy call options flow before Trump’s “winding down” comment at 5:13PM. Insider timing suspected. QQQ options

Confidence: MEDIUM (both signals real, outcome genuinely uncertain)

Macro/geopolitical architecture shift

IMF credit at all-time high — 86 countries now owe over $162B collectively. Argentina alone: $57B. IMF record

104.3 million Americans “outside” labor force (neither employed nor actively seeking work). Labor participation

US unsanctioning Iranian oil mid-war: allowing ~$14B in Iranian oil revenue while simultaneously bombing Iranian territory. Iran oil concession

US allowing Russian oil unsanctioned simultaneously. Trump approval at 34% approve / 63% disapprove (ARG poll). Trump approval

Confidence: HIGH

3. Weak Signals

PE Credit market warning : “Something nasty is lurking in the PE Credit Market… potential fraudulent false valuations by people who get paid more when the marks are better. When the can is fully opened it could be a tsunami of a crisis.” Retirement and pension fund exposure. PE credit

LA cargo rejection rates doubled overnight to >7% : “Overnight flip of LA will signal to shippers to prepare for capacity shortages and significant rate increases.” Shipping signal

US SPR swap troubled : 86M barrel SPR operation facing concerns about hydrogen sulfide contamination with 18–22% premium. SPR swap

Netanyahu cancelled CPAC Hungary appearance (was headline guest). No explanation given. Multiple sources calling it “weird.” Netanyahu CPAC

Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei outlined 3 concrete demands with timelines in 12-minute address: full US military withdrawal from Middle East, sanctions rollback within 60 days, financial compensation. Russia and China issued coordinated supporting statements within hours. Khamenei speech analysis

Houthis formally entering war on Iran’s side : announced plans to strike US warships in Red Sea, claim “Palestine-2” hypersonic missiles with 2,150km range at Mach 16. Houthis declaration

Silver bumped from #1 most concentrated commodity — platinum has taken the top CFTC concentration spot by 1 day after 9 months of Big 8 silver short covering. Structural shift in concentration data. Concentration data

European airline sector in crisis : Lufthansa reducing to 2 cleaners/flight, cancelling free seats, layoffs of 4,000 planned. General industry analyst warning of bankruptcies. Lufthansa crisis

25% of American farmers have not yet secured fertilizer for this spring (confirmed by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins). Australia’s largest ammonia plant offline 2 months. Fertilizer crisis

4. Noise

Filtering out: - Dutch/Belgian/Flemish political content (immigration, energy policy, FvD, nitrogen debates) — ~15% of all tweets, zero market relevance. Example - West Bank settler violence updates — geopolitically real but no direct market signal in this dataset - COVID vaccine relitigation — multiple Lancet/CDC manipulation claims, filtered as not verifiable here - Anonymous “BREAKING” war updates without sourcing — many unverified “Iran hit [X]” tweets from no-credential accounts; waited for multi-source confirmation - Pure sentiment rage tweets — large volume of anti-Israel, anti-Trump, anti-Iran emotional content with zero analytical value - Anime/lifestyle/humor filler — significant volume across all files

5. Stock Picks

$EXN.v — Excellon Resources (silver producer, Mexico) - Imminently in production generating cash flow, low AISC, last capital raise at $0.60 providing “significant runway” - AllStreetsWolf analysis: ~$130M current valuation “when they’re generating over $5M a month in cash flow” — called deeply undervalued - Previous run: from $0.105 to ~$0.75, now “almost cut in half” creating re-entry opportunity - Source: AllStreetsWolf analysis — MEDIUM confidence

$EQTY.v — Equity Metals Corp (silver explorer/developer, Canada) - TheApeOfGoldStreet #1 pick: “just above misery levels” with stated 288% upside metric to silver price - “Not one single time has it been a bad idea to own EQTY from here” - Positioned as pure leverage play vs. silver bull restart - Source: TheApe miners call — LOW confidence (single priority source, no independent verification)

$GRSL.v — GR Silver Mining (silver developer, Mexico) - TheApeOfGoldStreet #2 pick: “setting up for a massive outperformance vs silver when the bull starts again” - Source: TheApe miners call — LOW confidence

$SSV.v — Southern Silver Exploration (silver explorer, Mexico/US) - Multiple mentions, stated 183% upside to silver price, zero debt, pure exploration leverage - TheApe: “I rest my case as the chart speaks for itself” - Source: TheApe miners call + silver miners table — LOW confidence

6. Summary Stats