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Robert Curtis's avatar
Robert Curtis
Mar 22

Iran doesn't negotiate with terrorists!

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
Mar 22

Is a Palantir-AI-generated Bibi Netanyahu the antichrist?

;-o

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