No1's Daily Digest

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Silver Dominion's avatar
Silver Dominion
Mar 23

Silver dropped to $61 today and then quickly surged to $70, partly in response to Donald Trump’s announcement that strikes on Iranian power plants would be postponed. This is definitely not a market for the faint-hearted 😄

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Sage Alfields's avatar
Sage Alfields
Mar 23Edited

Trump claims to be in talks with Iran (which they deny) and deferred the strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days to facilitate "discussion": seems more likely he's trying to hold further action until the Tripoli arrives. There's no reason to assume Israel won't attack the Iranian infrastructure in question tonight just because Trump tweeted, though.

Iraq withdrawal is still probably the biggest story of the week thus far.

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