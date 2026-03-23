1. Critical Alerts

Iran-US war enters week 4 with Trump’s 48-hour power plant ultimatum now expiring — US/Israel struck Iranian water/desalination infrastructure (Qeshm Island), Tehran grid (blackouts reported), and Isfahan nuclear airbase. Iran responded with multiple missile barrages on Tel Aviv, Dimona, Holon, Ashkelon, Petah Tikva, Arad, and continued strikes on US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Baghdad, and UAE. Casualties as of March 22: Iran ~19,500 wounded/1,348 dead; US ~210/13; Israel ~4,100/17. Lord Bebo

Gold in official bear market — worst week since 2011 — Gold fell from $4,720+ to below $4,200 (down ~9-10% in a single session), now -22% from January ATH of $5,589. Silver crashed to $60-64 (-23% in 5 days). Combined $7.3T in market cap erased since Iran War began, $2T in a single 3-hour window. Kobeissi, Shanaka Perera analysis

Bond market breaking — 10Y yield at 4.40%, 20Y above 5%, MOVE index +28% — 45bps rise since war began, same trajectory as April 2025 tariff pause trigger. Historical line: 4.50-4.60% forced Trump to pause tariffs in 2025. Kobeissi: “The US economy cannot handle a 5% 10Y Note Yield.” Kobeissi

Iran now charging $2M/vessel to transit Strait of Hormuz — Japan confirmed paying; China passes freely under 25-year strategic partnership; “enemy” nations blocked entirely. US endgame confirmed by Washington Post/Israeli sources as seizing Kharg Island and the Strait. US deploying 4,500 Marines + F-35s for potential operation. Lord Bebo, Iran FM statement

Asian markets crashed at Monday open — Japan Nikkei -4.8%, South Korea KOSPI -5.6% (circuit breaker triggered), Australia -1.5%. Oman selling oil to Asia at $170/bbl. Asia has “less than 30 days before energy crisis, perhaps only 15 days.” Kobeissi, Kobeissi

2. Core Themes

Gold/Silver dump mechanics

Mechanism clearly explained by multiple sources : Iran war → oil above $100 → inflation expectations surge → Fed holds rates (revised to 1 cut in 2026) → real yields rise → dollar strengthens toward DXY 100 → gold as non-yielding asset gets crushed. The war that should have been a tailwind became a headwind via the inflation-rate route. Shanaka analysis

CFTC: Hedge funds added 3,779 new gold shorts — Total HF short book now 56,092 contracts = ~$23B gross short exposure. Net new short = $1.55B added into the selloff. Called by multiple accounts a “coordinated exit.” unnamed source

GCC central banks reportedly liquidating gold reserves — Dubai, Saudi, Qatar unconfirmed reports of selling gold to raise cash amid war. unnamed

Bull case : JPMorgan says “brutal flush” but “backdrop for gold will quickly flip materially bullish” once energy disruption’s growth impact sets in. Gold back at 200-day MA for first time since 2023. Technical targets: $4,086 (200d MA) and $4,209 (Wave C equality). JPMorgan quote, technical analysis

COMEX silver open interest at lowest since May 2, 2012. “The lights are on but no one is home.” unnamed

India gold ETFs pricing at local Indian spot from April 1 (not LBMA) — structural power shift in pricing. Swiss manager via unnamed source

Energy market fragmentation

Oil price basket divergence massive : WTI $98, Brent $112, Murban $146, Oman $162, Indian basket $156. Physical Gulf crudes at unprecedented premiums over paper. crude snapshot

United Airlines CEO : jet fuel more than doubled in 3 weeks; at current prices = $11B extra annual cost vs. best-ever UAL profit of <$5B. UAL CEO tweet

Energy stocks 20 all-time highs in 2026 , +29% YTD; S&P 500 Energy Index up +367% since 2020. Kobeissi

Slovenia rationing fuel (50L/day cars, 200L businesses). Australia fuel theft starting, government acknowledges potential $4/liter. 6 petrol-carrying ships turned back. Lord Bebo, Lord Bebo

22% of global traded urea, 24% aluminium, 33% helium, 45% sulphur come from the conflict region. unnamed

EU permanently banned Russian gas spot imports — precisely as Qatar’s LNG was destroyed. unnamed

Iran war — military situation

US strategic failure confirmed from multiple angles : Strait of Hormuz still closed day 23. No regime change uprising materialized (NY Times confirmed Mossad sold Netanyahu/Trump on uprising theory). Former NATO commander: Trump “either launches inconceivable land invasion or declares fake victory and walks away humiliated.” unnamed, Lord Bebo

Iran’s missiles underground : up to 500m deep facilities, GBU-57A/B bombs can only damage entrances. Estimated 75% of tunnel entrances bombed but dozens of facilities remain. Iran claims enough reserves for 1 year. Lord Bebo

CSIS war cost tracker : $11.3B at Day 6, $16.5B at Day 12, ~$500M/day. Munitions: 319 Tomahawks, 786 JASSMs, 414 HARMs, 158 THAAD interceptors, 83 SM-3s in first 6 days. THAAD zero deliveries in FY2026, production restarts April 2027. Hardware losses: $1.7B. CSIS via unnamed

US morale collapse : conscientious objector applications +1,000%. <10% of Americans support ground troops. HuffPost: military officials calling a ground operation “an absolute disaster.” unnamed

Hezbollah new front : 63 operations statements in 24h (previous record 55), crossing Litani bridges blown by IDF, Israel now demolishing Lebanese border villages “Rafah model.” Lord Bebo

False flag / Diego Garcia: Iran denies firing missiles at Diego Garcia, IRGC accuses Israel of false flag. Russian/Chinese satellite data reportedly confirms Israeli submarine fired the missiles. Multiple independent accounts corroborate. unnamed

Petrodollar death / petroyuan

Japan paying Iran $2M for Hormuz passage — Iran confirmed. Japan-Iran historical relationship cited as reason access granted (Japan only Western nation to support Iran during Iran-Iraq War). unnamed

China’s Bank of Kunlun quietly facilitating RMB-denominated oil trade with Iran for years. New Substack analysis: “sanctions-proof energy trade architecture.” King Kong

Iran FM Araghchi : Iran provided Hormuz passage free for decades despite sanctions; Egypt charges $200K-$1M, Panama $100K-$450K — “who’s the bad guy?” unnamed

Silver Santa: “If you want oil then you pay with yuan or gold via Hormuz.” The petrodollar moment. Silver Santa

Trump trapped / TACO watch

Multiple contradictory signals in 36 hours : “Don’t want ceasefire” → “considering winding down” → “planning peace talks” → 48h power plant ultimatum. Kobeissi

Iran’s negotiating demands per Daniel Davis: ceasefire, guarantees of no resumption, compensation . Iran no longer offering nuclear enrichment concessions. Has leverage via Strait. Davis via unnamed

Bessent contradictions : “lifted sanctions on Iranian oil” but banking sanctions remain — Iran oil ministry calls it “a psychological game.” Iran says virtually no surplus oil in tankers. unnamed

“TACO” poll: Trump approval new low — 34% approve, 63% disapprove (ARG). unnamed

Housing/macro deterioration

US new home sales fell -17.6% MoM in January to 587K (lowest since 2022), far worse than -2.7% expected. Northeast -44.7% MoM. Median price -6.8% YoY to $400K. Mortgage rates back to 6.43% (+33bps in 2 weeks). Kobeissi

AAII bearish sentiment: 52% bears (highest since May 2025), bullish declined 8 consecutive weeks, bull-bear spread -21.6pts — in line with 2022 bear market levels. Kobeissi

Gulf states positioning

Saudi Arabia and UAE inching toward Trump on war; Qatar cracking down on pro-Iran voices; Kuwait going after Hezbollah elements. But: Iran reportedly scaling back attacks on Saudi/Qatar (Jerusalem Post) — potential diplomatic signal. unnamed, unnamed

3. Weak Signals

Terafab analysis (Shanaka/unnamed): Musk’s Austin facility described as chip-fab + test + recursive improvement loop — 1 terawatt/year output, 80% going to space. Framed as “Dyson Swarm bootstrap” hidden in a semiconductor announcement. Single credible source, niche framing. unnamed

Iran signaling “cooperation” to UN maritime agency on Gulf shipping safety — but conditions include coordinates with Tehran and excludes “enemies.” Possible first diplomatic gesture before Hormuz negotiation. unnamed

SoftBank needs $40B loan to cover OpenAI funding commitment while Vision Fund values crater and its largest investors are at war. unnamed

Ukraine hit Primorsk Port (Russia’s largest Baltic oil-loading terminal, 75Mt/year capacity) overnight — fires at gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel transshipment units. Adds further supply pressure to already tight global oil. unnamed

Russia warns of undisclosed Iranian missiles : Russian Defense Minister says Iran has “offensive missile systems the United States does not have,” advanced missiles “not yet used,” stockpile capable of “destroying the entire Middle East.” unnamed

Tavi Costa: gold selling not driven by inflation fears (Fed can’t raise rates into $39T debt) — gold should be going up, not down. Fed can’t fight inflation; must eventually resume QE. The current selloff is a contradiction the market will eventually correct. unnamed

4. Noise

Dutch political commentary flooding multiple files (accijns, WNL, NOS-bashing, migration statistics, PVV/FVD content) — irrelevant to precious metals/geopolitics macro analysis. [bulk of file 4/5]

Vaccine/COVID debate threads — off-topic. [file 5/6]

Canadian political rant about Carney/Elbows Up. unnamed

“GREATEST CALL EVER MADE” self-promotion from “The Great Martis.” unnamed — engagement bait

General war commentary without substance (“Iran is winning,” “US is evil”) from GEROMAN and others — opinion without data

LaGuardia Airport plane/fire truck collision — Air Canada Express Flight 8646 (2 pilots died) covered by Lord Bebo; newsworthy but not macro-relevant. Lord Bebo

India-specific political content (Bhagat Singh tributes, Ram Manohar Lohia anniversary) — unrelated.

5. Stock Picks

$KNG.v — Kingsmen Resources - Price: $1.13 CAD, market cap ~$39M CAD, EV ~$26M CAD - Down 60.35% from 52-week high of $2.85 - Cash: $13M+ (PP closed Feb 11, 2026 at $2.25/share) - Float: 34.43M shares. Institutional ~20%, insider/friends ~37%, retail ~43% - Warrants: ~7M total, highest at $4.00 - Weekly RSI now lower than September 2024 low, from which $KNG ran +1,258% over 14 months - TheApe: “Biggest budget in its history” for 2026 drilling. Target $3-5 by year end, $5-10 if drilling delivers. “$5+ guarantee” if silver hits $150-200 - Confidence: LOW (single source, speculative junior, no drill results yet) - TheApe

$RSMX.v — Regency Silver - Price: $0.130 CAD (TheApe bought at this level Friday), down 70.11% from 52-week high - EV: ~$14M CAD - PP: $4.25M closed at $0.250 less than 1 month ago - TheApe sized at 2% position; expects +53.85% bounce to $0.200 as minimum - “Tenbagger in 24 months” call from TheApe - Volume Friday was 3.5x average — buyers stepping in - Confidence: LOW (single source, no independent verification, speculative junior) - TheApe

6. Summary Stats