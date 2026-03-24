No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Bigelow's avatar
Chris Bigelow
Mar 24

Thanks for all your time and analysis!

Reply
Share
84Lion's avatar
84Lion
Mar 24

Invaluable, and your daily digest is the first thing I open in the morning. The second website opened is your Gold and Geopolitics. Can't give enough kudos for the analysis and citations/links.

You call yourself "No1" (which I assume translates to "no one"), but I call you "Number One" as Commander Riker was known in Star Trek. What would Picard have done without him?

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 No1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture