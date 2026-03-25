1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

The diplomacy theater nobody believes

Trump claims Iran “wants a deal so badly” and “agreed to never have a nuclear weapon.” Iran denies every claim publicly, with increasing ferocity. IRGC: “You cannot call your defeat a deal.” Iranian parliament: “We will not restore the Strait of Hormuz to its previous state.”

The leaked 15-point US plan (via Israeli Channel 12) demands Iran dismantle all nuclear infrastructure, hand over enriched uranium, abandon all proxies, keep Hormuz permanently open, and cap its missile program — in exchange for sanctions relief. Iran’s counter via WSJ: close all US Gulf bases, pay war reparations, recognize Iran’s toll authority over Hormuz, remove all sanctions, no missile program discussion.

Iran told mediators it’s been “tricked twice” — bombs falling hours after Geneva meetings in February. Witkoff and Kushner are explicitly rejected. The $580M oil bet placed ahead of Trump’s peace post (“who made a fortune?”) adds corruption dimension.

Confidence: HIGH (3+ sources, multiple Iranian officials confirming same message)

The military math is getting brutal

13 US troops killed, 290 wounded (up 90 since March 16). 17 regional bases damaged.

Trump: “82% of launchers destroyed.” Last week it was 90%. Going the wrong direction.

Iran has 27 underground missile cities in granite rock. Entrances bombed, reopened in 48 hours. Can’t hit the complexes.

Policy Tensor’s comprehensive analysis: US has suffered “catastrophic military defeat.” Interdiction war going “very poorly.” Iranian strike tempo not dwindling. US faces two choices: humiliating ceasefire on Iran’s terms (Iran becomes regional hegemon) or multi-year ground war it mathematically cannot win.

Tyranny of distance: US fighters have 30-60 min loiter time over Iran. Can never do search-and-destroy on mobile launchers. Iran will outlast US.

Daniel Davis: “Tell me again how we’re winning?” (Hormuz still closed, $200B supplement needed, 17 bases attacked)

Former defense secretary Mattis: “tough spot, not a lot of options.” Air power alone has never changed a regime.

Confidence: HIGH

Strait of Hormuz: Iran is monetizing it

Ships paying Iran’s $2M toll and slowly resuming passage. Iran has published an approved transit route. Specific countries permitted: Pakistan, China, Russia, North Korea, Bangladesh, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq. “Non-hostile” ships may transit per FT. Iran is literally becoming the toll operator of the world’s most critical chokepoint.

Tankers effectively put to sleep — satellite view shows dozens waiting. Countries most exposed: Japan 73%, South Korea 70%, Pakistan 60%, India 42%, China 40-45%. Philippines declared national energy emergency with 4-day government workweek and non-essential travel banned.

Confidence: HIGH

COMEX/LBMA silver physical drain accelerating

Registered silver down 2.65M oz in one day to 76.5M oz. Eligible down 640K. COMEX run rate ~88 days.

SGE (Shanghai) run rate ~50 days (as of March 20), withdrawing ~964K oz/week.

LBMA under pressure on liquid free float — SLV had massive inflow (unusual) while 1-month lease rate also rose simultaneously. Normally these move together; divergence signals duress.

DarioCpx warning: WTI May futures (300M barrels OI) settle April 22. Physical delivery demand could spike because WTI is suppressed while Asian premiums are already much higher. NYMEX may not be able to avoid squeeze the way COMEX avoided silver squeeze.

BullionStar: 3x normal daily physical demand on price weakness. Lower prices pulling buyers in not pushing them away.

Confidence: HIGH (multi-source)

Gold structural breakout confirmed

Gold/SPX ratio broke 12-year resistance in January, recent crash was textbook algorithmic retest of breakout at 0.618 Fib. Former resistance = concrete support now.

Gold bounced off 200DMA after record 10-day decline. ZeroHedge: “$4,970 next (50DMA).”

Gold skew flipped — after a year of chasing upside, traders now buying protection/puts.

Central banks: WGC says more central banks will purchase gold this year.

Gary Savage: first tag of 40-week MA in 2 years, bullish percent at 3, calling 75-100%+ return on physical by year end.

Confidence: HIGH

Silver miners pricing in war resolution

Both priority accounts fully (re)deployed after holding ~50% cash for ~2 weeks. Silver Santa: “If peace deal gets confirmed, these silver miners could move up very quickly.” Ape of Gold: back to >90% in miners, +18.42% away from ATH, holding beaten-down juniors that need 100-140% to recover their own ATHs.

Dr. Potassium: Silver reclaimed August 2025 trend line — if holds, conservatively $159/oz by year-end. Above $81 paints breakout that triggers new entries. Q2 accumulation, Q3 inflation trade resumes.

US stagflation signal flashing

S&P PMI composite: GDP tracking ~1% annualized Q1; consumer price inflation re-accelerating toward 4%. “Growing risk of stagflation.” Services PMI missed at 51.1 vs 52.0 expected.

Richmond Fed manufacturing: 0 vs -8 expected (beat but still ugly).

Japan 10Y yield hit 2.30% — highest since 1999, above 2008 GFC peak. USDJPY approaching 160 (intervention trigger).

2Y Treasury auction: biggest tail in 3 years, highest dealer award since 2022. Foreigners spending cash on oil, not US debt.

Hedge funds dumping cyclicals for 9 consecutive weeks, now net short. Net trading flow turned negative for first time since May 2025.

Confidence: HIGH

Israel is striking everything - including Russian interests

3. Weak Signals

Qatar paid Iran ~$6B to stop attacks — no strikes on Qatar in 5 days. Nostre_damus: “UAE should take some notes.” Unconfirmed but pattern is notable. LOW

USS Ford deeper problems than the fire — New Pentagon report reveals low reliability of launch/recovery systems, radar, weapons elevators. Concerns about ability to withstand anti-ship missiles. Problems lack funding to fix. LOW (Bloomberg report, not from primary military sources)

IRGC may have Iran’s “underwater dragon” in Arabian Sea — The Azhdar torpedo drone: 600km range, 200kg explosive, sonar can’t find it per animated propaganda thread. Unverified claims, but if real this materially complicates any US carrier group presence. LOW

PLA unveiled Atlas drone swarm — Single vehicle controls ~100 drones. Timed with US bogged down in Iran. China has not moved militarily but is watching carefully. LOW

Private credit gating beginning — Ares limits withdrawals from $10.7bn fund. FT. Goldman warns private credit at “acute risk” from rates squeeze. LOW

Petrodollar foundations shaking — Deutsche Bank note specifically on Petrodollar regime under pressure. Oil being sold in RMB (Iran selling to China). LOW

MUFG raising retirement age to 65 — ZeroHedge notes Japan realizing it has 35M gerontocratic workers. Symptom of aging society + fiscal stress. LOW

4. Noise

General social commentary on the war (anti-Israel/anti-US sentiment, Epstein conspiracies, Netanyahu/Trump personal attacks) — emotional reactions without market/macro substance. Accounts: dozens.

Babylon Bee satirical posts throughout. Filtered.

Various AI/tech news (Claude, OpenAI Sora cancellation, Apple Siri overhaul, Nvidia CEO “AGI achieved”) — filtered as not macro/metals relevant.

European domestic politics (Dutch, Belgian, German municipal posts) — filtered.

Ukraine-specific drama without metals/energy angle — filtered.

Lord of the Rings sequel, squirrels vaping, robot delivery fails — filtered.

5. Stock Picks

$APGO.V / $APGOF — Apollo Silver Corp - Both Silver Santa (made 2nd biggest position) and Ape of Gold (highlighted aggressively) are buying. - Ran +1,395% vs silver’s +412% in the bull run before topping. Now needs +132.8% to recover its recent peak — deep leverage cut both ways. - Sits on USA’s largest undeveloped silver deposit in California. - Chart entry still offered per Ape of Gold; “one of few silver stocks with huge leverage that hasn’t bounced from lows yet.” - Confidence: HIGH (position sizing by both priority accounts)

$SCZ.v — SantaCruz Silver - Latest buy by Ape of Gold (added 3% position today). Currently -56.78% from recent peak. Ran +1,675% in less than 12 months before topping. - Thin order book: “basically no shares until 10.90+, big chance we close above $11 if silver closes green.” - Silver Santa listed as #11 position at 4.32% size. - Confidence: HIGH (priority account position sizing + specific price target)

$SAM.TO / $SHVLF — Starcore International Mines - Silver Santa coverage: divested Côte d’Ivoire assets (March 2026), now divesting BC grassroots asset acquired via Creston Moly 2015. Getting Korestar shares + new funds + 2.5% NSR. - “Focus is good” — strategic cleanup thesis, not a pure silver price play. - Confidence: MEDIUM (one priority account, corporate action catalyst)

6. Summary Stats