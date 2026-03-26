No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

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John
Mar 26

Mar 03: "We won the war."

Mar 07: "We defeated Iran."

Mar 09: "We must attack Iran."

Mar 09: "The war is ending almost completely, and very beautifully."

Mar 11: "We must attack Iran."

Mar 12: "We did win, but we haven't won completely yet."

Mar 13: "We won the war."

Mar 14: "Please help us."

Mar 15: "If you don't help us, I will certainly remember it."

Mar 16: "Actually, we don't need any help at all."

Mar 16: "I was just testing to see who's listening to me."

Mar 16: "If NATO doesn't help, they will suffer something very bad."

Mar 17: "We neither need nor want NATO's help."

Mar 17: "I don't need Congressional approval to withdraw from NATO."

Mar 18: "Our allies must cooperate in reopening the Strait of Hormuz."

Mar 19: "US allies need to get a grip – step up and help open the Strait of Hormuz."

Mar 20: "NATO are cowards."

Mar 20: "The strait will open itself."

Mar 21: "Allies must open the Strait of Hormuz. We don't use it, we don't need to open it."

Mar 22: "This is the last time. I will give Iran 48 hours. Open the strait."

Mar 22: "Iran is dead now."

Mar 23: "Having productive talks with Iran; postponing energy grid attacks for 5 days."

Mar 23: "I cannot tell you who we are negotiating with in Iran because Israel will kill them."

Mar 24: "Jared sent them a 15-point plan they will never accept, so everyone calm down."

Mar 24: "They are giving us a bonus gift too."

Mar 24: "They wanna talk to JD."

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84Lion
Mar 26

Great daily analysis as usual. I like to skim through first, looking for "zingers," and then pore through in greater detail. The 8% USPS surcharge for packages caught my eye. That's going to fuel inflation. With the gasoline/diesel price increases and fertilizer shortages, and the increase in US debt, inflation is going to move prices up to stay for some time - these issues are not going to go away overnight. Trump may have wanted regime change in Iran, but it might happen in the US first.

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