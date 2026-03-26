1. Critical Alerts

Iran rejects US 15-point ceasefire plan - Day 25-26 of the war. Iran calls the proposal “excessive” and fires its 88th+ wave of drones/missiles. Five counter-conditions published via PressTV: halt all aggression, concrete non-reimposition guarantees, war reparation payments, international recognition of Hormuz sovereignty, end to war on all fronts including proxies. Iran conditions via ZH. Multi-source confirmation (ZH, Kobeissi, Shanaka). CONFIDENCE: HIGH

Strait of Hormuz now an IRGC toll booth - Traffic flowing exclusively through IRGC-controlled corridor requiring specific clearance codes and escort. Ships paying yuan-denominated fees to Chinese bank accounts. A ship bound for Pakistan turned back for non-payment. Iran explicitly publishes which nations get free passage (Russia, China, N. Korea, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq). Lloyd’s List. CONFIDENCE: HIGH

US military infrastructure largely destroyed - NYT confirms most of the 13 US regional bases “all but uninhabitable.” Troops relocated to hotels and offices. Kuwait bases suffered worst damage. Bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq struck repeatedly. ZH NYT confirmation. Iran IRGC calls Trump out for hiding “true casualty numbers.” CONFIDENCE: HIGH

F/A-18 hit over Chabahar, CENTCOM denies - Video from multiple angles shows Iranian air defense missile striking a US F/A-18 near Chabahar. IRGC claims new “advanced undisclosed system” targeting F-35s, F-15s, F-18s. Big Serge: “tiny warhead, may not have downed it.” CENTCOM denial. FENTCOM vs CENTCOM. Al Jazeera confirmed IRGC deploying previously unknown air defense system. CONFIDENCE: MEDIUM (hit confirmed, shootdown disputed)

Japan bond yields at multi-decade highs, South Korea emergency buybacks - Japan 5Y at 1.74% (record since 2000), 2Y at 1.315% (highest since 1996). Japan releasing national oil reserves. South Korea conducting “emergency bond buyback to stabilize market” - ZH: “just don’t call it QE.” Japan yields. CONFIDENCE: HIGH

2. Core Themes

Iran’s long-war doctrine vs. US desire for quick exit

Iran producing 400 kamikaze drones per day; only used 3,000 in 26 days - roughly 7-8 days of capacity. Jackson Hinkle

Pacing 30 missiles/day against Israel deliberately - not degraded, just calibrated. Brian Berletic analysis

US air defenses “running low” on interceptors. THAAD supply drained by one-third, replenishment takes 8 years. Jerusalem Post

Iran mining Kharg Island, moving in additional air defenses and troops, preparing FPV ambush positions. CNN confirmed. Chinese-manufactured FPV drones reportedly spotted in soldier photos. MarioNawfal

Iran explicitly warned: all power plants, energy infrastructure, and ICT infrastructure of Israel and Gulf states will be struck if Trump attacks Iranian power stations. Executed the threat against Orot Rabin power plant (one km miss from 2,590 MW facility). Shanaka detailed analysis

IRGC: “You cannot call your defeat a deal” / “negotiate with yourselves” / “not now, not ever.” Lord Bebo

Ceasefire dead-end / diplomatic theatre

US 15-point plan leaked: zero enrichment, full dismantlement of Natanz/Isfahan/Fordow, missile program capped, all proxies defunded, Hormuz guaranteed, implicit Israel recognition. Islander analysis

Iran told mediators: been fooled twice, won’t be fooled again. Axios confirmed. BRICS News

Both sides’ starting positions: “We won, you surrender.” ZH

Iran “less strident in private than public” - WSJ citing Arab mediators. ZH

Trump to visit Beijing May 14-15 to meet Xi. China supplied Iran radar and BeiDou navigation. NoLimitGains

Massive $580M oil short placed exactly 15 minutes before Trump’s Truth Social post on peace talks. FinanceLancelot - blatant signal of insider access or market manipulation

Saudi Arabia lost $300B in market cap since war; MBS privately lobbying Trump to “keep hitting” while absorbing Iranian hits on Ras Tanura. Shanaka - the Saudi paradox in one sentence

Gold & Silver: physical drain, Russia bullion halt, unusual price action

Silver Shanghai: $81.64 (+7.09% on March 25th), then $78.76 (-0.85%) on March 26th. SGE price exceeded SFE. Silver Santa / pmbug

COMEX eligible silver vaults raided again: 2.6M oz withdrawal, only 113k deposited. BullionaireBob

Russia (2nd largest gold producer) limiting gold bullion exports. Maneco64 and Nostra House of Gold: “very bullish.” Nostre_damus

Gold in Turkey reportedly “gone.” BankerWeimar

France “repatriated” gold from NYC by selling old bars and buying new ones in Paris. Pmbug: “Did it even exist?” pmbug

Belgium minting a new bullion coin: the “Belga Gold.” François Charest

Gary Savage: intermediate cycle low may be complete. Targets $6,000-7,000 gold and $150-175 silver for this leg. Gary Savage

Dr. Potassium: silver reclaimed August 2025 trend line, projects $159/oz conservatively by EOY. Dr. Potassium

Silver price action described as “especially erratic” by MBAeconomics1: “Big things are happening behind the scenes.”

The Market Ear: “Everyone hedged gold downside. Gold didn’t break.” themarketear

Gold reclaims 1971-1973 analog including first big correction; next leg could be 7x over years with brutal 20-45% pullbacks. [Gary Savage thread]

Energy market shock spreading globally

Global petrol prices since war start: Philippines +55%, Australia +42%, Nigeria +48%, US +28%. Iran/Saudi/Venezuela/Russia near-zero change. DD Geopolitics

QatarEnergy: $20B in damage to Ras Laffan (trains 4 and 6 of LNG plant). 17% LNG cut, 24% condensate cut, 14% helium cut. Five years to repair. Total losses including foregone revenue: $100B. Daniel Lacalle

Ras Laffan LNG plant: new gas turbines for refrigeration compressors have 2-4 year delivery backlog. Stephen Stapczynski

Saudi Yanbu pipeline surge toward 5M bpd target - bypassing Hormuz. ZH

India buying 60M barrels of Russian oil; increasingly transacting in yuan and dirham. ZH

US crude imports from Venezuela: highest since 2019. Cushing crude build largest in 3 years. ZH

Chevron warning California faces “historic fuel crisis.” California sitting on 600M barrels locked up. Laura Ingraham

USPS imposing 8% fuel surcharge on packages. ZH

Goldman sees food price spike risk from fertilizer disruption. North Field/South Pars both damaged. ZH

Ukraine war: massive Russian strike, financial collapse warnings

Russia launched its most massive strike ever: 1,000+ drones and missiles targeting critical infrastructure and SBU offices. Military Summary

Ukraine struck Baltic coast Russian oil infrastructure; 40% of Russia’s oil export capacity halted (Reuters). BRICS News

Ukrainian drone struck Estonian Auvere power plant chimney after entering from Russian airspace. Ukraine denied, Germany later confirmed it was Ukrainian. Lord Bebo

Ukraine heading toward financial catastrophe: failed 14 EU Facility indicators in 2025, missed all 5 Q1 2026 milestones. World Bank $3.3B at risk, IMF memorandum on verge. EU €90B loan “on the verge of collapse.” GEROMAN

Russia liberating Nikiforovka; advancing toward Slavyansk-Kramatorsk second defensive line. Islander frontline report

Ukraine launching drone attacks from Baltic states into Russia (Leningrad Oblast), possibly attempting to provoke NATO Article 5. ArmchairW

US financial system cracks

5Y Treasury auction: worst bid-to-cover in 4 years, biggest tail since October 2024. ZH

Ares private credit fund: biggest monthly loss in history after gating; Blankfein warns of “reckoning.” ZH

US total debt: $38.9999 trillion. ZH

Retail investors down 26.4% from cycle peak. Hedgeye chart

Microsoft (MSFT) on track to close below 200-week MA for first time in 13 years. Barchart

JPMorgan launched CDS basket for hedge funds to short GOOGL, AMZN, ORCL, META, MSFT. Barchart

Goldman: S&P trading in at least 1% intraday band for 6th straight session - 4th time in a year. ZH

US home sellers outnumber buyers by 630,000 - largest gap ever recorded. Barchart

Navarro: Powell staying at Fed would be “absolutely toxic.” ZH

Memory crash / Tech disruption

Google’s TurboQuant (“DeepSeek moment”) causing memory stock crash: Samsung, SK Hynix, SNDK -8%. ZH

Soaring DRAM costs had larger impact on US import prices than Trump tariffs. Import prices: +1.3% MoM vs 0.6% expected. ZH

ARC-AGI-3 released by François Chollet. All frontier models score under 1% (humans 100%). Gemini 3.1 pro 0.37%, GPT 0.26%, Opus 0.25%. Chollet

Geopolitical realignment

Philippines pivoting back to China, reopening South China Sea joint oil talks under Marcos. “Iran war is making Asia shift in China’s favor.” Arnaud Bertrand

South Korea told companies they can buy Russian oil without fear of secondary US sanctions. Lord Bebo

Kim Jong Un to Putin: “Pyongyang will always be with Moscow.” DD Geopolitics

German Energy Minister admits phase-out of nuclear power was “a huge, severe mistake.” Lord Bebo

Denmark PM resigned after disastrous election losses. ZH

Hungary to halt gas deliveries to Ukraine over energy “blackmail.” ZH

German Chancellor Merz reverses Taurus missile pledge to Ukraine. Clash Report

3. Weak Signals

Israel Iron Dome compromised from inside : IDF reservist sold 27 classified documents (GPS coordinates, Iron Dome positions, air base layouts) to Iranian intel via Telegram for $1,000 in crypto. 14-year-old also charged as spy. Shanaka

Kuwait: Hezbollah cell dismantled planning assassinations of state symbols and leaders. Sajwani

Israel calls up 400,000 reservists while Netanyahu issued 48hr deadline to destroy Iran’s weapons industry - from bunker. DailyMail

Qatar seeking peace with Iran : Foreign Ministry announced dissociation from the war coalition; reportedly paid $6B. adamugarba / Nostre_damus - if true, GCC coalition fracturing

Iranian missile hit ICL Rotem chemical complex in Negev (phosphate/fertilizer facility, 1km north of Dimona nuclear reactor). Massive fire. The Cradle

Israel struck Iran’s Caspian Sea port Bandar Anzali - Russia-Iran supply route; Russian Foreign Ministry called it “reckless and irresponsible.” Lord Bebo

Turkey-registered oil tanker ALTURA struck by drones in Black Sea, 15 miles from Bosphorus, carrying 140,000 tons of Russian crude. Attackers unknown. GEROMAN

Democrat flips Trump’s Mar-a-Lago district in Florida special election. ZH

Iran allows Spain free passage through Hormuz as Pedro Sanchez defends Iran in parliament. AdameMedia - carving out economic exceptions selectively

$3.5B California hospice fraud confirmed by House Oversight; JD Vance-led task force suspended 70 centers. GuntherEagleman

PLA unveils “Atlas” drone swarm: single vehicle controls ~100 drones simultaneously. PLA Military Updates

4. Noise

Cultural war content (Harry Potter casting, Snape race-swap debate, Christian purity discourse) - robbystarbuck - pure engagement bait

Babylon Bee satire throughout - not signalling anything real

Meta/Google liable for social media addiction - interesting legal development but not relevant to macro/metals

Vince Vaughn on late-night TV, Robert Malone CDC exit - domestic culture war noise

SpaceX IPO speculation triggering space-stock rally - ZH - real but not actionable here

Shakespeare birthplace “decolonized” - ZH - noise

Hot pot robot goes berserk - genuinely funny, completely irrelevant

Lord Bebo Epstein-is-alive speculation - Lord Bebo - conspiracy, ignoring

5. Stock Picks

$AAG.V / $AAGFF — Aftermath Silver - New drill result: 48.5m @ 438 g/t Ag & 2.22% Cu - Silver Santa: “That’s a fantastic result.” Multiple priority accounts posting. Silver Santa / TheApeOfGoldStreet - Company-specific assay data with grade and width confirmed. CONFIDENCE: HIGH

$KNG.V — Kingsmen Resources - TheApeOfGoldStreet: “Best high potential buy from risk/reward standpoint” - Closed $13M PP at C$2.25 six weeks ago; current price C$1.19 (vs high C$2.85, down 139.5%) - Enterprise Value C$27M; “biggest budget in company history” - Weekly chart indicators at “rock bottom”; thin book suggesting easy upside - TheApeOfGoldStreet - CONFIDENCE: MEDIUM (detailed valuation thesis, no new drill results)

$GRSL.V / $GRSLF — GR Silver Mining - Silver Santa: one of 4 cheapest picks vs recent highs; stock halted (Gold Ventures confirmed halt) - TheApeOfGoldStreet posted with “please be good” ahead of likely news catalyst - Silver Santa portfolio picks / Gold Ventures halt - CONFIDENCE: MEDIUM (multiple priority accounts, halt suggests pending news)

6. Summary Stats