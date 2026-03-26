Daily digest: 2026-03-26
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1. Critical Alerts
Iran rejects US 15-point ceasefire plan - Day 25-26 of the war. Iran calls the proposal “excessive” and fires its 88th+ wave of drones/missiles. Five counter-conditions published via PressTV: halt all aggression, concrete non-reimposition guarantees, war reparation payments, international recognition of Hormuz sovereignty, end to war on all fronts including proxies. Iran conditions via ZH. Multi-source confirmation (ZH, Kobeissi, Shanaka). CONFIDENCE: HIGH
Strait of Hormuz now an IRGC toll booth - Traffic flowing exclusively through IRGC-controlled corridor requiring specific clearance codes and escort. Ships paying yuan-denominated fees to Chinese bank accounts. A ship bound for Pakistan turned back for non-payment. Iran explicitly publishes which nations get free passage (Russia, China, N. Korea, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq). Lloyd’s List. CONFIDENCE: HIGH
US military infrastructure largely destroyed - NYT confirms most of the 13 US regional bases “all but uninhabitable.” Troops relocated to hotels and offices. Kuwait bases suffered worst damage. Bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq struck repeatedly. ZH NYT confirmation. Iran IRGC calls Trump out for hiding “true casualty numbers.” CONFIDENCE: HIGH
F/A-18 hit over Chabahar, CENTCOM denies - Video from multiple angles shows Iranian air defense missile striking a US F/A-18 near Chabahar. IRGC claims new “advanced undisclosed system” targeting F-35s, F-15s, F-18s. Big Serge: “tiny warhead, may not have downed it.” CENTCOM denial. FENTCOM vs CENTCOM. Al Jazeera confirmed IRGC deploying previously unknown air defense system. CONFIDENCE: MEDIUM (hit confirmed, shootdown disputed)
Japan bond yields at multi-decade highs, South Korea emergency buybacks - Japan 5Y at 1.74% (record since 2000), 2Y at 1.315% (highest since 1996). Japan releasing national oil reserves. South Korea conducting “emergency bond buyback to stabilize market” - ZH: “just don’t call it QE.” Japan yields. CONFIDENCE: HIGH
2. Core Themes
Iran’s long-war doctrine vs. US desire for quick exit
Iran producing 400 kamikaze drones per day; only used 3,000 in 26 days - roughly 7-8 days of capacity. Jackson Hinkle
Pacing 30 missiles/day against Israel deliberately - not degraded, just calibrated. Brian Berletic analysis
US air defenses “running low” on interceptors. THAAD supply drained by one-third, replenishment takes 8 years. Jerusalem Post
Iran mining Kharg Island, moving in additional air defenses and troops, preparing FPV ambush positions. CNN confirmed. Chinese-manufactured FPV drones reportedly spotted in soldier photos. MarioNawfal
Iran explicitly warned: all power plants, energy infrastructure, and ICT infrastructure of Israel and Gulf states will be struck if Trump attacks Iranian power stations. Executed the threat against Orot Rabin power plant (one km miss from 2,590 MW facility). Shanaka detailed analysis
IRGC: “You cannot call your defeat a deal” / “negotiate with yourselves” / “not now, not ever.” Lord Bebo
Ceasefire dead-end / diplomatic theatre
US 15-point plan leaked: zero enrichment, full dismantlement of Natanz/Isfahan/Fordow, missile program capped, all proxies defunded, Hormuz guaranteed, implicit Israel recognition. Islander analysis
Iran told mediators: been fooled twice, won’t be fooled again. Axios confirmed. BRICS News
Both sides’ starting positions: “We won, you surrender.” ZH
Iran “less strident in private than public” - WSJ citing Arab mediators. ZH
Trump to visit Beijing May 14-15 to meet Xi. China supplied Iran radar and BeiDou navigation. NoLimitGains
Massive $580M oil short placed exactly 15 minutes before Trump’s Truth Social post on peace talks. FinanceLancelot - blatant signal of insider access or market manipulation
Saudi Arabia lost $300B in market cap since war; MBS privately lobbying Trump to “keep hitting” while absorbing Iranian hits on Ras Tanura. Shanaka - the Saudi paradox in one sentence
Gold & Silver: physical drain, Russia bullion halt, unusual price action
Silver Shanghai: $81.64 (+7.09% on March 25th), then $78.76 (-0.85%) on March 26th. SGE price exceeded SFE. Silver Santa / pmbug
COMEX eligible silver vaults raided again: 2.6M oz withdrawal, only 113k deposited. BullionaireBob
Russia (2nd largest gold producer) limiting gold bullion exports. Maneco64 and Nostra House of Gold: “very bullish.” Nostre_damus
Gold in Turkey reportedly “gone.” BankerWeimar
France “repatriated” gold from NYC by selling old bars and buying new ones in Paris. Pmbug: “Did it even exist?” pmbug
Belgium minting a new bullion coin: the “Belga Gold.” François Charest
Gary Savage: intermediate cycle low may be complete. Targets $6,000-7,000 gold and $150-175 silver for this leg. Gary Savage
Dr. Potassium: silver reclaimed August 2025 trend line, projects $159/oz conservatively by EOY. Dr. Potassium
Silver price action described as “especially erratic” by MBAeconomics1: “Big things are happening behind the scenes.”
The Market Ear: “Everyone hedged gold downside. Gold didn’t break.” themarketear
Gold reclaims 1971-1973 analog including first big correction; next leg could be 7x over years with brutal 20-45% pullbacks. [Gary Savage thread]
Energy market shock spreading globally
Global petrol prices since war start: Philippines +55%, Australia +42%, Nigeria +48%, US +28%. Iran/Saudi/Venezuela/Russia near-zero change. DD Geopolitics
QatarEnergy: $20B in damage to Ras Laffan (trains 4 and 6 of LNG plant). 17% LNG cut, 24% condensate cut, 14% helium cut. Five years to repair. Total losses including foregone revenue: $100B. Daniel Lacalle
Ras Laffan LNG plant: new gas turbines for refrigeration compressors have 2-4 year delivery backlog. Stephen Stapczynski
Saudi Yanbu pipeline surge toward 5M bpd target - bypassing Hormuz. ZH
India buying 60M barrels of Russian oil; increasingly transacting in yuan and dirham. ZH
US crude imports from Venezuela: highest since 2019. Cushing crude build largest in 3 years. ZH
Chevron warning California faces “historic fuel crisis.” California sitting on 600M barrels locked up. Laura Ingraham
USPS imposing 8% fuel surcharge on packages. ZH
Goldman sees food price spike risk from fertilizer disruption. North Field/South Pars both damaged. ZH
Ukraine war: massive Russian strike, financial collapse warnings
Russia launched its most massive strike ever: 1,000+ drones and missiles targeting critical infrastructure and SBU offices. Military Summary
Ukraine struck Baltic coast Russian oil infrastructure; 40% of Russia’s oil export capacity halted (Reuters). BRICS News
Ukrainian drone struck Estonian Auvere power plant chimney after entering from Russian airspace. Ukraine denied, Germany later confirmed it was Ukrainian. Lord Bebo
Ukraine heading toward financial catastrophe: failed 14 EU Facility indicators in 2025, missed all 5 Q1 2026 milestones. World Bank $3.3B at risk, IMF memorandum on verge. EU €90B loan “on the verge of collapse.” GEROMAN
Russia liberating Nikiforovka; advancing toward Slavyansk-Kramatorsk second defensive line. Islander frontline report
Ukraine launching drone attacks from Baltic states into Russia (Leningrad Oblast), possibly attempting to provoke NATO Article 5. ArmchairW
US financial system cracks
5Y Treasury auction: worst bid-to-cover in 4 years, biggest tail since October 2024. ZH
Ares private credit fund: biggest monthly loss in history after gating; Blankfein warns of “reckoning.” ZH
US total debt: $38.9999 trillion. ZH
Retail investors down 26.4% from cycle peak. Hedgeye chart
Microsoft (MSFT) on track to close below 200-week MA for first time in 13 years. Barchart
JPMorgan launched CDS basket for hedge funds to short GOOGL, AMZN, ORCL, META, MSFT. Barchart
Goldman: S&P trading in at least 1% intraday band for 6th straight session - 4th time in a year. ZH
US home sellers outnumber buyers by 630,000 - largest gap ever recorded. Barchart
Navarro: Powell staying at Fed would be “absolutely toxic.” ZH
Memory crash / Tech disruption
Google’s TurboQuant (“DeepSeek moment”) causing memory stock crash: Samsung, SK Hynix, SNDK -8%. ZH
Soaring DRAM costs had larger impact on US import prices than Trump tariffs. Import prices: +1.3% MoM vs 0.6% expected. ZH
ARC-AGI-3 released by François Chollet. All frontier models score under 1% (humans 100%). Gemini 3.1 pro 0.37%, GPT 0.26%, Opus 0.25%. Chollet
Geopolitical realignment
Philippines pivoting back to China, reopening South China Sea joint oil talks under Marcos. “Iran war is making Asia shift in China’s favor.” Arnaud Bertrand
South Korea told companies they can buy Russian oil without fear of secondary US sanctions. Lord Bebo
Kim Jong Un to Putin: “Pyongyang will always be with Moscow.” DD Geopolitics
German Energy Minister admits phase-out of nuclear power was “a huge, severe mistake.” Lord Bebo
Denmark PM resigned after disastrous election losses. ZH
Hungary to halt gas deliveries to Ukraine over energy “blackmail.” ZH
German Chancellor Merz reverses Taurus missile pledge to Ukraine. Clash Report
3. Weak Signals
Israel Iron Dome compromised from inside: IDF reservist sold 27 classified documents (GPS coordinates, Iron Dome positions, air base layouts) to Iranian intel via Telegram for $1,000 in crypto. 14-year-old also charged as spy. Shanaka
Kuwait: Hezbollah cell dismantled planning assassinations of state symbols and leaders. Sajwani
Israel calls up 400,000 reservists while Netanyahu issued 48hr deadline to destroy Iran’s weapons industry - from bunker. DailyMail
Qatar seeking peace with Iran: Foreign Ministry announced dissociation from the war coalition; reportedly paid $6B. adamugarba / Nostre_damus - if true, GCC coalition fracturing
Iranian missile hit ICL Rotem chemical complex in Negev (phosphate/fertilizer facility, 1km north of Dimona nuclear reactor). Massive fire. The Cradle
Israel struck Iran’s Caspian Sea port Bandar Anzali - Russia-Iran supply route; Russian Foreign Ministry called it “reckless and irresponsible.” Lord Bebo
Turkey-registered oil tanker ALTURA struck by drones in Black Sea, 15 miles from Bosphorus, carrying 140,000 tons of Russian crude. Attackers unknown. GEROMAN
Democrat flips Trump’s Mar-a-Lago district in Florida special election. ZH
Iran allows Spain free passage through Hormuz as Pedro Sanchez defends Iran in parliament. AdameMedia - carving out economic exceptions selectively
$3.5B California hospice fraud confirmed by House Oversight; JD Vance-led task force suspended 70 centers. GuntherEagleman
PLA unveils “Atlas” drone swarm: single vehicle controls ~100 drones simultaneously. PLA Military Updates
4. Noise
Cultural war content (Harry Potter casting, Snape race-swap debate, Christian purity discourse) - robbystarbuck - pure engagement bait
Babylon Bee satire throughout - not signalling anything real
Meta/Google liable for social media addiction - interesting legal development but not relevant to macro/metals
Vince Vaughn on late-night TV, Robert Malone CDC exit - domestic culture war noise
SpaceX IPO speculation triggering space-stock rally - ZH - real but not actionable here
Shakespeare birthplace “decolonized” - ZH - noise
Hot pot robot goes berserk - genuinely funny, completely irrelevant
Lord Bebo Epstein-is-alive speculation - Lord Bebo - conspiracy, ignoring
5. Stock Picks
$AAG.V / $AAGFF — Aftermath Silver - New drill result: 48.5m @ 438 g/t Ag & 2.22% Cu - Silver Santa: “That’s a fantastic result.” Multiple priority accounts posting. Silver Santa / TheApeOfGoldStreet - Company-specific assay data with grade and width confirmed. CONFIDENCE: HIGH
$KNG.V — Kingsmen Resources - TheApeOfGoldStreet: “Best high potential buy from risk/reward standpoint” - Closed $13M PP at C$2.25 six weeks ago; current price C$1.19 (vs high C$2.85, down 139.5%) - Enterprise Value C$27M; “biggest budget in company history” - Weekly chart indicators at “rock bottom”; thin book suggesting easy upside - TheApeOfGoldStreet - CONFIDENCE: MEDIUM (detailed valuation thesis, no new drill results)
$GRSL.V / $GRSLF — GR Silver Mining - Silver Santa: one of 4 cheapest picks vs recent highs; stock halted (Gold Ventures confirmed halt) - TheApeOfGoldStreet posted with “please be good” ahead of likely news catalyst - Silver Santa portfolio picks / Gold Ventures halt - CONFIDENCE: MEDIUM (multiple priority accounts, halt suggests pending news)
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: ~1,800+
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 7
Stock picks: 3
Weak signals: 11
Noise filtered: 8+
Confidence distribution: 4 HIGH, 8 MEDIUM, 3+ LOW
Mar 03: "We won the war."
Mar 07: "We defeated Iran."
Mar 09: "We must attack Iran."
Mar 09: "The war is ending almost completely, and very beautifully."
Mar 11: "We must attack Iran."
Mar 12: "We did win, but we haven't won completely yet."
Mar 13: "We won the war."
Mar 14: "Please help us."
Mar 15: "If you don't help us, I will certainly remember it."
Mar 16: "Actually, we don't need any help at all."
Mar 16: "I was just testing to see who's listening to me."
Mar 16: "If NATO doesn't help, they will suffer something very bad."
Mar 17: "We neither need nor want NATO's help."
Mar 17: "I don't need Congressional approval to withdraw from NATO."
Mar 18: "Our allies must cooperate in reopening the Strait of Hormuz."
Mar 19: "US allies need to get a grip – step up and help open the Strait of Hormuz."
Mar 20: "NATO are cowards."
Mar 20: "The strait will open itself."
Mar 21: "Allies must open the Strait of Hormuz. We don't use it, we don't need to open it."
Mar 22: "This is the last time. I will give Iran 48 hours. Open the strait."
Mar 22: "Iran is dead now."
Mar 23: "Having productive talks with Iran; postponing energy grid attacks for 5 days."
Mar 23: "I cannot tell you who we are negotiating with in Iran because Israel will kill them."
Mar 24: "Jared sent them a 15-point plan they will never accept, so everyone calm down."
Mar 24: "They are giving us a bonus gift too."
Mar 24: "They wanna talk to JD."
Great daily analysis as usual. I like to skim through first, looking for "zingers," and then pore through in greater detail. The 8% USPS surcharge for packages caught my eye. That's going to fuel inflation. With the gasoline/diesel price increases and fertilizer shortages, and the increase in US debt, inflation is going to move prices up to stay for some time - these issues are not going to go away overnight. Trump may have wanted regime change in Iran, but it might happen in the US first.