Daily digest: 2026-03-27
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1. Critical Alerts
Iran rejects US 15-point proposal; no ceasefire imminent. Iran’s FM stated flatly “our policy is the continuation of resistance. We do not intend to negotiate.” The 15-point plan - demanding dismantling most of Iran’s nuclear program, ending regional proxy support, capping missiles - was rejected via Pakistani intermediary. Iran says it will “end the war when it decides to and when its own conditions are met.” ZH roundup | CONFIDENCE: HIGH (multi-source)
Trump extends strike pause on Iranian energy facilities 10 more days (until April 6). Second delay in a week. The Kobeissi Letter confirms both delays happened within minutes of 10Y yields crossing 4.40-4.45%. Bond market is now explicitly driving war cadence. Markets almost entirely ignored the announcement - oil fell $5 then fully recovered in 40 minutes. JustDario notes trading algorithms now filtering “obvious nonsense.”
13+ US Gulf bases “all but uninhabitable” after Iranian drone attacks - NYT confirmed, Pentagon personnel managing the war “working remotely.” Lord Bebo | Simplicius detailed write-up: NYT admits Iran rendered virtually all US Gulf bases uninhabitable. Meanwhile Iran says it has mobilized over 1 million troops to counter potential US ground invasion.
Silver down 28% this month - biggest monthly loss in 46 years. Gold down 20% from ATH, HUI miners down 27%. Barchart | COMEX data shows net ~300k oz silver left the vaults Wednesday despite 500k oz arriving - JustDario: “Amazing nothing can stop the silver bleeding out of Comex regardless of paper price.” Silver COMEX options expired today, which removes the artificial downward pressure.
Private credit implosion accelerating. Ares $23B fund posted biggest monthly loss in history after gating redemptions. Goldman Sachs warns of “reckoning.” Blankfein echoed same. JustDario’s full podcast: “The private credit implosion will trigger a greater financial crisis.” No-redemption means no liquidity, which spreads to financial crisis, which triggers bailouts and money printing.
2. Core Themes
Iran War: Strategic Stalemate Deepening
Trump’s public narrative (“Iran destroyed,” “navy obliterated”) collides hard with reality: Iran still firing 30+ missiles/day at Israel, has rendered all US Gulf bases uninhabitable, and has established what multiple sources call the “Tehran Toll Booth” - 20+ ships already paying for Hormuz passage. Iran’s parliament reportedly drafting legislation to make the toll permanent. LiuFeng_Dao summary
Pentagon developing “final blow” options including massive bombing campaigns or ground forces. 82nd Airborne combat brigade now on the ground in the region. Pentagon considering 10,000 additional troops. Lord Bebo and Axios-sourced ZH confirm.
Iran hardliners now openly pushing to withdraw from NPT and develop nuclear weapons, per Reuters. IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News published article calling for NPT withdrawal. ZH
Russia’s Lavrov confirmed: Russia is actively supplying military equipment to Iran. When asked if helping target US bases: “their locations are public knowledge.” Also: Gulf states refused US use of airspace/bases for Iran strikes. Furkan
Israel’s IDF Chief of Staff leaked “10 red flags” warning to cabinet: reserves “cannot hold out,” IDF “near breaking point.” Hezbollah destroyed 85+ Merkava tanks in Lebanon in the month of March, including a record 29 in a single day. Academic_la detailed breakdown
Bond Market Is Running the War
Trump has delayed or reversed three major Iran-related actions each time the 10Y yield approached 4.45-4.60%: tariff pause at 4.60%, mortgage bond purchases at 4.30%, first Iran strike delay, now second delay at 4.45%. Kobeissi: “Trump knows the bond market is existential.”
Markets now pricing 48% chance of rate HIKE by January 2027 - from debating how many cuts just weeks ago. Kobeissi: “One of the fastest shifts in Fed expectations since the 2020 pandemic.”
Ugly 7Y Treasury auction: biggest tail since August 2024. ZH. Overnight repo rising on quarter-end pressure.
US equities: -$9.3B outflows last week, 4th-largest single-stock outflow since 2008. S&P 500 on track for 5th consecutive losing week - longest streak in nearly 4 years. Barchart
Global Energy Crisis Spreading Beyond the Middle East
Shell CEO: Next month, EU will feel LNG shortages - 11 LNG tankers originally headed for Europe rerouted to Asia since March 3. Mark4XX
India’s oil minister: crude went from ~$70 to ~$122/barrel in one month. Fuel up 30-50% in SE Asia, 30% in North America, 50% in Africa. India subsidizing fuel and taking a fiscal hit. Hardeep Singh Puri
Japan releasing national oil reserves; tapping $1.4T FX reserves to short oil futures (JustDario: “economic harakiri”). JPY approaching 160 - potential FX intervention moment at any time. JustDario
France’s TotalEnergies briefly stopped bidding on Dubai crude; Dubai/Asian prices crash 34% in a week as market realizes “Iran Hormuz leverage fading” for non-US tankers. ZH
Philippines suspended electricity market to prevent price surge. Australia considering emergency fuel measures / work-from-home guidance. California diesel hitting $7/gallon. Germany black market for gasoline emerging. [Multiple sources]
AirGas declares force majeure on helium shipments as Qatar production collapses. ZH
Iran earning $139M/day from oil - double pre-war export volumes (~4mb/d vs pre-war ~2mb/d). Rivals locked out while Iran exports freely. ZH/Goldman
Silver/Gold: Structural Drain vs. Paper Carnage
COMEX silver: options expired today. SpeculatorPL1 explains: institutions sold “bets” (call options) to retail, then aggressively shorted all week to ensure those options expire worthless. Mechanical short-covering now begins.
Inverse Head & Shoulders forming on silver 4-hour chart. Silver miners (SILJ) setup pointing to outperformance of physical in wave 3.
Turkey sold/swapped 58 tons of gold in 2 weeks to March 20. ZH. JustDario: CBRT defending TRY from “total collapse,” Turkey’s financial system on “life support.”
Gary Savage (priority): sentiment in extreme pessimism for weeks, “building huge amount of fuel” for next leg up once momentum turns. Last time this persistent: 8-year cycle low in 2022.
Pmbug detailed: COMEX/LBMA structural vulnerabilities - LBMA “on life support” with COMEX garden hose supplying physical liquidity. India/China draining LBMA. Margin hike effectiveness declining.
Republican Opposition to Iran War Growing
Nancy Mace-led Republican lawmakers explicitly breaking with Trump: “We Were Misled”
Matt Gaetz at CPAC: “A ground invasion will make us poorer and less safe… I’m not sure we’ll kill more terrorists than we CREATE”
Thomas Massie, Joe Kent (former CTerrorism director) both publicly opposing escalation. Kent: Israel is “intentionally sabotaging every single attempt at peace.” Furkan
Ben Shapiro - who spent months insisting bombing wouldn’t lead to wider war - now telling audience to prepare for a “long war” and there’s “no way to extricate ourselves.” infolibnews
Private Credit / Financial System Stress
Ares $23B fund gated (no redemptions) then posted biggest monthly loss in history. Goldman Sachs: “blame game in private credit begins.” ZH
JustDario: liquidity crisis spreading outside Middle East, Turkey the canary. Private credit → no liquidity → financial crisis → public bailouts → money printing. Framework matches 2008 playbook.
Oracle CDS about to take out its record GFC print. ZH
AI stock implosion: Google announced compression technique potentially reducing RAM needed for AI workloads → memory stocks crashed (Micron -2%, SanDisk -3%). CFO anonymous thread viral: companies cutting 340 positions citing “AI efficiency” when actual productivity gains are zero. “15% is not the real number. Zero is.”
Anthropic Capybara Model Leak
Anthropic testing new “Mythos” (part of “Capybara” series) with select customers. “Dramatically higher scores” in coding, academic reasoning, cybersecurity vs Opus 4.6. Reportedly “currently far ahead of any other AI model in cyber capabilities.” Possibly 10T parameter model costing ~$10B to train. Not yet ready for general release due to cost. Fortune via scaling01
3. Weak Signals
China stopped exporting jet fuel - Nostre_damus. Single source, unverified but would be significant if confirmed.
China industrial profits up 15.2% in Jan-Feb - high-tech manufacturing up 58.7%. GuanXin411. While the rest of the world scrambles, China’s economy quietly accelerating.
Diego Garcia major airlift operation - 5x C-17s and a C-5 visible, potential pre-positioning for B-2 bomber deployment. Tyler Rogoway / Aviation Intel
Nebraska: 1 million acres on fire - disrupts grain, meat, and water supply chains. FinanceLancelot. Not being widely reported.
Ukraine strikes Europe’s largest phosphate fertilizer plant (Apatit in Cherepovets, Vologda) - produces ~7.5M tonnes/year. AMK Mapping. Potential downstream food security issue.
Iran threatens Bab el-Mandeb Strait (Red Sea entrance) if attacks on its territory or islands continue. Adding 12% of global seaborne oil to the Hormuz 20% already at risk. ZH Iran war roundup
Louis-Vincent Gave (Gavekal): post WW2 financial architecture shattering - three assumptions melting away: US benevolent hegemon, US controls sea lanes, US treasuries convertible to commodities. Unlocked paper for clients.
Russia’s CIA drone strikes on St. Petersburg energy export facilities confirmed by Brian Berletic. Part of broader “global energy blockade” framing targeting China via proxies. Brian Berletic
US STRATCOM: must be ready to resume nuclear testing immediately. Chay Bowes
Putin privately told Russian business elite: Iran war will be “resolved” in max 4 weeks. Via head of Russian Union of Industrialists at closed-door meeting. Pepe Escobar
4. Noise
Trump’s Fox News comments about Iranian civilian suffering (deflected to compliment the host) - factpostnews - viral but no market relevance
JD Vance “nuclear suicide vests” claim - widely mocked, no new information
Trump signature on US currency (250th anniversary) - symbolic/political theater
Babylon Bee posts throughout - humor, ignored
UK “arson vs. terror” reclassification for Jewish ambulance case - Ryan Grim - domestic UK politics
EU deportation bill vote breakdown - NatCon2022 - politics, not market-relevant today
SMCI/Nvidia allegations recycled - JustDario - opinion without new data
Copenhagen FM resignation - ZH - Danish internal politics
Various “Iran hit USS Abraham Lincoln” claims - unverified, likely Iranian propaganda
5. Stock Picks
No qualifying stock picks this period.
(TheApeOfGoldStreet made a detailed 8%-position buy in $SEI.v / Sintana Energy at $0.490-0.495 with a $0.60 target, but this is an oil developer, not a mining company. Silver Santa mentioned $MKO.V and $GRSL.V and $AGA.v without substantive analysis. No individual mining company received company-specific fundamental analysis with production/resource/cash flow data this period.)
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: ~550+
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 7
Stock picks: 0
Weak signals: 10
Noise filtered: 8
Confidence distribution: 4 HIGH, 5 MEDIUM, 6 LOW
"Louis-Vincent Gave (Gavekal): post WW2 financial architecture shattering - three assumptions melting away:
(1) US benevolent hegemon.
(2) US controls sea lanes.
(3) US treasuries convertible to commodities. Unlocked paper for clients."
(1) About that "hegemon"; US political power is shredded with no foreseeable correction and/or unification in the near future ~ There are no adults in the room, just tyrants that are about as benevolent as a crackheads drinking 40s & smoking PCP.
Between the collapse of the Obummer/Clintoon regime & Trump intentionally torching MAGA across the board (Independents & youth vote gone), there will probably not be a new *hope* rising to claw back US levers of power until at least 2028, with chaos running amok while El Supremo Cheeto's approval #s go negative, until someone or something is able to rally support, like Trump did in 2024 against the odds, but clearly POTUS has chosen to betray everyone except neocons, neolibs, zionist & the bankster cartels, who are probably having a crisis of faith right about now.
After the midterms we'll be lucky if there isn't a full on rebellion across the land, with impeachment proceedings the only water that might suppress that conflagration...
(2) Yep, the USN is looking pretty fragile, lame & antiquated right about now, one could almost say laughing stock...
(3) US treasuries, the true *wild* card along with the currency underlying them, the petrodollar.
China is starting to look like perhaps the next *safe* haven, buoyed by BRICS+, but a *lot* will be determined by how the Iran Crisis plays out, or not.
The apparent collapse of NATO is also a *big* part in this equation, one that has so many possible variables changing day-to-day that it's a good thing AGI is available to help the actuaries with a what is no doubt nightmare.
It seems that USrael is trying to gaslight Iran into a *treaty*, reducing their goals of a complete regime change, but IRGC isn't buying it, nor should they after the last two charades, if El Supremo Cheeto wants an off-ramp he'll have to eat a *lot* of crow...
But once boots hit the ground, the easy end will probably be gone, which it's anyone's guess what the IDF wants at this point.
What a complete & total clusterf#$k!
My Au/Ag prediction: Unless a miracle happens, U$D is going to be sacrificed to the hyper-inflationary god of The Crony Capitalists, with much wailing & gnashing of teeth to follow...
At some point, along the way, Au/Ag will catch a bid, which will turn into a tsunami of flight to safety for all those whose petrodollar religion was incinerated in The Inferno.
As far as AGI, equities & bonds, only the true God of the Universe knows that answer today...
Happy Friday!
I will investigate why only 550 tweets analysed. Should be 3x as much.