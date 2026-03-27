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Veracious Poet
Mar 27

"Louis-Vincent Gave (Gavekal): post WW2 financial architecture shattering - three assumptions melting away:

(1) US benevolent hegemon.

(2) US controls sea lanes.

(3) US treasuries convertible to commodities. Unlocked paper for clients."

(1) About that "hegemon"; US political power is shredded with no foreseeable correction and/or unification in the near future ~ There are no adults in the room, just tyrants that are about as benevolent as a crackheads drinking 40s & smoking PCP.

Between the collapse of the Obummer/Clintoon regime & Trump intentionally torching MAGA across the board (Independents & youth vote gone), there will probably not be a new *hope* rising to claw back US levers of power until at least 2028, with chaos running amok while El Supremo Cheeto's approval #s go negative, until someone or something is able to rally support, like Trump did in 2024 against the odds, but clearly POTUS has chosen to betray everyone except neocons, neolibs, zionist & the bankster cartels, who are probably having a crisis of faith right about now.

After the midterms we'll be lucky if there isn't a full on rebellion across the land, with impeachment proceedings the only water that might suppress that conflagration...

(2) Yep, the USN is looking pretty fragile, lame & antiquated right about now, one could almost say laughing stock...

(3) US treasuries, the true *wild* card along with the currency underlying them, the petrodollar.

China is starting to look like perhaps the next *safe* haven, buoyed by BRICS+, but a *lot* will be determined by how the Iran Crisis plays out, or not.

The apparent collapse of NATO is also a *big* part in this equation, one that has so many possible variables changing day-to-day that it's a good thing AGI is available to help the actuaries with a what is no doubt nightmare.

It seems that USrael is trying to gaslight Iran into a *treaty*, reducing their goals of a complete regime change, but IRGC isn't buying it, nor should they after the last two charades, if El Supremo Cheeto wants an off-ramp he'll have to eat a *lot* of crow...

But once boots hit the ground, the easy end will probably be gone, which it's anyone's guess what the IDF wants at this point.

What a complete & total clusterf#$k!

My Au/Ag prediction: Unless a miracle happens, U$D is going to be sacrificed to the hyper-inflationary god of The Crony Capitalists, with much wailing & gnashing of teeth to follow...

At some point, along the way, Au/Ag will catch a bid, which will turn into a tsunami of flight to safety for all those whose petrodollar religion was incinerated in The Inferno.

As far as AGI, equities & bonds, only the true God of the Universe knows that answer today...

Happy Friday!

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No1's avatar
No1
Mar 27

I will investigate why only 550 tweets analysed. Should be 3x as much.

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