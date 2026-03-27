Iran rejects US 15-point proposal; no ceasefire imminent. Iran’s FM stated flatly “our policy is the continuation of resistance. We do not intend to negotiate.” The 15-point plan - demanding dismantling most of Iran’s nuclear program, ending regional proxy support, capping missiles - was rejected via Pakistani intermediary. Iran says it will “end the war when it decides to and when its own conditions are met.” ZH roundup | CONFIDENCE: HIGH (multi-source)

Trump extends strike pause on Iranian energy facilities 10 more days (until April 6). Second delay in a week. The Kobeissi Letter confirms both delays happened within minutes of 10Y yields crossing 4.40-4.45%. Bond market is now explicitly driving war cadence. Markets almost entirely ignored the announcement - oil fell $5 then fully recovered in 40 minutes. JustDario notes trading algorithms now filtering “obvious nonsense.”

13+ US Gulf bases “all but uninhabitable” after Iranian drone attacks - NYT confirmed, Pentagon personnel managing the war “working remotely.” Lord Bebo | Simplicius detailed write-up: NYT admits Iran rendered virtually all US Gulf bases uninhabitable. Meanwhile Iran says it has mobilized over 1 million troops to counter potential US ground invasion.

Silver down 28% this month - biggest monthly loss in 46 years. Gold down 20% from ATH, HUI miners down 27%. Barchart | COMEX data shows net ~300k oz silver left the vaults Wednesday despite 500k oz arriving - JustDario: “Amazing nothing can stop the silver bleeding out of Comex regardless of paper price.” Silver COMEX options expired today, which removes the artificial downward pressure.