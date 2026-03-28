Daily digest: 2026-03-28
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1. Critical Alerts
Houthis officially enter the war (March 28 morning) - Ansar Allah spokesman Yahya Saree announced the first Houthi military operation against Israel: a ballistic missile barrage at “sensitive military targets in southern occupied Palestine.” Yemen’s entry turns this into a two-chokepoint war - Hormuz (20-25% of global oil) + Bab el-Mandeb (12%) combined = one-third of global seaborne petroleum. Maersk halting operations for ~48 hours. AJENews announcement | Lord Bebo full breakdown | shanaka86 two-chokepoint analysis | Confidence: HIGH (multi-source confirmed)
Israel strikes Iran’s nuclear infrastructure DURING Trump’s pause - While Trump announced a 10-day diplomatic extension to April 6, Israel hit: Ardakan yellowcake facility in Yazd (the only such plant in Iran per IDF), Khondab heavy water complex near Arak, Khuzestan Steel, Mobarakeh Steel in Isfahan, a power plant, and Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran. Iran’s FM Araghchi explicitly called out the contradiction: “Attack contradicts POTUS extended deadline for diplomacy.” IAEA confirmed no off-site radiation. Israel claims it acted in coordination with the US. zerohedge roundup | shanaka86 Day 28 analysis | Confidence: HIGH
Bond market approaching crisis - US 2Y yield at 4.00%, up +60 basis points since the Iran War began, “moving in a literal straight-line higher” per Kobeissi. 30Y at 4.986% (highest since September). France 10Y above 3.86% (highest since GFC). Japan 10Y at 2.38% (highest this century). US Treasury volatility at highest in 11 months. Bonds disconnecting from other assets. ECB traders now pricing 50% chance of a rate hike in April. Trump and Bessent have 50 “free” hours to contain the bond market before Sunday futures open. TKL_Adam | Barchart France | Barchart Japan | TKL_Adam bond market crisis | Confidence: HIGH
QatarEnergy force majeure on LNG through May - Italy (Edison), Belgium (EDFT), South Korea (KOGAS), and China just received notices: gas not coming, for up to 5 years. LNG Trains 4 and 6 at Ras Laffan offline (12.8 MTPA combined, 17% of Qatar’s capacity). CEO al-Kaabi: “I never in my wildest dreams would have thought that Qatar would be in such an attack.” Also confirmed: “materially reduced” condensate, LPG, helium, naphtha, and sulfur. Qatar = one-third of global helium. South Korea imports 64.7% of its helium from Qatar. Samsung and SK Hynix hold 6 months inventory. Helium spot prices have doubled. zerohedge force majeure | shanaka86 deep dive | AirGas helium force majeure | Confidence: HIGH
Third US carrier strike group deploying; April 6 deadline with full force positioned - USS George H.W. Bush deploying from Norfolk. Three carrier strike groups, two Marine Expeditionary Units, DEVGRU staged. Over 60 JSOC flights documented this week to forward staging in Israel/Jordan. 82nd Airborne deploying to CENTCOM. CBS/Axios/Wired reporting JSOC contingency planning to physically seize Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles (450-970 lbs of 60% enriched U at Isfahan in underground tunnels). Trump at FII: “3,554 Iranian targets remain.” Iran claims no negotiations; Pakistan’s Sharif confirms 60-minute call with Iran’s President Pezeshkian discussing peace plan, during which Pezeshkian “thanked” Pakistan for its mediation efforts. AMK_Mapping 3rd carrier | shanaka86 nuclear analysis | shanaka86 Iran negotiates while denying | Confidence: HIGH
2. Core Themes
The Hormuz Toll Architecture - Iran Is Losing The War, Winning The Peace
Iran’s parliament is finalizing legislation to permanently codify Hormuz sovereignty and toll collection - MP Mohammadreza Rezaei Kouchi: “We provide its security, and it is natural that ships and oil tankers should pay such fees.” Bill in Civil Affairs Committee per Bloomberg.
IRGC toll already operational since March 13: 26 vessel transits via IRGC vetting corridor (Qeshm-Larak islands), some paying up to $2M per transit in yuan. Zero transits via normal international shipping lane since March 15 per Lloyd’s List.
Iran’s 5th ceasefire condition: formal international recognition of Iranian sovereignty over Hormuz as “a natural and legal right.” If this survives into a peace deal, the yuan toll regime becomes permanent international law.
The Suez precedent: Nasser nationalized 1956, excluded GBP and FFr from tolls 1957. The Suez Canal Authority has collected tolls in its chosen currencies for nearly 70 years.
Rubio admits the endgame: “When this conflict ends, if the Iranians decide ‘now we control Hormuz and you can only go through here if you pay us’… it’s unacceptable and can’t be allowed to exist. What we said is that the countries most impacted should be willing to do something about it.” Translation: US is already offloading this problem to others. shanaka86 toll architecture | RnaudBertrand on Rubio admission | shanaka86 sovereignty condition | Confidence: HIGH
US Weapons Depletion - The Math Is Not Mathing
850+ Tomahawks fired at Iran in 4 weeks vs 800 total in the 2003 Iraq War. At this rate, no Tomahawks left in 4 months.
943 Patriot interceptors expended in first 4 days of Operation Epic Fury - equal to 18 months of combined global Patriot production (Lockheed + Boeing produce 620/year).
~1/3 of THAAD stockpile consumed. Annual production: <100 units.
Cost exchange ratio: Each PAC-3 interceptor = $3.9M. Each Iranian Shahed = $20-50K. 114:1 in Iran’s favor. Iran manufactures an estimated 10,000 Shaheds/month; the US produces 620 Patriot interceptors/year.
Switzerland’s F-35 money redirected without consent ($126M) via the Pentagon’s FMS pooled trust fund to cover Patriot shortfalls. Swiss armaments chief called it “very unsatisfactory.” Switzerland reduced F-35 order from 36 to 30 and is evaluating European alternatives.
Lockheed signed framework to quadruple Patriot production to 2,000/year. Won’t arrive for 6-7 years.
Prince Sultan Air Base hit a second time: KC-135 refueling aircraft and E-3 AWACS damaged. USAF criticized for lack of hardened shelters (“a threat to the F-35 funding wedge in the budget” per Telenko).
becca_wasser Tomahawk math | ripplebrain full analysis | WeTheBrandon THAAD/Tomahawk | shanaka86 Switzerland | Confidence: HIGH
Dollar Plumbing - The Sanctions Paradox
Russia: selling gold from CBR reserves for the first time in 25 years (500K oz Jan-Feb 2026, ~15 tonnes, ~3.5T rubles) while Putin simultaneously signing decree banning refined gold bar exports over 100g. Not desperation - a liquidity mechanism: yuan from China can’t pay Russian soldiers, gold sold domestically converts directly to rubles.
CBR exhausted its RMB 5 billion yuan swap facility March 18. Overnight yuan borrowing rates spiked above 20%.
CIPS processed 180 trillion yuan annually with 193 direct participants. On February 1, 2026 - 27 days before the war - PBoC updated CIPS Business Rules to expand multi-currency settlement including payment-versus-payment processing. When the IRGC demanded yuan at Larak Island, the infrastructure had just been upgraded to its most capable configuration ever.
The paradox: US sanctions forced China/Russia to build bypass infrastructure. Iran used that infrastructure at Hormuz. Each round of sanctions reduces the switching cost for the next adversary.
Dollar still dominant: 89.2% of FX transactions, $1.9T through CHIPS daily. But the architecture is bifurcating.
shanaka86 sanctions paradox | shanaka86 Russia gold | Confidence: MEDIUM
Gold & Silver - Yielded, Not Failed
Gold fell from ~$5,500 to $4,098 (March 23), recovered to $4,377-$4,494 Friday. NOT a safe-haven failure - institutions sold gold because the oil shock caused inflation spike caused yield spike caused liquidity scramble. 10Y hit 4.415%. Zero-yielding gold becomes punishing when yields are here.
Gold ETFs: $7.9 billion outflows, 54.8 tonnes shed. Bitcoin ETFs: +$1.1B inflows in first 2 weeks of war, $458M on March 2 alone.
Bitcoin is not replacing gold. Bitcoin’s 24/7 plumbing let institutions access liquidity at 2am Saturday. Gold’s plumbing was closed. Different mechanism, not different thesis.
Silver: SFE $78.76 | SGE $77.95 | Spot $68.79 | 1mo Lease Rate 0.358% | EFP spread -$0.27 (negative = important). pmbug: “SLV + COMEX are determined to continue supporting the LBMA’s free float vault stock for now.” Suspects LBMA painting the tape for end-of-month vault report (did this January too). Expects SLV large inflow after March closes.
Shenzhen gold market Saturday: Gold bar RMB 1,041/g ($4,684/oz). Silver jewelry RMB 22.4/g ($100.8/oz). Market “not as crowded as last weekend” but many young shoppers.
Dr. Potassium: Silver targeting $159 minimum by year-end if it can reclaim August 2025 trendline. “Triple digits again in Q3, little doubt.” BTC/Silver at 949oz/BTC, sees path to 450.
Don Durrett weekly: HUI 731 (ATH 975, -25%). Gold floor at $4,100. “Once the Strait is open, gold is going higher.” Correction could last 3-5 months - “could be the last chance to buy gold/silver miners at uber-cheap levels.”
shanaka86 gold/Bitcoin divergence | pmbug silver vaults | pmbug LBMA analysis | DonDurrett Friday recap | potassium_phd silver | Confidence: HIGH
The Helium Supply Chain Cascade
Qatar = 1/3 of global helium (63M cubic metres out of 190M global). Ras Laffan offline 3-5 years. No helium substitute in cryogenic semiconductor applications per USGS.
The physical repair problem: cryogenic heat exchangers (BAHX) are made by 5 companies globally. Lead time: 12-18 months for cores alone, 3-4 years total. The repair parts must transit the Strait that’s closed.
~200 specialized cryogenic containers worth ~$1M each stranded in Middle East. Helium begins boiling off after 35-48 days.
Semiconductor chain: Samsung + SK Hynix have 6 months inventory. After that, advanced chip fabrication slows. Every AI accelerator on earth depends on HBM from these two companies.
Quantum computing: IBM Quantum and Quantinuum implementing helium-4/helium-3 rationing protocols. Quantum Computing Report flagged 6-18 months delay to qubit scaling timelines. Post-quantum cryptography migration slows by same interval.
AirGas declared force majeure on helium shipments (confirmed signal that market stress is real, not theoretical).
SpaceX Starship uses autogenous pressurization (no helium needed). Filing IPO this week at $1.5-1.75T valuation. Musk’s companies at exact intersection of every vulnerability the war created.
shanaka86 helium/QC | shanaka86 machine layer | shanaka86 full chokepoint | zerohedge AirGas force majeure | Confidence: HIGH
Pakistan Plays Both Sides - The Gwadar Architecture
Pakistan delivered America’s 15-point peace plan to Iran (confirmed by Witkoff at Cabinet meeting March 26). PM Sharif posted the details of the 1-hour Pezeshkian call publicly. Iran’s president appreciated the mediation.
Pakistan simultaneously: owes China $30B | receives 81% of arms from China | operates Gwadar Port under a 40-year lease to China Overseas Port Holding Company | hosts Sea Guardian IV joint China-PLA Navy drills through April 2 in the Arabian Sea.
Gwadar: the $62B China-Pakistan Economic Corridor terminal, 400km from Hormuz. Cuts China’s Middle East energy import route from 12,000km by sea to 2,500km overland. Designed specifically to bypass Hormuz.
Sea Guardian IV drills end April 2. Trump’s deadline expires April 6. Four days between end of Chinese naval exercises in Pakistan’s waters and the largest US military buildup in the region reaching peak positioning.
shanaka86 Pakistan/Gwadar | Confidence: MEDIUM
Market Carnage & The Inflation Trap
S&P 500 down -8.7% since Iran War began. 5 consecutive losing weeks - worst streak since 2022. Down from ATH 6,975 to ~6,368.
Goldman panic index: 9.14/10. Goldman’s Hedge Fund desk notes market is “increasingly short time.”
BofA weekly flows: $29B out of stocks, $35B out of cash into bonds, $6.3B out of gold, $0.5B out of crypto.
CTAs sold $55B in US equities since month start. Now short $18.41B of US equities.
Berkshire Hathaway: 8 consecutive red days (longest since 2018) + Death Cross formation.
Microsoft below 200-week MA for first time in 13 years.
Oracle CDS widest since GFC.
UBS stopped withdrawals from ~$500M real estate fund for up to 3 years.
US banks facing $306B in unrealized losses.
VIX: 4 consecutive weekly closes above 25 (longest since 2022). Fear gauge at extreme fear 10/100.
UMich sentiment 53.3 (est 54.0). 1Y inflation expectations 3.8% (est 3.6%, prior 3.4%). 5-10Y at 3.2%.
Nasdaq 100 -10% from October high, entering correction. Nasdaq fwd PE premium to S&P 500 at just 4.4% (was 35.7% in October).
Anna Wong (Bloomberg chief economist): “My guess is Trump will escalate. There will be a point in the next two months when oil will reach $150-$200.”
TKL_Adam bond crisis | Barchart VIX | The_Real_Fly S&P -8.8% | AnnaEconomist $150-200 oil | Confidence: HIGH
The Drone Ecosystem Loop
Iran gave Russia Shaheds → Russia tested/improved them in Ukraine (better navigation, anti-jamming, engine improvements, now renamed Geran-2) → Western intelligence says Russia shipping upgraded versions back to Iran (FT/AP, Kremlin denies).
Simultaneously: Ukraine deployed 228 military drone specialists to 5 Gulf/ME countries (UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan). Zelensky visited Saudi Arabia, signed defence cooperation deal focused on air defense and drone expertise.
Ukraine FPV interceptors account for ~70% of all Shahed/Geran-2 shootdowns in Ukraine. Multiple confirmed shootdowns by Ukrainian teams already confirmed in ME per Militarnyi (March 22).
Cost asymmetry is the weapon: Iran manufactures 10,000 Shaheds/month. Shahed costs $20-50K. Patriot PAC-3 costs $3.9M. Every interceptor fired is irreplaceable at current production.
shanaka86 drone ecosystem | Confidence: MEDIUM
The Saudi Angle Nobody Is Saying Loudly
MBS privately urged Trump to put ground troops in Iran and seize Kharg Island (NYT, March 24). Argued Iran poses a permanent threat that “cannot be managed through diplomacy but only ended through regime change.”
Then Trump publicly humiliated MBS at the Saudi-backed FII summit: “He didn’t think he would be kissing my ass, he really didn’t. But now he has to be nice to me.”
Saudi PIF invested $2 billion in Affinity Partners - Jared Kushner’s private equity firm. Kushner is now a “volunteer negotiator” on Iran.
Saudi Arabia absorbed 575+ Iranian drone and missile strikes since February 28. Twelve US troops injured when Iranian missiles hit Prince Sultan Air Base.
If Kharg Island (handles ~90% of Iran’s oil exports) is seized and Iran’s barrels exit the market, Saudi Arabia becomes unchallenged dominant exporter at the exact moment MBS needs maximum revenue for Vision 2030’s $900B transformation.
WSJ: Saudi and Israeli officials privately pushed Trump to launch strikes even as US intelligence assessed Iran did not pose an imminent threat. A source says MBS is “close to a decision to join the attacks.”
shanaka86 MBS analysis | Confidence: MEDIUM
3. Weak Signals
Thailand-Iran bilateral Hormuz deal - Thai PM Anutin confirmed Iran agreed to allow Thai oil tankers safe transit through Hormuz. Pattern forming: countries striking individual bilateral deals directly with Iran, bypassing the Western framework entirely. Iran is fragmenting the coalition one deal at a time. JavierBlas | Confidence: LOW (single source, Thai government)
Russia banning gasoline exports April 1 - July 31 on top of Hormuz crisis - Russia-China-Iran axis simultaneously restricting energy flows from multiple directions. InfoGram | zerohedge | Confidence: HIGH (multiple sources)
Quantum computing helium rationing has begun - IBM Quantum and Quantinuum implementing cooldown cycle delays. Quantum Computing Report flagging potential 6-18 month delays to post-quantum cryptography timelines. Nobody in markets has begun pricing this. shanaka86 | Confidence: LOW (single detailed source)
Gulf state airspace denied to US operations - Lavrov says “many Gulf states denying US use of their airspace to bomb Iran.” If confirmed, represents serious fracturing of the operational coalition. US aircraft now operating from European bases per multiple OSINT sources. ProfessorPape | Confidence: LOW (Lavrov as source, requires independent confirmation)
Silver lease rate signal - pmbug: COMEX front-month EFP spread firmly negative. SLV + COMEX supporting LBMA free float vault stock “for now.” Suspects end-of-month tape painting (as happened January). If correct, expect SLV large inflow + 1mo lease rate jump post-March close. SFE-spot premium: $78.76 vs $68.79 spot = $9.97 premium on SFE. pmbug | pmbug vault data | Confidence: MEDIUM
4. Noise
IRGC casualty claims (“500+ US troops killed in Dubai,” “6 LCUs lost,” “USS Gerald Ford attacked”) - serial inflation per established propaganda playbook. Verified total KIA since Feb 28: ~13 per CENTCOM. Inflated claims move oil futures for 30-90 minutes before correction. The fog of war is also the fog of monetary transition. shanaka86 IRGC propaganda analysis
US Marines captured at Kharg Island - multiple accounts repeating this claim. Zero independent verification. No CENTCOM acknowledgment. Classic pattern. PGTAnalytics - unverified, ignored.
DHS shutdown/TSA drama - Senate passed funding bill; Trump signed memo to pay TSA. ICE/CBP still technically unfunded but largely covered via OBBBA. Domestic political noise during an energy war.
Trump’s Toyoda story - Trump claims meeting “92-year-old Mr. Toyoda” who “owns Toyota.” Current CEO is 65. Real owner died in 2023. Widely mocked but not materially market-moving. clashreport
Joe Rogan/MAGA breakup, CPAC crowd cheering Trump impeachment - domestic political signal noise, tracking but not actionable.
Cuba is next - Trump at FII: “Cuba is next. Pretend I didn’t say that.” Filed under: things that will not happen this week.
Babylon Bee content - filtered throughout.
5. Stock Picks
No qualifying stock picks this period.
TheApeOfGoldStreet added $PRQ.to (Petrus Resources) as oil/gas exposure (cup and handle setup, 1Y +67.91%, 5 consecutive green days into weekend). However, PRQ.to is oil/gas, not a mining company, and contains no production metrics, AISC, or reserve data - excluded by criteria.
Silver Santa’s unnamed two helium stocks added Friday - no tickers disclosed.
Silver Santa’s junior portfolio 1-week best performers (+5.7% week): CKG (+21.4%), AAG (+17.2%), AGMR (+15.3%), SAM (+14.8%), KUYA (+14.3%), FRED (+12.9%). Portfolio data only, no individual company fundamentals provided.
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: ~380
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 0 qualifying
Weak signals: 5
Noise filtered: ~15
Confidence distribution: 9 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 3 LOW
Great breakdown — really well put together.
The more I read this, the more it feels like it’s not really about individual events.
It’s more like a bigger picture coming together: energy, transport, finance, production… everything starting to fragment and get repriced.
Drones are just the most visible part — that’s where the problem is easiest to see: cheap production vs. expensive defense.
But the same dynamic shows up elsewhere too — in energy, in bonds, and in supply chains.
This isn’t a single crisis.
It feels more like the rules themselves are changing.
And most people are still reacting as if they haven’t.
Unparalleled reporting! Thank you so much for these daily updates!!