No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Silver Dominion's avatar
Silver Dominion
Mar 28

Great breakdown — really well put together.

The more I read this, the more it feels like it’s not really about individual events.

It’s more like a bigger picture coming together: energy, transport, finance, production… everything starting to fragment and get repriced.

Drones are just the most visible part — that’s where the problem is easiest to see: cheap production vs. expensive defense.

But the same dynamic shows up elsewhere too — in energy, in bonds, and in supply chains.

This isn’t a single crisis.

It feels more like the rules themselves are changing.

And most people are still reacting as if they haven’t.

Reply
Share
5 replies by No1 and others
New Right Directions's avatar
New Right Directions
Mar 28

Unparalleled reporting! Thank you so much for these daily updates!!

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 No1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture