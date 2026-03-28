Houthis officially enter the war (March 28 morning) - Ansar Allah spokesman Yahya Saree announced the first Houthi military operation against Israel: a ballistic missile barrage at “sensitive military targets in southern occupied Palestine.” Yemen’s entry turns this into a two-chokepoint war - Hormuz (20-25% of global oil) + Bab el-Mandeb (12%) combined = one-third of global seaborne petroleum. Maersk halting operations for ~48 hours. AJENews announcement | Lord Bebo full breakdown | shanaka86 two-chokepoint analysis | Confidence: HIGH (multi-source confirmed)

Israel strikes Iran’s nuclear infrastructure DURING Trump’s pause - While Trump announced a 10-day diplomatic extension to April 6, Israel hit: Ardakan yellowcake facility in Yazd (the only such plant in Iran per IDF), Khondab heavy water complex near Arak, Khuzestan Steel, Mobarakeh Steel in Isfahan, a power plant, and Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran. Iran’s FM Araghchi explicitly called out the contradiction: “Attack contradicts POTUS extended deadline for diplomacy.” IAEA confirmed no off-site radiation. Israel claims it acted in coordination with the US. zerohedge roundup | shanaka86 Day 28 analysis | Confidence: HIGH

Bond market approaching crisis - US 2Y yield at 4.00%, up +60 basis points since the Iran War began, “moving in a literal straight-line higher” per Kobeissi. 30Y at 4.986% (highest since September). France 10Y above 3.86% (highest since GFC). Japan 10Y at 2.38% (highest this century). US Treasury volatility at highest in 11 months. Bonds disconnecting from other assets. ECB traders now pricing 50% chance of a rate hike in April. Trump and Bessent have 50 “free” hours to contain the bond market before Sunday futures open. TKL_Adam | Barchart France | Barchart Japan | TKL_Adam bond market crisis | Confidence: HIGH

QatarEnergy force majeure on LNG through May - Italy (Edison), Belgium (EDFT), South Korea (KOGAS), and China just received notices: gas not coming, for up to 5 years. LNG Trains 4 and 6 at Ras Laffan offline (12.8 MTPA combined, 17% of Qatar’s capacity). CEO al-Kaabi: “I never in my wildest dreams would have thought that Qatar would be in such an attack.” Also confirmed: “materially reduced” condensate, LPG, helium, naphtha, and sulfur. Qatar = one-third of global helium. South Korea imports 64.7% of its helium from Qatar. Samsung and SK Hynix hold 6 months inventory. Helium spot prices have doubled. zerohedge force majeure | shanaka86 deep dive | AirGas helium force majeure | Confidence: HIGH