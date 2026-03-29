1. Critical Alerts

Iran destroys US E-3 Sentry AWACS at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia — Iran’s 85th+ missile/drone wave targeted Prince Sultan (Al-Kharj) base, striking an irreplaceable E-3G AWACS radar aircraft and 5 KC-135 refueling tankers . The US fleet now stands at ~15 AWACS total , with 5 deployed to CENTCOM — no replacement in production. CENTCOM confirmed US personnel wounded ( 10–15 injured, 2 critical ; 13 killed across the month-long campaign). Sources: Lord Bebo, simpatico771, TheIntelFrog, mr_mayank, HarrisAuthority, zerohedge. Confidence: HIGH

Houthis officially enter the US-Iran war, threatening Red Sea closure — Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree confirmed their “first military operation” — a ballistic missile barrage targeting southern Israel — in solidarity with Iran. With Hormuz already closed and Bab al-Mandab now threatened, potential shortfall reaches ~28 million barrels/day vs 105 mb/day global demand . Saudi East-West bypass pipeline hit full capacity at 7 million barrels/day — the only meaningful alternative is now maxed out. Sources: Lord Bebo, KobeissiLetter, DarioCpx, zerohedge, STANISKRAPIVNIK. Confidence: HIGH

Pentagon preparing weeks of ground operations in Iran; troop buildup accelerating — Washington Post confirmed the Pentagon is planning “weeks of ground operations.” Trump directed the public to watch Mark Levin, who explicitly called for “boots on the ground to seize uranium.” An amphibious warship entered the CENTCOM AOR. Over 3,500 additional US troops arrived in region. USS George H.W. Bush (third carrier strike group) deploying from Norfolk. Sources: spectatorindex, zerohedge, allenanalysis, MarioNawfal, AMK Mapping. Confidence: HIGH

Iran expands target envelope across Gulf — UAE aluminium plant, Kuwait airport, Bahrain refinery destroyed — Emirates Global Aluminium sustained “significant damage”; Kuwait International Airport radar destroyed and fuel depot fire; Bahrain’s BAPCO refinery ( 400,000 bbl/day capacity) “completely burned out.” Iran also struck Dubai International Airport, with UAE air defense engaged. Sources: Lord Bebo, MarioNawfal, dana916, ILRedAlert, zerohedge. Confidence: HIGH

Gold miners in historically extreme oversold territory — the golden paradox — ~95% of GDX stocks in bear markets, most extreme reading since at least April 2023. The October 2023 comparable (90% in bear market) preceded a 346% rally. Gold fell ~20% from a January peak of $5,589 to ~$4,370 despite an active shooting war, as the dollar surged and the Fed held rates at 3.5–3.75% due to energy-driven inflation. Oil monthly transit down 114 million barrels — same drop as COVID. Sources: KobeissiLetter, Shanaka Anslem Perera, potassium_phd, DonDurrett. Confidence: HIGH

2. Core Themes

Theme 1: The US-Iran War at One Month — No Stated Objectives Achieved - AMK Mapping’s one-month assessment: 10,000+ strikes on Iran; Iranian regime intact; Khamenei died day 1 but government functional; no popular uprising; Iran still launching ballistic missiles and drones daily. Iran’s strategy of “small numbers of missiles to degrade interceptor stockpiles” proving effective — interception rates “sharply dropping off.” AMK Mapping - US loss rate is 4x Gulf War 1: 5,700 sorties, 16 confirmed aircraft lost. TheBlackHorse65 - Big Serge’s assessment: Iran “still in the field… hitting extremely valuable American assets like AWACS and tankers… would be naive to pretend this is all going according to plan.” witte_sergei - Vance designated lead negotiator; April 6 deadline. Israeli newspaper reportedly planted fake story claiming Vance yelled at Netanyahu — seen as Israeli operation against Vance. IsThisGrok. Confidence: HIGH

Theme 2: Strait of Hormuz as Strategic Chokepoint — New Toll Regime Emerging - Iran officially announced 6 demands to end the war, including establishing “a new legal regime governing the Strait of Hormuz” — effectively a toll structure. jacksonhinklle - Rubio admitted Iran may end up permanently controlling Hormuz and charging a toll, called it “unacceptable” but admitted the US cannot stop it alone. RnaudBertrand - Yanbu alternative pipeline maxed at 4 million bbl/day with nowhere to store remaining 3 million bbl/day. imetatronink - Macquarie: two more months of war could send oil to $200. zerohedge. Confidence: HIGH

Theme 3: US Interceptor Depletion — The Math War - Israel rationing high-end interceptors to preserve stocks against daily Iranian barrages. WSJ - THAAD battery moved from South Korea to Jordan reportedly already destroyed. Arrow interceptors nearly exhausted. Tomahawks: approximately 1/3 of decade-long accumulated stockpile spent in 27 days. WeTheBrandon - Patriot effectiveness vs Russian-modernized ballistic missiles dropped sharply from 40%. Mark4XX - Bahrain intercepted 20 missiles and 23 drones in 24 hours — revealing the scale of Iran’s sustained campaign. zerohedge. Confidence: HIGH

Theme 4: Gulf State Realignment — From Coalition Partners to Neutrality - UAE shifted from “complete destruction of Iran” on Friday to “we must explore diplomatic solutions” within 24 hours, after the aluminium plant strike. mr_mayank - Qatar declared “active neutrality” and withdrew from the war coalition. JamesMelville - Iran allowing Pakistani and Thai ships through Hormuz selectively — using access as leverage. MIshaqDar50, JavierBlas - Lavrov: many Gulf states denying US use of airspace for strikes on Iran. ProfessorPape - IRGC declared Gulf states will “never again be allowed to act as staging grounds” for US offensives. Nadira_ali12. Confidence: HIGH

Theme 5: Russia-Iran Coordination Escalating - European allies say Russia helping Iran more than publicly acknowledged. unusual_whales - Reports Russia providing Iran satellite imagery and Shahed drone upgrades with Ukraine-tested tactics. MarioNawfal - Russia imposing gasoline export ban April 1 – July 31, removing ~117,000 bbl/day from global markets; domestic fuel shortage described as “critical.” Russia simultaneously pocketing $760 million/day in oil revenue under a Trump-granted 30-day sanctions waiver. IslanderWORLD, TheMoneyApe. Confidence: MEDIUM

Theme 6: Market Structure Under Stress — Equities, Credit, Gold - Goldman trading desk: “what happens next isn’t encouraging.” Goldman also: “quietest week for client activity since conflict began.” zerohedge, zerohedge - Oracle 5-year CDS at 191 basis points — highest since the 2008 Financial Crisis. JPMorgan now offering Big Tech CDS basket. KobeissiLetter - $12 trillion wiped from global markets since the Iran War started. Schuldensuehner - US Consumer Sentiment Index at 53.3 — below the 2008 Financial Crisis low. 1-year inflation expectations jumped to 3.8%. KobeissiLetter - Turkey’s central bank sold -58 tonnes of gold in 2 weeks to defend the lira — single largest gold liquidation worldwide. FX reserves dropped ~$40 billion to ~$175 billion. KobeissiLetter - Foreign investors sold -$52 billion of Asian EM equities ex-China in March — largest monthly withdrawal ever, exceeding COVID by 49%. KobeissiLetter. Confidence: HIGH

Theme 7: Iran-China Oil-for-Gold Petrodollar Bypass - Iran selling ~1.3–1.4 million bbl/day to China via Malaysian-flag tankers; payment in Yuan via Kunlun Bank; Yuan converted to physical gold via Shanghai Gold Exchange channels the West cannot track. Gulf elite physical gold dumped at $30 discounts to spot in Dubai to fund evacuation, with plans to repurchase in Hong Kong/Singapore/Zurich. Mark4XX - Iran demanding all Hormuz oil be traded in Yuan — a direct strike at the petrodollar. Silver Santa. Confidence: MEDIUM

Theme 8: US Domestic Political Fracture Over Iran War - 22% in early polling believe Trump will “walk” (exit Iran) in April. Only 7% of Americans support a ground invasion. DonDurrett, The_Real_Fly - Nationwide “No Kings” anti-Trump protests over the weekend. CPAC straw poll: Vance leads 2028 at 53%, Rubio at 35%. Kellen_Browning - Vance described as designated Iran negotiator and only credible path to a deal — while Netanyahu reportedly running operations against him via Adelson-owned media. IsThisGrok - Trump called the Iran operation a “military operation” not a war — explicitly to avoid Congressional approval. unusual_whales. Confidence: HIGH

3. Weak Signals

Iran mass-recruiting civilian volunteers for potential ground conflict — Nationwide SMS sent across Iran launching “Janfada” volunteer campaign. Analyst notes: suggests Iranian authorities may doubt their ability to match US special forces with conventional forces, signalling they anticipate a serious Kharg Island or similar landing attempt. mamlekate. Confidence: LOW

Iran-BTC nexus: US bombing accidentally found Iran’s off-switch for crypto selling pressure — Iran mines BTC at ~$1,300/coin, selling every coin same-day. BTC pumped $71K→$74K during 27 days of US grid bombing. When strikes paused, machines came back online and sell pressure returned immediately. If accurate, Iran is a persistent daily BTC seller funding its war via Bitcoin. capexbt. Confidence: LOW

Newt Gingrich proposed using thermonuclear weapons to blast a canal through Oman to bypass Hormuz — a signal of how unhinged the establishment “solutions” conversation is getting. FurkanGozukara. Confidence: LOW

COMEX silver vault drain — detailed tracking shows 120 million ounces moved from Registered to Eligible over 6 months; Asahi and JPM draining at highest rates. SGE run rate ~50 days. pmbug. Confidence: LOW

Helium shortage as coming chip/industrial crisis — Shanaka Perera’s detailed analysis: Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility (33% of global helium) offline for 3–5 years; Samsung and SK Hynix hold ~6 months of inventory; recycling cannot offset a sustained one-third supply reduction; helium spot prices already doubled. Shanaka Anslem Perera. Confidence: LOW

Britain sending Royal Navy amphibious ship with swarm mine-hunting drones to Hormuz — retrofitted for autonomous mine-clearing. Signal: UK preparing for Iranian mining of the strait. MarioNawfal. Confidence: LOW

Fannie Mae to accept crypto as collateral for home loans — first time ever. Signal: the financial system is beginning to integrate digital assets during a period of dollar stress. zerohedge. Confidence: LOW

US banks facing $306 billion in unrealized losses — flagged during rising rate/credit stress environment. FirstSquawk. Confidence: LOW

Insider trading signal: 55 trades, $2.3 billion sold, zero buys — all transactions are sells while market closed. Institutional insiders positioning for a significant negative event on Monday open. DeFiTracer, NoLimitGains. Confidence: LOW

Sulfuric acid shortages rippling through industry — Mark4XX analysis: 35% of global fertilizer supply offline at planting season; sulfuric acid disruptions threaten copper mines; effect “locked in for 6–8 months.” Mark4XX. Confidence: LOW

4. Noise

Claims of 500+ US military personnel killed by IRGC — CENTCOM explicitly denied; the IRGC number is psychological warfare. jacksonhinklle

“Iran leveled Tel Aviv to the ground” — obvious disinformation from ChinaliveX; the video was not Tel Aviv. ChinaliveX

US Marines captured on Kharg Island — multiple accounts citing this, no corroboration; likely Iranian psychological warfare. PGTAnalytics

Ahmad Vahidi (IRGC head) “reportedly eliminated” — flagged as pending confirmation; no follow-up found. DrEliDavid

Speaker Ghalibaf killed — unconfirmed developing report. MOSSADil

“3 US combat ships sank” — ShaykhSulaiman claim; no corroboration anywhere. ShaykhSulaiman

Nationwide “No Kings” protest coverage — politically motivated, emotionally charged, minimal macro relevance at this stage

Tucker Carlson chemtrails/geoengineering segment — conspiracy content. conspiracyb0t

Trump miscellaneous statements (Toyota CEO anecdote, MBS commentary) — vulgar and entertaining but geopolitically noise-level

5. Stock Picks

No qualifying stock picks this period.

All actionable commentary in the feed referenced ETFs (GDX, SLV, PSLV, HUI) or generic sector calls rather than specific companies with fresh fundamental catalysts. Don Durrett’s Friday Recap notes HUI down 25% from recent ATH (975 → 731); Kobeissi confirmed 95% of GDX constituents in bear markets. The next likely catalyst window for individual company research is the John Feneck mining conference in Washington DC (May 17–19) and Ft Lauderdale (May 20–22). DonDurrett

6. Summary Stats