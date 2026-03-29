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Sean's avatar
Sean
Mar 29

RE: "Patriot effectiveness vs Russian-modernized ballistic missiles dropped sharply from 40%. Mark4XX"

"EU Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius has acknowledged that the effectiveness of Patriot missiles against Russian ballistic missiles has declined

As he stated in an interview with the newspaper Politico:

To counter ballistic missiles, the Ukrainians have typically deployed Patriot systems. At the beginning of last year (2025—ed.), the effectiveness of the Patriot systems was around 40%, but the Russians have managed to modernize their ballistic missiles. Now they are capable of changing their trajectory, which is why the effectiveness (of the Patriot—ed.) has declined."

This a brazen lie. The main Russian ballistic missile, the Iskander has always been maneuverable and capable of deploying countermeasures. It has been in service since 2008.

The NATO cope about the ineffectiveness of their main AD system against ballistic missiles is comedic in scale. Russian missile technology is about 2 generations ahead of anything NATO can field. This is demonstrated daily in Ukraine yet these clowns continue cling to that old Wermacht legend about the brutish stupidity of the Russians. Per Ted Postol, the Patriot has about a 5% success rate against modern ballistic missiles which the Russians already had prior to 2022.

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Mr. Simon Field's avatar
Mr. Simon Field
Mar 29

Rule No1 if you are going to panic - panic first. I have bought a load of food and I keep my tank topped up. I expect this to go boss-eyed FAST.

The 1970’s re-run. Try mortgage rates at 17%.

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