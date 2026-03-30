No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

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Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
Mar 30

'Marine Reserve commanders issuing “be ready to deploy, gear packed, family affairs in order” readiness orders.'

Read. "You gon die in Iran".

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Concerned Celtiberian's avatar
Concerned Celtiberian
Mar 30

“gay bars suddenly empty”

At least the war still gives us a daily dose of LOLs…

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