South Korea weighing driving restrictions for first time in 35 years due to acute energy shortages; UK tracking last jet fuel tanker bound for domestic ports as fuel crisis spreads beyond Asia. FinanceLancelot | zerohedge | CONFIDENCE: HIGH

Iran’s Parliament fast-tracks bill to impose fees on Hormuz Strait transit — same day Bessent declares US will “take” the strait; Trump simultaneously told aides to end war without reopening Hormuz. Three-way contradiction in one afternoon. zerohedge | FinanceLancelot | zerohedge | CONFIDENCE: HIGH

Iran broadly attacks Gulf states — attacks reported on UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia in single operational period; UAE warns coexistence with Iranian regime has become “impossible.” ShaykhSulaiman | jhaboush | CONFIDENCE: HIGH

Abu Dhabi ADCO onshore gas processing facilities and Bu Hasa natural gas field reported on fire after Iranian drone/missile strikes on UAE infrastructure; Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi all hit. AryJeay | IslanderWORLD | CONFIDENCE: HIGH

Iran strikes Kuwaiti oil tanker at Dubai port — UK Navy confirms projectile hit tanker near Dubai causing fire; Kuwait residents issued “extreme” threat alert by civil defense; Kuwait’s water desalination facility extensively damaged by Iranian ballistic missile. Multi-source. zerohedge | BRICSinfo | silvertrade | CONFIDENCE: HIGH

US/Israel conducted 1,100+ airstrikes in 24 hours targeting warehouses, infrastructure, and buildings in Tehran and Isfahan; US attacks large ammunition depot in Isfahan. FinanceLancelot | zerohedge

Netanyahu: war is “past halfway in terms of missions, not time” — not elapsed time, missions completed. zerohedge

Erik Prince publicly warns Iran will “burn it down.” zerohedge

Iran warns US troops face death if deployed to Kharg Island. zerohedge

Trump weighing military operation to extract ~1,000 lbs of uranium from Iran per WSJ — analysts note 1,000+ KIA to extract 1,000 lbs HEU is not a favourable exchange. KobeissiLetter | imetatronink

Israel Channel 12: Israeli soldiers will not participate in any US ground operation in Iran. BRICSinfo

Israel reportedly proposing to host US military bases for the first time. MOSSADil

US now has 50,000+ troops deployed in the Middle East per NYT — NYT itself notes taking and holding Iran “with 50,000 troops is not doable.” KobeissiLetter

SOF deployed en masse to region confirmed by multiple intel sources. TheIntelFrog

Turkey reports an Iranian missile near-miss over NATO airspace. zerohedge

Iran flatly denies holding any direct negotiations with US — contradicting Trump’s public statements. alifarhat79

Moon of Alabama asks the question nobody at the Pentagon seems to be answering: “And then? What?” MoonofA