No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

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Random Stranger's avatar
Random Stranger
Mar 31

Kudos to Moon of Alabama, hope they get an answer...

For what its worth, Ive seen Iran dispute the strike on the desalination plant, they claim it was Isreal

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King CAMBO's avatar
King CAMBO
Mar 31

NO1 — another masterclass in signal extraction while the rest of the financial media class trips over itself trying to figure out whether Bessent meant "take" Hormuz the way a normal human being uses the word "take," or in some obscure Treasury Secretary dialect where "take" means "politely request access to, eventually, maybe, over time, if it's not too much trouble."

Let's just pause on the Hormuz Trilogy for a second, because this deserves its own wing in the Museum of Policy Incoherence. In one afternoon — ONE — we had Bessent telling Fox the U.S. will "take" the strait, Iran fast-tracking a bill to charge tolls on it like it's a turnpike in New Jersey, and Trump privately telling aides he wants the war over WITHOUT reopening Hormuz. That's not a policy. That's three guys in a canoe paddling in different directions while the canoe is on fire and nobody brought water. Moon of Alabama asked the right question: "And then? What?" The silence from the Pentagon isn't strategic ambiguity — it's the sound of people who don't have an answer and are hoping nobody notices.

Meanwhile, Pete Hegseth — our Secretary of War, and I use that title with the kind of reverence normally reserved for a man who tries to insider-trade his way into a defense ETF and can't even pull THAT off — is out here telling the world we're "negotiating with bombs." Fantastic. The FT drops the story about his Morgan Stanley broker trying to shove a multimillion-dollar bet into BlackRock's Defense Industrials ETF in FEBRUARY, weeks before we started turning Tehran into rubble. The Pentagon says it's "entirely false and fabricated." The FT says they stand by their reporting. BlackRock and Morgan Stanley both went full no-comment, which in the language of Wall Street translates roughly to "please God, make this go away." And the beautiful punchline? The trade didn't even go through because the fund wasn't available on Morgan Stanley's platform yet. The man couldn't front-run a war he helped START because of a BROKERAGE PLATFORM ERROR. That's not corruption — that's amateur hour at the grift factory.

Your call on the oil/energy crisis going structural is dead on. Bessent admitted the deficit is 10-12 million barrels a day. That's not a supply disruption. That's a supply amputation. South Korea weighing driving restrictions for the first time in 35 years. The UK tracking its LAST jet fuel tanker. JustDario calling April 8 as D-Day for European crude shortages. And somehow — SOMEHOW — the market is still pricing Bab-el-Mandab closure at approximately zero probability. The Houthis are out there waving a giant red flag and the market's response is to put on sunglasses and order another martini.

The CTA short of $47 billion is the coiled spring nobody's talking about. Fear index at 9. Momentum ETF worst drawdown since COVID. Mag 7 down $5 trillion from peak. Goldman's desk reporting activity at "2 out of 10 with a -5% sell skew." This is a market that's been beaten into a fetal position, clutching its Bloomberg terminal like a security blanket, and all it would take is one Trump Truth Social post about peace talks to rip every short face in America clean off. We've seen this movie before. March 23rd. The God Candle. Suspicious futures positioning. Tweet. Explosion upward. Rinse. Repeat. And nobody at the SEC even blinks.

The Japan/yen angle is the sleeper of the century. JustDario is right — it's the newsletter nobody's writing. The yen is being held together by jawboning and prayers, Nikkei down 5%, Topix erasing all 2026 gains, and the energy crisis is about to eat Japan's industrial base alive. Japan gets 70% of its Middle Eastern crude through Hormuz. That strait is effectively a parking lot right now. But sure, let's keep ignoring it because the Nasdaq is only down a little bit today and hey, Bitcoin's holding up, so everything must be fine.

The $900 strike silver call accumulation is the kind of thing that either makes someone a billionaire or gets them a very awkward conversation with their risk manager. Either way, somebody knows something, or thinks they do, and they've got the conviction to bet on silver hitting levels that would make the Hunt Brothers weep with joy.

Great work as always. The signal-to-noise ratio in this digest is why the rest of us can stop scrolling the timeline at 2 AM.

— CAMBO

Fear and Loathing in Trader Hell

kingcambo812.substack.com

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