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King CAMBO's avatar
King CAMBO
Apr 1

Hey Man! Substack shows you now as #2 rising in finance. Far fucking out! Congratulations. Your work speaks for itself!

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Julien Pervillé's avatar
Julien Pervillé
Apr 1

To paraphrase Pyrrhus: one more victory like this and we shall be undone

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