1. Critical Alerts

Trump’s April 1st address was not de-escalation — All major broadcast networks carried the prime-time speech. Instead of announcing wind-down, Trump pledged to “hit them extremely hard over the next 2-3 weeks” and threatened to send Iran “back to the stone ages.” S&P futures lost an estimated $550B in ~25 minutes post-speech. Polymarket on networks | Mark4XX thesis

Iran struck digital infrastructure before its own deadline — Iranian missiles hit Batelco HQ in Hamala, Bahrain (country’s largest telecom, hosting Amazon Web Services infrastructure) — before the April 6 IRGC deadline for 18 US companies expired. Also struck: Kuwait Airport fuel tanks, US Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain, and a ballistic missile impacted east of Terminal 2 at Dubai International Airport with UAE censorship imposed. Batelco confirmed | Dubai airport | IRGC hit list

Axis of Resistance operating as single military body — For the first time, Yemen announced a missile attack on Israel in explicit coordination with Iran AND Hezbollah simultaneously. Iran launched its “largest continuous attack in 3 weeks” on April 1: 312 simultaneous rocket alerts covering 5.6M+ Israelis, cluster-warhead ballistic missiles impacting Tel Aviv and Bnei Brak. Axis coordination | AMK Mapping barrage

470,000 containers and 20,000 seafarers trapped inside Persian Gulf — 65 vessels of the top 5 container lines stranded. Jebel Ali port approaching idle (normally 15M containers/year). 3,000 ships at anchor, fresh food exhausted 2 weeks ago, water rationed. 22 commercial vessels struck since Feb 28. Insurance premiums up 1,000% — actuarial sorting now prices crude oil through and everything else out. Shanaka: shipping

NATO fracture: US considering exit, European intelligence relationship broken — Trump called NATO a “paper tiger” in Telegraph interview; Rubio questioned whether it’s “a one-way street.” UK officials confirm they “can no longer trust US counterparts with sensitive material.” France, Spain, Italy blocked airspace and bases — first collective European refusal of American military requests in alliance history, all while Europe’s energy survival depends on American LNG more completely than at any point since the Marshall Plan. Shanaka: NATO | UK intelligence

2. Core Themes

Iran War: Both sides performing exit while escalating

Trump’s speech contained simultaneous contradictions: “leave very soon” + “hit extremely hard for 2-3 more weeks” + deployed 3rd carrier strike group (USS George H.W. Bush joining Abraham Lincoln and Gerald R. Ford) — first three-carrier theatre since Iraq 2003

50,000+ US troops in region; 1,000 82nd Airborne; 5,000 Marines on amphibious ready groups; 12 A-10 Warthogs deployed to RAF Lakenheath (ex-CIA Larry Johnson: “only one reason for A-10s — close air support for ground troops”) OANN/Larry Johnson

Iran’s parliament speaker Ghalibaf posted investment tips on X — treating Trump announcements as “reverse indicators” to short. Shanaka: exit signal analysis

Iran FM Araghchi: “No negotiation has taken place. Trust level is at zero. We are waiting for them.” FinanceLancelot

Iranian parliament: “Strait will not open, we have not held any negotiations, and we will not hold them.” FirstSquawk

Iran’s 6 maximalist conditions: all US bases out of region, full reparations, Hormuz sovereignty recognition, halt all regional wars, prosecution of anti-Iran media operatives DonDurrett analysis

IRGC seized direct control of Iranian governance — rejected ALL intelligence minister candidates proposed by President Pezeshkian Jason Brodsky

April 6 deadline (Easter April 5). Pakistan-China brokering 5-point framework — war being negotiated in a Chinese conference room Shanaka: Beijing exit

Confidence: HIGH (multi-source, continuous)

Hormuz Toll System as de-dollarization engine

IRGC collecting yuan/stablecoins via CIPS network; $2M/vessel for Larak corridor; $1/barrel oil fee projected at $100B/year revenue

India importing first Iranian oil in 7 years at ~$100/bbl — “quite the achievement in Washington for the long-term strength of the sanctions regime” Javier Blas

Turkey (NATO member) sold more repo-able Treasuries than non-repo-able gold — not April Fools Sorenthek

China’s rare-earth leverage: 90%+ of permanent magnets in every guided missile (Arrow, Patriot, F-35) are Chinese. 2,400 Patriots fired — all with Chinese magnets in seeker heads

Netanyahu proposing Saudi-Mediterranean pipeline bypassing Hormuz — would give Tel Aviv leverage over entire GCC KingKong9888

Western container lines (MSC/Italian, Maersk/Danish, CMA CGM/French, Hapag-Lloyd/German) trapped by the same governments that denied US airspace. “The fracture runs from the sky to the water.” Shanaka

IRGC doesn’t need warships. It needs Lloyd’s List. The $20B US reinsurance facility is the receipt confirming the toll system works

Confidence: HIGH

Global food crisis in slow motion

85-95% of Hormuz fertilizer traffic stopped; urea up 25-50% to $420-720/tonne

India losing 800,000 tonnes/month domestic urea (natural gas feedstock itself blocked at Hormuz)

South/Southeast Asia: 8-15% rice/wheat yield reductions projected if disruptions persist through May. No ceasefire reverses a missed planting season

Pakistan redirected 78M cubic feet/day gas from fertilizer plants to residential heating — government chose warmth over food

US corn: urea-to-corn ratio at 126 bushels/tonne vs. historical 75; 93M acres projected vs. 99M baseline; cascades to meat/dairy +10-25% by early 2027

No International Energy Agency equivalent for fertilizer. No strategic nitrogen reserve exists

“The rice plant does not negotiate. It has a biological clock. And the clock is running.” Shanaka: nitrogen crisis

Confidence: HIGH

UK: all the liability, none of the agency

B-2 bombers from RAF Fairford, tankers from Mildenhall, operations from Diego Garcia — all British soil, all “not our war” per Starmer

Storm Shadow stockpile: fewer than 50 remaining (was 200+). Brimstone at 25-35%. Paveway IV at 30-40%. Max 3-6 weeks combat sustainability before US resupply required

Army 10,000 below target; F-35/Typhoon fleet at 60-70% availability; national debt >100% of GDP

Iranian drones struck Castrol oil warehouses in Erbil — Castrol is a BP subsidiary, corporate descendant of the Anglo-Persian Oil Company (1909). “The fire burns both ways. It always has.” Shanaka: Anglo-Persian

Trump on the Royal Navy: “You don’t even have a navy. You’re too old and had aircraft carriers that didn’t work.” clashreport

“Not our war” is not a position. It is a prayer that nobody checks the runway

Confidence: HIGH

Gold & Silver: war premium meets physical drain

Gold: surged from ~$4100 low to $4793 intraday, pulled back post-speech. Needs close above $4,659 to escape rising wedge Dr. Potassium

Silver: finished March down ~20% — biggest monthly decline since 2011 Barchart — but broke intermediate downtrend on April 1 Gary Savage. Testing $76 major resistance “decision imminent” Dr. Potassium

SHFE silver inventory dropped significantly on April 1 oriental_ghost

Central banks dumped $82B in US Treasuries since Feb 25

Hong Kong and Singapore building gold clearing systems

Goldman “constructive” on gold; maneco64: market sniffing yield curve control and QE maneco64

Confidence: HIGH

Markets: the fiction and the molecule

S&P rallied 2.9% on Trump “exit” rhetoric pre-speech; gave most of it back in ~25 minutes

Buffett: $373.3B cash, 13 consecutive quarters net selling. “March was nothing. Waiting for a larger move to the downside.” Buffett Indicator at 220%+ (above dot-com peak). First time Buffett publicly connected a Middle Eastern war to his valuation framework Shanaka: Buffett analysis

Oracle credit default swaps exceeded 198 bps — surpassing 2008 financial crisis peak

WH senior staff discussing $150-200/bbl oil scenarios; Treasury sees $100+ as “baseline” DashaBurns/Politico

ISM Manufacturing 52.7; ADP 62K vs 40K expected — economy still running hot before war premium fully transmits

“Oil shocks often arrive as inflation and leave as recession.” EndGame Macro

Confidence: HIGH

Ukraine-Russia: grinding forward while the world watches Iran

Russia liberated the Luhansk People’s Republic (complete)

Massive Geran-2 overnight attack: 250+ drones across 9+ oblasts; Russia advancing on entire front after Ukraine refused ultimatum

Russia liberated 211 sq km in March; 425th Assault Regiment “Skala” column destroyed near Pokrovsk (M1A1 Abrams + APCs all hit by FPV drones — Ukrainian families group of 13K+ members Nordexium)

US mulling withdrawal from Ukraine conflict in 2-3 weeks — “even if they fail to unblock Hormuz” Military Summary

Confidence: HIGH

SpaceX / AI: the cooling problem nobody else solved

Artemis II launched — around the Moon for all humanity White House

Terafab/SpaceX orbital AI thesis: Stefan-Boltzmann radiation (T⁴ scaling) makes space the only viable cooling solution for 1-terawatt compute. Falcon 9 booster B1067 flew for 34th time March 30 Shanaka: T⁴

Methane competition: AI data centers (Meta’s $3B gas plant for single data center) vs. fertilizer production vs. residential heating — hyperscalers win via long-term PPAs; farmers buy spot

NVIDIA chips acquired by Chinese military universities through Super Micro despite export controls — three days before IRGC declared NVIDIA a legitimate military target

Confidence: MEDIUM

3. Weak Signals

Russian ground troops in Iran — Unconfirmed claim with video of military vehicles. Not corroborated by other sources. SilverDegen — LOW confidence

Iranian ballistic missile hit Dubai International Airport (east of Terminal 2) — UAE censorship imposed, no official statement, emergency services visible. If confirmed, marks first strike on UAE’s main airport. AMK Mapping — LOW confidence (actively censored)

QatarEnergy’s tanker Aqua 1 struck north of Qatar — confirmed by QatarEnergy. 22nd vessel struck since Feb 28. runews — HIGH confidence, LOW significance beyond pattern confirmation

Greece reportedly preparing for Iranian attack — per Douglas Macgregor, no corroborating detail. Macgregor — LOW confidence

Pakistan-China peace framework — Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar presented 5-point framework to Wang Yi in Beijing March 31. China positioned as guarantor. US relayed 15 points through Islamabad. War being negotiated in Beijing while both superpowers deny it. Shanaka — MEDIUM confidence

US aircraft losses accumulating — E-3 Sentry AWACS destroyed at Prince Sultan; 16 MQ-9 Reapers ($500M) lost; F-35 crash in Las Vegas; KC-135 tankers damaged. Pentagon not providing transparent accounting. HistoryLegends — MEDIUM confidence

Russian An-26 military transport crashed over Crimea — 29 dead. Russia claims industrial accident. AMK Mapping — MEDIUM confidence

4. Noise

Epstein files — DOJ deletions, Mossad connections, client list speculation. unusual_whales. Recurring distraction, no market relevance.

Birthright citizenship SCOTUS — Roberts skeptical, Trump attended oral arguments. EricLDaugh. Domestic politics.

UFO expert warning of fake alien invasion — Steven Greer deep state psyop theory. ShadowofEzra. Not actionable.

UAE jailing foreigners for missile photos — Unverifiable tabloid sourcing (The Sun UK). Xking332. Ignored.

“Tehran clean streets, no beggars” propaganda content. Gabbar0099. Engagement bait.

Mossad 4-part plan conspiracy thread — Long narrative about the war’s origins from a single account with no sourcing beyond “I revealed.” NuryVittachi. Entertaining but non-actionable.

Viral/inspirational content — Pet videos, soldier homecomings, chef tricks, various Japanese content. Filtered throughout.

5. Stock Picks

$APGO.v — Apollo Silver - Source: TheApeOfGoldStreet (priority account) — described as his primary position - “Dreamy” weekly chart; cited 10x potential in context of war premium on silver + COMEX physical drain - No production metrics disclosed in today’s content - Confidence: MEDIUM (priority account conviction, no fundamentals provided)

$MKO.V / $MAKOF — Mako Mining - Source: Silver Santa (priority account) — flagged as active position - Gold producer; no specific production metrics in today’s content - Confidence: MEDIUM (priority account)

$JAG.TO / $JAGGF — Jaguar Mining - Source: Silver Santa (priority account) — Brazilian gold miner, flagged as active position - No specific drill results or production metrics in today’s content - Confidence: MEDIUM (priority account)

$SCMI.v — Selkirk Copper - +75.34% noted, single brief mention - No fundamental analysis provided - Confidence: LOW (single mention, no context)

$SASQ — Sasquatch Resources - CEO Peter Smith interview: bullish on gold, silver, copper; reclaims high-grade ore from legacy mine waste in British Columbia — unique model - Note: interview was compensated by Sasquatch Resources - Confidence: LOW (paid placement, no hard metrics)

6. Summary Stats