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Lar Sulrich's avatar
Lar Sulrich
8dEdited

Using "outer space" for cooling is idiotic. Heat is moved at far greater rates via conduction or evaporation. Placing an object in a vacuum removes both of those. Shanaka's example neglects the fact that the radiative emissions are small, so doubling them does not accomplish much.

And before anyone protests, "But Super-Genius Elon Musk", remember that this is a guy that takes old ideas and repackages them as new. Wasn't Hyperloop going to change everything? Weren't we supposed to be launching commuters in ballistic missiles by now? Didn't he pretend he invented the subway?

How much does it cost to launch a data center into space?

You can safely ignore pretty much everything Elon Musk says.

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Sage Alfields's avatar
Sage Alfields
8d

I'm just glad everyone feels like they're winning!

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