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No1
7dEdited

There is a bug in the generation. So I added the "generals" part manually after the fact.

I'm going to dig into that. It seems there are too many tweets and the LLM looses important information.

**EDIT:** regenerated. Seems much better now.

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Keith's avatar
Keith
6d

If one wishes to completely douse Trump, Iran should say they'd also accept Euros for payment.

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