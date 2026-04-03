Iran war escalation into infrastructure warfare: Trump’s primetime speech offered no de-escalation, threatening to bomb Iran “back to the stone ages” with 2-3 more weeks of strikes targeting power plants, bridges, and desalination. The B1 Bridge connecting Tehran to Karaj was destroyed in a double-tap strike that hit rescue workers. Oil surged past $112/barrel WTI intraday, with dated Brent hitting $141.37/barrel — highest since 2008. S&P futures erased $550 billion in 25 minutes during the speech. Confidence: HIGH (20+ sources)

Pentagon purge during active war: Hegseth fired Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, reportedly opposed to a ground invasion of Iran. Two more generals — Hodne (Training Command) and Green (Chaplain Corps) — removed the same day. George replaced by Hegseth’s former personal aide. 26 generals/admirals removed since Hegseth took office. Multiple sources say George was categorically opposed to ground operations. Confidence: HIGH (15+ sources)

Iran shoots down US fighter jet: Iran claims to have downed a US aircraft over its territory. Debris analysis by multiple OSINT accounts confirms wreckage consistent with an F-15E Strike Eagle, not the initially claimed F-35. CENTCOM denies any aircraft lost. Two crew ejecting visible in footage. Confidence: MEDIUM (debris photos credible, CENTCOM denial creates ambiguity)

Kuwait refinery struck by Iranian drones: Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery, one of the Gulf’s largest at 346,000 bpd capacity, hit for the second time in 15 days. Multiple operating units caught fire. Abu Dhabi’s Habshan gas facility — origin of the UAE’s Hormuz bypass pipeline — suspended operations after falling interception debris caused a fire. The interception worked. The plant still burned. Confidence: HIGH (confirmed by Kuwait Petroleum Corp, Abu Dhabi media office)