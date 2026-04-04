Daily digest: 2026-04-04
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1. Critical Alerts
F-15E shot down over Iran, A-10 crashed near Hormuz on the same day. One F-15E crew member rescued by US special forces deep inside Iran; second crew member eventually extracted after a second CSAR team deployed. A Black Hawk helicopter was struck by Iranian fire during the rescue. An A-10 Warthog also went down near the Strait of Hormuz, pilot rescued. Iran used advanced passive infrared detection to blindside the F-15E per ABC News. Multiple sources: Axios, NYT via ZH, Lord Bebo, Babak Taghvaee. Confidence: HIGH
Iran rejects all US demands, ceasefire talks at “dead end”. Iran refused to meet US negotiators in Pakistan, calling demands “unacceptable” per WSJ via Kobeissi. Qatar resists mediation role. Iran also rejected a 48-hour ceasefire. Turkey and Egypt exploring new venues (Doha/Istanbul). Confidence: HIGH
Hegseth purges 12+ generals, including Army Chief of Staff. Gen. Randy George, Gen. David Hodne, Maj. Gen. William Green Jr., Maj. Gen. James Isenhower, and the Army Chief of Chaplains all fired or forced out. Sources say they opposed a ground invasion of Iran. Multiple accounts frame this as preparation for ground escalation. Confidence: HIGH
Iran’s sustained ballistic missile barrages hitting Israel hard during Passover. Multiple waves targeting Tel Aviv, Haifa, Beersheba, with individual salvos of 100-380+ alerts. Iranian missiles struck central Israel with cluster warheads. Iranian forces also hit Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery and a desalination plant. Kuwait intercepted 7 ballistic missiles, 2 cruise missiles, and 26 drones in 24 hours. Confidence: HIGH
Trump proposes record $1.5 trillion in war spending. Defense budget exceeds $1T for first time in US history per Breaking Defense via Lord Bebo. No Ukraine funding in the FY2027 budget - the word “Ukraine” doesn’t appear once. Confidence: HIGH
2. Core Themes
Hormuz as the new toll booth - petroyuan arrives
France paid Iran in Chinese RMB yuan for Hormuz passage - first French vessel through since the war began per Lord Bebo
First Japanese LNG tanker transited Hormuz since the war. Japan procures 90% of energy from Persian Gulf
Iran only permits Global South countries to pass through Hormuz freely per Eric Yeung
JustDario: don’t expect official confirmation that ships are paying a $CNY toll for Hormuz passage
Eric Yeung argues Turkey may have sold gold reserves to obtain yuan to supply France/Japan for their Hormuz oil trade
Confidence: HIGH (multi-source, cross-confirmed)
Turkey’s gold reserves in freefall
Turkey has dumped 120 tons of gold (~$20B) since the war started, 70 tons last week alone - 6 years of accumulation gone in 3 weeks per ZeroHedge
ZH raises the question: who is buying all this gold? It’s “amazing gold is not much lower”
ZH also links Turkey’s gold-for-sanctions-evasion history from 2014 and the “Turkish Gatsby” Iran money launderer living in Miami
Confidence: HIGH (data-driven)
US jobs report: headline beats, internals rot
March payrolls +178K vs 65K expected, biggest since 2024 per ZH. Private payrolls +186K, govt -8K
Under the hood: hourly earnings growth drops to 5-year low. Labor participation rate at 4-year low
Foreign-born workers +806K back to record; native-born workers -194K, unchanged since 2019
Full-time jobs +335K, but part-time -188K
Huge disconnect between payrolls and employed workers persists
Confidence: HIGH (official data)
Stagflation signals intensify
US Services PMI final 49.8 (contraction) vs 51.1 expected - ZH calls it “Q1 stagflation”
Silver Santa posting #STAGFLATION repeatedly with manufacturing price charts
EU Energy Commissioner warns of fuel rationing as “all possibilities” being assessed per Gold Telegraph
JPMorgan modeling how long before world hits crude oil operational minimum
ZH: Oil shocks & recessionary outcomes analysis
Confidence: HIGH
Hedge funds aggressively short, squeeze risk building
Hedge funds sold world equities at fastest pace in 10 years in March, shorts outpacing longs 7.6:1 per Kobeissi
4th consecutive monthly sale; 76% concentrated in index/ETF products
US-listed ETF shorts +17.2%, led by large-cap equity ETFs
Energy, Healthcare, and Consumer Staples the only net purchased sectors
Retail sold single-stocks 7 of last 8 days in March per JPM
Goldman warns hedge funds “haven’t suffered full-blown gut-check yet”
Confidence: HIGH
Iran’s war of attrition working - US air superiority questioned
ABC News confirms US doesn’t have air superiority over Iran as Trump claimed
Iran rapidly repairing underground missile bunkers hit by strikes, back operational within hours per NYT
Japanese Tomahawk order $2.35B at risk of delays as US burns through stockpiles
IRGC published list of US bases and facilities attacked in recent weeks
Satellite imagery shows US AN/TPY-2 radar burned out by Iranian drone - critical for THAAD operation per Lord Bebo
US Navy evacuated 5th Fleet HQ from Bahrain - 1,500 sailors, families arriving in Norfolk “with what fit in a backpack”
Confidence: HIGH (multi-source, satellite imagery)
Europe bracing for energy crisis and militarization
Germany’s Economy Minister urges nuclear rethink as energy prices surge
Germany conscription law: men 17-45 must get army permit to leave the country for 3+ months since January 2026 per Lord Bebo
Italian PM Meloni makes unannounced visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE for energy security per Reuters
Abu Dhabi main gas plant halted after Iranian strike debris; aluminum output may take a year to resume
Confidence: HIGH
Gold and silver: correction meets structural bull
Dowd sees $10,000 gold as credit market “is starting to end the party” per ZH
Dr. Potassium: gold falling wedge, horizontal support at $4,381/$4,163, expects choppy Q2 with renewed momentum Q3
Oliver calls silver setup for parabolic move to $300-500 - “medium level triple digits”
TheDailyGold: gold & silver correction update - bounce off 200-DMA
Silver vault data per pmbug: COMEX run rate ~717 days, SFE run rate ~51 days, SGE ~43 days
Confidence: MEDIUM (analyst calls, vault data is factual)
3. Weak Signals
Iraqi Armed Forces officially declare they will militarily confront US/Israeli attacks per TRT World. FPV drone attacks on US Victoria base continuing with strikes on fuel tanks. If Iraq fully turns, US basing in the region collapses. Confidence: LOW
Humanitarian convoys from Iraq to Iran - massive nationwide donations including medical equipment, ambulances, food, and cash. Hearts-and-minds dimension that Western coverage is largely ignoring. Confidence: MEDIUM
Richard Werner warns US military being “led into the abyss” by Israel, says Brussels welcomes energy shortages to build digital control systems. Fringe but Werner has credibility. Confidence: LOW
Senior Iranian official involved in reaching out to Vance severely wounded in airstrike per ZH. Combined with Clint Russell’s observation that bombing peace negotiators 3 times makes opponents less likely to talk. Diplomatic channel destruction appears deliberate. Confidence: MEDIUM
US refinery dependency on heavy sour crude - Eric Yeung’s detailed thread on why US Gulf Coast refineries can’t just run on domestic shale: they need Middle Eastern heavy sour for diesel production. Disruption to Hormuz supply chains could force costly adjustments. Confidence: HIGH (structural, factual)
February net trailer orders down 43%, bookings fall 26% per ZH. Trucking is a leading indicator. Confidence: MEDIUM
DarioCpx warns fake market-moving headlines being spread through “trustworthy” X accounts as a profitable trading strategy. Confidence: LOW
Pam Bondi fired as AG - Trump felt she wasn’t moving quickly enough on prosecutions. Todd Blanche says DOJ has released all Epstein files and has 30 days to comply per Massie. Confidence: HIGH
Schwab plans spot Bitcoin and Ether trading in 1H 2026 per CoinDesk. Confidence: MEDIUM
4. Noise
Tucker Carlson exorcist interview - 1.5 hours on demons in politics. Entertainment, not analysis
Tiger Woods DUI/Trump pardon odds - celebrity noise
Babylon Bee posts throughout - satire, filtered
Extensive Holy Week/Easter coverage from Lord Bebo - culturally interesting but not market-relevant
Raccoon fleeing US to Belarus - peak Lord Bebo
GEROMAN commentary - high volume, mostly emotional reactions and insults rather than analysis. The signal-to-noise on this account is low today
NASA Artemis II mission updates - cool but not market-relevant
Musk requiring firms on SpaceX IPO to buy Grok - amusing corporate arm-twisting
5. Stock Picks
DonDurrett posted a 10-bagger list - image-only, specific tickers not extractable from OCR. Check his account for the full table. Confidence: LOW (no details available from tweet text)
Rick Rule interview via Tom Bodrovics: “What I’m Buying When Commodities Go On Sale” - covering uranium, nuclear power, gold equities, energy shock, merger/acquisition themes. No specific tickers in the tweet. Confidence: LOW (pointer only)
No qualifying stock picks with company-specific fundamentals this period. The feed was dominated by geopolitics and macro; individual mining company analysis was absent.
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 1294
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 0 qualifying (2 pointers without sufficient detail)
Weak signals: 9
Noise filtered: 8
Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 4 LOW
The note about Hegseth purging the generals is very concerning. I had read about one general and the chaplain yesterday but heard nothing about the others - radio silence this morning on Gateway Pundit, Zerohedge, even Yahoo. If it is true that they opposed a ground invasion, and that is evidently Trump's "vision..." Trump appears to have gone totally off the rails.
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