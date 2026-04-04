F-15E shot down over Iran, A-10 crashed near Hormuz on the same day. One F-15E crew member rescued by US special forces deep inside Iran; second crew member eventually extracted after a second CSAR team deployed. A Black Hawk helicopter was struck by Iranian fire during the rescue. An A-10 Warthog also went down near the Strait of Hormuz, pilot rescued. Iran used advanced passive infrared detection to blindside the F-15E per ABC News. Multiple sources: Axios, NYT via ZH, Lord Bebo, Babak Taghvaee. Confidence: HIGH

Iran rejects all US demands, ceasefire talks at “dead end”. Iran refused to meet US negotiators in Pakistan, calling demands “unacceptable” per WSJ via Kobeissi. Qatar resists mediation role. Iran also rejected a 48-hour ceasefire. Turkey and Egypt exploring new venues (Doha/Istanbul). Confidence: HIGH

Hegseth purges 12+ generals, including Army Chief of Staff. Gen. Randy George, Gen. David Hodne, Maj. Gen. William Green Jr., Maj. Gen. James Isenhower, and the Army Chief of Chaplains all fired or forced out. Sources say they opposed a ground invasion of Iran. Multiple accounts frame this as preparation for ground escalation. Confidence: HIGH