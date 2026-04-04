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84Lion's avatar
84Lion
6d

The note about Hegseth purging the generals is very concerning. I had read about one general and the chaplain yesterday but heard nothing about the others - radio silence this morning on Gateway Pundit, Zerohedge, even Yahoo. If it is true that they opposed a ground invasion, and that is evidently Trump's "vision..." Trump appears to have gone totally off the rails.

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DW DW's avatar
DW DW
6d

Your account name is No. 1 for a reason...you are the best! Great post! Thank you!

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