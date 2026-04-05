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DamnFineHaggis's avatar
DamnFineHaggis
5d

Thank you so much for these updates. They are very helpful!

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84Lion's avatar
84Lion
5d

That $2 billion dollar estimate for the lost aircraft alone is way low. The A-10 cost of $18.8 million is a joke, a) it's long out of production, therefore rather irreplaceable and b) would probably cost upwards of $75 million in today's funny money. The KC-135s are irreplaceable, the KC-46s designed to replace them are upwards of $200 million. I would guess that the helicopters will need to be scrapped (LB didn't mention the CH-47 with the front end "touch-up," my suspicion is that that will be a write-off), so I think the CH-47 alone will cost $50 million to replace. I was stunned to see that Google thinks Black Hawk helicopters cost only about $20 million. Oh, and let's not forget the two C-130s destroyed in the rescue op, one of them was definitely a C-130J (probably HC-130J) variant (six bladed prop noted), my guess you are looking at another cool $100 million to replace each one. This blowing up stuff is not cheap!

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