F-15E shootdown and rescue operation inside Iran: The worst day for US military aviation since the war began. An F-15E was shot down over central Iran using passive infrared detection (no radar warning to the pilot). The weapons systems officer was missing for ~48 hours before a massive Delta Force/Pararescue extraction involving hundreds of personnel. During the operation, the US lost or destroyed multiple aircraft: two C-130s blown up on the ground to prevent capture, at least two Black Hawks damaged, an A-10 lost. Five Iranian Basij/tribal members were killed in clashes with US special forces. Trump declared it a victory; Iran says the C-130s were shot down, not stuck. Confidence: HIGH — confirmed by Fox News, NYT, CENTCOM, and multiple OSINT accounts.

Trump issues another 48-hour ultimatum on Iran: “All Hell will reign down” if Hormuz not opened. This is approximately the fourth such deadline. Iran responded by closing all diplomatic channels with the US. Iran’s military warned the “entire region will become hell” if escalation continues. Confidence: HIGH — per Trump’s own post, Kobeissi, Al Jazeera.

Iran strikes Kuwait infrastructure: Iranian drones hit Kuwait’s state oil company HQ, oil ministry, power generation stations, and water desalination plants. Two generating units shut down. Camp Buehring fires continue burning. This is Iran demonstrating it will target GCC states hosting US forces. Confidence: HIGH — per Javier Blas, Osinttechnical, Spectator Index.

US nearly out of JASSM-ER cruise missiles: Per Bloomberg via Hormuz Letter, only ~425 remain out of 2,300 pre-war. Pacific stockpiles pulled for CENTCOM. These are the weapons reserved for a China contingency. The US is draining its Pacific deterrent to sustain the Iran war. Confidence: HIGH — Bloomberg sourced, corroborated by multiple accounts.