1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

Oil shock entering physical scarcity phase

The tankers that left the Gulf before closure are still arriving – once they unload, nothing follows. Rory Johnston calculates ~13 million barrels/day of real production shut in, the largest single supply shock in history. Dated Brent hit $141.70, WTI surged to $115. Diesel hit $8 in San Francisco. Morgan Stanley now assumes the Strait stays shut through end-April. Brent prompt spread widened to more than $10/barrel. Asia is most exposed per Morgan Stanley. - Sources: 10+ | Confidence: HIGH

The uranium raid theory

Multiple analysts including Armchair Warlord, Will Schryver, and a retired special operations officer argue the “rescue operation” was actually a failed attempt to seize Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile near Isfahan/Natanz. The evidence: an F-15E flying to Isfahan (where nuclear sites are), a company-sized SOF force with assault helicopters landing 50km away, the proximity to Iran’s nuclear facilities, and the absurd force package for rescuing a single airman. FinanceLancelot and Lord Bebo reached similar conclusions independently. The firing of General George (Army Chief of Staff) on April 2nd, possibly for opposing the plan, adds weight. - Sources: 6+ | Confidence: MEDIUM (circumstantial but coherent)

Ceasefire theatre and rolling deadlines

Bull Theory tracked the pattern: March 21 (48h), March 23 (5-day extension), March 26 (10-day), April 4 (48h), April 5 (pushed to April 7). Every time a deadline nears, Trump announces an extension to calm markets. DarioCpx calls the Axios 45-day ceasefire report “literally recycled breaking news from 2 weeks ago” and spotted oil shorts placed hours before the story dropped. Iran officially denied the ceasefire reports. S&P futures erased losses on the headline, then the denial came. - Sources: 8+ | Confidence: HIGH

Europe’s energy trap

Velina Tchakarova details Europe’s structural vulnerability: replaced Russian pipeline gas with Qatari/US LNG, 17% of Qatar’s LNG capacity now offline, storage at 28% (Germany at 22%). Europe needs 60 bcm of injection by December. Markets are closed Easter Monday, reopening Tuesday – directly into “Power Plant Day”. Italy’s PM Meloni warns of severe economic consequences. Hungary’s Orban: “No energy, no economy.” Natural gas prices up 80% in France. Germany’s electricity prices are four times France’s after blowing up their own coal plants last year. ZeroHedge covers Europe’s looming jet fuel crisis. - Sources: 6+ | Confidence: HIGH

Food crisis on the planting calendar

Shanaka lays out the chain: Strait closed → gas trapped → Haber-Bosch plants offline → urea surges to $826/tonne → corn margins collapse → farmers shift to soybeans (USDA confirms 3.45M fewer corn acres). Bangladesh shut 4 of 5 urea plants. The kharif planting window closes in June. Sri Lanka reactivated QR fuel rationing. Philippines declared a national energy emergency. Ann Vandersteel compiled a country-by-country rationing tracker spanning Bangladesh through the EU. - Sources: 5+ | Confidence: HIGH

Petrodollar vs petroyuan at the toll booth

Shanaka frames the war’s real stakes: not nuclear but currency. Iran has exported 11.7M+ barrels to China in yuan since the war began. Saudi Treasury holdings fell $14.7B in a single month. The 1974 Kissinger petrodollar handshake lapsed without renewal in June 2024. The IRGC toll booth collecting yuan is not a policy paper challenge – it’s an operational one. DarioCpx visualises the petrodollar being “joined by the petroyuan”. Luke Gromen: gold has been the US’s biggest export in 4 of 5 months – Trump is partially settling trade deficits in gold de facto. - Sources: 4+ | Confidence: MEDIUM

Silver and gold macro positioning

Michael Oliver targets silver at $300-500, arguing major commodities reprice after long dormancy. Silver holding above $72 per Sprott Money. Dr. Potassium: “just accumulate and hold – most will get annihilated in the chop zone.” Luke Gromen says gold as US top export is NOT bearish for gold. Gold Telegraph: Bank of France pulled remaining gold from the US. Peter Schiff: silver up 181% over 5 years vs Bitcoin’s 12%. Jeff Currie via Hanke: oil inventories burning through, worst is yet to come – stay long HALO (Heavy Asset Low Obsceneness). - Sources: 7+ | Confidence: HIGH

NATO fracturing under pressure

Kobeissi: US-Europe alliance reaching “breaking point” over Iran, Trump has “mused” about leaving NATO. Meloni flew to Doha instead of joining the coalition. BRICS News: European allies losing hope of keeping US in NATO. ZeroHedge: “NATO was a big loser in the Iran war.” Gandalv: “No serious nation has spent fourteen months insulting its allies, siding with their common enemy, and then knocked on their door expecting rescue.” - Sources: 5+ | Confidence: HIGH

3. Weak Signals

4. Noise

5. Stock Picks

No qualifying stock picks this period. The precious metals discussion was entirely macro/commodity level (silver targets, gold as export, oil shock thesis) with no individual mining company fundamentals, drill results, or production metrics meeting the threshold.

6. Summary Stats