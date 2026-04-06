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Shaunak Agarkhedkar's avatar
Shaunak Agarkhedkar
4d

If I may make a suggestion: since this is an automated feed using an LLM, perhaps relying less on Shanaka might make sense given that nearly all his content is LLM generated.

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Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
4d

I'm gunna miss these days when I can buy cheese from France and wine from Chile and rice from Thailand, from like anywhere I go...

Cheap energy was a blast

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