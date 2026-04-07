Trump's Tuesday deadline expires tonight at 8PM ET. Iran rejected the ceasefire, submitted maximalist 10-point demands instead. Mediators say chances of a deal are "slim". Pentagon cancelled Tuesday's scheduled press briefing. Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources)

Iran struck Saudi Arabia's Jubail Industrial City - the Middle East's largest industrial hub and 4th largest petrochemical complex globally (SABIC). Large fires confirmed by multiple sources and satellite imagery. Kuwait lost two desalination plants supplying 90% of its drinking water. UAE's Habshan (80% of domestic gas) remains offline since April 3. Bahrain's BAPCO and GPIC also hit. Confidence: HIGH (15+ sources)

Iran fired ballistic missiles at central Israel this morning (April 7), triggering 254 simultaneous alerts covering 7.3 million people. Impacts confirmed in Bnei Brak, Tel Aviv, and Ramat HaSharon. Cluster munitions from earlier strikes killed 4 in Haifa, struck cars and buildings across central Israel. Confidence: HIGH (ILRedAlert + multiple OSINT)

UK refuses US use of RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia for strikes on Iranian bridges and power plants, citing war crimes concerns. Spain denied airspace to US tankers (caught live on air control). France denied overflight. Rubio threatens to "close bases and withdraw troops" if Europe restricts access. NATO fracturing in real time. Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources including ZeroHedge, OSINTdefender, Kobeissi)