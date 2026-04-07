No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Random Stranger's avatar
Random Stranger
3d

Well, whats Kuwait gonna do without water?

90% offline sounds like crisis.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Mr. Simon Field's avatar
Mr. Simon Field
3d

▪️Trump is not only using his Easter Bunny as a prop for war crimes - he actually told Americans the Iranians are gagging to be bombed more because “bombs equals freedom”.

▪️Americans cant get enough of this. I’m just waiting to Trump to crap his pants just like Biden did during his State Visit to France. Biden used to shake hands with thin air. Trump is an upgrade.

▪️It’s a sheer delight to listen to Scott Bessent - the old shirt-lifter - try and avoid the word “strait” (as in Straits of Hormuz).

▪️I want MARK DICE to go out on the streets and ask Americans to locate the “Straits of Hormuz” on a map….. or it is a Greek Starter.

▪️MARK DICE is good value. He goes out on the streets and asks ordinary Americans whether they want a bar of free candy or a free 10 ounce bar of pure silver.

➡️ AMERICANS TOOK THE CANDY. 😭

You dont believe me? Here is the link👇

https://youtu.be/G8qGDun4puM?si=VuXxsTY2tEzehh0O

Reply
Share
4 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 No1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture