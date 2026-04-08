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Mr. Simon Field's avatar
Mr. Simon Field
2d

“Do I really have to tell people there is ZERO possibility of the US ever agreeing to "peace" with Iran or honoring any agreement made with the US?

..especially after the US has launched TWO wars of aggression against Iran 2 years in a row DURING NEGOTIATIONS and KILLING the very people the US was supposedly "negotiating" with?

...especially considering the US is waging war on Iran as part of a wider war on multipolarism and especially China - a wider war the US is STILL escalating against Russia and preparing for against China...?

Do I need to repeat myself and warn this is about ▪️rearming, ▪️reorganizing. ▪️and/or creating plausible deniability ahead of a US-planned, organized, and backed "israeli" strike on Iran - ⚠️ possibly with nuclear weapons?

Or is everyone going to once again allow their emotions, bias, and fantasies take over when they hear news they want to hear?

When does common sense come in and allow people to finally discern "if it sounds too good to be true it probably ISN'T true?" Brian Berletic - New Atlas

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Mr. Simon Field's avatar
Mr. Simon Field
2d

"We know they are lying, they know they are lying, they know we know they are lying, we know they know we know they are lying, but they are still lying." - Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

At least the Soviet’s were half good at it. Americans are snakes.

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