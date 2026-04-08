US-Iran 2-week ceasefire agreed — Pakistan PM Sharif brokered the deal. Iran will allow passage through Hormuz under Iranian military supervision with fees charged per vessel. US paused strikes. Talks begin in Islamabad on Friday with Vance leading the US delegation. Multiple sources confirm: AP, ZH, Lord Bebo. Confidence: HIGH

Iran continued missile barrages at Israel AFTER ceasefire — At least five waves of Iranian ballistic missiles hit Israel overnight, including impacts in Tel Aviv and Beer Sheva. Sirens across central and southern Israel covering 6.5 million population. Iran's principle: "The last missile will be fired by us." Confidence: HIGH

Israel says Lebanon NOT included in ceasefire — Netanyahu's office explicitly excluded Hezbollah and Lebanon from the deal. IDF struck Sidon promenade killing 8, continued airstrikes across southern Lebanon. Iran's foreign ministry said it will not accept a partial ceasefire without Lebanon. This is the detonator for round two. Confidence: HIGH

Oil whipsawed violently — Dated Brent hit a nominal all-time high of $144.46/bbl per Hedgeye before the ceasefire. Then crashed 16-20% to ~$91.70 on the news per ZH, biggest drop since Covid. WTI went from $117+ to sub-$95. Confidence: HIGH