Ceasefire collapsed in under 12 hours. The US-Iran ceasefire announced late April 7 unraveled by midday April 8. Israel launched its largest strike wave on Lebanon since the war began (100+ targets in 10 minutes), Iran reclosed the Strait of Hormuz, and airstrikes hit Tehran despite the supposed pause. Both sides declared "total victory". The ceasefire is now a ceasefire in name only. Confidence: HIGH — multi-source, confirmed by Kobeissi, Lord Bebo, zerohedge, Ghalibaf statement, and DarioCpx