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Veracious Poet's avatar
Veracious Poet
9h

"Both sides declared "total victory."

Insane beyond imagination, all parties without pause.

The whole ceasefire shenanigans of course was just another kayfabe game, the 24/7 psyop/propaganda influencer messaging games (both sides, again) is almost too much to be believed...

"This business will get out of control. It will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it." ~ Fred Thompson

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Mr. Simon Field's avatar
Mr. Simon Field
10h

➡️ Brian Berletic’s comment 👇

◾️ US/IRAN - Blame Game Continues Following Lost US Battle Amid Continued War on Iran

Claims that Israel "tricked" the US into war with Iran is simply blame-shifting and scapegoating after a lost battle amid a still unfinished war.

The notion President Trump suddenly decided to launch a war based on assurances from Israeli PM Netanyahu is detached from material reality and documented history.

The war against Iran in 2025 and 2026 was not possible without the collapse of Syria, the eradication of its air defenses, and the creation of an air corridor to Iran itself.

The collapse of Syria in 2024 under Biden wasn't possible without the US-engineered "Arab Spring" in 2011 under Obama and the preparations for it including the training of opposition groups and the arming of extremists which took place under both the Bush and Obama administrations.

US war on Iran has been a continuous bipartisan agenda carried out across multiple US presidencies - Republican or Democratic - driven by the corporate-financier interests most benefiting from US primacy worldwide - including the arms industry and big-oil.

By playing into this scapegoating - people are affording the US plausible deniability and giving them space and time to prepare for next battle in this war under the cover of public ignorance.

Take that cover away from them - force them to do it out in the open - ensure they AND their proxies are BOTH held accountable - and EVERY administration past, present and future that aided and abetted in it connected to it - and just maybe we can begin to break this cycle of global death and destruction.”

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