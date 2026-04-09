Daily digest: 2026-04-09
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1. Critical Alerts
Ceasefire collapsed in under 12 hours. The US-Iran ceasefire announced late April 7 unraveled by midday April 8. Israel launched its largest strike wave on Lebanon since the war began (100+ targets in 10 minutes), Iran reclosed the Strait of Hormuz, and airstrikes hit Tehran despite the supposed pause. Both sides declared "total victory". The ceasefire is now a ceasefire in name only. Confidence: HIGH — multi-source, confirmed by Kobeissi, Lord Bebo, zerohedge, Ghalibaf statement, and DarioCpx
Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed. Only 4 ships transited on April 8, the fewest in April. Iran demands $2M tolls per tanker, payable in crypto per FT. Oil tankers turned back. Norway refuses to send tankers even under ceasefire terms. Iran told mediators it will not open Hormuz or attend Islamabad talks unless Lebanon included in ceasefire. Confidence: HIGH — Kobeissi, Lord Bebo, MacroEdge, FirstSquawk
Lebanon struck with unprecedented force. IDF hit 100+ Hezbollah targets in 10 minutes across Lebanon — the largest single strike wave of the war. Lebanese Health Ministry reported 200+ killed, 800+ wounded, with some reports up to 500 dead. Israeli strikes hit near the Belgian FM's negotiation site. Italy summoned the Israeli ambassador after UNIFIL convoy fired upon. Confidence: HIGH
UAE exposed as belligerent. A UAE Mirage 2000-9 struck Iran's Lavan oil refinery in the Persian Gulf. Iran retaliated by hitting UAE's Fujairah oil facilities and Kuwait's power/desalination plants. Pentagon's Gen. Caine publicly thanked Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan for fighting "shoulder to shoulder". Iran now has public justification for retaliatory strikes against the Gulf states. Confidence: HIGH
Massive insider trading flagged. Someone shorted $950M in oil hours before the ceasefire announcement. A $23M S&P call trade was placed hours before the news. $44K in META 0DTE calls turned into $4M in 30 minutes. A lawmaker is seeking a probe of futures trades around the March pause as well. Confidence: HIGH
2. Core Themes
The 10-point plan chaos
At least 3 different versions of Iran's 10-point proposal are circulating. Trump initially called the plan a "workable basis", then the White House denied it was the agreed framework
Vance claims the original was "probably written by ChatGPT" and "immediately went in the garbage"
Iran's Ghalibaf says 3 provisions already violated: no Lebanon ceasefire, drone entered Iranian airspace, enrichment rights denied
Both sides appear to have agreed to different things. DarioCpx: "I don't think Iran and US agreed on the same thing at all"
Confidence: HIGH
Israel operating independently
Israel was not consulted on ceasefire terms per WSJ — Netanyahu got a late phone call from Trump
Netanyahu declared Lebanon "not included" in the ceasefire and said Israel is "ready to resume at any moment"
US officials told Newsmax: "We haven't conducted strikes against Iran. If anyone is striking Iran, it isn't our military"
Iran's FM Araghchi: US must choose — ceasefire or continued war via Israel
Houthis threatened to escalate if Lebanon attacks don't stop within 24 hours. Hezbollah resumed operations
Confidence: HIGH
Oil market whiplash
Oil crashed ~21% on ceasefire news overnight, with Brent hitting $91.7 before recovering
Reversal began once Israel struck Lebanon and Iran reclosed Hormuz — oil back above $95/barrel by afternoon
Energy Aspects on CNBC: 13M bbl/d of Middle Eastern production offline. Best case 2-3 months to restore. Over 1B barrels of cumulative lost production
Saudi East-West pipeline (7M bbl/d capacity) struck by drone, though damage said to be limited
DarioCpx: the pipeline attack with oil still falling is "ultimate undeniable proof the oil futures market is being actively manipulated"
DarioCpx also warned that even if Hormuz reopens, it takes a month for tankers to reach Europe/Asia
Confidence: HIGH
The ceasefire as political escape hatch
FT confirmed the White House pushed Pakistan into brokering this as "Trump was desperate for an out"
NYT bombshell: Netanyahu sold the war to Trump in a Situation Room presentation with Mossad videos of "future Iranian leaders." CIA called parts 3 and 4 of the pitch "bullshit." Trump said "Sounds good to me" anyway. Vance opposed but deferred
Troops are still deploying to the Middle East despite ceasefire — Reuters citing US officials
Silver Santa: "There is no deal, there is no peace, there is no will to stop the war. This is market porn"
Confidence: MEDIUM — NYT story is single-source but detailed and consistent with observable events
Markets surge then fade
S&P 500 surged toward 6,800 (+$1.6T in a day), closed above the 200-day MA for first time in 14 sessions
Jason Goepfert: "Triple six" rally — S&P up 6% in 6 days from 6-month low. Historically bullish one-year returns (81% probability positive)
Citadel Securities: "The setup is asymmetric to the upside"
But themarketear: "This is the worst place to trade... and everyone's about to find out"
BCA Research: "Markets are pricing in relief, but relief is not a resolution"
Meta surged 8%+ on AI model news from its superintelligence group ("Muse Spark"/"Mythos")
Confidence: MEDIUM — initial euphoria meeting geopolitical reality
NATO fracturing
Trump considering moving US troops out of "unhelpful" NATO countries per WSJ. Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Greece could benefit
Trump on Truth: "NATO was not there when we needed them"
Hegseth called out allies: "the rest of our so-called allies should take some NOTES"
UK's Starmer: not getting drawn into Iran war
Spain's PM Sanchez: "We will not applaud those who set the world on fire just because they show up with a bucket"
Confidence: HIGH
Precious metals resilience
Gold ETFs posting first inflows since war began: +9 tonnes in the week ending April 3. GLD added 7 tonnes, holdings at 1,054 tonnes
Silver vault data per pmbug: COMEX run rate ~476 working days. SFE/SGE reporting significant inflows. "Looks like the LBMA is delivering silver to China"
Silver ripped to 3-week highs. potassium_phd: "Still in lower high territory until daily close above $96.39, but the breakout looks legit. Bottom probably in at $61"
themarketear: "Last time SPX was here, silver was ~$10 higher"
Confidence: HIGH
Fed frozen
FOMC minutes: Fed sees "dual-sided" risks from Iran war. Prolonged conflict could crush jobs (warranting cuts) or drive persistent inflation (warranting hikes)
AI disruption now flagged as financial stability concern: software equities underperforming, leveraged loan prices for software firms declining sharply, private credit funds seeing "notable increases in redemption requests"
Rates held at 3.5-3.75%. Nearly half of planned US data centers expected to be delayed or canceled
10Y auction tailed for 3rd consecutive time. CTAs max short Treasuries
Confidence: HIGH
3. Weak Signals
Iran demanding Hormuz tolls in cryptocurrency — FT reporting Iran will require crypto payments for laden tankers. If sustained, this is a significant step in de-dollarization of energy trade. Iran already primarily dealing in Chinese RMB yuan per Eric Yeung. Confidence: LOW
Policy Tensor's "four great powers" thesis — Detailed analysis arguing the war discovered Iran is a great power, precision strikes are defense-dominant, decapitation doesn't work against institutionalized states, and US command of the global commons is gone. Provocative academic framing from a single source. Confidence: LOW
Anthropic flagged as supply-chain risk — Federal appeals court allows Pentagon to designate Anthropic as a supply-chain risk. Meanwhile Anthropic launches "Mythos" model at $125/million premium output tokens. Hedgeye's Wang suggests this could lift pricing across the LLM sector. Confidence: LOW
CMBS delinquencies at COVID highs — zerohedge: "Shocking levels of distress" as commercial mortgage-backed securities delinquencies unexpectedly soar. Confidence: LOW
Taiwan opposition leader visits China — Cheng Li-wun arrives in China to meet Xi Jinping, calling it a "journey for peace". Confidence: LOW
Exxon warns of $6.5B hit from Iran war as Q1 earnings print below consensus. Confidence: LOW
Mexico truckers block freight routes in nationwide strike. Confidence: LOW
4. Noise
Repeated "both sides won" victory declarations from all parties — just narrative management, zero information content. Trump, Iran, UAE all claiming victory
GEROMAN's ~90 tweets — almost entirely emotional commentary and insults, near-zero data content. Filtered
Engagement bait and culture war content (vaccines in lettuce, boomer vs Gen Z rants, viral animal videos)
Nostre_damus: "Bitcoin collapse imminent, $40k in 2 weeks" — no supporting analysis
Multiple Babylon Bee satire pieces — funny but not actionable
Generic "own assets" calls without specifics
5. Stock Picks
$AGMR.to (Silver Mountain Resources) — TheApeOfGoldStreet: "ALWAYS a good buy under $4. Starting production in a few months, extremely undervalued, thin book. Will rip easily and hard when sentiment is finally back." Silver producer nearing production with thin order book. Confidence: LOW — single source, conviction statement but limited fundamentals
$CKG.v (Chesapeake Gold) — TheApeOfGoldStreet: filled buy orders at $3.40, noting "thin book and can easily pop". Active position sizing during sell-off. Confidence: LOW — single source
$MLP.v / $MLPNF (Millennial Potash Corp) — Company tweet: potash at $397/t, projected production cost US$61/t. Advancing one of world's largest undeveloped potash resources — 2.45B tonnes M&I on Gabon's Atlantic coast. DFC-backed. Definitive Feasibility Study underway. Confidence: LOW — company self-promotion, but hard numbers cited
No qualifying stock picks with substantial multi-source fundamental analysis this period. Most mining commentary was generalized or brief.
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 1783
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 3
Weak signals: 7
Noise filtered: ~50+
Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 3 MEDIUM, 10+ LOW
"Both sides declared "total victory."
Insane beyond imagination, all parties without pause.
The whole ceasefire shenanigans of course was just another kayfabe game, the 24/7 psyop/propaganda influencer messaging games (both sides, again) is almost too much to be believed...
"This business will get out of control. It will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it." ~ Fred Thompson
➡️ Brian Berletic’s comment 👇
◾️ US/IRAN - Blame Game Continues Following Lost US Battle Amid Continued War on Iran
Claims that Israel "tricked" the US into war with Iran is simply blame-shifting and scapegoating after a lost battle amid a still unfinished war.
The notion President Trump suddenly decided to launch a war based on assurances from Israeli PM Netanyahu is detached from material reality and documented history.
The war against Iran in 2025 and 2026 was not possible without the collapse of Syria, the eradication of its air defenses, and the creation of an air corridor to Iran itself.
The collapse of Syria in 2024 under Biden wasn't possible without the US-engineered "Arab Spring" in 2011 under Obama and the preparations for it including the training of opposition groups and the arming of extremists which took place under both the Bush and Obama administrations.
US war on Iran has been a continuous bipartisan agenda carried out across multiple US presidencies - Republican or Democratic - driven by the corporate-financier interests most benefiting from US primacy worldwide - including the arms industry and big-oil.
By playing into this scapegoating - people are affording the US plausible deniability and giving them space and time to prepare for next battle in this war under the cover of public ignorance.
Take that cover away from them - force them to do it out in the open - ensure they AND their proxies are BOTH held accountable - and EVERY administration past, present and future that aided and abetted in it connected to it - and just maybe we can begin to break this cycle of global death and destruction.”