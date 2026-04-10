1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

Iran war: the "ceasefire" that isn't

MAGA civil war: Trump vs his own base

Oil: paper vs physical divergence widening

Silver market stress signals

Dollar system under pressure

China-Taiwan rapprochement accelerates

Xi Jinping met Taiwan's KMT chairwoman Cheng Li-wun in Beijing - first meeting in 9+ years

Xi: "Full confidence" Chinese and Taiwanese people will be united

Zhao DaShuai analysis: "newly found confidence in peaceful reunification" driven by US military weakness shown in Iran

China pushed Iran toward ceasefire to score diplomatic capital with Trump on Taiwan per WSJ

Confidence: HIGH (AFP, WSJ, multiple)

European energy crisis deepening

Markets: rally on hopium

3. Weak Signals

4. Noise

Hunter Biden cage match challenge to Trump sons - pure entertainment bait

Chimp civil war in Kibale National Park - Big Serge and Simplicius doing OSINT on chimps; absolutely delightful but not market-relevant

Babylon Bee churning out Iran war satire at industrial scale - funny but noise

Assorted viral videos (PS5 theft, Japanese toilets, street fights) - skip

@shanaka86 absent from feed this period

5. Stock Picks

$FRED.V / $FREDF — Fredonia Mining — Silver Santa's biggest position at 11.6% of portfolio. 2.5 Moz AuEq for $29M USD market cap ($10/oz AuEq). Low-cost open pit, heap leach, low CAPEX. Argentina location. 30% insider ownership. PEA planned June-July. Drilling April-July. PFS first half 2027. Scenario for 100-120K oz AuEq/year at low AISC. Also holds ~50M oz silver. Source. Confidence: MEDIUM (single source but detailed fundamentals, position sizing signal strong)

$AGMR.to — Silver Mountain Resources — TheApeOfGoldStreet's core position. Priced at "almost 1:1 Mcap/Future FCF" with production starting in ~3 months. Called "most underrated" silver investment. Targeting $6+ reclaim for parabolic move. Added to heavily during dip. Source. Confidence: LOW (single source, conviction-heavy but limited independent data)

$PER.V / $DUVNF — Peruvian Metals Corp — Silver Santa doubled position to 11.0% of portfolio. $18M USD gold & silver producer. Source. Confidence: LOW (limited detail beyond position sizing)

G2 Goldfields takeout implications — G Mining Ventures acquired G2 at 72% premium, paying $500/oz at 4M oz ($2B). DonDurrett: "Do you realize what this implies?" for large Canadian/US development projects. Not a single ticker pick, but a sector signal: gold development assets in safe jurisdictions are being repriced dramatically. Confidence: MEDIUM

6. Summary Stats