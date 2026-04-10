Daily digest: 2026-04-10
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1. Critical Alerts
Ceasefire collapsing: Iran conditions Lebanon inclusion or walks. Iran's President Pezeshkian publicly stated continued Israeli aggression in Lebanon "will render negotiations meaningless". Fars News denies any Iranian delegation has reached Islamabad. Hormuz Letter reports Iran rules out talks until full Lebanon ceasefire. Netanyahu explicitly confirmed "there is no ceasefire in Lebanon" and vowed to keep striking Hezbollah. CBS reports Bibi personally convinced Trump to exclude Lebanon from the deal after initially agreeing to include it. Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources including CBS, FT, NYT, Fars, NBC)
Strait of Hormuz still effectively closed for energy. Traffic running at less than 10% of normal. Zero oil tankers crossed on Day 1 per Kepler data. Iran broadcasting on VHF Channel 15 that vessels transiting without permission "will be destroyed". Iran limiting to 15 vessels/day max per TASS, roughly 10% of pre-war throughput. Iran's parliament speaker: "We will take management of the Strait to a new phase". Confidence: HIGH (Reuters, MarineTraffic, multiple OSINT)
$200M+ US surveillance drone lost over Persian Gulf. MQ-4C Triton squawked emergency code 7700 at 52,000 ft, descended sharply, and vanished from tracking near Bahrain. Pentagon and CENTCOM have not commented. If confirmed as a shoot-down, this would be a first for this high-altitude platform. Confidence: MEDIUM (FlightRadar data confirmed, cause unknown)
Lebanon massacre: 254 killed, 1,200+ wounded in 10 minutes. Israel launched its heaviest single day of strikes since the war began. South Beirut saw mass exodus. Multiple countries - China, Russia, Pakistan, France, Spain, UK, Germany - all calling for Lebanon to be included in the ceasefire. Confidence: HIGH (Spectator Index, Lebanese civil defence, multiple)
Private credit fund run accelerating. Goldman Sachs fund hit 4.999% Q1 redemptions against a 5.000% limit. Carlyle Tactical Private Credit saw 15.7% redemptions. FT reports investors attempted to pull $20B+ from private credit in Q1, with funds honouring just over half. Bruce Richards estimates ~$500B requiring capital solutions across HY, BSL, and direct lending. Gundlach warns 2020-2021 debt rolling over at much higher rates. Confidence: HIGH (FT, Goldman, Carlyle, JP Morgan)
2. Core Themes
Iran war: the "ceasefire" that isn't
Trump furious about Hormuz fees: "That is not the agreement we have!"
Vance to head US negotiating team in Islamabad Saturday, delegation includes Kushner and Witkoff per Fox News
IRGC deeply fractured on ceasefire per FT; many factions "strongly opposed"
Iran demands unfreezing of assets within two weeks per TASS
Iran denies launching any attacks during ceasefire; says any strikes were "without a doubt" Israeli or US
US military airlift continues despite ceasefire: C-17s and KC-135s crossing European airspace
Three US carrier groups converging on the Middle East timed to ceasefire expiry
Confidence: HIGH
MAGA civil war: Trump vs his own base
Trump lashed out at Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly in a single post
MTG: "President Trump is failing right now... he's mentally unstable"
Alex Jones: "I no longer support Trump"
Candace Owens: "May be time to put Grandpa up in a home"
MAGA turning on Trump on his own Truth Social
Alex Jones interview with Trump in 2015: "I will not let you down." Narrator: he did.
Confidence: HIGH
Oil: paper vs physical divergence widening
WTI whipsawed from below $96 to above $103 intraday, rising $1/hour at one point
North Sea Forties physical crude at record $146.43/barrel per LogWeaver
Paper WTI settled ~$96-100, a $40+ gap with physical per JustDario analysis
Eric Nuttall: 13M bbl/d production losses, demand must fall by COVID-scale amounts; physical barrels trading $130-140+
Saudi production capacity lost 600K b/d from pipeline attacks
"Tehran Tollbooth" could generate Iran $500B over five years per Reuters analyst
JustDario's detailed oil futures analysis: May rollover approaching, Iran likely to pull out, June contract could spike past $120
Confidence: HIGH
Silver market stress signals
COMEX withdrawals exceeding 1M ozt/day for two days despite near-zero EFP spread per @pmbug
SLV appears near bottom of how much silver it can release to LBMA; 2M+ ozt inflow posted
LBMA free float up 1,223 tonnes in March per Solve Nettug, but reality "might be worse" with allocated accounts deducted
LBMA silver flowing out to China and India; bullion banks ramping COMEX withdrawals without profit arb
Scottsdale Mint CEO confirms EU and Japan negotiations on critical minerals price floors commencing this month. Silver now classified as US critical mineral.
May COMEX rollover proceeding with "eerie, unsettling competence" while 1-2M oz/day vanish from vaults
Lease rates getting volatile with large daily swings
Confidence: MEDIUM (single-source for some data points, but multiple corroborating signals)
Dollar system under pressure
FT front page: Iran war has exposed the weakness of the dollar
Rubio: "We won't have to talk about sanctions in five years" because too many countries will be transacting outside the dollar
Luke Gromen: Gold replacing USD in reserves, exactly as he's argued for 10 years
DXY decoupling from oil: "petrodollar on verge of collapse"
France finalized removal of all gold from the US per Dr. Steve Hanke
Central banks bought +19 tonnes gold in February, 23rd consecutive month. Poland +20t, Uzbekistan +8t, China +1t.
Czech Republic added 2 tonnes in March
Confidence: HIGH
China-Taiwan rapprochement accelerates
Xi Jinping met Taiwan's KMT chairwoman Cheng Li-wun in Beijing - first meeting in 9+ years
Xi: "Full confidence" Chinese and Taiwanese people will be united
Zhao DaShuai analysis: "newly found confidence in peaceful reunification" driven by US military weakness shown in Iran
China pushed Iran toward ceasefire to score diplomatic capital with Trump on Taiwan per WSJ
Confidence: HIGH (AFP, WSJ, multiple)
European energy crisis deepening
Europe has only 10 days of fuel supplies remaining per Corriere della Sera; air travel disruptions possible this summer
Russia's oil revenue doubling to $9B in April per Reuters - sanctions now functioning as "anti-Europe sanctions"
Germany resuming talks with Iran after previously declaring "mullah regime finished"
Armstrong: "Energy is the foundation of the entire economy. This will not resolve quickly"
Confidence: HIGH
Markets: rally on hopium
S&P 500 posts longest win streak since Oct 2025, +8% since March 30 low. VIX below 20, lowest since war started.
CTAs to buy $34B of S&P 500 next week per Goldman, closing shorts and flipping long
Hedge funds more bearish than at Liberation Day per Goldman
Fred Hickey: S&P 500 down only 0.3% YTD "with everything that's gone on... buy-the-dip mentality [will] eventually trap the very complacent dip buyers in a bad spot"[](https://x.com/i/status/2042406866555125811)
Wednesday's historic short squeeze best day for hedge funds in 4 years
Corporate insiders net purchasers at 26.4%, highest in 5 months per Kobeissi - but energy insiders selling
Software vs Semis: record 2-day drop
Confidence: HIGH
3. Weak Signals
Melania Epstein address. Gave a surprise White House statement denying Epstein ties and calling on Congress to act: "Epstein was not alone". The timing is bizarre. Multiple accounts speculate something is about to be released. Tim Pool: "what if it turns out it was TRUMP the whole time with Epstein?" Confidence: LOW
BOJ accelerating QT. Total assets fell -$98B in Q1 to $4.14T. JGB holdings down $84B, largest quarterly decline since QT began. Now offloading equity ETFs and J-REITs. Confidence: HIGH (data-driven)
Vatican-Trump confrontation. Pentagon meeting with Vatican's top American diplomat described as "most unpleasant and confrontational" by four separate news outlets. Confidence: MEDIUM
Iran missile stockpile deeper than assumed. Patricia Marins estimates ~20,000 missiles including 7-8K ballistic and 12-13K cruise, based on 30+ years of production across 300+ defence companies. Western think tanks claim 2,500. Iran can produce 50-100 missiles per month and is already rebuilding. Confidence: LOW (single analyst, but detailed methodology)
Stanford CS placement rate collapsed to 5.8%. From 94% in 2019. 312 graduates, 18 offers. CS department just took $50M donation from a company that replaced 2,400 engineers with AI. Confidence: LOW (single source, unverified)
Ireland deploying army against fuel price protesters. Military removing vehicles, police warning truckers and farmers to "cease blockades or face the full rigors of the law". Confidence: MEDIUM
Germany restricting emigration to prevent young men escaping military draft per ZeroHedge. 21% of young Germans plan to leave. Confidence: LOW
White House warns staff not to place bets on prediction markets amid Iran war. Naturally. Confidence: MEDIUM (multiple outlets)
4. Noise
Hunter Biden cage match challenge to Trump sons - pure entertainment bait
Chimp civil war in Kibale National Park - Big Serge and Simplicius doing OSINT on chimps; absolutely delightful but not market-relevant
Babylon Bee churning out Iran war satire at industrial scale - funny but noise
Assorted viral videos (PS5 theft, Japanese toilets, street fights) - skip
@shanaka86 absent from feed this period
5. Stock Picks
$FRED.V / $FREDF — Fredonia Mining — Silver Santa's biggest position at 11.6% of portfolio. 2.5 Moz AuEq for $29M USD market cap ($10/oz AuEq). Low-cost open pit, heap leach, low CAPEX. Argentina location. 30% insider ownership. PEA planned June-July. Drilling April-July. PFS first half 2027. Scenario for 100-120K oz AuEq/year at low AISC. Also holds ~50M oz silver. Source. Confidence: MEDIUM (single source but detailed fundamentals, position sizing signal strong)
$AGMR.to — Silver Mountain Resources — TheApeOfGoldStreet's core position. Priced at "almost 1:1 Mcap/Future FCF" with production starting in ~3 months. Called "most underrated" silver investment. Targeting $6+ reclaim for parabolic move. Added to heavily during dip. Source. Confidence: LOW (single source, conviction-heavy but limited independent data)
$PER.V / $DUVNF — Peruvian Metals Corp — Silver Santa doubled position to 11.0% of portfolio. $18M USD gold & silver producer. Source. Confidence: LOW (limited detail beyond position sizing)
G2 Goldfields takeout implications — G Mining Ventures acquired G2 at 72% premium, paying $500/oz at 4M oz ($2B). DonDurrett: "Do you realize what this implies?" for large Canadian/US development projects. Not a single ticker pick, but a sector signal: gold development assets in safe jurisdictions are being repriced dramatically. Confidence: MEDIUM
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 1367
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 4
Weak signals: 8
Noise filtered: 5
Confidence distribution: 8 HIGH, 6 MEDIUM, 6 LOW
CREDIT- Brian Berletic
“US Continues its "Good Cop, Bad Cop" Game with Israel Amid Fake Interest in Iran "Peace"
If only there was some way the US could stop Israel from bombing ahead of peace talks...
If there was only some possible way the US could stop the shipment of all the bombs it sends to Israel week to week without which Israel couldn't bomb anyone, anywhere...
If only there was some sort of leverage the US had to stop the shipment of American warplanes, spare parts, and billions in US funding and support that created and maintains Israel's air force in the first place...
Of course I'm being sarcastic.
Every Israeli transgression is also 100% a deliberate American transgression.
Isreal does not exist as it does without constant and complete US support in terms of weapons, aircrafts, parts, funding, and political support - but also all other kinds of military support America has in the region Israel does not - without which Israel COULD NOT pursue aggression.
Stop allowing the US to play this elementary game of "good cop, bad cop" where it pretends it wants peace but Israel is somehow ruining it.
The US has never sought peace.
Peace only occurs when physically imposed on the US and even then it does all it can to undermine it.
It has played exactly this game in regards to Ukraine, which makes all of this even more obvious!
If the US wants to curb Israel, the leash is entirely in its hands, just like with Ukraine, and violence continues only because the US desires it to, no matter what it claims.
Any claim otherwise is an act of delusion and/or deception.”
✳️ My comment
I am amazed at the 99% of taking heads and “American geo-political analysts” who believe poor Trump and the poor entire US Military was tricked by Bibi into the war with Iran (which have been planned since 2009).
“It’s the Jews”
And these are supposed to be the bright ones. Imagine the rest? Let’s just say “gullible”.
They believe and convince Americans that Isreal is entirely independent and is “off its lead” striking at 🔺Iran and it continues to strike in 🔺Lebanon and its 🔺genocide against the PALESTINIANS is a work in progress and NONE of this has anything to do with the USA.
The USA is a lying machine. The lies spread faster than the pox in a whorehouse.
Just take ANY US FIGHTER JET that is used by the Israeli’s. To begin with this is a GIFT to Isreal from the US tax-payer with Washington putting the bow on it.
Some might be shocked to learn these JETS dont run on regular gas. It’s obviously a special synthetic propellent is MANUFACTURED BY THE FIRM THAT MANUFACTURES AND DESIGNS THE ENGINES. Does each jet use its own designated juice? I dont know that. I would assume so.
So…who provides this fuel? Well the US ship boatloads of this weekly to Isreal. No gas = no flight. Same goes for all of the missiles, ammo and bombs. All made and delivered by the USA.
Isreal has indeed been described as USA’s largest AIRCRAFT CARRIER.
Finally all of the aircraft and the GPS that the missiles use rely 100% of USA satellites to provide location and the co-ordinates for the Smart Bombs.
Finally, finally….have you noticed that the word “NUKE” is being flung around like confetti? This is “predictive programming”….to get everyone used to the idea of Isreal using a NUKE so all the Americans can take it in turns to wag their finger at naughty Bibi and maybe spank his little Jewish bot-bot and claim the knew nothing about it. “Those pesky Jews are at it again”.
To make matters worse. Melania has issued a statement “I didnt know who Epstein was and I had no relationship with him”
So the emails to G Maxwell….the numerous photos of Melania, Epstein, Trump and the crew are all nothing then?
Her silence was her ONLY defence and she has blown it….Genius.
...sanctions now functioning as "anti-Europe sanctions" per Reuters.
They're a little late, Michael Hudson said this in April 2022 🤓