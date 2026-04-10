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Mr. Simon Field's avatar
Mr. Simon Field
12h

CREDIT- Brian Berletic

“US Continues its "Good Cop, Bad Cop" Game with Israel Amid Fake Interest in Iran "Peace"

If only there was some way the US could stop Israel from bombing ahead of peace talks...

If there was only some possible way the US could stop the shipment of all the bombs it sends to Israel week to week without which Israel couldn't bomb anyone, anywhere...

If only there was some sort of leverage the US had to stop the shipment of American warplanes, spare parts, and billions in US funding and support that created and maintains Israel's air force in the first place...

Of course I'm being sarcastic.

Every Israeli transgression is also 100% a deliberate American transgression.

Isreal does not exist as it does without constant and complete US support in terms of weapons, aircrafts, parts, funding, and political support - but also all other kinds of military support America has in the region Israel does not - without which Israel COULD NOT pursue aggression.

Stop allowing the US to play this elementary game of "good cop, bad cop" where it pretends it wants peace but Israel is somehow ruining it.

The US has never sought peace.

Peace only occurs when physically imposed on the US and even then it does all it can to undermine it.

It has played exactly this game in regards to Ukraine, which makes all of this even more obvious!

If the US wants to curb Israel, the leash is entirely in its hands, just like with Ukraine, and violence continues only because the US desires it to, no matter what it claims.

Any claim otherwise is an act of delusion and/or deception.”

✳️ My comment

I am amazed at the 99% of taking heads and “American geo-political analysts” who believe poor Trump and the poor entire US Military was tricked by Bibi into the war with Iran (which have been planned since 2009).

“It’s the Jews”

And these are supposed to be the bright ones. Imagine the rest? Let’s just say “gullible”.

They believe and convince Americans that Isreal is entirely independent and is “off its lead” striking at 🔺Iran and it continues to strike in 🔺Lebanon and its 🔺genocide against the PALESTINIANS is a work in progress and NONE of this has anything to do with the USA.

The USA is a lying machine. The lies spread faster than the pox in a whorehouse.

Just take ANY US FIGHTER JET that is used by the Israeli’s. To begin with this is a GIFT to Isreal from the US tax-payer with Washington putting the bow on it.

Some might be shocked to learn these JETS dont run on regular gas. It’s obviously a special synthetic propellent is MANUFACTURED BY THE FIRM THAT MANUFACTURES AND DESIGNS THE ENGINES. Does each jet use its own designated juice? I dont know that. I would assume so.

So…who provides this fuel? Well the US ship boatloads of this weekly to Isreal. No gas = no flight. Same goes for all of the missiles, ammo and bombs. All made and delivered by the USA.

Isreal has indeed been described as USA’s largest AIRCRAFT CARRIER.

Finally all of the aircraft and the GPS that the missiles use rely 100% of USA satellites to provide location and the co-ordinates for the Smart Bombs.

Finally, finally….have you noticed that the word “NUKE” is being flung around like confetti? This is “predictive programming”….to get everyone used to the idea of Isreal using a NUKE so all the Americans can take it in turns to wag their finger at naughty Bibi and maybe spank his little Jewish bot-bot and claim the knew nothing about it. “Those pesky Jews are at it again”.

To make matters worse. Melania has issued a statement “I didnt know who Epstein was and I had no relationship with him”

So the emails to G Maxwell….the numerous photos of Melania, Epstein, Trump and the crew are all nothing then?

Her silence was her ONLY defence and she has blown it….Genius.

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Andreas's avatar
Andreas
12h

...sanctions now functioning as "anti-Europe sanctions" per Reuters.

They're a little late, Michael Hudson said this in April 2022 🤓

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