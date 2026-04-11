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No1's Daily Digest

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Veracious Poet's avatar
Veracious Poet
5h

Thanks for the update, this format is great, no comments from me as things have gotten just too weird to even reflect upon (oh, I guess that's a comment).

Everyone is waiting to see what's up with the "peace" talks; I sure hope JD (for his sake) he isn't wearing a red shirt...

"I'm not even supposed to be here. I'm just Crewman Number Six. I'm expendable - I'm just a glorified extra, Fred." ~ Guy Fleegman

Peace to all.

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Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
6h

It just keeps becoming a steeper cliff to fall from.

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