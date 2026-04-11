Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed despite ceasefire: Only 1 oil tanker transited in the last 24 hours, traffic fell ~50% AFTER the ceasefire was announced. The last jet fuel tanker from the Persian Gulf arrived in Rotterdam today. Per NYT, Iran cannot locate all the mines it laid and lacks capability to remove them. European airports face jet fuel shortages within 3 weeks per FT. Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources: HFI Research, Hormuz Letter, zerohedge, NoLimit, MilkRoadMacro)

US-Iran talks in Islamabad fragile before they begin: Iran demands ceasefire in Lebanon and release of frozen assets as preconditions. Every core demand from each side is the exact inverse of the other's red line. Ceasefire expires April 22 — 11 days. Vance landed at Nur Khan Airbase; Iranian delegation (Ghalibaf + Araghchi) arrived while state media denies it. Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources: shanaka86, Lord Bebo, Hormuz Letter, zerohedge)

Israel escalating in Lebanon during ceasefire: IDF Chief Zamir declared Lebanon "main combat sector" and IDF "in a state of war, NOT a ceasefire". Over 300 killed in Beirut strikes per GEROMAN. Hezbollah fired ~30 rockets at northern Israel, triggering Tel Aviv sirens. Netanyahu simultaneously proposed direct Lebanon-Israel talks to bypass Iran's negotiating leverage. Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources)

CPI inflation surges — gas prices biggest monthly jump since 1967: March CPI at 3.3% YoY, energy inflation +10.9% monthly (biggest since 2005). UMich consumer sentiment hit a 74-year record low of 47.6. Fed rate cuts priced out for 2026. Per Kobeissi Letter, not even March 2020 or 2008 saw sentiment this low. Confidence: HIGH (4+ sources)