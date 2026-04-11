Daily digest: 2026-04-11
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1. Critical Alerts
Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed despite ceasefire: Only 1 oil tanker transited in the last 24 hours, traffic fell ~50% AFTER the ceasefire was announced. The last jet fuel tanker from the Persian Gulf arrived in Rotterdam today. Per NYT, Iran cannot locate all the mines it laid and lacks capability to remove them. European airports face jet fuel shortages within 3 weeks per FT. Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources: HFI Research, Hormuz Letter, zerohedge, NoLimit, MilkRoadMacro)
US-Iran talks in Islamabad fragile before they begin: Iran demands ceasefire in Lebanon and release of frozen assets as preconditions. Every core demand from each side is the exact inverse of the other's red line. Ceasefire expires April 22 — 11 days. Vance landed at Nur Khan Airbase; Iranian delegation (Ghalibaf + Araghchi) arrived while state media denies it. Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources: shanaka86, Lord Bebo, Hormuz Letter, zerohedge)
Israel escalating in Lebanon during ceasefire: IDF Chief Zamir declared Lebanon "main combat sector" and IDF "in a state of war, NOT a ceasefire". Over 300 killed in Beirut strikes per GEROMAN. Hezbollah fired ~30 rockets at northern Israel, triggering Tel Aviv sirens. Netanyahu simultaneously proposed direct Lebanon-Israel talks to bypass Iran's negotiating leverage. Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources)
CPI inflation surges — gas prices biggest monthly jump since 1967: March CPI at 3.3% YoY, energy inflation +10.9% monthly (biggest since 2005). UMich consumer sentiment hit a 74-year record low of 47.6. Fed rate cuts priced out for 2026. Per Kobeissi Letter, not even March 2020 or 2008 saw sentiment this low. Confidence: HIGH (4+ sources)
China halting sulfuric acid exports from May: Impacts copper mining, fertilizers, semiconductor manufacturing globally. China produces ~35% of global supply. Combined with Hormuz closure cutting Persian Gulf sulfur supply, this is a double squeeze on critical industrial inputs. Confidence: HIGH (3 sources: BRICS News, Walter Bloomberg, Robert Friedland)
2. Core Themes
Oil supply crisis deepening beneath the ceasefire surface
Saudi Arabia assessed damage: East-West pipeline -700K bpd, Manifa -300K bpd, Khurais -300K bpd — total ~1.3M bpd offline, costing ~$129M daily per Lord Bebo
OPEC+ production fell a record 20.5% in March vs February (~9M bpd loss) per First Squawk
Eric Nuttall argues even a perfect peace deal won't prevent a near-term price spike: 13M bpd shut-in, 147 tankers trapped, 90-day minimum lag to normalize flows per Mark
$SCO (2x daily oil short ETF) AUM up ~10x since war started, actively distorting the oil futures curve — the backwardation is partly artificial per JustDario
Chinese teapots now buying Iranian crude at premiums to Brent for first time in years per Tracy Shuchart
White House now concedes Hormuz reopening is "unlikely soon" per Reuters/Hormuz Letter
Confidence: HIGH
Iran's negotiation-from-strength strategy
Iran arrived at the table while publicly denying the table exists — preserving the right to walk out at any moment per shanaka86
Iran's 10-point framework vs US counter-demands are mirror opposites on every core issue: enrichment, Hormuz control, sanctions, troop withdrawal per shanaka86
Iran's oil exports reportedly increased from ~1M bpd pre-war to ~1.7M bpd, plus Hormuz toll revenue per CNN via dana
IRGC warned regional partners: "era of restraint is over, all restrictions cancelled" per IRGC
Internal fracture: Kushner reportedly offered unlimited peaceful enrichment while Vance demands zero enrichment — same team, opposite positions per Brian Allen
Pakistan's backdoor diplomacy suggests "30 minutes to 3 days" for broad agreement per Talat Hussain
Confidence: MEDIUM
China positioning as indispensable broker
Xi met KMT Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun in Beijing — first high-level KMT-CCP meeting in nearly a decade, timed precisely to Islamabad talks per shanaka86
China vetoed the UN Hormuz resolution AND brokered the bilateral ceasefire on the same day — preserving Iran's leverage while positioning itself as kingmaker per shanaka86
Chinese tankers move freely through Hormuz while others wait; China deployed heavy naval assets to Indian Ocean per osintPk
Yuan settlements hit record 1.22 trillion yuan in a single day via CIPS per Guan Xin
Factories relocating back from SE Asia to China due to energy capacity per Eric Yeung
Oil price shock driving 140% surge in China's EV exports to record high per zerohedge
Confidence: HIGH
Silver/gold market structure tightening
COMEX silver COT: Big 8 commercial shorts at lowest level in 17+ years — lighter than during 2011 and 2020 surges per IntlStacker
Brinks adjusted 1.2M ozt into existence in eligible vault — not deposited, "adjusted" — per pmbug calling out the anomaly
Negative 1-month silver lease rate — someone willing to pay you to take their silver per pmbug
LBMA March vault stock 195t below forecast; global free float upper bound ~$37-39B to wipe out per pmbug
Gold-silver ratio rolling over per RockBtmEntries
Gary Savage: miners leading, GDX closed above 50 DMA, COT more bullish than anytime since COVID crash per Gary Savage
Confidence: MEDIUM
Wall Street building private credit CDS
Banks working with S&P Global to launch credit-default swap index for private credit per Walter Bloomberg
Fed seeking details on banks' exposure to private credit firms per zerohedge
Zerohedge frames it as building the tool "just in time" ahead of the next crisis, with Treasury and Fed now getting involved per zerohedge
Software is 30% of private credit; small/midsize company debt from 2020-2021 zero-rate era now rolling over at much higher rates per Gundlach
Confidence: MEDIUM
Europe's energy crunch accelerating
Only 10 days' worth of fuel supplies remain in Europe per Lord Bebo
Last VLCC from Middle East arrived in Rotterdam; European supply effectively stops per JustDario
Europe bought huge volumes of Russian LNG in March to offset lower Persian Gulf deliveries — Spain more than doubled Russian LNG imports per Javier Blas
EU hiking tariffs on Russian/Belarusian fertiliser while simultaneously facing fertiliser shortages per Brian McDonald
Airfares surging — Newark to LA up 285% per Liz Ann Sonders
Confidence: HIGH
US domestic political fragmentation
Trump endorsed Lindsey Graham immediately after attacking Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones — all of whom have turned on him per Dave Smith, Alex Jones
Tucker: "I've always liked Trump and still feel sorry for him, as I do for all slaves" per The_Real_Fly
Swalwell sexual assault allegations crater his CA governor odds; multiple endorsements withdrawn per zerohedge, Nick Sortor
Melania's Epstein statement contradicts Trump administration handling; leaked 2002 email to Ghislaine Maxwell per Lord Bebo
White House warns staff not to place bets on prediction markets amid Iran conflict per Lord Bebo
Confidence: HIGH
Market complacency vs reality
S&P 500 on 8th consecutive green day; single stocks expected to be more volatile than SPX by largest margin since October 2008 per Barchart
QQQ saw largest 3-month outflow this century per Barchart
Burry adding to NVDA and PLTR puts per zerohedge
Fred Hickey: S&P down only 0.3% YTD despite war, Hormuz closure, inflation, shortages — "buy the dip mentality will eventually trap complacent buyers" per fred hickey
Japan 10-year yield hits highest level this century; BoJ reduced balance sheet by $590B since Q1 2024 peak per Barchart, Kobeissi Letter
Confidence: MEDIUM
3. Weak Signals
Finland removing nuclear weapons ban per First Squawk — nuclear proliferation signal as countries learn from Iran's vulnerability
UK head of armed forces: "peace dividend of the last 30 years is coming to an end" — preparing the nation for transition to war per Disclose.tv
USS George HW Bush apparently not transiting Mediterranean — may be avoiding Bab-el-Mandeb strait per Will Schryver
France ditching Windows for Linux to reduce reliance on US tech per unusual_whales
EU-US nearing critical minerals deal to counter Chinese dominance per First Squawk, Tracy Shuchart — includes price floors
Scottsdale Mint CEO confirms formal negotiations with EU and Japan on critical minerals strategy including price floors; silver now classified as US critical mineral per MakeGoldGreat
Iran's Hormuz toll system operational since mid-March, charging ~$1/barrel in crypto/yuan. Trump called it "a beautiful thing" on April 8, reversed to "they better stop" by April 9 per shanaka86
Copper fundamentals improving: China SHFE stockpiles down 39% in 4 weeks, import premiums at 10-month high per Ole Hansen. China sulfuric acid export ban extremely bullish for copper per Robert Friedland
Insider buying elevated: 26.4% of US companies saw net insider purchases in March (highest in 5 months, above 10-year average) — but energy sector insiders reducing, suggesting they don't expect oil to stay elevated long per Kobeissi Letter
Experienced traders confounded: multiple analysts with 10+ years say "something is very wrong, calm before the storm" per Michael Bento
4. Noise
Umbrella discourse — Trump, Biden, umbrella closing techniques. Six tweets about umbrellas. We get it.
Hunter Biden cage match challenge to Trump sons per Lord Bebo — pure entertainment
Russian wolf escaping South Korean zoo per Lord Bebo — delightful but irrelevant
Eric Adams becoming Albanian citizen per Lord Bebo — comedy gold, zero signal
Ugandan military chief offering 100,000 soldiers to "protect Israel" per TheApeOfGoldStreet — filed under "what"
Pharmacy robots in Beijing per Lord Bebo — interesting, not relevant
X bot purge exposing fake followers per Lord Bebo — entertaining
5. Stock Picks
1. ORV — Orvana Minerals ($ORV.TO / $ORVMF)
Silver Santa tripled his position, now 7.1% of portfolio per Silver Santa
Future 100K AUEQ producer at only $200M MCAP — comparable producers trade at $800M-$1B
Expected FCF of $80-90M, implying forward P/E of ~2.0
Gold and silver producer with clear production path
Confidence: MEDIUM (single source, but detailed with specific production/valuation metrics)
2. FRED — Fredonia Mining ($FRED.V / $FREDF)
Silver Santa's top 1-week performer (+29.5%) and top 1-month performer (+30.8%) per Silver Santa
Silver Santa planning NPV analysis, "will not be surprised by the result" per Silver Santa
Part of concentrated 3-stock core (FRED + PER + ORV = 90.6% of portfolio with cash)
Confidence: LOW (single source, limited fundamental detail beyond performance)
3. PER (unnamed, ticker only)
Producer (toll miller), already profitable at only $20M MCAP per Silver Santa
Mastered the most difficult part: the plant
Will use FCF from toll milling to mine own high-grade gold and silver assets
CEO says "they will start printing money soon"
Confidence: LOW (single source, very small cap)
No qualifying picks beyond these three. The feed contained plenty of generic sector bullishness (gold/silver going higher, miners lagging) but very few company-specific analyses with real numbers.
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 1275
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 3
Weak signals: 10
Noise filtered: 7
Confidence distribution: 5 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 3+ LOW
Thanks for the update, this format is great, no comments from me as things have gotten just too weird to even reflect upon (oh, I guess that's a comment).
Everyone is waiting to see what's up with the "peace" talks; I sure hope JD (for his sake) he isn't wearing a red shirt...
"I'm not even supposed to be here. I'm just Crewman Number Six. I'm expendable - I'm just a glorified extra, Fred." ~ Guy Fleegman
Peace to all.
It just keeps becoming a steeper cliff to fall from.