US-Iran talks collapse after 21-hour marathon in Islamabad. Vance left with a "final and best offer" that Iran shows no sign of accepting. Iran refused to commit to zero enrichment; US refused to budge on Hormuz control, nuclear disarmament, or a Lebanon ceasefire. Iran's Fars News says no plans for further talks. Pakistan's FM says negotiations "are not over" and diplomatic efforts continue. Confidence: HIGH — confirmed across Kobeissi, Zerohedge, Drop Site, DD Geopolitics, Iranian state media, and White House sources. Ceasefire expires April 22.

Iran still controls Strait of Hormuz; US mine-clearing is more PR than progress. Iran cannot locate all the mines it deployed per NYT/Kobeissi. US sent two destroyers (DDG-121, DDG-112) into the strait, but Iran denies they crossed and claims they turned back after a 15-minute warning per DD Geopolitics. Two Chinese-affiliated tankers transited with Iran's permission per IWN. Two oil tankers turned back per IRIB. Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources, dueling narratives but core fact — Hormuz remains contested — is undisputed).

China preparing MANPADs delivery to Iran per CNN citing three US intelligence sources, reported by shanaka86. Likely FN-6 systems. Separately, at least five Iranian vessels departed China's Gaolan Port carrying sodium perchlorate (ballistic missile precursor). China denies supplying weapons. Confidence: MEDIUM — single primary source (CNN intel), but corroborated by shipping data and ISW analysis.

Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under a joint strategic defence agreement, with plans to scale to 50,000 per South Asia Index and First Squawk. Pakistan simultaneously repaying $3.5B to UAE and received a $5B credit line from Saudi Arabia/Qatar per DD Geopolitics. Confidence: HIGH (3+ sources).