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MountainBlues's avatar
MountainBlues
2h

"Healthcare carrying US job growth — sector up 84% since 1996". Should read "Sickcare". The more "healthcare" grows, the sicker the population is.

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BDH's avatar
BDH
2h

I'm a big UFC watcher and yeah it was noticeable. Trump has been to a fair number of events and usually the loudest cheers are for him. Even in deep blue states like NY.

Last night in Florida no less, muted, scattered applause. He's totally lost what should be his base (apparently his actual base is Israel).

I'm on a very blue collar forum (mostly 20 and 30 year olds, i'm much older and there is nobody is who is "for" this war. Nobody likes Iran, but really doesn't give a damn about it and certainly doesn't give a damn about Israel.

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