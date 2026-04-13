Daily digest: 2026-04-13
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1. Critical Alerts
US-Iran Islamabad talks collapse after 21 hours; Trump announces Hormuz naval blockade starting today at 10 AM ET. The highest-level US-Iran direct contact since 1979 ended without agreement. Core impasse: Iran refused to commit to abandoning nuclear weapons capability; US demanded zero enrichment, full dismantlement, Hormuz reopening with no tolls. Trump immediately posted that the US Navy will blockade all ships entering or exiting Iranian ports. CENTCOM confirmed enforcement begins today. Vance left a "final and best offer" and departed for Ramstein. Iran says no further talks planned. Confidence: HIGH (20+ sources including zerohedge, Kobeissi, Lord Bebo, JustDario)
Oil surges as peace collapses. Brent reported up 8%, WTI above $105/barrel at Sunday open per Kobeissi. European gas futures up 17%. S&P futures -1%, Nasdaq -1.3%. Korean 10-year bond futures dropped 72 ticks. Japan 10-year yield hit 2.49%, highest since 1997. Confidence: HIGH
Orban concedes historic defeat in Hungary. Peter Magyar's Tisza party won with a two-thirds supermajority (~69%, 138 seats), ending Orban's 16-year rule. Magyar pledges to restore full EU/NATO participation. Von der Leyen: "Hungary has chosen Europe". India's Modi, Germany's Merz, Poland's Tusk all congratulated Magyar. Record voter turnout exceeded all post-communist elections. Confidence: HIGH (15+ sources including Reuters, zerohedge, Lord Bebo)
UK and Australia refuse to join US Hormuz blockade. UK explicitly rejected Trump's claim it would send warships, says it's "urgently working with France" on a separate coalition for freedom of navigation. Australia says it's not considering joining. The US appears isolated in its blockade plan. Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources)
Erdogan threatens to "enter" Israel. Turkish president said "Just as we entered Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we will do exactly the same to them", the most explicit military threat by a NATO member against a US-aligned partner since Turkey's 1974 Cyprus operation. Netanyahu responded by calling Erdogan the "Hitler of our time". Confidence: HIGH
2. Core Themes
Oil supply shock deepens - blockade of the blockade
The US is now blockading the Strait of Hormuz to open the Strait of Hormuz. As zerohedge put it: "Next: the US announces a blockade of the Houthi blockade of the US blockade of the Iranian blockade"
JustDario warns this is the worst oil supply shock in history, yet futures haven't even approached the 2008 ATH
Oil analyst Rory Johnston calls the widely-circulated "offset" numbers entirely bunk: reality is ~13 MMbpd of Gulf production offline with no sustainable offset; Trump's blockade would raise that above 15 MMbpd
Iran has ~174 million barrels in floating storage already at sea, beyond any blockade's reach per Drop Site / Windward data
Jim Bianco notes that rerouting Gulf crude via the US would require twice as many tankers — a 3-5 year fleet expansion
Oil tankers already avoiding the strait ahead of the blockade per Reuters
HFI Research shows Hormuz traffic plummeting in the last 48 hours via MarineTraffic satellite data
Bab el-Mandeb closure risk rising: Glenn Diesen argues Yemen will likely close it if the US blocks Hormuz. JustDario agrees the probability is underpriced
Norway is already feeling it: a follower DM'd JustDario explaining that despite being oil-rich, Norway has only one refinery left producing 80% of domestic fuel demand. Diesel prices up ~30%, trucking protests spreading
Confidence: HIGH
Geopolitical fracture accelerating
Five escalations in 12 hours on April 12: talks collapsed, Trump blockaded, Erdogan threatened Israel, Iran's embassies mocked Vance, Araghchi announced a European diplomatic pivot to Berlin/Paris/London bypassing the US
Spain's PM Sanchez landed in Beijing for his 4th China visit the same weekend peace talks failed — while Trump threatens to cut all trade with Spain
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince arrived in Beijing for an official visit to deepen UAE-China ties
Iranian diplomat Araghchi's statement: "Good will begets good will. Enmity begets enmity"
Pakistan deploying 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defense pact while simultaneously being praised for hosting the talks
Israeli army chief ordered forces to prepare for possible resumption of war on Iran per Al Jazeera
Confidence: HIGH
Markets bracing for volatile week
Goldman's top trader describes 2026 as "a trading environment unlike any other" — "escalator down, elevator up"
Goldman says stocks face a "final battle" as Hormuz outcome decides the game
CTAs bought ~$10B of S&P last week and set to buy ~$30B more this week per Goldman — all before the no-deal bombshell
JustDario reports Asian trading desks "weirdly quiet" Monday morning — traders sitting on their hands, nobody wants to move first
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson: "The market correction is ending but the final phase could be painful"
Financelot warns if the market keeps falling past OpEx Friday April 17, there's nothing to stop a 2020-style flash crash from forced dealer selling
Confidence: HIGH
US energy independence myth under scrutiny
Rabbi Weimar notes the US is NOT a net oil exporter — the talking point only works by including NGLs (propane, butane, ethane) and ethanol
CarolinaLion breaks it down: US fields produce 13.4M bpd, refineries need 16.6M bpd at max capacity, consumption is 20.2M bpd
Trump: "We have more oil than Russia and Saudi Arabia put together". This is only true with NGL accounting tricks
Hundreds of supertankers reportedly heading to US Gulf Coast from every direction per Hedgeye satellite imagery
US trucking costs up ~30% since September 2025 per Kobeissi, with diesel up nearly 50% since the Iran war started. Trucking payrolls at lowest since Sept 2020
Confidence: HIGH
Iran's Bitcoin toll system — the enforcement gap
Iran's IRGC collects tolls at ~$1/barrel in Bitcoin per vessel — ~$2M per fully loaded VLCC per shanaka86, citing Financial Times quotes from Iran's oil export union spokesperson
The GENIUS Act covers USDT/USDC but not Bitcoin. Naval blockade covers the strait but not a wallet address. The IRGC operates in the gap between both enforcement architectures
Chainalysis confirmed IRGC wallet activity exceeded $3B in 2025, ~50% of Iran's total crypto ecosystem
Conversion chain: Bitcoin → USDT via OTC brokers in Dubai/Istanbul/Hong Kong → Kunlun Bank via CIPS → yuan → goods from Chinese suppliers. Seven jurisdictions, three blockchains, two fiat currencies, zero points where the US financial system can intervene
Confidence: MEDIUM (single detailed source citing FT, Chainalysis, TRM Labs)
Private credit cracks widening
Record -$14B in redemptions from private credit funds in Q1 2026, up 278% from full-year 2024 per Kobeissi
Only half of requests were met — ~$7B unmet, largest backlog on record
Blue Owl Capital worst hit: investors requested 41% withdrawal from its $6.2B tech fund
Private credit CDS market launching ahead of the next crisis, with Fed and Treasury now getting involved per zerohedge
The 2028 maturity wall in private credit described as the next "freakout moment"
Confidence: HIGH
China macro signals and positioning
PBOC withdrew ¥1.15 trillion in liquidity this month alone. US Treasury holdings near 20-year low at ~$694B. Gold reserves rose to ~$343B after 17 consecutive months of purchases per En_chinaNews
China's PPI turned positive for the first time in 41 months (+0.5% YoY), driven by surging energy costs from the Iran war per Kobeissi. CPI at +1.0% YoY
China's two largest rare earth producers hiked pricing 44.6% in Q2, already 132% above levels from 18 months ago per Samson Li
Gold Telegraph reports China plans to halt sulfuric acid exports in May
MizarVision, a Chinese firm with PLA-affiliated links, reportedly provided near-real-time satellite intelligence on US force posture to Iran during the war per Megatron
Confidence: HIGH (multiple sources, data-backed)
3. Weak Signals
Apple Maps erased all village names in southern Lebanon — the exact region Israel is attempting to occupy. Multiple users independently confirmed it. First Squawk reported on it. A digital erasure that precedes physical annexation.
France's "loi Yadan" heads to vote April 16 — would criminalize "implicit provocation to terrorism" with 5 years prison, effectively banning criticism of Israel. Authored by an MP whose constituency is literally in Israel. Seven of eleven parliamentary groups plan to vote yes per Arnaud Bertrand's detailed breakdown.
Ireland fuel protests entering 6th day — police began dismantling nationwide blockades with hundreds of riot officers. But protests continue in many areas. UK fuel theft up 27% in March — even Ferrari and Aston Martin owners per Rybar.
Half of US data centers scheduled for 2026 [will be canceled or delayed](https://x.com/i/status/2043520322335338977)will be canceled or delayed** per zerohedge, with AI capex bottlenecks threatening the only pillar holding up S&P earnings growth.
US social mood on AI turning "dramatically negative" per zerohedge, with Altman's home shot at days after a Molotov cocktail attack.
Silver supply disruption brewing — David Bateman notes 30-35% of global silver production comes from lead-zinc mines. Zinc smelters are the most energy-intensive industrial operations. Europe already shut them down during its 2022 energy crisis. Extended closures = mine closures = silver supply hit with "little to no demand destruction".
Gold ETFs saw [-$12.2B in outflows](https://x.com/i/status/2043427682940227615) over 4 weeks-$12.2B in outflows over 4 weeks** — on track for largest monthly withdrawal in history, surpassing April 2013's -$8.7B record per Kobeissi. Physical gold demand apparently moving away from paper.
Canada's defense chief says military must [prepare for "large-scale conflicts"](https://x.com/i/status/2043493046109524470)prepare for "large-scale conflicts"** — "We need a different military to do that... different capabilities" per Lord Bebo.
4. Noise
Trump posts AI image of himself as Jesus Christ — backlash from both left and right. Engagement bait, not market-moving.
Trump attacks Pope Leo XIV — "I'm not a big fan of Pope Leo". Diplomatic noise.
Swalwell sexual assault allegations / drops governor race — multiple sources. US domestic politics, no market relevance.
UFC/Masters/Coachella content — significant volume of entertainment tweets. Filtered.
Trump's lukewarm UFC reception vs 2025 — noted by multiple accounts. Interesting cultural signal but not actionable.
Elon Musk says Soros "took over Hungary" — reaction to Magyar win. Cope from the losing side.
Artemis II Moon mission completes — NASA. Good news, wrong feed.
5. Stock Picks
Fredonia Mining ($FRED.V / $FREDF)
Early-stage gold-silver explorer. Market cap $31M per DonDurrett, who added it to GSD
1.5M oz Au at 0.6 gpt and 50M oz Ag at 20 gpt, plus multiple drill targets
Silver Santa also flagged the name alongside positions in $ORV.TO and $PER.V as part of a portfolio he calls "shock-resistant"
DonDurrett notes the FOMO signal: "I can usually guess when a stock is going higher by the level of FOMO I feel"
Confidence: MEDIUM (2 sources, specific fundamentals, early-stage risk)
No other qualifying picks this period. The feed was overwhelmingly geopolitical/macro with minimal company-specific mining analysis.
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 1277
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 1
Weak signals: 8
Noise filtered: 7
Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 2 MEDIUM, 8+ LOW
Well, looks like ol' JD didn't get whacked in Pakistan, good for him.
He got off the plane wearing a red tie, was worried there for a bit that "someone" might try to martyr him, or exact some revenge, you just can't think weird enough these days with all the silliness & provocateur *noise* flying about 😐
The last thing we need right now is a hillbilly saint (or another elegy), but I see the Trumpster has anointed himself ✞ (or was it Paula & one his aids/interns?)... Things that make you go WTF?
Thanks for the quick & concise update No1, sure beats climbing through the refuse of the present to decipher *fact* from fiction ദ്ദി˙ ᴗ ˙ )
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth." ~ Spock
🇺🇸🇮🇷 US Announces Own FULL Blockade on Hormuz
The US now announces its own blockade on the Strait of Hormuz to prevent any traffic at all from passing - especially ships allowed through by Iran to its allies and partners.
The entire purpose of this war was and is to destroy the multipolar world in a controlled economic demolition, targeting energy badly needed by the multipolar world, the UK & the EU from the Middle East and others (Russia/Venezuela).
Sure this will hurt the US. But the USA calculates it will hurt multipolarism and everyone A LOT MORE allowing the US to emerge stronger relative to the rest of the world that will be affected. 40% of the worlds fertiliser goes through the Persian Gulf. This means *crop failures* and starvation for certain countries. Food shortages - food increase in prices and INFLATION are the consequences of the US Blockade.
Plans are made in advance to cover various outcomes and scenarios… hence the US Marine Expeditionary Units (MEUs) arrived (the USS Boxer is still en route) the most likely purpose was maritime interdiction - what the US Marines were reorganised to do under the previous Biden administration and specifically to impose a blockade on China.
Instead of blockading oil closer to China and its navy in Asia-Pacific (the Straits of Malacca), the US will do it at the Strait of Hormuz. The entire purpose of this US act of war is to destroy China economically and chocking off its energy supply (oil). The story of Iran having enriched Uranium is a pretext to this war. It’s the same as Saddam Husseins *WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION* IN THE US INVASION OR IRAQ - THEY WERE NEVER FOUND BECUASE THEY DIDNT EXIST. ITS THE SAME LIES
Anyone who thinks Trump is making these decisions are the same glue-sniffers that believe its the evil Bibi that managed to convince Orange Man to start this war of aggression against Iran which means they need to ignore 30 years of history and the encirclement of Iran.