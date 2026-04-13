Erdogan threatens to "enter" Israel. Turkish president said "Just as we entered Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we will do exactly the same to them" , the most explicit military threat by a NATO member against a US-aligned partner since Turkey's 1974 Cyprus operation. Netanyahu responded by calling Erdogan the "Hitler of our time". Confidence: HIGH

UK and Australia refuse to join US Hormuz blockade. UK explicitly rejected Trump's claim it would send warships, says it's "urgently working with France" on a separate coalition for freedom of navigation. Australia says it's not considering joining . The US appears isolated in its blockade plan. Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources)

Oil surges as peace collapses. Brent reported up 8%, WTI above $105/barrel at Sunday open per Kobeissi . European gas futures up 17% . S&P futures -1%, Nasdaq -1.3%. Korean 10-year bond futures dropped 72 ticks . Japan 10-year yield hit 2.49%, highest since 1997 . Confidence: HIGH

US-Iran Islamabad talks collapse after 21 hours; Trump announces Hormuz naval blockade starting today at 10 AM ET. The highest-level US-Iran direct contact since 1979 ended without agreement. Core impasse: Iran refused to commit to abandoning nuclear weapons capability; US demanded zero enrichment, full dismantlement, Hormuz reopening with no tolls. Trump immediately posted that the US Navy will blockade all ships entering or exiting Iranian ports. CENTCOM confirmed enforcement begins today. Vance left a "final and best offer" and departed for Ramstein. Iran says no further talks planned . Confidence: HIGH (20+ sources including zerohedge , Kobeissi , Lord Bebo , JustDario )

The US is now blockading the Strait of Hormuz to open the Strait of Hormuz. As zerohedge put it: "Next: the US announces a blockade of the Houthi blockade of the US blockade of the Iranian blockade"

JustDario warns this is the worst oil supply shock in history, yet futures haven't even approached the 2008 ATH

Oil analyst Rory Johnston calls the widely-circulated "offset" numbers entirely bunk: reality is ~13 MMbpd of Gulf production offline with no sustainable offset; Trump's blockade would raise that above 15 MMbpd

Iran has ~174 million barrels in floating storage already at sea, beyond any blockade's reach per Drop Site / Windward data

Jim Bianco notes that rerouting Gulf crude via the US would require twice as many tankers — a 3-5 year fleet expansion

Oil tankers already avoiding the strait ahead of the blockade per Reuters

HFI Research shows Hormuz traffic plummeting in the last 48 hours via MarineTraffic satellite data

Bab el-Mandeb closure risk rising: Glenn Diesen argues Yemen will likely close it if the US blocks Hormuz. JustDario agrees the probability is underpriced

Norway is already feeling it: a follower DM'd JustDario explaining that despite being oil-rich, Norway has only one refinery left producing 80% of domestic fuel demand. Diesel prices up ~30%, trucking protests spreading