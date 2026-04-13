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Veracious Poet's avatar
Veracious Poet
12hEdited

Well, looks like ol' JD didn't get whacked in Pakistan, good for him.

He got off the plane wearing a red tie, was worried there for a bit that "someone" might try to martyr him, or exact some revenge, you just can't think weird enough these days with all the silliness & provocateur *noise* flying about 😐

The last thing we need right now is a hillbilly saint (or another elegy), but I see the Trumpster has anointed himself ✞ (or was it Paula & one his aids/interns?)... Things that make you go WTF?

Thanks for the quick & concise update No1, sure beats climbing through the refuse of the present to decipher *fact* from fiction ദ്ദി˙ ᴗ ˙ )

"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth." ~ Spock

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Mr. Simon Field's avatar
Mr. Simon Field
13h

🇺🇸🇮🇷 US Announces Own FULL Blockade on Hormuz

The US now announces its own blockade on the Strait of Hormuz to prevent any traffic at all from passing - especially ships allowed through by Iran to its allies and partners.

The entire purpose of this war was and is to destroy the multipolar world in a controlled economic demolition, targeting energy badly needed by the multipolar world, the UK & the EU from the Middle East and others (Russia/Venezuela).

Sure this will hurt the US. But the USA calculates it will hurt multipolarism and everyone A LOT MORE allowing the US to emerge stronger relative to the rest of the world that will be affected. 40% of the worlds fertiliser goes through the Persian Gulf. This means *crop failures* and starvation for certain countries. Food shortages - food increase in prices and INFLATION are the consequences of the US Blockade.

Plans are made in advance to cover various outcomes and scenarios… hence the US Marine Expeditionary Units (MEUs) arrived (the USS Boxer is still en route) the most likely purpose was maritime interdiction - what the US Marines were reorganised to do under the previous Biden administration and specifically to impose a blockade on China.

Instead of blockading oil closer to China and its navy in Asia-Pacific (the Straits of Malacca), the US will do it at the Strait of Hormuz. The entire purpose of this US act of war is to destroy China economically and chocking off its energy supply (oil). The story of Iran having enriched Uranium is a pretext to this war. It’s the same as Saddam Husseins *WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION* IN THE US INVASION OR IRAQ - THEY WERE NEVER FOUND BECUASE THEY DIDNT EXIST. ITS THE SAME LIES

Anyone who thinks Trump is making these decisions are the same glue-sniffers that believe its the evil Bibi that managed to convince Orange Man to start this war of aggression against Iran which means they need to ignore 30 years of history and the encirclement of Iran.

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