Daily digest: 2026-04-14
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1. Critical Alerts
US blockade of Strait of Hormuz goes live. At 10:00 AM ET on April 13, US forces began enforcing restrictions on all vessels entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas. 15+ US warships in position. CENTCOM says neutral transit to non-Iranian destinations is not impeded. Iran immediately declared its own counter-blockade on all Gulf ports until the US blockade is lifted. (CENTCOM statement via Lord Bebo, Kobeissi, zerohedge) Confidence: HIGH
US-Iran Islamabad talks collapsed over enrichment timeline. US demanded a 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment; Iran allegedly offered 5 years, which the US rejected. Iran's FM Araghchi said the US "continually changed its demands". A second round of talks is expected Thursday in Islamabad per AP and Reuters sources, though neither side has confirmed. (AJE, Pepe Escobar, Lord Bebo) Confidence: HIGH
China defies blockade. Chinese Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun stated Chinese ships will continue transiting Hormuz under trade agreements with Iran. A Chinese-owned tanker, Rich Starry, completed a full transit through the strait despite the blockade. 15-20 ships (Chinese, Pakistani, Russian, Iranian) passed through in the past 36 hours using Iran's designated corridor after paying tolls. (Drop Site, Will Schryver, Cradle Media) Confidence: HIGH
Saudi Arabia pressing US to drop blockade. Riyadh warns the Houthis could close Bab el-Mandeb in retaliation, which would cut off Saudi Arabia's last remaining oil export route via Yanbu on the Red Sea. Iran's foreign policy adviser warned Tehran views Bab el-Mandeb "just as it looks at Hormuz". (WSJ via JustDario, Mario Nawfal) Confidence: HIGH
Physical oil prices at record highs despite suppressed futures. Physical crude cargoes for prompt delivery to Europe hit a record near $150/barrel per Reuters/LSEG. North Sea Crude spot hit a new all-time high at ~$149 per @JustDario. Meanwhile, WTI/Brent futures remain pinned around $99-104. The $50 paper-physical disconnect is being called manipulation by multiple sources. Confidence: HIGH
2. Core Themes
Hormuz blockade: theater vs reality
US has 15+ warships in place but reportedly no vessels actually inside the Persian Gulf - they're positioned in the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea
Trump claimed "34 ships went through yesterday"; actual number was closer to 4 per MacroEdge
Iran's parliament drafting legislation to permanently control Hormuz transit with tolls payable in rials, yuan, or crypto
Rabobank warns Iranian oil storage will be full in ~13 days, forcing well shut-ins and risking permanent supply-side damage
Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources)
Oil market: the $50 disconnect
Physical oil cargoes at $147-150, futures at ~$100 - the biggest backwardation since at least 2007 for key aluminum/commodity spreads
JPMorgan warns the "oil shock is now fully playing out" - 250M barrels of reserves drawn in March alone, OECD inventories could hit operational minimums by early May
HFI Research: sell-side cannot model an 11-13M b/d supply outage; it's "not $99"
IEA's Birol says prices are "not reflecting the severity" and convergence is coming
OPEC output suffered record plunge as Iran war throttles exports
WTI futures rollover in 8 days - traders holding longs may request physical delivery at $40 below spot for risk-free profit
Confidence: HIGH (8+ sources)
Hungary: Orban era ends
Peter Magyar's Tisza Party wins with ~69%, securing a 2/3 supermajority that can rewrite the constitution
Magyar says Hungary won't stop buying Russian oil but will diversify by 2035, won't fast-track Ukraine EU accession, and will reverse Orban's ICC withdrawal
Israel's Likud says the loss represents a "political blow" - Hungary will no longer serve as Israel's EU veto wall
Von der Leyen immediately pushes for qualified majority voting to end "systemic blockages"
Marine Le Pen warns the EU's satisfaction "should concern Hungarians"
Confidence: HIGH (15+ sources)
Trump vs Pope Leo XIV
Trump attacked Pope Leo as "very liberal", said "I'm not a fan", doesn't want "a Pope that says it's ok to have a nuclear weapon"
Pope responded: "I have no fear of the Trump administration", will continue announcing the Gospel message
Italy's Meloni called Trump's words "unacceptable"
Iran's President Pezeshkian condemned the insults to the Pope "on behalf of the great nation of Iran"
Vance told Pope to stick to "matters of morality"
Trump posted AI image of himself as Jesus/messiah figure, later claimed it depicted him as "a doctor"
Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources)
Lebanon escalation
IDF advancing on Bint Jbeil, town nearly surrounded; 10 Israeli officers reported as casualties per Magnier, 1 killed per IDF announcement
Hezbollah launched drone swarms targeting northern Israel settlements; 173 red alerts in a single day across 4 regions
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem rejects direct Lebanon-Israel talks
Rubio to host Israel-Lebanon talks Tuesday per State Dept
Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources)
USS Bush taking the long way around
Carrier strike group going around Africa to avoid Bab el-Mandeb/Houthis, currently off the coast of Namibia - ~4,500 nmi from Gulf of Oman
Will arrive approximately Day 57 of the conflict per Will Schryver
USN currently unable to use the Suez Canal per Armchair Warlord
Damaged KC-135 tanker arrived at UK base covered in shrapnel patches from Iranian ballistic missile strike on Prince Sultan Air Base
Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources)
Market melt-up vs reality
S&P 500 closed +1%, erasing all losses since Iran war began; Nasdaq green 9 consecutive days
Goldman: hedge funds covered ETF shorts at fastest pace in a decade
Goldman: "Markets still feel too high to get structurally long"
Consumer sentiment at all-time low of 47.6 while S&P trades 3% from ATH - biggest gap between Wall Street and Main Street ever
Goldman FICC missed expectations ($4.01B vs $4.87B est) despite highest overall profit in 5 years; equities beat ($5.33B vs $4.9B)
Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources)
Russia-Ukraine: offensive intensifies
Russian forces launched offensive against Slovyansk per GEROMAN
Massive cross-border incursions in Sumy Oblast: +37 km² taken in Sumy region, +33.66 km² in Myropillya/Krasnopillya, +30.33 km² in Krasnopillya, +12.88 km² in Derhachi/Lyptsi per AMK Mapping
Ukraine violated Easter truce 6,500+ times per Russian MoD
Russian drone strikes on Ukrainian oil depot in Dnepropetrovsk still burning
Confidence: MEDIUM (sources largely one-sided)
3. Weak Signals
Japan 10-year yield at highest since 1997; BOJ policy decision this month "too close to call". BOJ Governor Ueda signaled more cautious stance on Iran conflict's impact. (zerohedge) Confidence: LOW
China March imports surged +27.8% y/y (vs 13.9% expected), exports rose only 2.5% (vs 8.6% expected). Brad Setser notes export performance was actually strong once you account for last year's high base. (zerohedge) Confidence: MEDIUM
COMEX silver eligible drained another 1.8M oz on Friday, erasing the previous week's bounce. Total inventory at 326.15M oz, 30-day change -13.44M oz (-3.96%). Silver spot at $75.48. Confidence: MEDIUM
~50% of US data centers planned for 2026 expected to be delayed or canceled due to electrical equipment shortages. US social mood turning dramatically negative on AI. Confidence: MEDIUM
Sam Altman's home shot at, days after Molotov cocktail attack. Suspect (21-year-old) had anti-AI manifesto with list of other AI executives. FBI raided suspect's Texas home. Confidence: HIGH (but low macro relevance)
Private credit 2028 maturity wall flagged by zerohedge as the next "freakout moment". Fed & Treasury getting involved in launching private credit CDS. Confidence: LOW
Kevin Warsh's Fed chair confirmation at risk of delay past Powell's term end per FT. Confidence: LOW
Indonesia signed Major Defense Cooperation Partnership with Pentagon, focusing on maritime security around Strait of Malacca. Confidence: MEDIUM
Lavrov arrives in China for high-stakes visit preparing for Putin's upcoming visit to Beijing. Confidence: MEDIUM
4. Noise
Trump DoorDash PR stunt at White House with "DoorDash grandma" from Arkansas - manufactured photo op, ignore
Swalwell resignation and Tony Gonzales resignation from Congress amid sexual scandals - US domestic politics, not macro relevant
Trump approval at -43, surpassing Nixon's final -42 - interesting trivia, not actionable
Gout Gout breaks Bolt's 200m record - a genuinely impressive athletic feat, not market-relevant
Bitcoin above $74,000 - rally covered ad nauseam, no new information
Multiple Kim Jong Un peace overtures - unverifiable source, likely propaganda
Claude Mythos launch and OpenAI CRO internal memo drama - tech industry news, not macro
121 empty tankers heading to US narrative debunked as normal ballast traffic by HealthRanger
5. Stock Picks
Aya Gold & Silver (AYASF) - Currently producing 6M oz silver/year at $20/oz AISC, selling at $70+. Building Boumadine mine projected at 37M oz AgEq by 2030. Revenue/profits expected to increase 6-7x at current prices. Detailed breakdown by @WallStreetMav. Confidence: MEDIUM (single source but extensive fundamental analysis)
Silver Mountain Resources (AGMR.to) - Near-term silver producer, described as "easy buy under $4" with +200% upside target by year-end. Core holding per @TheApeOfGoldStreet. Confidence: LOW (single source, conviction call)
West Red Lake Gold (WRLG) - Reports 5.3m at 215 g/t Au at Madsen (1,141 g-m). Also had a 1,200 g-m hole. Highlighted by @DonDurrett. Confidence: LOW (single source, but specific drill data)
Orvana Minerals (ORV.TO) - $250M CAD market cap, targeting 100k oz equivalent mine by 2027. Called "#2 most misunderstood name in mining" by @KramerKarma1. Confidence: LOW (single source)
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 1405
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 4
Weak signals: 9
Noise filtered: 8
Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 5 MEDIUM, 6+ LOW
In section 1. Critical Alerts, it says "15-20 ships (Chinese, Pakistani, Russian, Iranian) passed through in the past 36 hours" — but in section 2. Core Themes, it says that "Trump claimed '34 ships went through yesterday'; actual number was closer to 4 per MacroEdge." So which is it — 15-20 or 4?
All aspects of WW-3 must involve choke holds on the global consumption of limited resources, because the peak of oil+condensates has already been reached, and narrative-reality must conform to physical reality for the control-narratives to become convincing.
Control-narratives have been less than completely convincing in recent years, as you will note upon a bit of refelection.
WW-3 can become as convincing of a control-narrative as necessary, but at the cost of destroying more real wealth than elites want to lose.
How far can AI run with this ball?