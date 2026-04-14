US blockade of Strait of Hormuz goes live. At 10:00 AM ET on April 13, US forces began enforcing restrictions on all vessels entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas. 15+ US warships in position. CENTCOM says neutral transit to non-Iranian destinations is not impeded. Iran immediately declared its own counter-blockade on all Gulf ports until the US blockade is lifted. (CENTCOM statement via Lord Bebo, Kobeissi, zerohedge) Confidence: HIGH

US-Iran Islamabad talks collapsed over enrichment timeline. US demanded a 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment; Iran allegedly offered 5 years, which the US rejected. Iran's FM Araghchi said the US "continually changed its demands". A second round of talks is expected Thursday in Islamabad per AP and Reuters sources, though neither side has confirmed. (AJE, Pepe Escobar, Lord Bebo) Confidence: HIGH

China defies blockade. Chinese Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun stated Chinese ships will continue transiting Hormuz under trade agreements with Iran. A Chinese-owned tanker, Rich Starry, completed a full transit through the strait despite the blockade. 15-20 ships (Chinese, Pakistani, Russian, Iranian) passed through in the past 36 hours using Iran's designated corridor after paying tolls. (Drop Site, Will Schryver, Cradle Media) Confidence: HIGH

Saudi Arabia pressing US to drop blockade. Riyadh warns the Houthis could close Bab el-Mandeb in retaliation, which would cut off Saudi Arabia's last remaining oil export route via Yanbu on the Red Sea. Iran's foreign policy adviser warned Tehran views Bab el-Mandeb "just as it looks at Hormuz". (WSJ via JustDario, Mario Nawfal) Confidence: HIGH