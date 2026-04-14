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New Right Directions's avatar
New Right Directions
26m

In section 1. Critical Alerts, it says "15-20 ships (Chinese, Pakistani, Russian, Iranian) passed through in the past 36 hours" — but in section 2. Core Themes, it says that "Trump claimed '34 ships went through yesterday'; actual number was closer to 4 per MacroEdge." So which is it — 15-20 or 4?

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
3h

All aspects of WW-3 must involve choke holds on the global consumption of limited resources, because the peak of oil+condensates has already been reached, and narrative-reality must conform to physical reality for the control-narratives to become convincing.

Control-narratives have been less than completely convincing in recent years, as you will note upon a bit of refelection.

WW-3 can become as convincing of a control-narrative as necessary, but at the cost of destroying more real wealth than elites want to lose.

How far can AI run with this ball?

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