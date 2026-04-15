Hormuz blockade reality gap: CENTCOM vs. satellite data. CENTCOM claims zero breaches in first 24 hours. Maritime tracking firms Kpler and TankerTrackers identify multiple vessels that transited anyway, including a sanctioned VLCC supertanker entering Iran with AIS switched on. A US destroyer interdicted two tankers leaving Chabahar, but tanker "Quar" is crossing toward China. The gap between Pentagon claims and what satellite data shows is widening. Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources including CENTCOM, TankerTrackers, Reuters, Windward)

Iran mulls voluntary Hormuz shipping pause to preserve talks. Bloomberg reports Iran is considering halting its own maritime traffic through Hormuz for several days to prevent incidents that could derail fragile negotiations. Trump tells NY Post talks could resume in Pakistan within two days. US proposed 20-year enrichment moratorium; Iran countered with "single digit" years per Axios. Confidence: HIGH (4+ sources including BBG via ZH, Kobeissi)

Italy suspends defense agreement with Israel. PM Meloni announced suspension of automatic renewal of the bilateral defense memorandum, citing the "current situation". The Italian opposition rallied behind Meloni against Trump's subsequent attacks. Trump escalated, calling Meloni "unacceptable" and attacking Pope Leo for criticizing the Iran war. Confidence: HIGH (6+ sources: BBC, ZH, Megatron)

Russia launches large-scale offensive on all fronts, crosses into Sumy region. Russian forces crossed the international border on a wide front, capturing multiple settlements. Ukrainian forces retreating in several sectors. Germany responds with $4.7B defense package including hundreds of Patriot missiles and joint AI drone production. Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources: Military Summary, AMK Mapping, GEROMAN)