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Hetch's avatar
Hetch
11h

>> Saudi FM: "The era of relying on the US has ended" per @GBX_Press

this is NOT what he said in Arabic. in the video, he said that KSA (and the gulf) are after their interest, east and west (i.e. china & USA) and not bound by one side. they cater for their own, and regional interests wherever these interests are served. knowing saudi system, i HIGHLY doubt he would say such a thing (that US cannot defend itself ...etc) publicly in Arabic or in English. Arabic (saudi/gulf) media everywhere portraits the war as if iran is the aggressor and that the iranian regime is "this close" to collapse, giving every tiny bit of hope that US would actually cripple/dismantle the iranian regime. the local media CANNOT/WILL NOT portray that USA is weakened by the iranian attacks, let alone saying this by FM publicly!!

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Sage Alfields's avatar
Sage Alfields
14hEdited

Point 1 isn't meaningful: the stoppage point for the blockade is past the Strait. Several ships such as Elpis deferred to the US Navy after transiting the strait and are now stalled off the coast of Oman.

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