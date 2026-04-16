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ebear's avatar
ebear
6h

"Iraq exporting fuel oil by tanker truck through Syria to the Mediterranean via Banyas port — ~700K barrels per load, not yet in analyst supply-demand models per Anas Alhajji"

That's a mighty big truck...lol.

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Charlie's avatar
Charlie
22m

"Massive bee swarm in Israel" - I read somewhere it was actually Locust

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