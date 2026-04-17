Daily digest: 2026-04-17
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1. Critical Alerts
Iran ceasefire expires Monday April 21; both sides signaling resumption of hostilities. Colonel Douglas MacGregor warns of a "massive air and missile assault" designed to "break Iran completely". Iran's Mohsen Rezaei says extending ceasefire is "not in our interest at all", claiming launchers are aimed at the Abraham Lincoln. Pakistan Army Chief Munir in Tehran trying to broker a second round, but Iran insists US must drop "excessive demands". Gulf and European officials see six months needed for any deal. Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources, multi-angle)
Strait of Hormuz vessel traffic back to near zero per David Ingles. CENTCOM reports 14 ships turned around. Hegseth vows blockade stays "as long as it takes" and widens scope to include contraband. Iran threatens to begin blocking Bab al-Mandab starting tomorrow at noon - if true, this doubles the chokepoint crisis. Confidence: HIGH
Europe has approximately six weeks of jet fuel left per the IEA head. KLM already canceling 80 return flights next month on kerosene cost alone - not shortage, cost. Meanwhile, one of Australia's two remaining refineries caught fire, amplifying a fuel crisis in a country that already imports most of its refined products. Australia's PM proudly announced securing 100 million litres of diesel - roughly two-thirds of a single day's consumption. Confidence: HIGH
Lebanon-Israel ceasefire begins and is breached within 30 minutes. Israel shelled Bint Jbeil immediately, then bombed an ambulance workers' funeral. The IDF failed to capture Bint Jbeil after 44 days - a repeat of 2006. Iran reportedly told the US it would attack Israel if a Lebanon ceasefire wasn't announced. Netanyahu is furious; his cabinet wasn't consulted. Confidence: HIGH
Global sulphur squeeze transitioning from theoretical risk to production cliff. Indonesian nickel producers already trimming output 10%, spot sulphur above $800/t with distressed cargoes clearing at $1,000/t. DRC copper/cobalt producers seeing chemical orders cancelled. Zerohedge reports Gulf disruption may spark shortage of the world's most critical industrial chemical, used heavily in mining. Confidence: MEDIUM (developing, fewer independent sources)
2. Core Themes
The blockade that isn't
The US naval blockade is collecting headlines while Iranian oil continues to flow. @shanaka86 documents the core contradiction: OFAC's General License U authorized 140 million barrels of Iranian crude until April 19, while the blockade was declared April 13. Iranian exports continued at 1.136 million bpd through dark fleet transfers via Malaysia to China. TankerTrackers spotted a VLCC carrying 2 million barrels of Iranian crude. Bank of Kunlun - sanctioned by Treasury in 2012 - now clears IRGC crypto toll payments for Hormuz passage via CIPS and Bitcoin. The 2012 sanctions created the 2026 toll booth. CENTCOM's Admiral Cooper claims full blockade implementation, but Lord Bebo notes ships are clearly transiting - including a Chinese-sanctioned tanker. Confidence: HIGH
Oil: futures are fiction, physical is reality
JustDario's fund contacts - the same ones who called the January silver crash - are now saying oil futures prices are "fake" and a spike is imminent
Oil options IV being harvested because price is pinned below $100; realised vol at 84% vs 72% OVX means underhedging
Goldman reports Gulf oil flows at 10.4 mb/d or 45% of normal after Saudi East-West pipeline capacity restored
Iran can withstand two months of export halt before curbing production per Reuters/FGE
Trump claimed oil prices are "about half what was expected"; oil is at $100. Oil didn't move after his latest Truth Social post - an important shift per JustDario
Hedgeye's energy analyst warns SPR "was never meant to be filled and drained" like a buffer stock, and repeated cycling risks collapse of salt caverns
Confidence: HIGH
Stock market euphoria on crumbling breadth
S&P 500 hit new ATH at 7022, SPY above $700 for the first time. Nasdaq posted 12 straight green days, longest streak in 17 years
Only 12 stocks in the S&P hit new 52-week highs. Record high on negative breadth
CTAs bought $86B last week with another $70B queued for next 5 sessions. Risk control hasn't started buying yet - could add ~$185B in the next month
Goldman's delta-one desk head suggests "caution" at narrow breakout, saying "I'm not chasing upside here"
After panicking at the bottom, retail is now chasing the meltup. Institutions loading up on call options at fastest pace ever
Industrial production came in at -0.5% vs +0.1% expected; capacity utilization at 75.7% vs 76.3% expected
Don Durrett expects S&P crash below 4500 by year-end: "Wall Street is high on hopium"
Confidence: MEDIUM (strong data, but timing uncertain)
Energy crisis broadening beyond oil
Fertilizer up 87% YTD, pushing above $720/tonne. Lord Bebo flagged urea skyrocketing
Art Berman: US comparative inventory fell 11.5 mmb for week ending April 10 - the shock has hit
China hoarding crude at "insane" levels while rest of world faces the largest and swiftest crude draw in history per HFI Research
US distillate inventories dropped another 2.1 million barrels last week, already 3% below five-year average; US refined product exports near record at 6.3 million bpd
Australia's fuel crisis deepening: refinery fire at Geelong, fuel theft rising, groceries up 25% in weeks. The country's largest fertilizer plant also going dark
Iran war brings US close to net crude exporter for first time since WWII - 2.4 million bpd headed to Europe
Confidence: HIGH
Treasury stress and dollar doubts
Henry Paulson says US should prepare for a "vicious" bond crash. Luke Gromen: "conspicuous in its timing"
Interest on US federal debt at record $1.3 trillion annually, now 2nd-largest spending category behind Social Security per Kobeissi
US Treasury bought back $15 billion of its own debt, matching largest buyback in history
Two Eurozone countries issued sovereign debt in yuan since the Iran war started (Slovenia and Portugal) per Arnaud Bertrand - previously happened only once in 7 years
Russia and China announce they will no longer use the dollar in bilateral trade
Offshore yuan at a three-year high; DXY at six-week low
Confidence: MEDIUM
Geopolitical fragmentation accelerating
Russia's Shoigu warns Finland and Baltics, citing Article 51 self-defense rights after drone strikes launched through their airspace
China told Maersk and MSC to cease operating Panama Canal ports per FT
India's central bank told oil refiners to stop buying dollars on spot market
Malaysia's FM calls US Hormuz blockade holding the world as "ransom"
US intelligence detects signs China weighing providing Iran advanced X-band radar per CBS
China denies Trump's claim they agreed not to supply weapons to Iran
Confidence: HIGH
Silver and gold: consolidating, not breaking
Silver around $78-79, consolidating above August 2025 trend per Dr. Potassium; $100+ by August if channel holds
COMEX silver: 1.5 million oz drained again; bullion banks net bought 43 million oz since May 2025
UK silver exports of 1,954 tonnes vs imports of 1,218 tonnes; CME stocks heading back to London, HK/India/UAE taking 1,700 tonnes
Mark warns since the Iran war, everything is one single trade: oil up → 10Y up → everything down. PMs behaving like leveraged risk-on
JustDario cautious about resuming silver buys until price moves on fundamentals, not as a risk-on trade
Emerging markets account for 70% of global gold demand over last 10 years; China alone 27%, India 21%
Confidence: MEDIUM
3. Weak Signals
Japan rate hike to 1.00% in June priced at 90% probability - first time in 31 years. JPY back near the 160 "red line" despite oil below $100. JustDario: "if oil spikes big again, defending that red line will be difficult and if it falls can trigger a financial implosion"
Ten US nuclear scientists missing or dead in the past year. Trump says he just left a briefing on it: "pretty serious stuff... we're going to know in the next week and a half"
OPEX day machinations: JustDario warns of carefully crafted positive headlines to hide negative developments. Notes Iran blocking Bab al-Mandab on OPEX day "isn't a Black Swan". Also flagged April 21 as a significant date
House failed by ONE vote (213-214) to pass resolution ending Trump's Iran war. Only one Democrat, Jared Golden, voted with Republicans
China's domestic oil production at record 4.6 million bpd, 5th largest producer globally. Coal-fired electricity generation highest ever seasonal for March per Javier Blas
Molybdenum broke 52-week highs - tight supply + rising energy capex = squeeze setup per Rock Bottom Entries
50% of US AI data centers planned for 2026 have been cancelled or delayed per Bloomberg
China considering solar panel export restrictions - demand exploding in SE Asia, easy to implement. Silver-relevant
4. Noise
Trump vs Pope Leo XIV - political theater, no market implications
Hegseth reading Pulp Fiction Bible verse at Pentagon prayer service - bizarre but irrelevant
Netflix plunges 9% on weak Q2 guidance and Hastings departure - single-stock noise
Democrats impeachment articles against Hegseth - going nowhere with current Congress
Zelensky's interpreter hot mic moment - "This is fcked up" - entertaining, not actionable
Silver Santa's multiple #TRUMP CARD posts - sentiment with no substance
GEROMAN's invective-heavy commentary - emotion, not analysis
5. Stock Picks
1. CKG.v - Chesapeake Gold | TheApeOfGoldStreet buying more: Metates project "the size of HYMC but with a 15x cheaper mcap". Lower grades but at elevated metals prices, scale matters - potentially one of the world's biggest undeveloped gold and silver deposits. Sprott coverage exists. Confidence: LOW (single source, conviction buy)
2. ASM/Avino Silver & Gold | Don Durrett highlights: 387M oz AGEQ resource, currently only producing 2.5M oz AGEQ - massive resource-to-production gap. Listed among his top 4 undervalued producers alongside Americas Gold & Silver, Santacruz, and Guanajuato. Also notes gold miners' margins are historically wide and these names "remain incredibly cheap". Confidence: LOW (single source, fundamental)
3. NZAUF/RUA Gold | Don Durrett ranks as top 50 gold stock for 2026. CEO interview details: 500k oz gold resource, PEA by May 31 2026, permitting application by Dec 2026, ready to go April 2027. Antimony angle at ~20x the grade of PPTA. District-scale Reefton project ~300,000 acres. New Zealand permitting described as "very quick". Confidence: LOW (single source, detailed)
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 1267
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 7
Stock picks: 3
Weak signals: 8
Noise filtered: 7
Confidence distribution: 5 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 8+ LOW
The global order isn't breaking, it's *broke* 👀
China & Russia are trying to navigate possible outcomes, but Trump's gang in DC is creating a lose-lose scenario, for what reason(s) who the heck knows...
The EUSSR is sooo screwed, that even my close Turkish friend/brother & his Israeli wife (she inherited a *large* 3rd gen EU business) are preparing to liquidate everything & escape back to America; Three years ago they attempted to expand into the US, but abandoned it because the legal liability situation for business was too topsy-turvy (gave up after 5 years), but now he's telling me the situation/future in EUUSSR has become so dire they're abandoning their Swiss luxury lifestyle, getting out while they still can.
I thought they'd never come back to America, but to abandon the EUSSR altogether is beyond the pale. And they say they're aren't the only financially wealthy Euros that are fleeing, that's it becoming a trend.
All the while things aren't exactly *stable* back here in the states, from my vantage point it looks like a slow motion demolition, with everyday another ratcheting up of the insanity from the top down...
What. Is. The. Strategy?
Then there's all of this geopolitical drama, constantly churned by El Supremo Cheeto & his gang, destabilizing an already unstable world stage; Do TPTB really want the *reset* so badly that they're willing to burn the bridges behind them?
Perhaps all the *negative energy* created by the Crony Capitalists nonstop greed, corruption & fraud has pushed them into full retard?
The "vicious effect" that ol' "tanks in the streets" Hank Paulson is talking about is about to hit, with only a couple of options available to the U$ Treasury & Fed, can you all see what that means?
The fact that the "owners" aren't freaking out right now tells me they are part of "The Plan", whatever the hell it is, but I see a *lot* of people dying in the streets over the next year or two 😐
Note: Not investment advice, but I'd suggest buying *lots* of preservable food, among other survival assets, while it's still easily obtained.
Oil Plunges As Iran 'Completely Opens' Hormuz, US Reportedly 'Mulls' $20BN Cash-For-Nukes Deal https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/three-page-plan-end-war-oil-tumbles-us-reportedly-mulls-20bn-cash-nukes-deal
Gold & silver spiked up on the news, too.