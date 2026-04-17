1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

The blockade that isn't

The US naval blockade is collecting headlines while Iranian oil continues to flow. @shanaka86 documents the core contradiction: OFAC's General License U authorized 140 million barrels of Iranian crude until April 19, while the blockade was declared April 13. Iranian exports continued at 1.136 million bpd through dark fleet transfers via Malaysia to China. TankerTrackers spotted a VLCC carrying 2 million barrels of Iranian crude. Bank of Kunlun - sanctioned by Treasury in 2012 - now clears IRGC crypto toll payments for Hormuz passage via CIPS and Bitcoin. The 2012 sanctions created the 2026 toll booth. CENTCOM's Admiral Cooper claims full blockade implementation, but Lord Bebo notes ships are clearly transiting - including a Chinese-sanctioned tanker. Confidence: HIGH

Oil: futures are fiction, physical is reality

Stock market euphoria on crumbling breadth

Energy crisis broadening beyond oil

Treasury stress and dollar doubts

Geopolitical fragmentation accelerating

Silver and gold: consolidating, not breaking

3. Weak Signals

4. Noise

5. Stock Picks

1. CKG.v - Chesapeake Gold | TheApeOfGoldStreet buying more: Metates project "the size of HYMC but with a 15x cheaper mcap". Lower grades but at elevated metals prices, scale matters - potentially one of the world's biggest undeveloped gold and silver deposits. Sprott coverage exists. Confidence: LOW (single source, conviction buy)

2. ASM/Avino Silver & Gold | Don Durrett highlights: 387M oz AGEQ resource, currently only producing 2.5M oz AGEQ - massive resource-to-production gap. Listed among his top 4 undervalued producers alongside Americas Gold & Silver, Santacruz, and Guanajuato. Also notes gold miners' margins are historically wide and these names "remain incredibly cheap". Confidence: LOW (single source, fundamental)

3. NZAUF/RUA Gold | Don Durrett ranks as top 50 gold stock for 2026. CEO interview details: 500k oz gold resource, PEA by May 31 2026, permitting application by Dec 2026, ready to go April 2027. Antimony angle at ~20x the grade of PPTA. District-scale Reefton project ~300,000 acres. New Zealand permitting described as "very quick". Confidence: LOW (single source, detailed)

6. Summary Stats