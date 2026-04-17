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Veracious Poet's avatar
Veracious Poet
5hEdited

The global order isn't breaking, it's *broke* 👀

China & Russia are trying to navigate possible outcomes, but Trump's gang in DC is creating a lose-lose scenario, for what reason(s) who the heck knows...

The EUSSR is sooo screwed, that even my close Turkish friend/brother & his Israeli wife (she inherited a *large* 3rd gen EU business) are preparing to liquidate everything & escape back to America; Three years ago they attempted to expand into the US, but abandoned it because the legal liability situation for business was too topsy-turvy (gave up after 5 years), but now he's telling me the situation/future in EUUSSR has become so dire they're abandoning their Swiss luxury lifestyle, getting out while they still can.

I thought they'd never come back to America, but to abandon the EUSSR altogether is beyond the pale. And they say they're aren't the only financially wealthy Euros that are fleeing, that's it becoming a trend.

All the while things aren't exactly *stable* back here in the states, from my vantage point it looks like a slow motion demolition, with everyday another ratcheting up of the insanity from the top down...

What. Is. The. Strategy?

Then there's all of this geopolitical drama, constantly churned by El Supremo Cheeto & his gang, destabilizing an already unstable world stage; Do TPTB really want the *reset* so badly that they're willing to burn the bridges behind them?

Perhaps all the *negative energy* created by the Crony Capitalists nonstop greed, corruption & fraud has pushed them into full retard?

The "vicious effect" that ol' "tanks in the streets" Hank Paulson is talking about is about to hit, with only a couple of options available to the U$ Treasury & Fed, can you all see what that means?

The fact that the "owners" aren't freaking out right now tells me they are part of "The Plan", whatever the hell it is, but I see a *lot* of people dying in the streets over the next year or two 😐

Note: Not investment advice, but I'd suggest buying *lots* of preservable food, among other survival assets, while it's still easily obtained.

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
3h

Oil Plunges As Iran 'Completely Opens' Hormuz, US Reportedly 'Mulls' $20BN Cash-For-Nukes Deal https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/three-page-plan-end-war-oil-tumbles-us-reportedly-mulls-20bn-cash-nukes-deal

Gold & silver spiked up on the news, too.

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