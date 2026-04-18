Strait of Hormuz opened then closed again within hours. Iran's FM Araghchi declared the strait "completely open" for commercial vessels during the Lebanon ceasefire. Markets rallied hard. Then after US markets closed, Iran's Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf issued a 6-point rebuttal declaring all 7 of Trump's claims false, and IRGC began turning ships back. By Saturday morning, Iran's military command formally re-closed the strait citing the continued US naval blockade. Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources, real-time AIS tracking, Iranian official statements)

Suspected insider trading on oil - third instance. ~$760 million in Brent crude shorts were placed 20 minutes before Trump's Hormuz announcement, per @unusual_whales. Oil then plunged ~12%. This follows $950M pre-positioned before the Apr 7 ceasefire and $500M before the Mar 23 strike delay. Drop Site reports US lawmakers are scrutinizing the pattern. Confidence: HIGH (multiple independent sources tracking the trades)

S&P 500 hits all-time high, fastest recovery since 1982. The index added +$7.3 trillion since its March 30 low per @KobeissiLetter. Nasdaq posted its 13th consecutive up day, longest streak since 2013. Three consecutive weeks of 3%+ gains - only happened twice since 1950. All of this on headlines that Iran itself is now contradicting. Confidence: HIGH

Iran flatly rejects all Trump nuclear claims. Iran's FM spokesperson: enriched uranium is "as sacred as Iranian soil" and will not be transferred. Iran denies any nuclear deal is close. Trump claims Iran "agreed to everything" and will hand over enriched uranium via US excavators. The gap between these two positions is not a negotiating posture - it's a different reality. Next round of talks expected Monday in Islamabad; ceasefire expires Tuesday. Confidence: HIGH