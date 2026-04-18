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King CAMBO's avatar
King CAMBO
3hEdited

Third time. $760M in Brent shorts placed 20 minutes BEFORE the Hormuz announcement. That's $2.21 BILLION in pre-positioned oil trades across three instances — all timed to the minute before presidential posts. The CFTC opened an investigation. The White House sent a memo. A memo. The screen isn't just lying — it's being front-run by someone who reads the tweets before you do.

https://kingcambo812.substack.com/

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
3h

Trump's news Friday morning lowered oil prices and interest rates, like last weekend, and the weekend before, and...

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