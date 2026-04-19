Strait of Hormuz closed again within 19 hours of "opening" — Iran's IRGC reclosed the strait Saturday morning with live fire on commercial vessels, revoking FM Araghchi's Friday declaration. At least 3 attacks on ships, 20+ vessels turned back, Indian tankers fired upon. IRGC broadcasting on VHF: "We will open it by the order of our leader, not by the tweets of some idiot." India summoned Iran's ambassador. Multiple sources: Kobeissi, Reuters via Phil Stewart, zerohedge, MenchOsint, Lord Bebo. Confidence: HIGH