No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hetch's avatar
Hetch
8h

>> The IRGC publicly called FM Araghchi an "idiot" on maritime Channel 16

I think they were referring to trump as the idiot. I mean, there are too many idiots currently, but when no names are mentioned, i would assume they refer to trump :D (i think twitter is used as a catch-all reference to microblogging social media)

Reply
Share
Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
6h

Yeah I am seeing this spin that the “idiot” is Aragachi but I have no doubt the “idiot” they are referring to is Trump. All Aragachi did is leave out the fine print- which had not actually changed anyway.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 No1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture