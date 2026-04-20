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Silver Dominion's avatar
Silver Dominion
6h

If this gap is real, it means the market is no longer pricing risk and supply correctly — which is always a warning sign. But this kind of divergence doesn’t last long: either futures quickly move up, or the physical price drops, or there’s some form of top-down intervention.

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Mr. Simon Field's avatar
Mr. Simon Field
7h

Yikes…I’m glad you spotted it.

The towel-heads are playing hard ball.

🏆 “Give us a fed life-line (a FED SWAP LINE) or we deal with the slopers…have some of that”

I read this:

◾️ China holds 28,182,000,000 barrels of proven oil reserves as of 2025, ranking #13 in the world and accounting for about 1.60% of the world's total oil reserves of 1,765,151,568,000.

China has proven reserves equivalent to 4.7 times its annual consumption levels (based on 2024 data).

This means that, without imports, there would be about ⚠️ 5 years of oil left (at 2024 consumption levels and excluding unproven.

◾️The Chinese have their ducks in a row.

◾️ The Indians meanwhile have erected shrines of LPG gas bottles (no not kidding - so funny). Jeets think kissing gas bottles and bringing them cow poo and flowers will increase supply. 😭Wait until Trump finds out - he will send in Seal Team SIX and have the poo confiscated.

Now the old Jessie Scot is bitching that China is “hoarding oil”. What a cunt. Being an utter cunt is effortless in Team Trump.

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