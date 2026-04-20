USS Spruance fires on and seizes Iranian cargo ship Touska. After a 6-hour standoff, the destroyer disabled the vessel's propulsion with 5-inch gun rounds, Marines boarded and took custody. Iran's military command promised retaliation and subsequently launched drones at US warships per Tasnim/Kobeissi. This is the first US live-fire action against an Iranian vessel since Operation Praying Mantis in 1988. Multi-source, HIGH confidence.

Iran rejects second round of negotiations. Iran's Foreign Ministry declared "no plans for further talks" and accused the US of "unfaithfulness and violations". Iranian state media called Trump's claims of upcoming talks "false propaganda". The ceasefire expires approximately April 22. Multi-source, HIGH confidence.

Strait of Hormuz fully shut again — zero tankers transiting Sunday. After Iran's brief April 17 "reopening" was reversed within hours by IRGC gunfire, Kobeissi confirms zero oil tankers passed through for the first time in history. Lord Bebo corroborates. HIGH confidence.

UAE threatens to abandon dollar for oil payments. Per WSJ via multiple accounts, Emirati officials told Washington that if dollar liquidity tightens due to the conflict, they "may be forced to use Chinese yuan." The UAE Central Bank governor discussed a potential currency-swap line with the Fed. HIGH confidence.