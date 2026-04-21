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Random Stranger's avatar
Random Stranger
5h

Same shit, different day

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King CAMBO's avatar
King CAMBO
5h

Hey NO1!

--->>BBC confirms a "consistent pattern of spikes" just minutes before Trump's market-moving announcements

Instance one. March 23. Approximately $500 million in crude oil futures sold short fifteen minutes before the President announced a delay to strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure. Oil dropped ten percent.

Instance two. April 7. Approximately $950 million in crude shorts placed hours before the US-Iran ceasefire was announced. Oil dropped fifteen percent.

Instance three. April 17. Approximately $760 million in Brent crude futures — roughly 7,990 lots — sold in a single minute, twenty minutes before Foreign Minister Araghchi announced the Strait was “completely open.” Oil dropped twelve percent to its lowest level since March 10.

Total pre-positioned crude shorts across three instances: $2.25 billion. All timed within fifteen to twenty-one minutes of market-moving announcements tied to the presidential communication cycle. All on the same side — short crude. All profitable.

And at the same time those crude shorts were going off, corresponding S&P futures longs were placed.

And somewhere in the ninety-four minutes on April 17, these scurvy shyster bastards — the scumbags behind all of this thinking — were cashing checks the algos wrote for them.

--KingCAMBO

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