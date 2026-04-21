UAE warns it will shift to Chinese yuan for oil sales if US doesn't provide dollar swap lines - per WSJ, citing Emirati officials. White House downplayed : Hassett says swap "probably won't be necessary". Confidence: HIGH (WSJ, Lord Bebo, multiple)

USS Spruance fires on and seizes Iranian vessel Touska. US Marines boarded the Iranian-flagged cargo ship after it defied 6 hours of warnings en route to Bandar Abbas. CENTCOM says 27 vessels turned back; zero evasions since April 13. Ship reportedly carried dual-use chemicals from China linked to ballistic missile manufacturing - potentially explosive for the May 14 Trump-Xi summit. Confidence: HIGH (CENTCOM, WaPo, Fox, multiple sources)

By end of July, US commercial crude storage could fall below 400M barrels - near operational minimum - per HFI/AlaliQasem

ECB's Lagarde warns of possible food rationing due to fertilizer disruptions through Hormuz

JPMorgan's top commodity analyst "shocked: prices are falling but nothing has improved"

Dated Brent physical reportedly traded $144.42 per shanaka86 while Brent June settled around $90 on Friday. Paper oil has been pinned at ~$88 for 10+ hours per JustDario

Shiller PE ratio hits 2nd highest ever , just below dot-com

S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF seeing $2B outflows in April , record monthly outflow - money flowing back into Mag 7

Record $428B in buyback authorizations , on track for ~$1T in repurchases in 2026

Professional investors rushed back into equities - positioning jumped most in 8 years per Kobeissi

Companies expected to pocket refunds without passing savings to consumers

Cantor Fitzgerald (run by Commerce Secretary Lutnick's sons) was buying refund rights at 20-30 cents on the dollar while Lutnick publicly championed the tariffs - per Aaron Day citing Wired, Wyden-Warren letters, Raskin investigation

US government began refunding up to $166B in tariffs ruled unlawful by SCOTUS

Xi Jinping personally calls for Hormuz opening for first time in the war, during call with MBS - widely interpreted as abandoning Iran's leverage position

France and Germany oppose Ukraine getting EU budget/voting rights before official membership

Hungary PM-elect Magyar says he'd arrest Netanyahu if he visits; calls on Zelensky to resume Druzhba oil pipeline supply

70% of US farmers say they won't be able to buy all fertilizer they need in 2026

Wheat futures: 50-year ceiling now acting as support - "This isn't just a chart. It's food inflation" per Rock Bottom Entries

China March gold imports also jumped on price pullback per David Lee

Citadel's commodity head now dedicated a screen to monitor Trump's social media in real-time per FT

BBC confirms a "consistent pattern of spikes" just minutes before Trump's market-moving announcements

Blue Origin landed New Glenn booster but placed satellite in wrong orbit - AST SpaceMobile drops 14%

Tim Cook stepping down as Apple CEO ; John Ternus (hardware VP) takes over; Cook becomes Executive Chairman

Iran oil wells face permanent damage by April 26 if blockade not lifted - wells may be destroyed from overflow with 300-500k bpd of production capacity at risk per shanaka86 citing FDD/Foreign Affairs. Same day Iraqi PM nomination deadline expires. Confidence: LOW (single analytical source)

Russia detains 40 Israelis at Moscow airport - told them "anyone who is an enemy of Iran is our enemy" per Times of Israel. Forced phone unlocks. Confidence: MEDIUM (Times of Israel)

Romania: massive explosion at Bucharest thermal power plant - 30+ tonnes of fuel ignited. No confirmed cause. Multiple sources. Confidence: MEDIUM

Trump reportedly tried to ["use the nuclear codes"](https://x.com/i/status/2046224644479524939) on Iran"use the nuclear codes" on Iran** during emergency Saturday meeting per retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson, stopped by General Caine. Extraordinary claim, single source. Confidence: LOW

Japan 7.5-magnitude earthquake - 171,000 advised to evacuate; tsunami warnings for multiple prefectures. Confidence: HIGH (seismic data, official warnings)

Tucker Carlson says he regrets helping elect Trump, confronted him on vaccine harm and Iran war; says Trump shut the conversation down. Confidence: MEDIUM (video clips circulating)

US veterans arrested at Capitol protesting Iran war. Confidence: HIGH (video, multiple sources)

Iraq PM selection crisis - 15-day constitutional deadline landing April 25-26; IRGC Quds Force commander Qaani flew to Baghdad to block candidates; US rejects main pro-Iran candidates. Confidence: MEDIUM

$13.21B left DeFi protocols after KelpDAO exploit; Arbitrum Security Council froze $71M from exploiter. Confidence: HIGH (on-chain data)