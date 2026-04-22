Iran rejects ceasefire extension, IRGC fires on ship in Strait of Hormuz. Iran refused to attend Pakistan talks, Trump extended ceasefire "indefinitely" while maintaining the naval blockade. Hours later, IRGC boats opened fire on a container ship in the Strait. Iran's FM Araghchi called the blockade "an act of war and thus a violation of the ceasefire". Iran says it did not request any extension. Multiple container ships attempting to transit the Strait were stopped by IRGC this morning. Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources)

US missile stocks depleted to ~50%, creating "window of vulnerability" in Pacific. Per CNN reporting, roughly half of key THAAD, Patriot, and precision-strike munitions have been expended in seven weeks of the Iran war. Replenishment could take 1-4 years. CSIS warns this constrains US operations should a future conflict arise, particularly against China. Confidence: HIGH (CNN, CSIS, multiple military analysts)

Iran's oil wells face permanent damage by April 26. Per FDD analysis cited by multiple accounts, Iran has ~20M barrels spare onshore storage against 1.5M bbl/day surplus. Storage fills ~13 days from April 13 blockade start. Treasury Secretary Bessent confirmed on X: "Kharg Island storage will be full and the fragile Iranian oil wells will be shut in." Forced shut-ins risk permanent loss of 300-500K bbl/day capacity. Confidence: MEDIUM (FDD analysis, Bessent confirmation, but timeline is an estimate)

IRGC parades ballistic missiles through Tehran streets. The Ghadr-110 MRBM (1,800-2,000km range) was displayed at Vanak Square to cheering crowds. A Khorramshahr 4 missile was labeled with Qatar's RasGas facility as a target. This is not de-escalation theatre. Confidence: HIGH (multiple independent video sources)