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Random Stranger's avatar
Random Stranger
6h

Well, at least nobody is shooting.

Lets enjoy our descend into Mad Max in peace

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Silver Dominion's avatar
Silver Dominion
7h

Prices of silver and gold are currently falling mainly due to reactions from the paper market to news and overall sentiment. That’s a short-term factor—futures trading often overrides underlying reality.

At the same time, the physical market shows the opposite: China is sharply increasing imports (record levels for silver), lease rates are rising, and premiums over spot remain elevated. These are typical signs of strong demand and potential tightness in supply.

The result is a disconnect: price action suggests weakness, while fundamentals look more bullish.

In the short term, prices may stay volatile or even move lower.

But in the medium term, this doesn’t look like a bearish setup—rather a situation where the market may eventually realign to the upside.

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