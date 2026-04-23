No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SGP13's avatar
SGP13
4h

go here for an education: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/

Reply
Share
Veracious Poet's avatar
Veracious Poet
6hEdited

El Supremo Cheeto, the popular kayfabe televangelist, has a song for every American to sing!

(The Preacher, the Slave & UBI)

Bleach blond-haired preachers come out every night

Try to tell you what’s wrong and what’s right

But when asked about something to eat

They will answer in voices so sweet

(Chorus)

You will eat, bye and bye

In that glorious land above the sky

Work and pray, live on hay

You’ll get pie in the sky when you die (believe the lie)

(Verse)

Holy rollers and jumpers come out

They holler, they jump, and they shout

Give your money to Paula White they say

She will cure all diseases today

(Chorus)

You will eat, bye and bye

When you’ve learned how to cook and to fry

Chop some wood, twill do you good

And you’ll eat in the sweet bye and bye (believe the lie)

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 No1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture