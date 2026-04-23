IRGC seizes ships, fires on third in Hormuz — Iran's Revolutionary Guard boarded and seized container ships MSC Francesca and Epaminondas in the Strait of Hormuz on April 22, then fired on a third vessel without VHF warning. Both seized ships had AIS transponders switched off while attempting transit. IRGC called it enforcing "order and security". White House called it "piracy" but Leavitt clarified "these were not US ships, these were not Israeli ships". Late on April 22, unconfirmed reports of explosions over Tehran and launches from Kuwait circulated — later assessed as likely Iranian defence drills, though US aerial refuelling and surveillance activity was elevated. Confidence: HIGH

Trump extends Iran ceasefire 3-5 days, blockade stays — Trump posted on Truth Social citing Iran's "seriously fractured" government and Pakistan's request, directing the military to "continue the blockade". Iran rejected the extension, saying it didn't request one and won't negotiate while the blockade persists. Iran currently has "no plans" to attend Friday talks per Tasnim. Confidence: HIGH

USS Bush carrier group deploying, Navy Secretary fired — Fox News reports USS George H.W. Bush strike group expected in theatre in 3-5 days. Simultaneously, Navy Secretary Phelan was fired by Hegseth "effective immediately", 34th military officer he's removed. Hung Cao is acting Secretary. Confidence: HIGH

US missile stockpiles at ~50%, Kharg storage filling — CNN/NBC report roughly half of key US missile stocks (THAAD, Patriot, precision-strike) expended, with 1-4 year replenishment timeline. Meanwhile Treasury Secretary Bessent confirmed on X that "Kharg Island storage will be full and the fragile Iranian oil wells will be shut in" within days — per FDD analysis, April 26 is the deadline before forced well shut-ins risk permanent reservoir damage. Confidence: HIGH