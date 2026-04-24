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Shaunak Agarkhedkar's avatar
Shaunak Agarkhedkar
2h

If Trump is back to calling India names, you can bet your house he asked Modi for something — possibly related to Hormuz — and the latter declined to help.

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David Zetland's avatar
David Zetland
6h

I’m curious about your view on the RU-UA conflict, which seems to reflect RU talking points. So I asked an AI to analyze your posts (https://www.perplexity.ai/search/bf6c320a-b0c9-4a80-8c1d-8781ba2df9b6) and it concludes “But the Russia-Ukraine framing exhibits what Brookings researchers call “secondary amplification”: a worldview that, by treating Western institutions as presumptively dishonest, creates structural space for Russian narratives without explicitly endorsing them.” Can you comment on how your perspective (or bias) adds value to your newsletter?

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