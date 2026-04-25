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Yacheng's avatar
Yacheng
13h

If the goal of this war is to create a significant global economic crisis leading to a digital control grid monetary reset, then Trump is right, they are winning. All that’s needed in the US to complete this is to backstop the Genius Act with the Clarity Act, then everything you think you own will become a switchable tokenized asset on someone else’s spreadsheet. As the saying goes, you can vote yourself into tyranny, but you will have to shoot your way out.

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84Lion's avatar
84Lion
11hEdited

Responses to GEROMAN's post about the war authorization "window" point out that Congress, in thrall to AIPAC, is hardly likely to vote against Trump continuing the war. The "War Powers Act" is essentially meaningless.

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