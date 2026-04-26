Shooting at White House Correspondents' Dinner: A 31-year-old teacher from California, Cole Thomas Allen, opened fire near the entrance to the ballroom at the Washington Hilton. Trump and Vance were evacuated. Allen was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives - reportedly assembled on-site as a hotel guest. A Secret Service officer was struck. Allen is in custody and charged with two felonies. Multiple sources confirm Trump is safe. Karoline Leavitt's pre-event remark that there would be "shots fired tonight" is circulating widely. Confidence: HIGH (zerohedge, Lord Bebo, Kobeissi Letter, disclosetv)

Iran-US Peace Talks Dead: Iran's FM Araghchi left Islamabad without meeting US negotiators, flew to Muscat, and will visit Russia before possibly returning to Pakistan. Iran officially denied any meeting was planned. Trump then claimed he cancelled the Witkoff/Kushner trip. Iran demands the US end its naval blockade before any talks resume. The diplomatic track is functionally collapsed. Confidence: HIGH (Kobeissi Letter, zerohedge, araghchi, Lord Bebo)

NBC Reveals Extensive US Base Damage - Including F-5 Strikes: NBC confirms that an Iranian F-5 Tiger jet - a 1959-era airframe - successfully bombed a US base in Kuwait during the war. Damage across 11 installations in 6 countries far exceeds Pentagon admissions. The US asked satellite companies to block imagery of its bases. Restoration estimated in the billions. Confidence: HIGH (MarioNawfal, simpatico771, ripplebrain, Lord Bebo)

Coordinated Jihadist Offensive in Mali: JNIM and FLA launched simultaneous attacks on Bamako, Kidal, Gao, Bourem, and Sévaré. Russia's Africa Corps bases targeted. An unidentified helicopter reportedly shot down. By evening, per Podolyaka, the counter-offensive stabilized most positions, with militant losses in the hundreds. French/Western-backed coordination suspected. Confidence: HIGH (Lord Bebo, sentdefender, Suriyakmaps)