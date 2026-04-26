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Andrei Savine's avatar
Andrei Savine
6h

What’s interesting is during the attempt on Trump, first Vance got rescued, and only then Trump. There’s a video showing this fact about US secret service priorities

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Silver Dominion - Metals Macro's avatar
Silver Dominion - Metals Macro
9h

A decline in COMEX inventories on its own is not automatically a bullish signal. It’s important to distinguish between registered and eligible inventories, and to understand that most contracts are never physically settled.

At the same time, it makes sense to view these signals in a broader context. A combination of declining inventories, higher open interest, and strong ETF inflows may indicate growing interest in silver and potential pressure on the physical market if the trend continues.

It’s also useful to look at the market structure—how the ratio between paper contracts and physical metal is evolving, and how large players are positioning. That can gradually provide insight into whether sentiment is actually shifting.

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