1. Critical Alerts

WHCD assassination attempt on Trump — Cole Thomas Allen, 31, California teacher, breached security at Washington Hilton with shotgun, handgun, and knives. Fired 4-8 shots, hit one Secret Service agent. Suspect in custody, charged with two felonies. Published manifesto calling Trump "pedophile, rapist, and traitor". Security was near-zero — no bag checks, no magnetometers. Multiple sources confirm he assembled weapons in his hotel room the night before. VP Vance evacuated before Trump, raising questions. Confidence: HIGH (20+ sources)

Iran-US talks at impasse, new proposal on the table — Iran offered via Pakistani mediators to reopen Strait of Hormuz and end the war, but nuclear program is entirely off the table. Trump cancelled Witkoff-Kushner delegation to Islamabad citing "infighting" in Iranian leadership. Trump holding Situation Room meeting today (Monday) with top national security team. Bessent says US has no plan to renew Iranian oil waivers. Per Hormuz Letter: "Trump says the war won't end without a nuclear deal. Iran says nuclear won't be discussed until the war ends." Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources)

Iran seizes two ships in Strait of Hormuz — IRGC intercepted MSC Francesca (Panama flag) and Epaminondas (Liberia flag), both described as "linked to Israel", escorted to Iranian waters. US has directed 38 ships to turn around or return to port. 600 ships remain static inside the Strait, including 325 tankers per Elijah Magnier. Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources)

Mali under coordinated jihadist assault — al-Qaeda-linked JNIM and Tuareg FLA launched simultaneous attacks across multiple cities. Defense Minister Sadio Camara killed by car bomb. National Intelligence Chief also assassinated. Russia's Africa Corps conducting airstrikes and ground operations in response but reportedly withdrawing from northern Mali after reaching agreement with FLA/JNIM. Confidence: HIGH (6+ sources)

Fire at RAF Fairford — Major fire at UK base hosting US Air Force B-52 and B-1 bombers used in Iran operations. Cause not yet announced. Commissary building reportedly gutted per OSINTtechnical. Confidence: MEDIUM (2 sources)

2. Core Themes

Iran blockade: the storage clock is ticking

Kharg Island onshore spare capacity ~13M barrels. Returned cargoes from Navy interdictions alone exceed that per shanaka86 citing TankerTrackers

NASHA, a 30-year-old VLCC, towed to Kharg as emergency floating storage — buys roughly 48 hours

Trump told reporters Iran has "about 3 days left" before oil infrastructure "explodes from within" due to shut-ins

Reservoir damage from forced shut-ins is potentially irreversible — Rystad estimates 300K-500K bpd permanent capacity loss

Iran still loading at Kharg per Sirius Report, but blockade math is compounding

Axios framing of Iran's nuclear refusal as a "new proposal to reopen the Strait" criticized as misleading — Hormuz Letter says Iran didn't propose anything, it told mediators nuclear is off the table entirely. Futures pumped on the headline

Confidence: HIGH

Araghchi's diplomatic shuttle

Iran's FM flew Islamabad → Muscat → Saint Petersburg in 48 hours, aboard plane commemorating 168 killed in US strike on Minab school

Expected to meet Putin and Lavrov in St. Petersburg. Russia has offered custody of Iran's enriched uranium on Russian soil per CNN — Trump rejected this on April 15

Lavrov stated Tehran's right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes is "inalienable"

Iran's ambassador in Cairo listed seven public red lines

Araghchi also met Oman's Sultan, discussed ensuring safe Hormuz transit

First Iranian flight to Iraq in 2 months landed at Najaf

Confidence: HIGH

Pakistan's blockade arbitrage

Pakistan issued Transit Order SRO 691(I)/2026 authorizing third-country goods to flow overland to Iran through six designated routes — punching a legal hole in the US naval blockade while simultaneously mediating the ceasefire

3,000 Iran-bound containers stuck at Karachi behind the blockade. The Transit Order moves them

Pakistan accepted $8B in Saudi support on April 17, signed Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement with Riyadh in September 2025, owes deep CPEC debt to China, faces $18B arbitration penalty on stalled Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline — threading all constraints through one legal instrument

No State Department, Treasury, or GCC response yet. "The silence is the signal"

Confidence: LOW (single source — shanaka86 with institutional citations)

Oil shock rippling through real economy

Oil opened above $96 on Sunday as markets reacted to collapsed talks per Kobeissi Letter

S&P futures initially fell 0.3%, then erased losses and hit record above 7200 after Axios "proposal" headline

Japan covered on national TV the arrival of one US tanker — 910K barrels via Panama Canal, roughly half a day of Japanese consumption per Javier Blas

US budget airlines pitching $2.5B relief plan to Trump admin — hedging broke down because futures are "so manipulated and disconnected from crude oil prices in the real world" per JustDario

Iraq to spend $1.5B this year on crude export pipeline — all Gulf states activating Hormuz bypass plans

Goldman: oil shock may cost 10,000 US jobs/month for the rest of the year

Morgan Downey warns: 41 days until ex-US SPRs run dry on June 13. Governments that cap fuel prices "will drown their own economies"

Confidence: HIGH

WHCD security failures and political fallout

Daily Beast editor in adjacent hotel room: "Nobody even looked at my luggage" — no magnetometers, no hand checks, no ID checks

Allen's manifesto: detailed target prioritization (admin officials highest, Secret Service only if necessary), described "sense of arrogance" in security, assembled weapons in hotel room night before

Shooter was CalTech graduate, mechanical engineer, teacher of the month, funded Ukrainian military on Bluesky, posted 1000+ anti-Trump messages

Archived tweets found: predicted "Kamala wins all swing states", compared Trump win to "Nazis getting elected"

Tucker Carlson apologized for supporting Trump. Multiple voices calling the event staged — Larry Johnson (former CIA) says Trump's reaction suggests he knew in advance

MAGA accounts tweeted in unison about need for WH ballroom within minutes of shooting, before any news of casualties — group chat coordination confirmed by Ashley St. Clair

Confidence: HIGH (that event occurred and debate is raging; staging claims are unverified)

Lebanon: Hezbollah's FPV drone war evolving fast

Market structure: monster week ahead

42% of S&P 500 reports earnings this week — Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Google on Wednesday, Apple Thursday

Fed interest rate decision Wednesday

Q1 GDP data + March PCE inflation Thursday

Consumer sentiment hit 49.8, lowest reading in 70+ years of polling; 64% expect unemployment to rise

Goldman desk bracing for pullback: "five warning signs are flashing"

Hedge funds posted largest tech exposure reduction since July 2024 — long sales outpacing short covers 1.9:1

Record equity ETF inflows: $7.5B/day in first 3 weeks of April, double 2025 average

Semiconductors ($SOX) rallied +150% YoY, longest win streak in history at 18 consecutive sessions

Confidence: HIGH

BOJ decision tomorrow: three clocks converge

Policy decision tomorrow morning Japan time. Consensus: hawkish hold at 0.75%, signal June hike

Iran war oil clock pushes hawkish — Japan imports 94% of crude from Middle East

Fed cutting clock pushes dovish — if Fed accelerates cuts, USD/JPY breaks 150, Japan imports deflation

Takaichi fiscal clock pushes paralysis — 10Y JGB at 2.47%, near 29-year high; debt at 237% of GDP

CFTC non-commercial net yen shorts at -94,460 contracts. The carry trade is betting Japan cannot run all three clocks simultaneously

Confidence: MEDIUM (shanaka86 analytical framework, institutional sourcing)

3. Weak Signals

4. Noise

WHCD shooting conspiracy theories — staged claims, Israeli connections via IDF sweatshirt photo, Google Trends anomalies, "Henry Martinez" tweet from 2023 — all unverified speculation dominating feed. Multiple threads pushing this. Engaging but evidence-free

Tucker apologizes for supporting Trump — headline bait, actual context is Iran war criticism not a genuine mea culpa

Trump ICE → NICE rebrand — joke that Trump endorsed. Entertainment, not policy

Estonian pig squealing championship — Dominated 5+ Lord Bebo tweets. Honestly respect the commitment

Lord Bebo X monetization grievances — Multiple posts about payout cuts and platform strategy. Personal platform economics

Babylon Bee satire — Multiple posts. On brand, not actionable

AI slop/general tech — DeepMind AGI speculation, robotaxis deadlock, Voice-Pro open source tool — not macro relevant

5. Stock Picks

NEM (Newmont) — Blowout quarter: $3.1B free cash flow, over $1B/month. Highlighted by CEO Technician as the week's top gold mining story alongside Agnico Eagle's Finland consolidation. At current gold prices, Newmont is a cash-generating machine. Confidence: MEDIUM

OXY (Occidental Petroleum) — Per Jack Prandelli: doubled resources to 16.5B boe, 1.4M bpd production. 80%+ on US soil, structurally insulated from Hormuz shock. 70% of reserves now Permian, 30 years of low-cost development runway. CEO Hollub said Middle East war has had "minimal operational impact." "The market hasn't fully priced what it means to own a pure US major in a world where Gulf barrels are suddenly unavailable." Confidence: MEDIUM

AEM (Agnico Eagle) — Big move to consolidate Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. Strategic land grab in a tier-1 jurisdiction while gold prices support aggressive expansion. Confidence: LOW (single-source mention, no specific financials)

DNRSF (Denarius Metals) — Per Don Durrett interview: Saudi billionaires want a piece of the company. $3.5M revenue in Q1 2026 vs $1.7M all of 2025. Bid to take over Emerita (Spain assets). "Big gold/silver production coming by 2028, uber leverage to gold price." Active growth mode across Colombia and Spain. Confidence: LOW

6. Summary Stats