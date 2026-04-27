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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
8hEdited

Nothing to negotiate on nuclear if Russia holds the enriched uranium.

Pakistani overland lifeline to Iran gets Pakistan off debt hook?

Dollar-Tether is Treasury-conditional.

Trump gets to decide what he declares victory over, since military says, "Tar-Baby, Don't-Grab".

Bennet-Lapid coalition can replace damaged-goods (prostate-prostrate) Netanyahu, who will eventually concede if he has actually been dead since early March.

Cole Tomas Allen gets a new-lease-on-life and penitentiary street-cred.

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Kotanraju Via Znanje's avatar
Kotanraju Via Znanje
9h

a comment.....

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