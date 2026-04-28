1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

Iran diplomacy vs. military buildup

Oil market suppression & structural dysfunction

China as Hormuz gatekeeper

Thailand asked Beijing to help eight Thai vessels get Iranian transit permission. China's Wang Yi replied China itself is trying to free ~70 vessels. But China-flagged VLCCs already exited Hormuz successfully. Per @shanaka86, Thailand is now treating China as the broker for Iran, not negotiating with Tehran directly. "Beijing just acquired the dispatch desk for the Strait of Hormuz"

Chinese crude inventories fell by less than 1M barrels since war began, still at ~1.8B barrels. Iranian crude purchases rising to record ~1.9M bpd this month

China's SPR barely impacted - Russia being the obvious reason per @thesiriusreport

China blocks foreign acquisition of Manus AI project, orders deal unwound

Confidence: MEDIUM-HIGH

Silver/gold structural squeeze

OpenAI unravelling

Semiconductor bubble signals

$SOX constituents 77% overbought, second highest in 20 years. Semis trading at 60x PE, richest since dot-com

NVDA now 4.96% of MSCI ACWI, larger than Japan's 4.94% weight. Bigger than France and Germany combined

Asia growth vs value outperformance at 25-year extreme. Less than 5% of MSCI ACWI at 52-week highs despite index at ATH

Anthropic pre-IPO valuation hit $1 trillion. Three companies above $1T pre-IPO valuation now total $3.7T

Confidence: HIGH

Hezbollah tactical evolution in southern Lebanon

German economic decay & Europe's strategic void

3. Weak Signals

4. Noise

5. Stock Picks

Newmont ($NEM) - Blowout Q1: $3.1B free cash flow in one quarter, exceeding $1B/month. Earnings beat by 33%. For every $10/bbl change in oil, ~$12/oz AISC impact. Currently guiding at $70 Brent assumption. GoldGrumpGranpa tracking overlapping post-earnings ranges as near-term resistance. CEO Technician calls it "the big story" for the sector. Confidence: HIGH

Silver Mountain Resources ($AGMR.to) - TheApeOfGoldStreet highlighting channel samples returning ~2,003 g/t Ag average over 550m strike, with hits up to 3,260 g/t Ag. All near-surface, 2.1km from planned production hub. "Will grow into a MONSTER coming years". C$11M market cap. Confidence: LOW (single source, junior explorer)

Honey Badger Silver (HONEY.V) - Acquired Prairie Creek mine. DonDurrett targets $15 at $200 silver, acknowledges "very high risk" and "not an easy project". Currently positioned as high-conviction speculative play. Confidence: LOW (single source, high-risk development stage)

6. Summary Stats