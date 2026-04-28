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Live Life Not Behind Glass's avatar
Live Life Not Behind Glass
9h

“Brent/WTI/Omani spread now $60 vs pre-war $1-2 per Hedgeye/Jeff Currie - market is "clearly dysfunctional"”

I mean, the markets might be dysfunctional but a massive spread here is proper to the situation, unless he is saying that it is too small. Demand for Omani oil is not met so one would expect it to be way higher.

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JohnOnKaui's avatar
JohnOnKaui
9hEdited

The "split" within the Trump administration may be real or may be nothing other than a new narrative to allow the "Jewish Mob (Lansky, not "all Jews) to formulate a Plan B (or C or D).

The Iran war was meant to destroy the economies of the world. It is a last ditch attempt to harm the Chinese economy. China has seen this coming for decades which is why the BRI was so important to them; why they have 100 days of oil in reserve; and why they are electrifying their transportation grid through huge deployments of renewable energy and investment in Thorium Reactors.

The American Oligarchy is still stuck thinking that "Oil" is the key to their success. That's why Reagan took the solar panels off the White House and Trump has ended subsidies for solar. China now dominates the renewables industry. There is no way for the US to ever catch up.

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