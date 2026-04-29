Daily digest: 2026-04-29
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1. Critical Alerts
Trump orders extended Iran blockade; Iran threatens "unprecedented military action". WSJ reports Trump instructed aides to prepare for extended blockade after rejecting Iran's latest proposal. Iran state media warns of military response to continued US vessel seizures. Brent crude hit $115/bbl, nearing post-war highs. War Powers Act 60-day clock expires May 1 - Democrats may sue to force congressional approval. Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources)
UAE exits OPEC and OPEC+ effective May 1. Shock announcement blindsided partners. Energy minister says UAE "can go to 6 million" bpd if needed. JPM says medium-term prices lower but crude still driven by Hormuz. Russia respects the decision. Pipeline capacity constrains actual near-term ramp to ~400-700k bpd. Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources)
OpenAI misses revenue and user targets; CFO warns company may not be able to pay computing contracts. CFO Sarah Friar privately warned OpenAI may not afford its $1.5 trillion in spending commitments. Missed target of 1B weekly users. ChatGPT market share collapsed from 86.7% to 64.5% in 12 months. High Beta Momentum down 7.5% on the news - 99th percentile worst day in 5 years. Meanwhile Anthropic ARR reportedly hit $30B vs OpenAI's $24B. Confidence: HIGH (WSJ, Bloomberg, multiple sources)
Fed decision today - Powell's final meeting as chair. Widely expected to hold rates at 3.50-3.75%. Uncertainty over outlook dominates. Mag 7 earnings (Google, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon) report after close - $12 trillion in market cap within a 30-minute window. Confidence: HIGH
Iran has 12-22 days of usable oil storage remaining per Kpler. Iranian crude exports collapsed ~70% from 1.85M bpd to ~567k bpd. Goldman estimates Iran already curtailed 2.5M bpd. Revenue impact 3-4 months away due to payment lags. Satellite imagery shows intensified flaring at Khuzestan - but this is associated natural gas being burned to preserve wells, not crude destruction. Confidence: HIGH (Kpler, Goldman, Bloomberg)
2. Core Themes
Oil market structure fracturing
Brent Jun26 futures last trading day was today with ~41k open interest still banging against resistance
Oil volatility being actively suppressed even as prices grind higher - someone built a large short vol position and can't get out
WTI call options activity spiking: 2.5k at $110, 3.3k at $120, 2.1k at $150 strike bought on Jun26 expiry
Saudi Arabia eyeing sharp cut to June Asia prices after record $19.50 premium
US gas prices at 4-year high, up 44% in 3 months per Hedgeye
Confidence: HIGH
China as Hormuz queue manager
Thailand asked Beijing to broker Iranian transit permission for 8 Thai vessels. China itself negotiating for ~70 of its own
Chinese-owned tanker "VAST PLUS" crossed Hormuz with AIS spoofing; China MFA declared it will "firmly defend" Chinese companies' rights
China maintaining ~1.8B barrels crude inventory, Iranian crude purchases rising to record 1.9M bpd
China poised to resume fuel exports from May - Sinopec and CNPC applying for government permits, citing plentiful domestic inventories
Confidence: HIGH
Silver market migration to Shanghai
China imported record 836 tonnes of silver in a single month, 173% above 10-year average, while banning exports
SGE silver at $82.29 with ~$8 premium to spot
COMEX registered silver under 76M oz, open interest collapsed to lowest since Nov 2011
Silver 1-month lease rate climbing since Thursday - sign of increasing LBMA physical stress
CME cut margin requirements on all 4 PM futures (silver -21.4%) but speculators still fleeing
GoldFish Charts updated Chinese silver import data after finding missing category - added 4,347 tonnes to import totals
Confidence: HIGH
AI infrastructure spending crisis
OpenAI's $600B+ committed capex meets slowing growth: Deutsche Bank estimates $143B cumulative negative free cash flow through 2029
INTC and NVDA Chief Accounting Officers both resigned
Magnetar Capital liquidating entire CRWV stake
Goldman warns 'asymmetry is to the downside' as CTAs are done
AI bubble concentration hits same level that preceded dot-com burst per Barchart
Nvidia now 4.96% of MSCI ACWI, weight larger than Japan's entire stock market
Confidence: HIGH
BOJ trapped, yen cracking
BOJ kept rates unchanged in rare 6-3 vote split, warned of looming stagflation
Three board members wanted to hike - most divided in recent memory
Yen weakened to 160 vs dollar, weakest since April 7
Japan's financial system may be "a few basis points from imploding" per @DarioCpx, who argues BOJ has barely any control left over monetary policy
Confidence: HIGH
Iran blockade bypass corridors opening
Pakistan opened 6 overland transit corridors to Iran, 3,000+ containers in transit
First loaded LNG tanker and crude supertanker cleared Hormuz - Idemitsu Maru did not use Larak channel
Iran resumed Moscow flights after 2-month halt
IRGC operating toll booth at Larak Island charging $1-2M per transit, some payments in yuan and Bitcoin
Confidence: MEDIUM (Pakistan corridor numbers from Iranian state media)
Gold miners earnings week
Newmont beat earnings by 33%, $3.1B free cash flow in one quarter
Kinross and Agnico Eagle report this week
India's gold investment demand topped jewellery for first time ever in March quarter - investment up 52%, jewellery down 19.5%
Gold in a "changing reserve landscape" - central banks accumulating strategically
Gary Savage calling bottom behind us, targeting $6,500-7,000 gold by July/August, bubble top at $10,000+ in late 2027/2028
Confidence: MEDIUM
Market valuation warnings intensifying
Paul Tudor Jones: "252% stock market cap to GDP" - in 1929 it was 65%, in 2000 it was 170%. 10-year forward returns negative at current P/E of 22
Goldman warns 'a lot of good already priced in' ahead of Mag 7 earnings
Retail net call option purchases at 9 million contracts/day, highest since Nov 2025, up 350% from March lows
Hedge funds most overweight energy vs R3K in 12 months (98th percentile) per MS PB
Confidence: MEDIUM
3. Weak Signals
Rubio's "economic nuclear weapon" doctrine. Rubio's Fox interview framed Hormuz as nuclear-equivalent chokepoint while simultaneously declining Israel's request for a "green light" on kinetic escalation. The State Department publicly split from the IDF on this. Regime change "has to happen from within". Four doctrinal moves in one interview
UK ambassador privately admitted "special relationship" era ending - leaked audio during King Charles' state visit. "There is probably one country that has a special relationship with the United States, and that is probably Israel"
Fed T-bill holdings doubled in four months from $195B to $425B - Hedgeye calls it "QE-lite"
China banning export of 7 rare earth elements including samarium, gadolinium, terbium - defense supply chain has ~6 months of inventory before lines stop per Lockheed 10-K disclosure
Gulf urea production down ~60% since war began. Only 11 fertilizer ships transited Hormuz, 44 stuck. US farm bankruptcies +46% YoY
Gulf Coast diesel crackspread hit new 52-week high, up 10%+ in a day - rest of the world pushing diesel prices into US
A company buying silver as corporate treasury holding - first of its kind, breaking the ice on the Bitcoin Treasury concept applied to physical metal
Mali coup attempt foiled - Russia's Africa Corps reports repelling ~12,000 JNIM militants, 2,500 killed, Moscow claims Ukrainian/European instructors involved
4. Noise
King Charles jokes at White House dinner (entertaining but not actionable)
Comey indictment (US domestic political theater)
Trump $400M ballroom debate (pure noise)
Gabe Plotkin ETF comeback (comedy)
BYD speed records and rail projects (corporate PR)
Robinhood -12% on earnings miss (company-specific, not macro)
Disney ESPN spinoff cancelled (media noise)
$43k World Cup tickets (lifestyle inflation indicator at best)
5. Stock Picks
Kinross Gold ($KGC) / Agnico Eagle ($AEM)
Both reporting Q1 earnings this week at gold prices near all-time highs
After Newmont's 33% earnings beat and $3.1B free cash flow in one quarter, the setup is strong per MiningStocksHQ
GDX flows still negative per Silver Santa - sentiment washout creates entry opportunity
Confidence: MEDIUM (earnings-driven, results pending)
Guanajuato Silver ($GSVR.v)
Flagged by TheApeOfGoldStreet with Q2 revenue breakdown chart
Context: silver in new weekly upleg cycle per Ape's technical work, expecting daily downleg to bottom within days, targeting +30-40% in miners during the next upleg
Confidence: LOW (single source, timing-dependent)
Sun Summit Minerals ($SMN.v)
Anomaly alert: shares from December PP got free trading, company printed 20x average volume and held green on a bearish metals day
Buyers absorbing PP flippers - shows underlying demand despite weak spot
Confidence: LOW (single source, micro-cap)
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 1292
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 3
Weak signals: 8
Noise filtered: 8
Confidence distribution: 8 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 2 LOW
Quick note: today's digest landed in your inbox later than usual.
The pipeline that builds it hit an unexpectedly slow patch on the backend this morning and stalled the whole run.
This has been fixed, so tomorrow should be back on the regular schedule.
Apologies for the wait, and thank you for your attention to this matter 😉
I have a new improved version of the old 60/40 investment strategy.
Instead of 60% stocks and 40% bonds, I have 60% gold miners and 40% oil companies.
I've had this for a few years now in a pension plan, after having tried a few other variants, and it actually works fairly decently.
Best case now is if they both start going up together.
Not so great for the world in general I suppose if that happens.