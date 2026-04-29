Trump orders extended Iran blockade; Iran threatens "unprecedented military action". WSJ reports Trump instructed aides to prepare for extended blockade after rejecting Iran's latest proposal. Iran state media warns of military response to continued US vessel seizures. Brent crude hit $115/bbl, nearing post-war highs. War Powers Act 60-day clock expires May 1 - Democrats may sue to force congressional approval. Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources)

OpenAI misses revenue and user targets; CFO warns company may not be able to pay computing contracts. CFO Sarah Friar privately warned OpenAI may not afford its $1.5 trillion in spending commitments. Missed target of 1B weekly users. ChatGPT market share collapsed from 86.7% to 64.5% in 12 months. High Beta Momentum down 7.5% on the news - 99th percentile worst day in 5 years. Meanwhile Anthropic ARR reportedly hit $30B vs OpenAI's $24B. Confidence: HIGH (WSJ, Bloomberg, multiple sources)

Fed decision today - Powell's final meeting as chair. Widely expected to hold rates at 3.50-3.75%. Uncertainty over outlook dominates. Mag 7 earnings (Google, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon) report after close - $12 trillion in market cap within a 30-minute window. Confidence: HIGH