No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

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No1's avatar
No1
11h

Quick note: today's digest landed in your inbox later than usual.

The pipeline that builds it hit an unexpectedly slow patch on the backend this morning and stalled the whole run.

This has been fixed, so tomorrow should be back on the regular schedule.

Apologies for the wait, and thank you for your attention to this matter 😉

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cobben's avatar
cobben
8h

I have a new improved version of the old 60/40 investment strategy.

Instead of 60% stocks and 40% bonds, I have 60% gold miners and 40% oil companies.

I've had this for a few years now in a pension plan, after having tried a few other variants, and it actually works fairly decently.

Best case now is if they both start going up together.

Not so great for the world in general I suppose if that happens.

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