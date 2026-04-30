Daily digest: 2026-04-30
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1. Critical Alerts
Oil breaks wartime highs - Brent above $120, WTI above $110. Brent crude surged past $120/barrel for the first time since June 2022 as Trump rejected Iran's offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ordered preparation for an extended blockade. CENTCOM is briefing Trump Thursday on a plan for "short and powerful" strikes against Iranian infrastructure. US gasoline futures up 5%. Confidence: HIGH — zerohedge, Kobeissi, JustDario, Axios reporting
Powell's last FOMC: 4 dissents - most since 1992. Fed held rates at 3.5-3.75% with inflation now upgraded from "somewhat elevated" to "elevated". Three bank presidents wanted to ditch the easing bias; Governor Miran dissented for a cut. Powell will stay on as Governor after May 15. Rate cuts no longer expected in 2026. Confidence: HIGH — zerohedge, Kobeissi, NickTimiraos
US depleting oil reserves at fastest pace since 2022. SPR drawn down 7.1M barrels (biggest weekly drain since Oct 2022), crude inventories fell 6.2M barrels, gasoline inventories down 6.1M barrels. US crude exports hit record 6.4M bpd. Per Javier Blas: "Unsustainable." Confidence: HIGH — zerohedge, Rory Johnston, InTheAssembly
USS Gerald R. Ford heading home after 300+ day deployment. The flagship carrier is being withdrawn from the Middle East for repairs, reducing US naval firepower in the region while Iran tensions remain elevated. Two other carriers remain in the Arabian Sea. Confidence: HIGH — Lord Bebo, Walter Bloomberg
Mega-cap earnings: $12 trillion reports in 30 minutes. Alphabet surged 5%+ on record results. Amazon beat but fell 6%. Meta fell 7% on capex hike to $125-145B (FCF now negative). Microsoft dumped on capex miss despite beat. Confidence: HIGH — zerohedge earnings coverage, Kobeissi on Meta
2. Core Themes
Oil market structure is breaking
Brent $120+, WTI $110+, up ~28% in 8 trading days per Kobeissi
US gas prices at 4-year high per Kobeissi
Massive WTI call option buying: 2.5k at $110 strike, 3.3k at $120, 2.1k at $150 per JustDario
US petroleum exports exceeded Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kuwait, Iraq and Iran combined last week per Karim Fawaz
Oil vol still compressed despite price surge — "something has to give" per JustDario
Total CEO instructs refineries: "max jet first, then max diesel"
Brent targeting $155 structurally per DVSignals; Goldman projects 1.6B barrel global shortfall per Chris Martenson
Confidence: HIGH
Iran blockade enters indefinite phase — no exit in sight
Trump told aides to prepare for extended blockade to force "nuclear capitulation" per WSJ/Kobeissi
Trump rejected Iran's proposal to reopen Hormuz per zerohedge
CENTCOM preparing "short wave" strikes, possibly targeting infrastructure per zerohedge
US considering deploying Dark Eagle hypersonic missile to Middle East — first deployment of its kind per Lord Bebo
Iran war cost $25 billion in first 2 months per Pentagon
War Powers Act 60-day deadline hits Friday — Democrats may sue
Hegseth contradicted himself in congressional hearing: said Iran's nuclear facilities "obliterated" while also claiming they were the justification for war per multiple accounts
Iran warns of "unprecedented military action" if vessel seizures continue
Putin warned Trump of "devastating consequences" in 1.5-hour call, offered Ukraine V-Day ceasefire per multiple
Confidence: HIGH
Bond market approaching the pain threshold
10Y yield at 4.42-4.43%, highest since March — up 50bps in a month per zerohedge
30Y yield hit 5.0% per DonDurrett
2Y yield pushed to 3.94%, above the Fed's upper rate band of 3.75% per Financelot
Fed swaps pricing 50% chance of a 25bp rate HIKE by April 2027 per zerohedge
Kobeissi flags the 4.50% level on 10Y as Trump's "policy pivot" trigger — could be hit within days
JGB yields also melting up per maneco64
Macro warning: bonds AND gold selling off simultaneously as market raises cash — classic liquidity squeeze signal
Confidence: HIGH
UAE exits OPEC — cartel fractures
UAE quits after 59 years, effective May 1, blindsiding partners per zerohedge
UAE produces 3.4M bpd with plans for 5M by 2027 — OPEC lost 15% of production capacity per NoLimit
Saudi must now shoulder enforcement alone; Russia "respects" the decision
Trump called it "great"
UAE simultaneously received Israel's Iron Dome system — first country outside Israel to host it, with IDF operators on ground per Lord Bebo
Confidence: HIGH
Silver COMEX open interest at historic lows — physical divergence widens
Silver OI likely below 100K contracts — lowest since 2009 per Rafi Farber and TFMetals
Shanghai silver at ~$82.42, $8+ premium to Western spot per pmbug
Lead month rolled to July; contango accelerating per profitsplusid
May COMEX delivery intents start at 22.9M oz per BullionaireBob
Central banks bought 244 tonnes of gold in Q1 — fastest pace in over a year. Poland, Uzbekistan, China top buyers per WGC/BankerWeimar
World gold production down 9% in Q1 per Middelkoop
India's gold investment demand surpassed jewellery for first time ever per goldseek
Dec26 $15K and $20K gold call options exploding — 8% of all COMEX gold options OI now in extreme strikes per SilverTrade
Confidence: HIGH (structural), MEDIUM (timing of reversal)
Agriculture crisis accelerating
US wheat futures at highest since June 2024, up +30% YTD per Kobeissi
Only 30% of US wheat crop rated good/excellent
US farmers planting least wheat since records began in 1919
Farm bankruptcies +46% YoY, 1.9M farms — lowest ever per Hedgeye
Diesel prices +54.4% YoY; 70% of farmers can't afford fertilizer this season
Belgium inflation catapulted from 1.6% to 4.01% in a month, driven by Iran war energy costs per Silver Santa
DBA (agriculture ETF) making new ATH per Graddhy
Confidence: HIGH
AI capex ramp continues but cracks appearing
Meta raised capex to $125-145B from $115-135B; Alphabet to $180-190B; MSFT capex at $31.9B vs $35.3B expected per zerohedge earnings flow
Meta FCF now negative in 2026
Half of planned US data center builds delayed or canceled per Hedgeye
Brookfield-backed Compass abandons Virginia data center project
Semiconductors now 41.9% of IT sector market cap — doubled since 2022 bear market per Kobeissi
Retail 3x levered semi ETF participation at 97th-99th percentile per zerohedge
White House opposes Anthropic plan to expand Mythos access per zerohedge
Confidence: MEDIUM
3. Weak Signals
China issuing new regulations allowing confiscation of assets of any foreign entity disrupting its supply chain — in direct response to US seizing Iranian oil bound for China. Also "factoring in US military constraints from Iran conflict" when assessing Taiwan strike. Source: Hormuz Letter. Confidence: LOW
Netanyahu unexpectedly cancelled his trip to Washington, declining Trump's personal invitation per Hormuz Letter. Confidence: LOW
MSFT paid only $100M cash to OpenAI last quarter despite owing $1.3B; JustDario questions whether OpenAI business isn't reaching agreed goals. Magnetar liquidated entire $CRWV stake per Hedgeye. Confidence: MEDIUM
SpaceX IPO compensation package ties 200M shares to establishing permanent Mars colony with 1M+ people AND $7.5T valuation. Musk's SpaceX salary remains $54,080/year per Kobeissi. IPO targets June 28 at $1.75-2T. Confidence: HIGH (factual)
China resuming fuel exports (jet fuel, gasoline, diesel) from May, which could ease global shortages per FT via zerohedge overnight. Confidence: MEDIUM
Fed T-bill holdings doubled in 4 months — from $195B to $425B. QE-lite per Hedgeye. Confidence: HIGH (factual)
Hedge fund repo borrowing at record $3.4 trillion — tripled since 2019. Hedge funds now own ~8% of $31T Treasury market per Kobeissi. Confidence: HIGH (factual)
Exploration spend as % of revenue at multi-year lows (1.17% in 2025 vs 3.66% in 2012) even as metal prices rip — next supply crunch being engineered now per Ronnie Stoeferle. Confidence: HIGH (factual)
South Korea overtook UK as world's 8th largest stock market — market cap surged +45% YTD to $4.04T, driven by Samsung/SK Hynix (AI memory) per Kobeissi. Confidence: HIGH (factual)
4. Noise
King Charles jokes at state dinner — entertaining but not actionable
Seagull screeching championship in Belgium — peak Europe
Mandatory cow urine to enter Hindu temple — not market-relevant
Nick Fuentes altercation footage — culture war noise
Anna Paulina Luna on "interdimensional beings" — UFO/UAP disclosure thread, no market signal
SCOTUS Voting Rights Act ruling — significant US politics but not market-moving today
Elon Musk vs OpenAI trial — Brockman diary entries damaging but not macro
GLP-1 drugs removing 850K+ truckloads from food/bev deliveries — interesting structural but no immediate trade
Drone reportedly struck 737 in San Diego — United says no damage found
5. Stock Picks
ALTN.L — AltynGold
53.8koz gold produced, surpassing target; $175.4M revenue — 82% YoY increase
Per Silver Santa: "outstanding operational and financial performance" driven by robust gold prices and effective ramp-up
Working toward mid-tier production status
Confidence: LOW (single source)
EQNR — Equinor
Per Mark4XX: North Sea oil realizing ~$130/bbl in actual April deals vs. paper at ~$100
Gas costs ~$2/unit, selling at ~$15 — massive margin
Already distributed $54B back to shareholders in recent years
Running at full production capacity as Europe's "most trusted supplier"
Confidence: MEDIUM (detailed single-source analysis with specific fundamentals)
Exploration sector broadly
Mining exploration spend at 1.17% of revenue (2025e) vs 3.66% in 2012 per Stoeferle/SPGlobal
Gold miner P/NAV and FCF/EV valuations "well below historical highs" per RBC via minenergybiz
No specific individual company pick here, but the sector-wide undervaluation is notable
No other qualifying picks this period — most mining discussion was generic sentiment or ETF-level commentary.
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 1202
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 7
Stock picks: 2 (+ 1 sector note)
Weak signals: 9
Noise filtered: 9
Confidence distribution: 6 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 3+ LOW
Finally something I can add value to. out here in Western US (west of 100th meridian), it is INSANELY dry. There was zero snowpack (from the sierras, thru the rockies). Most the reservoirs are somewhat full (very full in Cali cuz it rained) but there's no snowpack to keep them fill. Runoff is at historic lows. (lower than the 1930's). Where I live, the previous low was 550k acre feet of water. (normally 1.2 million), this year they are predicting well under 500k. Ditch companies are talking about 10 days worth of running water (vs normal of 4+ months). Can't raise a crop with that and there was no winter wheat product, nothing came up, zero snowpack.
Hay, corn, wheat, soybeans, cattle ranches, etc all going to be way way way down in production this year. Nobody see this because the eastern part of the US had a wet cold winter, but from the 100th meridian west to the Sierras we got nothing. there's a LOT of acres there and it all needs supplemental water.
No water doesn't matter what your costs are, nothing is growing. Food inflation just getting started.
Helmer is best I know at understanding Russian politics from the inside.
What did Putin really say to Trump . . .
https://johnhelmer.net/what-message-of-strength-and-weakness-in-war-did-the-putin-araghchi-meeting-send/print/