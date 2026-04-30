No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BDH's avatar
BDH
4h

Finally something I can add value to. out here in Western US (west of 100th meridian), it is INSANELY dry. There was zero snowpack (from the sierras, thru the rockies). Most the reservoirs are somewhat full (very full in Cali cuz it rained) but there's no snowpack to keep them fill. Runoff is at historic lows. (lower than the 1930's). Where I live, the previous low was 550k acre feet of water. (normally 1.2 million), this year they are predicting well under 500k. Ditch companies are talking about 10 days worth of running water (vs normal of 4+ months). Can't raise a crop with that and there was no winter wheat product, nothing came up, zero snowpack.

Hay, corn, wheat, soybeans, cattle ranches, etc all going to be way way way down in production this year. Nobody see this because the eastern part of the US had a wet cold winter, but from the 100th meridian west to the Sierras we got nothing. there's a LOT of acres there and it all needs supplemental water.

No water doesn't matter what your costs are, nothing is growing. Food inflation just getting started.

Reply
Share
cobben's avatar
cobben
8h

Helmer is best I know at understanding Russian politics from the inside.

What did Putin really say to Trump . . .

https://johnhelmer.net/what-message-of-strength-and-weakness-in-war-did-the-putin-araghchi-meeting-send/print/

Reply
Share
4 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 No1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture