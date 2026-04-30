Oil breaks wartime highs - Brent above $120, WTI above $110. Brent crude surged past $120/barrel for the first time since June 2022 as Trump rejected Iran's offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ordered preparation for an extended blockade. CENTCOM is briefing Trump Thursday on a plan for "short and powerful" strikes against Iranian infrastructure. US gasoline futures up 5%. Confidence: HIGH — zerohedge, Kobeissi, JustDario, Axios reporting

Powell's last FOMC: 4 dissents - most since 1992. Fed held rates at 3.5-3.75% with inflation now upgraded from "somewhat elevated" to "elevated". Three bank presidents wanted to ditch the easing bias; Governor Miran dissented for a cut. Powell will stay on as Governor after May 15. Rate cuts no longer expected in 2026. Confidence: HIGH — zerohedge, Kobeissi, NickTimiraos

US depleting oil reserves at fastest pace since 2022. SPR drawn down 7.1M barrels (biggest weekly drain since Oct 2022), crude inventories fell 6.2M barrels, gasoline inventories down 6.1M barrels. US crude exports hit record 6.4M bpd. Per Javier Blas: "Unsustainable." Confidence: HIGH — zerohedge, Rory Johnston, InTheAssembly

USS Gerald R. Ford heading home after 300+ day deployment. The flagship carrier is being withdrawn from the Middle East for repairs, reducing US naval firepower in the region while Iran tensions remain elevated. Two other carriers remain in the Arabian Sea. Confidence: HIGH — Lord Bebo, Walter Bloomberg